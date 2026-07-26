14.6 1 Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

14.5 . Davis to King, 0 runs

14.4 1 Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

14.3 . Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

14.2 1 Davis to King, 1 run

14.1 . Davis to King, 0 runs

13.6 4 Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

13.5 . Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

13.4 . Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

13.3 . Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

13.2 . Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

13.1 1 Horley to King, 1 run

12.6 1 Davis to King, 1 run

12.5 1 Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

12.4 . Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

12.3 . Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

12.2 . Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

12.1 1 Davis to King, 1 run

12.1 1 Davis to King, wide

11.6 . 0 runs

11.5 1 King defends for a single run.

11.4 1 Blinkhorn-Jones plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

11.3 4 FOUR! Blinkhorn-Jones defends for 4 runs.

11.2 2 Blinkhorn-Jones plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

10.6 1 Blinkhorn-Jones defends for a single run.

10.5 . 0 runs

10.4 2 Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

10.3 1 Davis to King, 1 run

10.2 4 Davis to King, 4 runs

10.2 1 Davis to King, wide

10.1 4 Davis to King, 4 runs

9.6 2 Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

9.5 . Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

9.4 . Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

9.3 4 Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

9.2 4 Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

9.1 . Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

8.6 . Nanavati to King, 0 runs

8.5 4 Nanavati to King, 4 runs

8.4 1 Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

8.4 1 Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

8.3 . Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

8.2 4 Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

8.1 1 Nanavati to King, 1 run

7.6 . Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

7.5 . Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

7.4 W Judge to Castle, appeal, wicket (bowled - Castle)

7.3 . Judge to Castle, appeal

7.3 1 Judge to Castle, wide

7.2 . Judge to Castle, 0 runs

7.1 . Judge to Castle, 0 runs

6.6 . Nanavati to King, 0 runs

6.5 1 Nanavati to Castle, 1 run

6.4 . Nanavati to Castle, 0 runs

6.3 1 King plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.2 . Nanavati to King, 0 runs

6.1 . Nanavati to King, 0 runs

5.6 1 Judge to King, 1 run

5.5 1 Castle defends for 1 run.

5.5 1 Judge to Castle, wide

5.4 . Judge to Castle, 0 runs

5.3 W Judge to Streets, appeal, wicket (bowled - Streets)

5.2 . Judge to Streets, 0 runs

5.1 . Judge to Streets, 0 runs

4.6 . Nanavati to King, 0 runs

4.5 . Nanavati to King, 0 runs

4.4 1 Nanavati to Streets, 1 run

4.3 1 Nanavati to King, 1 run

4.2 1 Nanavati to Streets, 1 run

3.4 . Judge to Streets, 0 runs

3.3 . Judge to Streets, 0 runs

3.2 . Judge to Streets, 0 runs

3.2 1 Judge to Streets, wide

3.1 . Judge to Streets, 0 runs

3.1 1 Judge to Streets, wide

2.6 . Nanavati to King, 0 runs

2.5 . Nanavati to King, 0 runs

2.4 1 Nanavati to Streets, 1 run

2.3 . Nanavati to Streets, 0 runs

2.2 . Nanavati to Streets, 0 runs

2.1 4 Nanavati to Streets, 4 runs

1.6 4 Judge to King, 4 runs

1.5 1 Judge to Streets, 1 run

1.4 4 Judge to Streets, 4 runs

1.3 4 Judge to Streets, 4 runs

1.2 . Judge to Streets, 0 runs

1.1 . Judge to Streets, 0 runs

1.1 1 Judge to Streets, wide

0.6 . Nanavati to King, 0 runs

0.5 . Nanavati to King, appeal

0.4 1 Nanavati to Streets, 1 run

0.3 . Nanavati to Streets, 0 runs

0.2 2 Nanavati to Streets, 2 runs

0.1 . Nanavati to Streets, 0 runs

49.6 W OUT! Run out. Downer defends for a run. Routledge is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Castle.

49.5 4 Gorham to Downer, 4 runs

49.4 2 Gorham to Downer, 2 runs

49.3 1 Gorham to Routledge, 1 run

49.2 1 Gorham to Downer, 1 run

49.1 . Gorham to Downer, 0 runs

48.6 1 Hardwick to Downer, 1 run

48.6 1 Hardwick to Downer, wide

48.5 . Hardwick to Downer, 0 runs

48.4 . Hardwick to Downer, 0 runs

48.3 1 Hardwick to Routledge, 1 run

48.2 . Hardwick to Routledge, 0 runs

48.2 1 Hardwick to Routledge, wide

48.1 1 Hardwick to Downer, 1 run

47.6 . Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs

47.5 . Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs

47.4 . Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs

47.3 W Gorham to Whybrow, wicket (lbw - Whybrow)

47.2 4 Gorham to Whybrow, 4 runs

47.1 4 Gorham to Whybrow, 4 runs

46.6 1 Hardwick to Whybrow, 1 run

46.5 2 Hardwick to Whybrow, 2 runs

46.4 1 Hardwick to Downer, 1 run

46.3 1 Hardwick to Whybrow, 1 run

46.2 1 Hardwick to Downer, 1 run

46.1 . Hardwick to Downer, 0 runs

45.6 1 Jeer to Downer, 1 run

45.5 1 Jeer to Whybrow, 1 run

45.4 1 Jeer to Downer, 1 run

45.3 . Jeer to Downer, 0 runs

45.2 . Jeer to Downer, 0 runs

45.1 1 Jeer to Whybrow, 1 run

44.6 . Young to Downer, 0 runs

44.5 4 Young to Downer, 4 runs

44.4 1 Young to Whybrow, 1 run

44.3 4 Young to Whybrow, 4 runs

44.2 4 Young to Whybrow, 4 runs

44.1 1 Young to Downer, 1 run

43.6 1 Gorham to Downer, 1 run

43.5 1 Gorham to Whybrow, 1 run

43.4 1 Gorham to Downer, 1 run

43.3 1 Gorham to Whybrow, 1 run

43.2 . Gorham to Whybrow, 0 runs

43.1 1 Gorham to Downer, 1 run

42.6 1 Young to Downer, 1 run

42.5 1 Young to Whybrow, 1 run

42.5 1 Young to Whybrow, wide

42.4 1 Young to Downer, 1 run

42.3 . Young to Downer, 0 runs

42.2 1 Young to Whybrow, 1 run

42.1 . Young to Whybrow, 0 runs

41.6 . James to Downer, 0 runs

41.5 4 James to Downer, 4 runs

41.4 1 James to Whybrow, 1 run

41.3 4 James to Whybrow, 4 runs

41.2 1 James to Downer, 1 run

41.1 . James to Downer, 0 runs

40.6 1 Belt to Downer, 1 run

40.5 1 Belt to Whybrow, 1 run

40.4 4 Belt to Whybrow, 4 runs

40.3 1 Belt to Downer, 1 run

40.2 4 Belt to Downer, 4 runs

40.1 . Belt to Downer, 0 runs

39.6 1 James to Downer, 1 run

39.5 1 James to Whybrow, 1 run

39.4 . James to Whybrow, 0 runs

39.3 1 James to Downer, 1 run

39.2 1 James to Whybrow, 1 run

39.1 . James to Whybrow, 0 runs

38.6 4 Young to Downer, 4 runs

38.5 2 Young to Downer, 2 runs

38.4 1 Young to Whybrow, 1 run

38.3 1 Young to Downer, 1 run

38.2 1 Young to Whybrow, 1 run

38.1 . Young to Whybrow, 0 runs

37.6 1 James to Whybrow, 1 run

37.5 . James to Whybrow, 0 runs

37.4 . James to Whybrow, 0 runs

37.3 4 James to Whybrow, 4 runs

37.2 1 James to Downer, 1 run

37.1 . James to Downer, 0 runs

36.6 1 Young to Downer, 1 run

36.5 1 Young to Whybrow, 1 run

36.4 . Young to Whybrow, 0 runs

36.3 . Young to Whybrow, 0 runs

36.2 1 Young to Downer, 1 run

36.1 . Young to Downer, 0 runs

35.6 1 Jeer to Downer, 1 run

35.5 1 Jeer to Whybrow, 1 run

35.4 W Jeer to Trussler, appeal, wicket (caught - Trussler)

35.3 . Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs

35.2 . Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs

35.1 4 Jeer to Trussler, 4 runs

34.6 4 Young to Downer, 4 runs

34.5 . Young to Downer, 0 runs

34.4 4 Young to Downer, 4 runs

34.3 1 Young to Trussler, 1 run

34.2 1 Young to Downer, 1 run

34.1 2 Young to Downer, 2 runs

33.6 4 Jeer to Trussler, 4 runs

33.5 . Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs

33.4 . Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs

33.3 . Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs

33.2 1 Jeer to Downer, 1 run

33.1 . Jeer to Downer, 0 runs

32.6 1 Hardwick to Downer, 1 run

32.5 . Hardwick to Downer, 0 runs

32.4 1 Hardwick to Trussler, 1 run

32.3 . Hardwick to Trussler, 0 runs

32.2 1 Hardwick to Downer, 1 run

32.1 1 Hardwick to Trussler, 1 run

31.6 4 Jeer to Downer, 4 runs

31.5 1 Jeer to Trussler, 1 run

31.4 . Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs

31.3 1 Jeer to Downer, 1 run

31.2 1 Trussler plays a defensive stroke for a run.

31.1 W OUT! Run out. Horley defends for a single run. She is then run out, after some good fielding by Gorham.

30.6 W Hardwick to Pindoria, appeal, wicket (caught - Pindoria)

30.5 1 Hardwick to Horley, 1 run

30.4 . Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs

30.3 . Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs

30.2 4 Hardwick to Horley, 4 runs

30.2 2 Hardwick to Pindoria, 2 wides

30.1 . Hardwick to Pindoria, 0 runs

29.6 4 Jeer to Horley, 4 runs

29.5 . Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

29.4 . Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

29.3 . Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

29.2 1 Jeer to Pindoria, 1 run

29.1 . Jeer to Pindoria, 0 runs

28.6 . Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs

28.5 1 Hardwick to Pindoria, 1 run

28.4 1 Hardwick to Horley, 1 run

28.3 2 Hardwick to Horley, 2 runs

28.2 . Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs

28.1 . Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs

27.6 1 Jeer to Horley, 1 run

27.5 1 Jeer to Pindoria, 1 run

27.4 . Jeer to Pindoria, 0 runs

27.3 1 Jeer to Horley, 1 run

27.2 . Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

27.1 . Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

26.6 1 Belt to Horley, 1 run

26.5 4 Belt to Horley, 4 runs

26.4 1 Belt to Pindoria, 1 run

26.3 4 Belt to Pindoria, 4 runs

26.2 . Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

26.1 . Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

25.6 4 James to Horley, 4 runs

25.5 1 James to Pindoria, 1 run

25.4 4 James to Pindoria, 4 runs

25.3 1 James to Horley, 1 run

25.2 1 James to Pindoria, 1 run

25.1 1 James to Horley, 1 run

24.6 . Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

24.5 . Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

24.4 1 Belt to Horley, 1 run

24.3 3 Belt to Pindoria, 3 runs

24.2 . Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

24.1 1 Belt to Horley, 1 run

23.6 1 James to Horley, 1 run

23.5 1 James to Pindoria, 1 run

23.4 . James to Pindoria, 0 runs

23.3 . James to Pindoria, 0 runs

23.2 2 James to Pindoria, 2 runs

23.1 . James to Pindoria, 0 runs

22.6 . Belt to Horley, 0 runs

22.5 1 Belt to Pindoria, 1 run

22.4 . Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

22.3 4 Belt to Pindoria, 4 runs

22.2 . Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

22.1 1 Belt to Horley, 1 run

21.6 . James to Pindoria, 0 runs

21.5 . James to Pindoria, 0 runs

21.4 2 James to Pindoria, 2 runs

21.3 . James to Pindoria, 0 runs

21.2 1 James to Horley, 1 run

21.1 1 James to Pindoria, 1 run

20.6 1 Belt to Pindoria, 1 run

20.5 2 Belt to Pindoria, 2 runs

20.4 1 Belt to Horley, 1 run

20.3 4 Belt to Horley, 4 runs

20.2 1 Belt to Pindoria, 1 run

20.1 1 Belt to Horley, 1 run

19.6 2 James to Pindoria, 2 runs

19.5 4 James to Pindoria, 4 runs

19.4 1 James to Horley, 1 run

19.3 . James to Horley, 0 runs

19.2 1 James to Pindoria, leg bye

19.1 1 James to Horley, 1 run

18.6 . Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

18.5 . Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

18.4 . Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

18.3 1 Young to Horley, 1 run

18.2 . Young to Horley, 0 runs

18.1 3 Young to Pindoria, 3 runs

17.6 . Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

17.5 4 Jeer to Horley, 4 runs

17.4 . Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

17.3 1 Jeer to Pindoria, 1 run

17.2 . Jeer to Pindoria, 0 runs

17.1 2 Jeer to Pindoria, 2 runs

16.6 4 Young to Horley, 4 runs

16.5 4 Young to Horley, 4 runs

16.4 . Young to Horley, 0 runs

16.3 2 Young to Horley, 2 runs

16.2 . Young to Horley, 0 runs

16.1 . Young to Horley, 0 runs

15.6 . Jeer to Pindoria, 0 runs

15.5 1 Jeer to Horley, 1 run

15.4 . Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

15.3 2 Jeer to Horley, 2 runs

15.2 4 Jeer to Horley, 4 runs

15.1 2 Jeer to Horley, 2 runs

14.6 . Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

14.5 . Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

14.5 3 Young to Pindoria, 3 wides

14.4 4 Young to Pindoria, 4 runs

14.3 . Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

14.2 . Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

14.1 . Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

13.6 . Gorham to Horley, 0 runs

13.5 1 Pindoria plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.4 . Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs

13.3 . Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs

13.2 . Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs

13.1 . Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs

12.6 . Young to Horley, 0 runs

12.5 1 Young to Pindoria, leg bye

12.4 . Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

12.3 4 Young to Pindoria, 4 runs

11.6 . Gorham to Horley, 0 runs

11.5 . Gorham to Horley, 0 runs

11.4 . Gorham to Horley, 0 runs

11.4 1 Gorham to Horley, wide

11.3 1 Gorham to Pindoria, 1 run

11.2 4 Gorham to Pindoria, 4 runs

11.2 1 Gorham to Pindoria, wide

11.1 . Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs

10.6 W Young to Hughes, appeal, wicket (caught - Hughes)

10.5 1 Young to Pindoria, 1 run

10.4 . Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

10.3 . Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

10.2 . Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

10.1 . Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

9.6 . Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

9.5 1 Gorham to Pindoria, 1 run

9.4 . Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs

9.3 W OUT! Run out. Hughes defends. Sproul is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some good fielding by Young.

9.2 . Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

9.1 . Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

8.6 1 Hardwick to Hughes, 1 run

8.5 . Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs

8.4 4 Hardwick to Hughes, 4 runs

8.3 2 Hardwick to Hughes, 2 runs

8.2 . Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs

8.1 1 Hardwick to Sproul, 1 run

7.6 . Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

7.5 . Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

7.4 . Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

7.3 1 Gorham to Sproul, 1 run

7.2 4 Gorham to Sproul, 4 runs

7.1 4 Gorham to Sproul, 4 runs

6.6 1 Hardwick to Sproul, 1 run

6.5 . Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

6.4 . Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

6.3 . Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

6.2 . Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

6.2 2 Hardwick to Hughes, 2 wides

6.1 . Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs

5.6 . Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

5.5 . Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

5.4 . Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

5.3 . Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

5.2 . Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

5.1 1 Gorham to Hughes, 1 run

4.6 . Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

4.5 1 Hardwick to Hughes, 1 run

4.4 1 Hardwick to Sproul, 1 run

4.3 . Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

4.2 . Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

4.1 . Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

3.6 . Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

3.5 . Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

3.4 1 Gorham to Sproul, 1 run

3.4 1 wide

3.3 . Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

3.2 . Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

3.1 . Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

2.6 . Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs

2.4 . Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs

2.3 1 Hardwick to Sproul, 1 run

2.2 1 Hardwick to Hughes, 1 run

2.1 2 Hardwick to Hughes, 2 runs

1.6 . Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

1.5 1 Gorham to Hughes, 1 run

1.4 . Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

1.3 1 Gorham to Sproul, 1 run

1.2 1 Gorham to Hughes, leg bye

1.1 . Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

0.6 . Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

0.5 4 Hardwick to Sproul, 4 runs

0.4 . Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

0.3 2 Hardwick to Sproul, 2 runs

0.2 . Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs