Highlights Kent vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026

Live
List a

KEN
KEN

(16 ov.) 93/2

MID
MID

306

14.6
1

Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

14.5
.

Davis to King, 0 runs

14.4
1

Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

14.3
.

Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

14.2
1

Davis to King, 1 run

14.1
.

Davis to King, 0 runs

13.6
4

Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

13.5
.

Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

13.4
.

Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

13.3
.

Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

13.2
.

Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

13.1
1

Horley to King, 1 run

12.6
1

Davis to King, 1 run

12.5
1

Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

12.4
.

Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

12.3
.

Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

12.2
.

Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

12.1
1

Davis to King, 1 run

12.1
1

Davis to King, wide

11.6
.

0 runs

11.5
1

King defends for a single run.

11.4
1

Blinkhorn-Jones plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

11.3
4

FOUR! Blinkhorn-Jones defends for 4 runs.

11.2
2

Blinkhorn-Jones plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

10.6
1

Blinkhorn-Jones defends for a single run.

10.5
.

0 runs

10.4
2

Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

10.3
1

Davis to King, 1 run

10.2
4

Davis to King, 4 runs

10.2
1

Davis to King, wide

10.1
4

Davis to King, 4 runs

9.6
2

Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

9.5
.

Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

9.4
.

Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

9.3
4

Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

9.2
4

Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

9.1
.

Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

8.6
.

Nanavati to King, 0 runs

8.5
4

Nanavati to King, 4 runs

8.4
1

Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

8.4
1

Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

8.3
.

Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

8.2
4

Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

8.1
1

Nanavati to King, 1 run

7.6
.

Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

7.5
.

Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

7.4
W

Judge to Castle, appeal, wicket (bowled - Castle)

7.3
.

Judge to Castle, appeal

7.3
1

Judge to Castle, wide

7.2
.

Judge to Castle, 0 runs

7.1
.

Judge to Castle, 0 runs

6.6
.

Nanavati to King, 0 runs

6.5
1

Nanavati to Castle, 1 run

6.4
.

Nanavati to Castle, 0 runs

6.3
1

King plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.2
.

Nanavati to King, 0 runs

6.1
.

Nanavati to King, 0 runs

5.6
1

Judge to King, 1 run

5.5
1

Castle defends for 1 run.

5.5
1

Judge to Castle, wide

5.4
.

Judge to Castle, 0 runs

5.3
W

Judge to Streets, appeal, wicket (bowled - Streets)

5.2
.

Judge to Streets, 0 runs

5.1
.

Judge to Streets, 0 runs

4.6
.

Nanavati to King, 0 runs

4.5
.

Nanavati to King, 0 runs

4.4
1

Nanavati to Streets, 1 run

4.3
1

Nanavati to King, 1 run

4.2
1

Nanavati to Streets, 1 run

3.4
.

Judge to Streets, 0 runs

3.3
.

Judge to Streets, 0 runs

3.2
.

Judge to Streets, 0 runs

3.2
1

Judge to Streets, wide

3.1
.

Judge to Streets, 0 runs

3.1
1

Judge to Streets, wide

2.6
.

Nanavati to King, 0 runs

2.5
.

Nanavati to King, 0 runs

2.4
1

Nanavati to Streets, 1 run

2.3
.

Nanavati to Streets, 0 runs

2.2
.

Nanavati to Streets, 0 runs

2.1
4

Nanavati to Streets, 4 runs

1.6
4

Judge to King, 4 runs

1.5
1

Judge to Streets, 1 run

1.4
4

Judge to Streets, 4 runs

1.3
4

Judge to Streets, 4 runs

1.2
.

Judge to Streets, 0 runs

1.1
.

Judge to Streets, 0 runs

1.1
1

Judge to Streets, wide

0.6
.

Nanavati to King, 0 runs

0.5
.

Nanavati to King, appeal

0.4
1

Nanavati to Streets, 1 run

0.3
.

Nanavati to Streets, 0 runs

0.2
2

Nanavati to Streets, 2 runs

0.1
.

Nanavati to Streets, 0 runs

49.6
W

OUT! Run out. Downer defends for a run. Routledge is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Castle.

49.5
4

Gorham to Downer, 4 runs

49.4
2

Gorham to Downer, 2 runs

49.3
1

Gorham to Routledge, 1 run

49.2
1

Gorham to Downer, 1 run

49.1
.

Gorham to Downer, 0 runs

48.6
1

Hardwick to Downer, 1 run

48.6
1

Hardwick to Downer, wide

48.5
.

Hardwick to Downer, 0 runs

48.4
.

Hardwick to Downer, 0 runs

48.3
1

Hardwick to Routledge, 1 run

48.2
.

Hardwick to Routledge, 0 runs

48.2
1

Hardwick to Routledge, wide

48.1
1

Hardwick to Downer, 1 run

47.6
.

Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs

47.5
.

Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs

47.4
.

Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs

47.3
W

Gorham to Whybrow, wicket (lbw - Whybrow)

47.2
4

Gorham to Whybrow, 4 runs

47.1
4

Gorham to Whybrow, 4 runs

46.6
1

Hardwick to Whybrow, 1 run

46.5
2

Hardwick to Whybrow, 2 runs

46.4
1

Hardwick to Downer, 1 run

46.3
1

Hardwick to Whybrow, 1 run

46.2
1

Hardwick to Downer, 1 run

46.1
.

Hardwick to Downer, 0 runs

45.6
1

Jeer to Downer, 1 run

45.5
1

Jeer to Whybrow, 1 run

45.4
1

Jeer to Downer, 1 run

45.3
.

Jeer to Downer, 0 runs

45.2
.

Jeer to Downer, 0 runs

45.1
1

Jeer to Whybrow, 1 run

44.6
.

Young to Downer, 0 runs

44.5
4

Young to Downer, 4 runs

44.4
1

Young to Whybrow, 1 run

44.3
4

Young to Whybrow, 4 runs

44.2
4

Young to Whybrow, 4 runs

44.1
1

Young to Downer, 1 run

43.6
1

Gorham to Downer, 1 run

43.5
1

Gorham to Whybrow, 1 run

43.4
1

Gorham to Downer, 1 run

43.3
1

Gorham to Whybrow, 1 run

43.2
.

Gorham to Whybrow, 0 runs

43.1
1

Gorham to Downer, 1 run

42.6
1

Young to Downer, 1 run

42.5
1

Young to Whybrow, 1 run

42.5
1

Young to Whybrow, wide

42.4
1

Young to Downer, 1 run

42.3
.

Young to Downer, 0 runs

42.2
1

Young to Whybrow, 1 run

42.1
.

Young to Whybrow, 0 runs

41.6
.

James to Downer, 0 runs

41.5
4

James to Downer, 4 runs

41.4
1

James to Whybrow, 1 run

41.3
4

James to Whybrow, 4 runs

41.2
1

James to Downer, 1 run

41.1
.

James to Downer, 0 runs

40.6
1

Belt to Downer, 1 run

40.5
1

Belt to Whybrow, 1 run

40.4
4

Belt to Whybrow, 4 runs

40.3
1

Belt to Downer, 1 run

40.2
4

Belt to Downer, 4 runs

40.1
.

Belt to Downer, 0 runs

39.6
1

James to Downer, 1 run

39.5
1

James to Whybrow, 1 run

39.4
.

James to Whybrow, 0 runs

39.3
1

James to Downer, 1 run

39.2
1

James to Whybrow, 1 run

39.1
.

James to Whybrow, 0 runs

38.6
4

Young to Downer, 4 runs

38.5
2

Young to Downer, 2 runs

38.4
1

Young to Whybrow, 1 run

38.3
1

Young to Downer, 1 run

38.2
1

Young to Whybrow, 1 run

38.1
.

Young to Whybrow, 0 runs

37.6
1

James to Whybrow, 1 run

37.5
.

James to Whybrow, 0 runs

37.4
.

James to Whybrow, 0 runs

37.3
4

James to Whybrow, 4 runs

37.2
1

James to Downer, 1 run

37.1
.

James to Downer, 0 runs

36.6
1

Young to Downer, 1 run

36.5
1

Young to Whybrow, 1 run

36.4
.

Young to Whybrow, 0 runs

36.3
.

Young to Whybrow, 0 runs

36.2
1

Young to Downer, 1 run

36.1
.

Young to Downer, 0 runs

35.6
1

Jeer to Downer, 1 run

35.5
1

Jeer to Whybrow, 1 run

35.4
W

Jeer to Trussler, appeal, wicket (caught - Trussler)

35.3
.

Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs

35.2
.

Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs

35.1
4

Jeer to Trussler, 4 runs

34.6
4

Young to Downer, 4 runs

34.5
.

Young to Downer, 0 runs

34.4
4

Young to Downer, 4 runs

34.3
1

Young to Trussler, 1 run

34.2
1

Young to Downer, 1 run

34.1
2

Young to Downer, 2 runs

33.6
4

Jeer to Trussler, 4 runs

33.5
.

Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs

33.4
.

Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs

33.3
.

Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs

33.2
1

Jeer to Downer, 1 run

33.1
.

Jeer to Downer, 0 runs

32.6
1

Hardwick to Downer, 1 run

32.5
.

Hardwick to Downer, 0 runs

32.4
1

Hardwick to Trussler, 1 run

32.3
.

Hardwick to Trussler, 0 runs

32.2
1

Hardwick to Downer, 1 run

32.1
1

Hardwick to Trussler, 1 run

31.6
4

Jeer to Downer, 4 runs

31.5
1

Jeer to Trussler, 1 run

31.4
.

Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs

31.3
1

Jeer to Downer, 1 run

31.2
1

Trussler plays a defensive stroke for a run.

31.1
W

OUT! Run out. Horley defends for a single run. She is then run out, after some good fielding by Gorham.

30.6
W

Hardwick to Pindoria, appeal, wicket (caught - Pindoria)

30.5
1

Hardwick to Horley, 1 run

30.4
.

Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs

30.3
.

Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs

30.2
4

Hardwick to Horley, 4 runs

30.2
2

Hardwick to Pindoria, 2 wides

30.1
.

Hardwick to Pindoria, 0 runs

29.6
4

Jeer to Horley, 4 runs

29.5
.

Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

29.4
.

Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

29.3
.

Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

29.2
1

Jeer to Pindoria, 1 run

29.1
.

Jeer to Pindoria, 0 runs

28.6
.

Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs

28.5
1

Hardwick to Pindoria, 1 run

28.4
1

Hardwick to Horley, 1 run

28.3
2

Hardwick to Horley, 2 runs

28.2
.

Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs

28.1
.

Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs

27.6
1

Jeer to Horley, 1 run

27.5
1

Jeer to Pindoria, 1 run

27.4
.

Jeer to Pindoria, 0 runs

27.3
1

Jeer to Horley, 1 run

27.2
.

Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

27.1
.

Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

26.6
1

Belt to Horley, 1 run

26.5
4

Belt to Horley, 4 runs

26.4
1

Belt to Pindoria, 1 run

26.3
4

Belt to Pindoria, 4 runs

26.2
.

Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

26.1
.

Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

25.6
4

James to Horley, 4 runs

25.5
1

James to Pindoria, 1 run

25.4
4

James to Pindoria, 4 runs

25.3
1

James to Horley, 1 run

25.2
1

James to Pindoria, 1 run

25.1
1

James to Horley, 1 run

24.6
.

Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

24.5
.

Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

24.4
1

Belt to Horley, 1 run

24.3
3

Belt to Pindoria, 3 runs

24.2
.

Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

24.1
1

Belt to Horley, 1 run

23.6
1

James to Horley, 1 run

23.5
1

James to Pindoria, 1 run

23.4
.

James to Pindoria, 0 runs

23.3
.

James to Pindoria, 0 runs

23.2
2

James to Pindoria, 2 runs

23.1
.

James to Pindoria, 0 runs

22.6
.

Belt to Horley, 0 runs

22.5
1

Belt to Pindoria, 1 run

22.4
.

Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

22.3
4

Belt to Pindoria, 4 runs

22.2
.

Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs

22.1
1

Belt to Horley, 1 run

21.6
.

James to Pindoria, 0 runs

21.5
.

James to Pindoria, 0 runs

21.4
2

James to Pindoria, 2 runs

21.3
.

James to Pindoria, 0 runs

21.2
1

James to Horley, 1 run

21.1
1

James to Pindoria, 1 run

20.6
1

Belt to Pindoria, 1 run

20.5
2

Belt to Pindoria, 2 runs

20.4
1

Belt to Horley, 1 run

20.3
4

Belt to Horley, 4 runs

20.2
1

Belt to Pindoria, 1 run

20.1
1

Belt to Horley, 1 run

19.6
2

James to Pindoria, 2 runs

19.5
4

James to Pindoria, 4 runs

19.4
1

James to Horley, 1 run

19.3
.

James to Horley, 0 runs

19.2
1

James to Pindoria, leg bye

19.1
1

James to Horley, 1 run

18.6
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

18.5
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

18.4
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

18.3
1

Young to Horley, 1 run

18.2
.

Young to Horley, 0 runs

18.1
3

Young to Pindoria, 3 runs

17.6
.

Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

17.5
4

Jeer to Horley, 4 runs

17.4
.

Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

17.3
1

Jeer to Pindoria, 1 run

17.2
.

Jeer to Pindoria, 0 runs

17.1
2

Jeer to Pindoria, 2 runs

16.6
4

Young to Horley, 4 runs

16.5
4

Young to Horley, 4 runs

16.4
.

Young to Horley, 0 runs

16.3
2

Young to Horley, 2 runs

16.2
.

Young to Horley, 0 runs

16.1
.

Young to Horley, 0 runs

15.6
.

Jeer to Pindoria, 0 runs

15.5
1

Jeer to Horley, 1 run

15.4
.

Jeer to Horley, 0 runs

15.3
2

Jeer to Horley, 2 runs

15.2
4

Jeer to Horley, 4 runs

15.1
2

Jeer to Horley, 2 runs

14.6
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

14.5
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

14.5
3

Young to Pindoria, 3 wides

14.4
4

Young to Pindoria, 4 runs

14.3
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

14.2
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

14.1
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

13.6
.

Gorham to Horley, 0 runs

13.5
1

Pindoria plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.4
.

Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs

13.3
.

Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs

13.2
.

Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs

13.1
.

Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs

12.6
.

Young to Horley, 0 runs

12.5
1

Young to Pindoria, leg bye

12.4
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

12.3
4

Young to Pindoria, 4 runs

11.6
.

Gorham to Horley, 0 runs

11.5
.

Gorham to Horley, 0 runs

11.4
.

Gorham to Horley, 0 runs

11.4
1

Gorham to Horley, wide

11.3
1

Gorham to Pindoria, 1 run

11.2
4

Gorham to Pindoria, 4 runs

11.2
1

Gorham to Pindoria, wide

11.1
.

Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs

10.6
W

Young to Hughes, appeal, wicket (caught - Hughes)

10.5
1

Young to Pindoria, 1 run

10.4
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

10.3
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

10.2
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

10.1
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

9.6
.

Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

9.5
1

Gorham to Pindoria, 1 run

9.4
.

Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs

9.3
W

OUT! Run out. Hughes defends. Sproul is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some good fielding by Young.

9.2
.

Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

9.1
.

Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

8.6
1

Hardwick to Hughes, 1 run

8.5
.

Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs

8.4
4

Hardwick to Hughes, 4 runs

8.3
2

Hardwick to Hughes, 2 runs

8.2
.

Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs

8.1
1

Hardwick to Sproul, 1 run

7.6
.

Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

7.5
.

Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

7.4
.

Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

7.3
1

Gorham to Sproul, 1 run

7.2
4

Gorham to Sproul, 4 runs

7.1
4

Gorham to Sproul, 4 runs

6.6
1

Hardwick to Sproul, 1 run

6.5
.

Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

6.4
.

Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

6.3
.

Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

6.2
.

Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

6.2
2

Hardwick to Hughes, 2 wides

6.1
.

Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs

5.6
.

Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

5.5
.

Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

5.4
.

Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

5.3
.

Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

5.2
.

Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

5.1
1

Gorham to Hughes, 1 run

4.6
.

Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

4.5
1

Hardwick to Hughes, 1 run

4.4
1

Hardwick to Sproul, 1 run

4.3
.

Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

4.2
.

Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

4.1
.

Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

3.6
.

Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

3.5
.

Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

3.4
1

Gorham to Sproul, 1 run

3.4
1

wide

3.3
.

Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

3.2
.

Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

3.1
.

Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

2.6
.

Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs

2.4
.

Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs

2.3
1

Hardwick to Sproul, 1 run

2.2
1

Hardwick to Hughes, 1 run

2.1
2

Hardwick to Hughes, 2 runs

1.6
.

Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs

1.5
1

Gorham to Hughes, 1 run

1.4
.

Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

1.3
1

Gorham to Sproul, 1 run

1.2
1

Gorham to Hughes, leg bye

1.1
.

Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs

0.6
.

Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

0.5
4

Hardwick to Sproul, 4 runs

0.4
.

Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

0.3
2

Hardwick to Sproul, 2 runs

0.2
.

Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs

0.1
.

Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs