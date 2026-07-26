Highlights Kent vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026
Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Davis to King, 0 runs
Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Davis to King, 1 run
Davis to King, 0 runs
Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Horley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Horley to King, 1 run
Davis to King, 1 run
Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Davis to King, 1 run
Davis to King, wide
0 runs
King defends for a single run.
Blinkhorn-Jones plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
FOUR! Blinkhorn-Jones defends for 4 runs.
Blinkhorn-Jones plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Blinkhorn-Jones defends for a single run.
0 runs
Davis to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Davis to King, 1 run
Davis to King, 4 runs
Davis to King, wide
Davis to King, 4 runs
Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Nanavati to King, 0 runs
Nanavati to King, 4 runs
Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide
Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Nanavati to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Nanavati to King, 1 run
Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Judge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Judge to Castle, appeal, wicket (bowled - Castle)
Judge to Castle, appeal
Judge to Castle, wide
Judge to Castle, 0 runs
Judge to Castle, 0 runs
Nanavati to King, 0 runs
Nanavati to Castle, 1 run
Nanavati to Castle, 0 runs
King plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Nanavati to King, 0 runs
Nanavati to King, 0 runs
Judge to King, 1 run
Castle defends for 1 run.
Judge to Castle, wide
Judge to Castle, 0 runs
Judge to Streets, appeal, wicket (bowled - Streets)
Judge to Streets, 0 runs
Judge to Streets, 0 runs
Nanavati to King, 0 runs
Nanavati to King, 0 runs
Nanavati to Streets, 1 run
Nanavati to King, 1 run
Nanavati to Streets, 1 run
Judge to Streets, 0 runs
Judge to Streets, 0 runs
Judge to Streets, 0 runs
Judge to Streets, wide
Judge to Streets, 0 runs
Judge to Streets, wide
Nanavati to King, 0 runs
Nanavati to King, 0 runs
Nanavati to Streets, 1 run
Nanavati to Streets, 0 runs
Nanavati to Streets, 0 runs
Nanavati to Streets, 4 runs
Judge to King, 4 runs
Judge to Streets, 1 run
Judge to Streets, 4 runs
Judge to Streets, 4 runs
Judge to Streets, 0 runs
Judge to Streets, 0 runs
Judge to Streets, wide
Nanavati to King, 0 runs
Nanavati to King, appeal
Nanavati to Streets, 1 run
Nanavati to Streets, 0 runs
Nanavati to Streets, 2 runs
Nanavati to Streets, 0 runs
OUT! Run out. Downer defends for a run. Routledge is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Castle.
Gorham to Downer, 4 runs
Gorham to Downer, 2 runs
Gorham to Routledge, 1 run
Gorham to Downer, 1 run
Gorham to Downer, 0 runs
Hardwick to Downer, 1 run
Hardwick to Downer, wide
Hardwick to Downer, 0 runs
Hardwick to Downer, 0 runs
Hardwick to Routledge, 1 run
Hardwick to Routledge, 0 runs
Hardwick to Routledge, wide
Hardwick to Downer, 1 run
Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs
Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs
Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs
Gorham to Whybrow, wicket (lbw - Whybrow)
Gorham to Whybrow, 4 runs
Gorham to Whybrow, 4 runs
Hardwick to Whybrow, 1 run
Hardwick to Whybrow, 2 runs
Hardwick to Downer, 1 run
Hardwick to Whybrow, 1 run
Hardwick to Downer, 1 run
Hardwick to Downer, 0 runs
Jeer to Downer, 1 run
Jeer to Whybrow, 1 run
Jeer to Downer, 1 run
Jeer to Downer, 0 runs
Jeer to Downer, 0 runs
Jeer to Whybrow, 1 run
Young to Downer, 0 runs
Young to Downer, 4 runs
Young to Whybrow, 1 run
Young to Whybrow, 4 runs
Young to Whybrow, 4 runs
Young to Downer, 1 run
Gorham to Downer, 1 run
Gorham to Whybrow, 1 run
Gorham to Downer, 1 run
Gorham to Whybrow, 1 run
Gorham to Whybrow, 0 runs
Gorham to Downer, 1 run
Young to Downer, 1 run
Young to Whybrow, 1 run
Young to Whybrow, wide
Young to Downer, 1 run
Young to Downer, 0 runs
Young to Whybrow, 1 run
Young to Whybrow, 0 runs
James to Downer, 0 runs
James to Downer, 4 runs
James to Whybrow, 1 run
James to Whybrow, 4 runs
James to Downer, 1 run
James to Downer, 0 runs
Belt to Downer, 1 run
Belt to Whybrow, 1 run
Belt to Whybrow, 4 runs
Belt to Downer, 1 run
Belt to Downer, 4 runs
Belt to Downer, 0 runs
James to Downer, 1 run
James to Whybrow, 1 run
James to Whybrow, 0 runs
James to Downer, 1 run
James to Whybrow, 1 run
James to Whybrow, 0 runs
Young to Downer, 4 runs
Young to Downer, 2 runs
Young to Whybrow, 1 run
Young to Downer, 1 run
Young to Whybrow, 1 run
Young to Whybrow, 0 runs
James to Whybrow, 1 run
James to Whybrow, 0 runs
James to Whybrow, 0 runs
James to Whybrow, 4 runs
James to Downer, 1 run
James to Downer, 0 runs
Young to Downer, 1 run
Young to Whybrow, 1 run
Young to Whybrow, 0 runs
Young to Whybrow, 0 runs
Young to Downer, 1 run
Young to Downer, 0 runs
Jeer to Downer, 1 run
Jeer to Whybrow, 1 run
Jeer to Trussler, appeal, wicket (caught - Trussler)
Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs
Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs
Jeer to Trussler, 4 runs
Young to Downer, 4 runs
Young to Downer, 0 runs
Young to Downer, 4 runs
Young to Trussler, 1 run
Young to Downer, 1 run
Young to Downer, 2 runs
Jeer to Trussler, 4 runs
Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs
Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs
Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs
Jeer to Downer, 1 run
Jeer to Downer, 0 runs
Hardwick to Downer, 1 run
Hardwick to Downer, 0 runs
Hardwick to Trussler, 1 run
Hardwick to Trussler, 0 runs
Hardwick to Downer, 1 run
Hardwick to Trussler, 1 run
Jeer to Downer, 4 runs
Jeer to Trussler, 1 run
Jeer to Trussler, 0 runs
Jeer to Downer, 1 run
Trussler plays a defensive stroke for a run.
OUT! Run out. Horley defends for a single run. She is then run out, after some good fielding by Gorham.
Hardwick to Pindoria, appeal, wicket (caught - Pindoria)
Hardwick to Horley, 1 run
Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs
Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs
Hardwick to Horley, 4 runs
Hardwick to Pindoria, 2 wides
Hardwick to Pindoria, 0 runs
Jeer to Horley, 4 runs
Jeer to Horley, 0 runs
Jeer to Horley, 0 runs
Jeer to Horley, 0 runs
Jeer to Pindoria, 1 run
Jeer to Pindoria, 0 runs
Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs
Hardwick to Pindoria, 1 run
Hardwick to Horley, 1 run
Hardwick to Horley, 2 runs
Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs
Hardwick to Horley, 0 runs
Jeer to Horley, 1 run
Jeer to Pindoria, 1 run
Jeer to Pindoria, 0 runs
Jeer to Horley, 1 run
Jeer to Horley, 0 runs
Jeer to Horley, 0 runs
Belt to Horley, 1 run
Belt to Horley, 4 runs
Belt to Pindoria, 1 run
Belt to Pindoria, 4 runs
Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs
Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs
James to Horley, 4 runs
James to Pindoria, 1 run
James to Pindoria, 4 runs
James to Horley, 1 run
James to Pindoria, 1 run
James to Horley, 1 run
Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs
Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs
Belt to Horley, 1 run
Belt to Pindoria, 3 runs
Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs
Belt to Horley, 1 run
James to Horley, 1 run
James to Pindoria, 1 run
James to Pindoria, 0 runs
James to Pindoria, 0 runs
James to Pindoria, 2 runs
James to Pindoria, 0 runs
Belt to Horley, 0 runs
Belt to Pindoria, 1 run
Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs
Belt to Pindoria, 4 runs
Belt to Pindoria, 0 runs
Belt to Horley, 1 run
James to Pindoria, 0 runs
James to Pindoria, 0 runs
James to Pindoria, 2 runs
James to Pindoria, 0 runs
James to Horley, 1 run
James to Pindoria, 1 run
Belt to Pindoria, 1 run
Belt to Pindoria, 2 runs
Belt to Horley, 1 run
Belt to Horley, 4 runs
Belt to Pindoria, 1 run
Belt to Horley, 1 run
James to Pindoria, 2 runs
James to Pindoria, 4 runs
James to Horley, 1 run
James to Horley, 0 runs
James to Pindoria, leg bye
James to Horley, 1 run
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Horley, 1 run
Young to Horley, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, 3 runs
Jeer to Horley, 0 runs
Jeer to Horley, 4 runs
Jeer to Horley, 0 runs
Jeer to Pindoria, 1 run
Jeer to Pindoria, 0 runs
Jeer to Pindoria, 2 runs
Young to Horley, 4 runs
Young to Horley, 4 runs
Young to Horley, 0 runs
Young to Horley, 2 runs
Young to Horley, 0 runs
Young to Horley, 0 runs
Jeer to Pindoria, 0 runs
Jeer to Horley, 1 run
Jeer to Horley, 0 runs
Jeer to Horley, 2 runs
Jeer to Horley, 4 runs
Jeer to Horley, 2 runs
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, 3 wides
Young to Pindoria, 4 runs
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Gorham to Horley, 0 runs
Pindoria plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs
Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs
Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs
Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Horley, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, leg bye
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, 4 runs
Gorham to Horley, 0 runs
Gorham to Horley, 0 runs
Gorham to Horley, 0 runs
Gorham to Horley, wide
Gorham to Pindoria, 1 run
Gorham to Pindoria, 4 runs
Gorham to Pindoria, wide
Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Hughes, appeal, wicket (caught - Hughes)
Young to Pindoria, 1 run
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs
Gorham to Pindoria, 1 run
Gorham to Pindoria, 0 runs
OUT! Run out. Hughes defends. Sproul is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some good fielding by Young.
Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs
Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs
Hardwick to Hughes, 1 run
Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs
Hardwick to Hughes, 4 runs
Hardwick to Hughes, 2 runs
Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 1 run
Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs
Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs
Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs
Gorham to Sproul, 1 run
Gorham to Sproul, 4 runs
Gorham to Sproul, 4 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 1 run
Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs
Hardwick to Hughes, 2 wides
Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs
Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs
Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs
Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs
Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs
Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs
Gorham to Hughes, 1 run
Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs
Hardwick to Hughes, 1 run
Hardwick to Sproul, 1 run
Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs
Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs
Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs
Gorham to Sproul, 1 run
wide
Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs
Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs
Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs
Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs
Hardwick to Hughes, 0 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 1 run
Hardwick to Hughes, 1 run
Hardwick to Hughes, 2 runs
Gorham to Sproul, 0 runs
Gorham to Hughes, 1 run
Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs
Gorham to Sproul, 1 run
Gorham to Hughes, leg bye
Gorham to Hughes, 0 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 4 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 2 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs
Hardwick to Sproul, 0 runs