Match details Kent vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, July 26, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kent Squad
|Players
|Barnfather Elsa, Belt Megan, Bilal Zeena, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Cloke Izzy, Gordon Amy, Gorham Sydney, James Isabella, King Rachel, Streets Coco, Young Hollie
|Bench
|no information yet
Middlesex Squad
|Players
|Davis Hannah, Francis Hannah C, Gole Gayatri, Horley Saskia, Hughes Scarlett, Pearson Sarah, Pindoria Riva, Routledge Issy, Solomon Victoria, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Trussler Finty, Turner Lauren, Whitmore Alice, Whybrow Abbie, Wolfe Katie
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet