Squads Kent vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Davis Hannah
all rounder
Belt Megan
all rounder
Francis Hannah C
no information yet
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Gole Gayatri
bowler
Horley Saskia
batsman
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Pearson Sarah
no information yet
Gordon Amy
bowler
Pindoria Riva
bowler
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Routledge Issy
no information yet
James Isabella
no information yet
Solomon Victoria
no information yet
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Streets Coco
no information yet
Trussler Finty
batsman
Young Hollie
no information yet
Turner Lauren
no information yet
Match has not started yet