Squads Kent vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026

List a

KEN
KEN
MID
MID

Playing

KEN
KEN
MID
MID
First TeamSecond Team
Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Davis Hannah

all rounder

Belt Megan

all rounder

Francis Hannah C

no information yet

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Pearson Sarah

no information yet

Routledge Issy

no information yet

James Isabella

no information yet

Solomon Victoria

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Streets Coco

no information yet

Young Hollie

no information yet

Turner Lauren

no information yet

Bench

KEN
KEN
MID
MID

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet