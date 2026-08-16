Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026

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List a

LEI
LEI
MID
MID

(19 ov.) 84/3

19.1
.

Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs

18.6
.

Khan to Routledge, 0 runs

18.5
1

Khan to Dowse, 1 run

18.4
.

Khan to Dowse, 0 runs

18.3
.

Khan to Dowse, 0 runs

18.2
1

Khan to Routledge, 1 run

18.1
.

Khan to Routledge, 0 runs

17.6
1

Whitfield to Routledge, 1 run

17.5
1

Whitfield to Dowse, 1 run

17.4
.

Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs

17.3
1

Whitfield to Routledge, 1 run

17.2
.

Whitfield to Routledge, 0 runs

17.1
1

Whitfield to Dowse, 1 run

16.6
.

Khan to Routledge, 0 runs

16.5
.

Khan to Routledge, 0 runs

16.4
.

Khan to Routledge, 0 runs

16.4
1

Khan to Routledge, wide

16.3
.

Khan to Routledge, 0 runs

16.2
.

Khan to Routledge, 0 runs

16.1
.

Khan to Routledge, 0 runs

15.6
.

Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs

15.5
.

Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs

15.4
1

Whitfield to Routledge, 1 run

15.3
.

Whitfield to Routledge, 0 runs

15.2
1

Whitfield to Dowse, 1 run

15.1
1

Whitfield to Routledge, 1 run

14.6
1

Khan to Routledge, 1 run

14.5
.

Khan to Routledge, 0 runs

14.4
1

Khan to Dowse, 1 run

14.3
.

Khan to Dowse, 0 runs

14.2
.

Khan to Dowse, 0 runs

14.1
4

Khan to Dowse, 4 runs

13.6
1

Whitfield to Dowse, 1 run

13.5
.

Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs

13.4
2

Whitfield to Dowse, 2 runs

13.3
.

Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs

13.2
.

Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs

13.1
1

Whitfield to Routledge, 1 run

12.6
.

Khan to Dowse, 0 runs

12.5
.

Khan to Dowse, 0 runs

12.4
1

Khan to Routledge, 1 run

12.3
.

Khan to Routledge, 0 runs

12.3
1

Khan to Routledge, wide

12.2
.

Khan to Routledge, 0 runs

12.1
.

Khan to Routledge, 0 runs

11.6
.

Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs

11.5
1

Whitfield to Routledge, 1 run

11.4
.

Whitfield to Routledge, 0 runs

11.3
.

Whitfield to Routledge, 0 runs

11.2
W

Whitfield to Trussler, appeal, wicket (caught - Trussler)

11.1
.

Whitfield to Trussler, 0 runs

10.6
1

Thatcher to Trussler, 1 run

10.5
.

Thatcher to Trussler, 0 runs

10.4
1

Thatcher to Dowse, 1 run

10.3
1

Thatcher to Trussler, 1 run

10.2
1

Thatcher to Dowse, 1 run

10.1
.

Thatcher to Dowse, 0 runs

9.6
.

Chissell to Trussler, 0 runs

9.5
1

Chissell to Dowse, 1 run

9.4
4

Chissell to Dowse, 4 runs

9.3
.

Chissell to Dowse, 0 runs

9.2
.

Chissell to Dowse, 0 runs

9.1
.

Chissell to Dowse, 0 runs

8.6
.

Thatcher to Trussler, 0 runs

8.5
W

Thatcher to Downer, wicket (lbw - Downer)

8.4
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

8.3
1

Thatcher to Dowse, 1 run

8.3
1

Thatcher to Dowse, wide

8.2
.

Thatcher to Dowse, 0 runs

8.1
.

Thatcher to Dowse, 0 runs

7.6
4

Chissell to Downer, 4 runs

7.5
1

Chissell to Dowse, leg bye

7.4
.

Chissell to Dowse, 0 runs

7.3
4

Chissell to Wolfe, 4 runs

7.2
4

Chissell to Wolfe, 4 runs

7.1
2

Chissell to Wolfe, 2 runs

6.6
1

Thatcher to Wolfe, 1 run

6.5
.

Thatcher to Wolfe, 0 runs

6.5
1

Thatcher to Wolfe, wide

6.4
1

Thatcher to Downer, 1 run

6.3
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

6.2
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

6.2
1

Thatcher to Downer, wide

6.1
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

5.6
.

Chissell to Wolfe, 0 runs

5.5
1

Chissell to Downer, 1 run

5.4
.

Chissell to Downer, 0 runs

5.3
.

Chissell to Downer, 0 runs

5.2
.

Chissell to Downer, 0 runs

5.1
.

Chissell to Downer, 0 runs

4.6
1

Thatcher to Downer, 1 run

4.5
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

4.4
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

4.3
4

Thatcher to Downer, 4 runs

4.2
4

Thatcher to Downer, 4 runs

4.1
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

3.6
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Wolfe defends for four runs.

3.5
.

Chissell to Wolfe, 0 runs

3.4
W

Chissell to Hughes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hughes)

3.3
1

Chissell to Downer, 1 run

3.2
.

Chissell to Downer, 0 runs

3.1
4

Chissell to Downer, 4 runs

2.6
.

Thatcher to Hughes, 0 runs

2.5
1

Thatcher to Downer, 1 run

2.4
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

2.3
4

Thatcher to Downer, 4 runs

2.2
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

2.1
1lb

Hughes plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.

1.6
.

Chissell to Downer, 0 runs

1.5
1

Chissell to Hughes, 1 run

1.4
.

Chissell to Hughes, 0 runs

1.3
.

Chissell to Hughes, 0 runs

1.2
.

Chissell to Hughes, 0 runs

1.1
4

Chissell to Hughes, 4 runs

0.6
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

0.5
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

0.4
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

0.3
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

0.2
1

Thatcher to Hughes, 1 run

0.1
.

Thatcher to Hughes, 0 runs