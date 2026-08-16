Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026
Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs
Khan to Routledge, 0 runs
Khan to Dowse, 1 run
Khan to Dowse, 0 runs
Khan to Dowse, 0 runs
Khan to Routledge, 1 run
Khan to Routledge, 0 runs
Whitfield to Routledge, 1 run
Whitfield to Dowse, 1 run
Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs
Whitfield to Routledge, 1 run
Whitfield to Routledge, 0 runs
Whitfield to Dowse, 1 run
Khan to Routledge, 0 runs
Khan to Routledge, 0 runs
Khan to Routledge, 0 runs
Khan to Routledge, wide
Khan to Routledge, 0 runs
Khan to Routledge, 0 runs
Khan to Routledge, 0 runs
Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs
Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs
Whitfield to Routledge, 1 run
Whitfield to Routledge, 0 runs
Whitfield to Dowse, 1 run
Whitfield to Routledge, 1 run
Khan to Routledge, 1 run
Khan to Routledge, 0 runs
Khan to Dowse, 1 run
Khan to Dowse, 0 runs
Khan to Dowse, 0 runs
Khan to Dowse, 4 runs
Whitfield to Dowse, 1 run
Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs
Whitfield to Dowse, 2 runs
Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs
Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs
Whitfield to Routledge, 1 run
Khan to Dowse, 0 runs
Khan to Dowse, 0 runs
Khan to Routledge, 1 run
Khan to Routledge, 0 runs
Khan to Routledge, wide
Khan to Routledge, 0 runs
Khan to Routledge, 0 runs
Whitfield to Dowse, 0 runs
Whitfield to Routledge, 1 run
Whitfield to Routledge, 0 runs
Whitfield to Routledge, 0 runs
Whitfield to Trussler, appeal, wicket (caught - Trussler)
Whitfield to Trussler, 0 runs
Thatcher to Trussler, 1 run
Thatcher to Trussler, 0 runs
Thatcher to Dowse, 1 run
Thatcher to Trussler, 1 run
Thatcher to Dowse, 1 run
Thatcher to Dowse, 0 runs
Chissell to Trussler, 0 runs
Chissell to Dowse, 1 run
Chissell to Dowse, 4 runs
Chissell to Dowse, 0 runs
Chissell to Dowse, 0 runs
Chissell to Dowse, 0 runs
Thatcher to Trussler, 0 runs
Thatcher to Downer, wicket (lbw - Downer)
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Thatcher to Dowse, 1 run
Thatcher to Dowse, wide
Thatcher to Dowse, 0 runs
Thatcher to Dowse, 0 runs
Chissell to Downer, 4 runs
Chissell to Dowse, leg bye
Chissell to Dowse, 0 runs
Chissell to Wolfe, 4 runs
Chissell to Wolfe, 4 runs
Chissell to Wolfe, 2 runs
Thatcher to Wolfe, 1 run
Thatcher to Wolfe, 0 runs
Thatcher to Wolfe, wide
Thatcher to Downer, 1 run
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Thatcher to Downer, wide
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Chissell to Wolfe, 0 runs
Chissell to Downer, 1 run
Chissell to Downer, 0 runs
Chissell to Downer, 0 runs
Chissell to Downer, 0 runs
Chissell to Downer, 0 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 1 run
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 4 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 4 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Back-to-back boundaries! Wolfe defends for four runs.
Chissell to Wolfe, 0 runs
Chissell to Hughes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hughes)
Chissell to Downer, 1 run
Chissell to Downer, 0 runs
Chissell to Downer, 4 runs
Thatcher to Hughes, 0 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 1 run
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 4 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Hughes plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.
Chissell to Downer, 0 runs
Chissell to Hughes, 1 run
Chissell to Hughes, 0 runs
Chissell to Hughes, 0 runs
Chissell to Hughes, 0 runs
Chissell to Hughes, 4 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Thatcher to Hughes, 1 run
Thatcher to Hughes, 0 runs