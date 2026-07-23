Match details Leicestershire Foxes vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Leicestershire Foxes Squad
|Players
|Brooker Rebecca, Brown Hayley, Chissell Caitlin, Ketan Anjali, Phillips Ellie, Shaikh Nayma, Singh Indira, Teekasingh Faith, Thanawala Prisha, Thatcher Emma, Watson Ellen, Western Lucy, Weston Lucy, Whitfield Holly
|Bench
|no information yet
Middlesex Squad
|Players
|Davis Hannah, Francis Hannah C, Gole Gayatri, Horley Saskia, Hughes Scarlett, Pearson Sarah, Pindoria Riva, Routledge Issy, Solomon Victoria, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Trussler Finty, Turner Lauren, Whitmore Alice, Whybrow Abbie, Wolfe Katie
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet