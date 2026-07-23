Match details Leicestershire Foxes vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026

List a

LEI
LEI
MID
MID

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersBrooker Rebecca, Brown Hayley, Chissell Caitlin, Ketan Anjali, Phillips Ellie, Shaikh Nayma, Singh Indira, Teekasingh Faith, Thanawala Prisha, Thatcher Emma, Watson Ellen, Western Lucy, Weston Lucy, Whitfield Holly
Benchno information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersDavis Hannah, Francis Hannah C, Gole Gayatri, Horley Saskia, Hughes Scarlett, Pearson Sarah, Pindoria Riva, Routledge Issy, Solomon Victoria, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Trussler Finty, Turner Lauren, Whitmore Alice, Whybrow Abbie, Wolfe Katie
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet