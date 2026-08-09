Highlights Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 09.08.2026
Patel to Clive, 0 runs
Patel to Clive, 2 runs
Patel to Clive, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 1 run
Patel to Clive, 1 run
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Clive, 0 runs
Patel to Clive, 0 runs
Patel to Clive, 0 runs
Patel to Clive, 0 runs
Patel to Clive, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 1 run
Patel to Clive, 0 runs
Patel to Clive, 4 runs
Patel to Hill, 1 run
Patel to Hill, wide
Patel to Clive, 1 run
Patel to Hill, 1 run
Patel to Clive, 1 run
Patel to Hill, 4 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 2 runs
Patel to Hill, 4 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Clive, 0 runs
Patel to Ascott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ascott)
Patel to Ascott, 0 runs
Patel to Ascott, 0 runs
Patel to Ascott, 0 runs
Patel to Kirk, appeal, wicket (caught - Kirk)
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Kirk, 1 run
Patel to Kirk, 0 runs
Patel to Kirk, 4 runs
Patel to Kirk, 0 runs
Patel to Kirk, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Kirk, 1 run
Patel to Kirk, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Kirk, 1 run
Patel to Kirk, 0 runs
Patel to Kirk, 4 runs
Patel to Kirk, 0 runs
Patel to Kirk, 0 runs
Patel to Kirk, 1 run
Patel to Kirk, 4 runs
Patel to Hill, 1 run
Patel to Kirk, 1 run
Patel to Kirk, 4 runs
Patel to Kirk, 2 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Kirk, 1 run
Turner to Hill, 1 run
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Kirk, 0 runs
Patel to Kirk, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 1 run
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Kirk, 1 run
Patel to Kirk, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 4 runs
Turner to Kirk, 1 run
Judge to Hill, 0 runs
Judge to Hill, 0 runs
Judge to Kirk, 1 run
Judge to Kirk, 0 runs
Judge to Kirk, 0 runs
Judge to Kirk, 0 runs
Judge to Kirk, wide
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Kirk, 1 run
Turner to Kirk, 0 runs
Turner to Kemp, appeal, wicket (caught - Kemp)
Turner to Kemp, 0 runs
Judge to Hill, 0 runs
Judge to Hill, 0 runs
Judge to Hill, 0 runs
Judge to Kemp, leg bye
Judge to Kemp, wide
Judge to Kemp, 0 runs
Judge to Hill, 1 run
Turner to Hill, 1 run
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 4 runs
Turner to Kemp, 1 run
Judge to Hill, 0 runs
Judge to Hill, 0 runs
Judge to Hill, 4 runs
Judge to Kemp, 1 run
Judge to Kemp, 4 runs
Judge to Kemp, wide
Judge to Kemp, 4 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Judge to Kemp, 0 runs
Judge to Kemp, 4 runs
Judge to Kemp, 0 runs
Judge to Kemp, 4 runs
Judge to Kemp, 0 runs
Judge to Kemp, 0 runs
Turner to Kemp, 1 run
Turner to Kemp, 0 runs
Turner to Kemp, 0 runs
Turner to Kemp, wide
Turner to Kemp, 0 runs
Turner to Kemp, 0 runs
Judge to Hill, 0 runs
Judge to Hill, wide
Back-to-back boundaries! Hill plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Judge to Kemp, leg bye
Judge to Kemp, 0 runs
Judge to Kemp, 0 runs
Judge to Kemp, wide
Judge to Kemp, 0 runs
Judge to Kemp, wide
Turner to Hill, 0 runs
Turner to Kemp, 1 run
Turner to Kemp, 0 runs
Turner to Kemp, 2 runs
Turner to Kemp, 0 runs
Turner to Kemp, 0 runs