Highlights Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 09.08.2026

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MID
MID
NOR
NOR

(23 ov.) 104/3

22.5
.

Patel to Clive, 0 runs

22.4
2

Patel to Clive, 2 runs

22.3
.

Patel to Clive, 0 runs

22.2
1

Patel to Hill, 1 run

22.1
1

Patel to Clive, 1 run

21.6
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

21.5
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

21.4
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

21.3
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

21.2
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

21.1
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

20.6
.

Patel to Clive, 0 runs

20.5
.

Patel to Clive, 0 runs

20.4
.

Patel to Clive, 0 runs

20.3
.

Patel to Clive, 0 runs

20.2
.

Patel to Clive, 0 runs

20.1
1

Patel to Hill, 1 run

19.6
.

Patel to Clive, 0 runs

19.5
4

Patel to Clive, 4 runs

19.4
1

Patel to Hill, 1 run

19.4
1

Patel to Hill, wide

19.3
1

Patel to Clive, 1 run

19.2
1

Patel to Hill, 1 run

19.1
1

Patel to Clive, 1 run

18.6
4

Patel to Hill, 4 runs

18.5
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

18.4
2

Patel to Hill, 2 runs

18.3
4

Patel to Hill, 4 runs

18.2
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

18.1
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

17.6
.

Patel to Clive, 0 runs

17.5
W

Patel to Ascott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ascott)

17.4
.

Patel to Ascott, 0 runs

17.3
.

Patel to Ascott, 0 runs

17.2
.

Patel to Ascott, 0 runs

17.1
W

Patel to Kirk, appeal, wicket (caught - Kirk)

16.6
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

16.5
1

Patel to Kirk, 1 run

16.4
.

Patel to Kirk, 0 runs

16.3
4

Patel to Kirk, 4 runs

16.2
.

Patel to Kirk, 0 runs

16.1
.

Patel to Kirk, 0 runs

15.6
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

15.5
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

15.4
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

15.3
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

15.2
1

Patel to Kirk, 1 run

15.1
.

Patel to Kirk, 0 runs

14.6
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

14.5
1

Patel to Kirk, 1 run

14.4
.

Patel to Kirk, 0 runs

14.3
4

Patel to Kirk, 4 runs

14.2
.

Patel to Kirk, 0 runs

14.1
.

Patel to Kirk, 0 runs

13.6
1

Patel to Kirk, 1 run

13.5
4

Patel to Kirk, 4 runs

13.4
1

Patel to Hill, 1 run

13.3
1

Patel to Kirk, 1 run

13.2
4

Patel to Kirk, 4 runs

13.1
2

Patel to Kirk, 2 runs

12.6
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

12.5
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

12.4
1

Turner to Kirk, 1 run

12.2
1

Turner to Hill, 1 run

12.1
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

11.6
.

Patel to Kirk, 0 runs

11.5
.

Patel to Kirk, 0 runs

11.4
1

Patel to Hill, 1 run

11.3
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

11.2
1

Patel to Kirk, 1 run

11.1
.

Patel to Kirk, 0 runs

10.6
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

10.5
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

10.4
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

10.3
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

10.2
4

Turner to Hill, 4 runs

10.1
1

Turner to Kirk, 1 run

9.6
.

Judge to Hill, 0 runs

9.5
.

Judge to Hill, 0 runs

9.4
1

Judge to Kirk, 1 run

9.3
.

Judge to Kirk, 0 runs

9.2
.

Judge to Kirk, 0 runs

9.1
.

Judge to Kirk, 0 runs

9.1
1

Judge to Kirk, wide

8.6
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

8.5
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

8.4
1

Turner to Kirk, 1 run

8.3
.

Turner to Kirk, 0 runs

8.2
W

Turner to Kemp, appeal, wicket (caught - Kemp)

8.1
.

Turner to Kemp, 0 runs

7.6
.

Judge to Hill, 0 runs

7.5
.

Judge to Hill, 0 runs

7.4
.

Judge to Hill, 0 runs

7.3
1

Judge to Kemp, leg bye

7.3
1

Judge to Kemp, wide

7.2
.

Judge to Kemp, 0 runs

7.1
1

Judge to Hill, 1 run

6.6
1

Turner to Hill, 1 run

6.5
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

6.4
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

6.3
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

6.2
4

Turner to Hill, 4 runs

6.1
1

Turner to Kemp, 1 run

5.6
.

Judge to Hill, 0 runs

5.5
.

Judge to Hill, 0 runs

5.4
4

Judge to Hill, 4 runs

5.3
1

Judge to Kemp, 1 run

5.2
4

Judge to Kemp, 4 runs

5.2
1

Judge to Kemp, wide

5.1
4

Judge to Kemp, 4 runs

4.6
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

4.5
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

4.4
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

4.3
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

4.2
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

4.1
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

3.6
.

Judge to Kemp, 0 runs

3.5
4

Judge to Kemp, 4 runs

3.4
.

Judge to Kemp, 0 runs

3.3
4

Judge to Kemp, 4 runs

3.2
.

Judge to Kemp, 0 runs

3.1
.

Judge to Kemp, 0 runs

2.5
1

Turner to Kemp, 1 run

2.4
.

Turner to Kemp, 0 runs

2.3
.

Turner to Kemp, 0 runs

2.3
1

Turner to Kemp, wide

2.2
.

Turner to Kemp, 0 runs

2.1
.

Turner to Kemp, 0 runs

1.6
.

Judge to Hill, 0 runs

1.6
1

Judge to Hill, wide

1.5
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Hill plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

1.4
1

Judge to Kemp, leg bye

1.3
.

Judge to Kemp, 0 runs

1.2
.

Judge to Kemp, 0 runs

1.2
1

Judge to Kemp, wide

1.1
.

Judge to Kemp, 0 runs

1.1
1

Judge to Kemp, wide

0.6
.

Turner to Hill, 0 runs

0.5
1

Turner to Kemp, 1 run

0.4
.

Turner to Kemp, 0 runs

0.3
2

Turner to Kemp, 2 runs

0.2
.

Turner to Kemp, 0 runs

0.1
.

Turner to Kemp, 0 runs