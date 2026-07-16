Squads Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 09.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Davis Hannah
all rounder
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Francis Hannah C
no information yet
Austin Meg
batsman
Gole Gayatri
bowler
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Horley Saskia
batsman
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Pearson Sarah
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Pindoria Riva
bowler
Hill Chloe
batsman
Routledge Issy
no information yet
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Solomon Victoria
no information yet
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Patel Anisha
bowler
Trussler Finty
batsman
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Turner Lauren
no information yet
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Whitmore Alice
no information yet
Reid Mabel
bowler
Whybrow Abbie
wicket keeper
Russell Liz
bowler
Wolfe Katie
bowler
Match has not started yet