Squads Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 09.08.2026

List a

MID
MID
NOR
NOR

Playing

MID
MID
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Davis Hannah

all rounder

Francis Hannah C

no information yet

Austin Meg

batsman

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Pearson Sarah

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Routledge Issy

no information yet

Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Solomon Victoria

no information yet

Marriott Gemma

all rounder

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Turner Lauren

no information yet

Whitmore Alice

no information yet

Whybrow Abbie

wicket keeper

Bench

MID
MID
NOR
NOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet