Match details Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 09.08.2026

List a

MID
MID
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersDavis Hannah, Francis Hannah C, Gole Gayatri, Horley Saskia, Hughes Scarlett, Pearson Sarah, Pindoria Riva, Routledge Issy, Solomon Victoria, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Trussler Finty, Turner Lauren, Whitmore Alice, Whybrow Abbie, Wolfe Katie
Benchno information yet

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersAscott Bethany, Austin Meg, Carpenter Emily, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Hill Chloe, Kemp Amelia, Marriott Gemma, Patel Anisha, Phillips Ella, Presland Alicia Demi, Reid Mabel, Russell Liz
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet