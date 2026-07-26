Highlights Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026
Anisha Patel to Brooker, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Davies, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Davies, 4 runs
Anisha Patel to Davies, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Davies, 0 runs
Sims to Brooker, 0 runs
Sims to Brooker, 0 runs
Sims to Davies, 1 run
Sims to Davies, 0 runs
Sims to Brooker, 1 run
Sims to Brooker, 0 runs
Kemp to Davies, 0 runs
Kemp to Davies, wide
Kemp to Davies, 0 runs
Kemp to Davies, 0 runs
Kemp to Brooker, 1 run
Kemp to Davies, 1 run
Kemp to Brooker, 1 run
Sims to Brooker, 1 run
Sims to Brooker, 0 runs
Sims to Brooker, 0 runs
Sims to Brooker, 0 runs
Sims to Brooker, 4 runs
Sims to Brooker, 0 runs
Kemp to Davies, 4 runs
Kemp to Davies, 0 runs
Kemp to Brooker, 1 run
Kemp to Davies, 1 run
Kemp to Davies, 0 runs
Kemp to Davies, 2 runs
Sims to Brooker, 0 runs
Sims to Brooker, 0 runs
Sims to Brooker, 4 runs
Sims to Brooker, 1 run
Sims to Brooker, 0 runs
Sims to Brooker, 4 runs
Davies defends for 1 run.
Kemp to Davies, 0 runs
Kemp to Davies, 0 runs
Kemp to Davies, wide
Kemp to Davies, 0 runs
Kemp to Davies, wide
Kemp to Davies, 0 runs
Kemp to Davies, 0 runs
Marriott to Brooker, 4 runs
Marriott to Brooker, 0 runs
Marriott to Brooker, 0 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 4 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Kemp to Davies, 0 runs
Kemp to Davies, wide
Kemp to Western, appeal, wicket (caught - Western)
Kemp to Western, 0 runs
Kemp to Western, 2 runs
Kemp to Brooker, 1 run
Kemp to Brooker, 0 runs
Kemp to Brooker, wide
Phillips to Brooker, 1 run
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 4 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Reid to Western, 0 runs
Reid to Western, 0 runs
Reid to Western, wide
Reid to Brooker, 0 runs
Robinson to Western, 4 runs
Robinson to Western, 0 runs
Robinson to Western, 0 runs
Robinson to Western, 0 runs
Robinson to Western, 0 runs
Robinson to Western, 0 runs
Reid to Brooker, 0 runs
Reid to Brooker, 0 runs
Reid to Brooker, 0 runs
Reid to Western, 1 run
Reid to Western, 0 runs
Reid to Western, 0 runs
Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs
Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs
Robinson to Brooker, 4 runs
Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs
Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs
Robinson to Brooker, 4 runs
Reid to Western, 0 runs
Reid to Brooker, 1 run
Reid to Brooker, 4 runs
Reid to Brooker, 2 runs
Reid to Brooker, 4 runs
Reid to Brooker, 0 runs
Robinson to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (caught - Thanawala)
Robinson to Thanawala, 4 runs
Robinson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Robinson to Brooker, 1 run
Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs
Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs
Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs
Reid to Thanawala, 4 runs
Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs
Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs
Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs
Reid to Thanawala, 4 runs
Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs
Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs
Robinson to Brooker, 4 runs
Robinson to Thanawala, 1 run
Robinson to Thanawala, 0 runs
And again! Free hit, and Thanawala makes the most of it. Thanawala defends for four runs.
Robinson to Thanawala, no ball
Reid to Brooker, 0 runs
Reid to Thanawala, 1 run
Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs
Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs
Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs
Thanawala to Marriott, 2 runs
Thanawala to Marriott, 4 runs
Thanawala to Marriott, 2 runs
Thanawala to Marriott, 2 runs
Thanawala to Anisha Patel, 1 run
Thanawala to Anisha Patel, 2 runs
Chissell to Marriott, 4 runs
Chissell to Anisha Patel, 1 run
Chissell to Marriott, 1 run
Chissell to Anisha Patel, 1 run
Chissell to Anisha Patel, 4 runs
Chissell to Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Phillips)
Thanawala to Phillips, 1 run
Thanawala to Phillips, 0 runs
Thanawala to Marriott, 1 run
Thanawala to Marriott, 4 runs
Thanawala to Phillips, 1 run
Thanawala to Phillips, 0 runs
Chissell to Phillips, 1 run
Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs
Chissell to Phillips, 2 runs
Chissell to Marriott, 1 run
Chissell to Phillips, 1 run
Chissell to Marriott, 1 run
Thanawala to Phillips, 2 runs
Thanawala to Marriott, 1 run
Thanawala to Marriott, 4 runs
Thanawala to Phillips, 1 run
Thanawala to Phillips, 2 runs
Thanawala to Reid, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)
Thatcher to Marriott, 4 runs
Thatcher to Reid, 1 run
Thatcher to Reid, 0 runs
Thatcher to Reid, 4 runs
Thatcher to Reid, 4 byes
Thatcher to Reid, 0 runs
Phillips to Reid, 1 run
Phillips to Sims, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sims)
Phillips to Sims, 2 runs
Phillips to Marriott, 1 run
Phillips to Sims, 1 run
Phillips to Sims, 4 runs
Thatcher to Sims, 1 run
Thatcher to Marriott, 1 run
Thatcher to Sims, 1 run
Thatcher to Sims, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (stumped - Kemp)
Thatcher to Kemp, 4 byes
Phillips to Marriott, 4 runs
Phillips to Marriott, 2 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 1 run
Phillips to Kemp, 2 runs
Phillips to Marriott, 1 run
Phillips to Clive, appeal, wicket (bowled - Clive)
Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, 4 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, wide
Thatcher to Clive, 1 run
Thatcher to Clive, 4 runs
Clive decides to just let the ball travel through to Western, and the ball trickles away for a pair of byes.
Thatcher to Clive, 0 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 2 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 2 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs
Phillips to Clive, 1 run
0 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Clive, 2 runs
Herathge to Clive, 4 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Kemp, 2 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 4 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 4 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 1 run
Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs
Phillips to Clive, 1 run
Phillips to Clive, 0 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 2 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 4 runs
Herathge to Clive, 4 runs
Herathge to Clive, 4 runs
Herathge to Clive, wide
Herathge to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Clive, 1 run
Herathge to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs
Grayson to Kemp, 1 run
Grayson to Clive, 1 run
Kemp defends for one run.
Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs
And again! Kemp defends for 4 runs.
Grayson to Clive, 1 run
Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs
Herathge to Clive, 3 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs
0 runs
0 runs
Grayson to Kemp, 2 runs
Grayson to Clive, 1 run
Grayson to Clive, 4 runs
Grayson to Clive, 0 runs
Grayson to Clive, 0 runs
Herathge to Clive, 1 run
Herathge to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Clive, 1 run
Herathge to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs
Herathge to Clive, 1 run
Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs
Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs
Grayson to Clive, 1 run
Grayson to Clive, 0 runs
Grayson to Clive, 0 runs
Grayson to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Clive, 0 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Clive, 1 run
Herathge to Clive, 0 runs
Herathge to Clive, 0 runs
Herathge to Clive, 0 runs
Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs
Grayson to Kemp, 4 runs
Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs
Grayson to Clive, 1 run
Grayson to Kemp, 1 run
Grayson to Clive, 1 run
Herathge to Clive, 1 run
Kemp defends for 1 run.
Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs
Herathge to Clive, 1 run
Thanawala to Clive, 1 run
Thanawala to Clive, 4 runs
Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs
Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run
Thanawala to Kemp, 4 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Clive, 1 run
Herathge to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 2 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs
Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs
Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run
Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs
Herathge to Clive, 2 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Kemp, 4 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 2 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs
Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run
Thanawala to Kemp, 4 runs
Thanawala to Clive, 1 run
Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs
Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs
Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs
Herathge to Clive, 1 run
Herathge to Ascott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ascott)
Herathge to Ascott, 0 runs
Herathge to Ascott, wide
Herathge to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Ascott, 1 run
Herathge to Ascott, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kemp, wide
Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs
Thanawala to Ascott, 1 run
Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run
Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs
Herathge to Ascott, 0 runs
Herathge to Kirk, appeal, wicket (caught - Kirk)
Herathge to Kemp, 1 run
Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs
Herathge to Kirk, 1 run
Herathge to Kirk, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kemp, wide
Thanawala to Kirk, 1 run
Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run
0 runs
Thanawala to Kirk, 1 run
Thanawala to Kirk, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kirk, wide
Chissell to Kemp, 0 runs
Chissell to Kemp, 4 runs
Chissell to Kemp, wide
Chissell to Kirk, 1 run
Chissell to Kemp, 1 run
Chissell to Kirk, 1 run
Singh to Kemp, 1 run
Thanawala to Kirk, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run
Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kirk, 0 runs
Kirk plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Singh to Kirk, 1 run
Singh to Kirk, 0 runs
Singh to Kirk, wide
Singh to Kirk, 0 runs
Singh to Kirk, 0 runs
Singh to Kemp, 1 run
Singh to Kemp, 0 runs
Wide. Kirk defends for a pair of wides.
Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kirk, 1 run
Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run
Thanawala to Kirk, 1 run
Singh to Kirk, 1 run
Singh to Kemp, 1 run
Singh to Kirk, 1 run
Singh to Kirk, 0 runs
Singh to Kirk, wide
Singh to Kemp, 1 run
Singh to Kemp, 4 runs
Chissell to Kemp, 1 run
Chissell to Kemp, 0 runs
Chissell to Kirk, 1 run
Chissell to Kirk, 4 runs
Chissell to Kirk, 0 runs
Chissell to Kemp, 1 run
Singh to Kirk, 0 runs
Singh to Kirk, 0 runs
Singh to Kirk, 4 runs
Singh to Kirk, 4 runs
Singh to Kirk, 0 runs
Singh to Kemp, 1 run
Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 1 run
Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs
Phillips to Kirk, 3 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 1 run
Phillips to Kirk, 1 run
Singh to Kemp, 0 runs
Singh to Kemp, 0 runs
Singh to Kirk, 1 run
Singh to Kirk, 0 runs
Singh to Kemp, 1 run
Singh to Kemp, 0 runs
Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs
Kemp defends for a run.
Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kirk, 2 runs
Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs
Phillips to Kirk, 1 run
Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs
Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 1 run
Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kirk, 4 runs
Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, 1 run
Thatcher to Kemp, 4 runs
Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs
Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs
Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs
0 runs
Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs
Kemp plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, 4 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, 4 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, appeal, wicket (run out - Hill)
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 2 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, wide
Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Thatcher to Hill, 1 run
Thatcher to Kemp, 1 run
Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Thatcher to Hill, 1 run
Thatcher to Hill, 0 runs
Thatcher to Hill, 0 runs