18.5 . Anisha Patel to Brooker, 0 runs

18.4 1 Anisha Patel to Davies, 1 run

18.3 4 Anisha Patel to Davies, 4 runs

18.2 . Anisha Patel to Davies, 0 runs

18.1 . Anisha Patel to Davies, 0 runs

17.6 . Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

17.5 . Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

17.4 1 Sims to Davies, 1 run

17.3 . Sims to Davies, 0 runs

17.2 1 Sims to Brooker, 1 run

17.1 . Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

16.6 . Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

16.6 1 Kemp to Davies, wide

16.5 . Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

16.4 . Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

16.3 1 Kemp to Brooker, 1 run

16.2 1 Kemp to Davies, 1 run

16.1 1 Kemp to Brooker, 1 run

15.6 1 Sims to Brooker, 1 run

15.5 . Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

15.4 . Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

15.3 . Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

15.2 4 Sims to Brooker, 4 runs

15.1 . Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

14.6 4 Kemp to Davies, 4 runs

14.5 . Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

14.4 1 Kemp to Brooker, 1 run

14.3 1 Kemp to Davies, 1 run

14.2 . Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

14.1 2 Kemp to Davies, 2 runs

13.6 . Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

13.5 . Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

13.4 4 Sims to Brooker, 4 runs

13.3 1 Sims to Brooker, 1 run

13.2 . Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

13.1 4 Sims to Brooker, 4 runs

12.6 1 Davies defends for 1 run.

12.5 . Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

12.4 . Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

12.4 1 Kemp to Davies, wide

12.3 . Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

12.3 1 Kemp to Davies, wide

12.2 . Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

12.1 . Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

11.6 4 Marriott to Brooker, 4 runs

11.5 . Marriott to Brooker, 0 runs

11.4 . Marriott to Brooker, 0 runs

11.3 . Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

11.2 4 Phillips to Brooker, 4 runs

11.1 . Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

10.6 . Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

10.6 1 Kemp to Davies, wide

10.5 W Kemp to Western, appeal, wicket (caught - Western)

10.4 . Kemp to Western, 0 runs

10.3 2 Kemp to Western, 2 runs

10.2 1 Kemp to Brooker, 1 run

10.1 . Kemp to Brooker, 0 runs

10.1 1 Kemp to Brooker, wide

9.6 1 Phillips to Brooker, 1 run

9.5 . Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

9.4 . Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

9.3 . Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

9.2 4 Phillips to Brooker, 4 runs

9.1 . Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

8.6 . Reid to Western, 0 runs

8.5 . Reid to Western, 0 runs

8.5 1 Reid to Western, wide

8.1 . Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

7.6 4 Robinson to Western, 4 runs

7.5 . Robinson to Western, 0 runs

7.4 . Robinson to Western, 0 runs

7.3 . Robinson to Western, 0 runs

7.2 . Robinson to Western, 0 runs

7.1 . Robinson to Western, 0 runs

6.6 . Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

6.5 . Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

6.4 . Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

6.3 1 Reid to Western, 1 run

6.2 . Reid to Western, 0 runs

6.1 . Reid to Western, 0 runs

5.6 . Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

5.5 . Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

5.4 4 Robinson to Brooker, 4 runs

5.3 . Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

5.2 . Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

5.1 4 Robinson to Brooker, 4 runs

4.6 . Reid to Western, 0 runs

4.5 1 Reid to Brooker, 1 run

4.4 4 Reid to Brooker, 4 runs

4.3 2 Reid to Brooker, 2 runs

4.2 4 Reid to Brooker, 4 runs

4.1 . Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

3.6 W Robinson to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (caught - Thanawala)

3.5 4 Robinson to Thanawala, 4 runs

3.4 . Robinson to Thanawala, 0 runs

3.3 1 Robinson to Brooker, 1 run

3.2 . Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

3.1 . Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

2.6 . Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

2.5 4 Reid to Thanawala, 4 runs

2.4 . Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

2.3 . Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

2.2 . Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

2.1 4 Reid to Thanawala, 4 runs

1.6 . Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

1.5 . Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

1.4 4 Robinson to Brooker, 4 runs

1.3 1 Robinson to Thanawala, 1 run

1.2 . Robinson to Thanawala, 0 runs

1.1 4 And again! Free hit, and Thanawala makes the most of it. Thanawala defends for four runs.

1.1 1 Robinson to Thanawala, no ball

0.5 . Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

0.4 1 Reid to Thanawala, 1 run

0.3 . Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

0.2 . Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

0.1 . Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

49.6 2 Thanawala to Marriott, 2 runs

49.5 4 Thanawala to Marriott, 4 runs

49.4 2 Thanawala to Marriott, 2 runs

49.3 2 Thanawala to Marriott, 2 runs

49.2 1 Thanawala to Anisha Patel, 1 run

49.1 2 Thanawala to Anisha Patel, 2 runs

48.6 4 Chissell to Marriott, 4 runs

48.5 1 Chissell to Anisha Patel, 1 run

48.4 1 Chissell to Marriott, 1 run

48.3 1 Chissell to Anisha Patel, 1 run

48.2 4 Chissell to Anisha Patel, 4 runs

48.1 W Chissell to Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Phillips)

47.6 1 Thanawala to Phillips, 1 run

47.5 . Thanawala to Phillips, 0 runs

47.4 1 Thanawala to Marriott, 1 run

47.3 4 Thanawala to Marriott, 4 runs

47.2 1 Thanawala to Phillips, 1 run

47.1 . Thanawala to Phillips, 0 runs

46.6 1 Chissell to Phillips, 1 run

46.5 . Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs

46.4 2 Chissell to Phillips, 2 runs

46.3 1 Chissell to Marriott, 1 run

46.2 1 Chissell to Phillips, 1 run

46.1 1 Chissell to Marriott, 1 run

45.6 2 Thanawala to Phillips, 2 runs

45.5 1 Thanawala to Marriott, 1 run

45.4 4 Thanawala to Marriott, 4 runs

45.3 1 Thanawala to Phillips, 1 run

45.2 2 Thanawala to Phillips, 2 runs

45.1 W Thanawala to Reid, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)

44.6 4 Thatcher to Marriott, 4 runs

44.5 1 Thatcher to Reid, 1 run

44.4 . Thatcher to Reid, 0 runs

44.3 4 Thatcher to Reid, 4 runs

44.2 4 Thatcher to Reid, 4 byes

44.1 . Thatcher to Reid, 0 runs

43.6 1 Phillips to Reid, 1 run

43.5 W Phillips to Sims, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sims)

43.4 2 Phillips to Sims, 2 runs

43.3 1 Phillips to Marriott, 1 run

43.2 1 Phillips to Sims, 1 run

43.1 4 Phillips to Sims, 4 runs

42.6 1 Thatcher to Sims, 1 run

42.5 1 Thatcher to Marriott, 1 run

42.4 1 Thatcher to Sims, 1 run

42.3 . Thatcher to Sims, 0 runs

42.2 W appeal, wicket (stumped - Kemp)

42.1 4 Thatcher to Kemp, 4 byes

41.6 4 Phillips to Marriott, 4 runs

41.5 2 Phillips to Marriott, 2 runs

41.4 1 Phillips to Kemp, 1 run

41.3 2 Phillips to Kemp, 2 runs

41.2 1 Phillips to Marriott, 1 run

41.1 W Phillips to Clive, appeal, wicket (bowled - Clive)

40.6 . Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

40.5 4 Thatcher to Kemp, 4 runs

40.5 1 Thatcher to Kemp, wide

40.4 1 Thatcher to Clive, 1 run

40.3 4 Thatcher to Clive, 4 runs

40.2 2 Clive decides to just let the ball travel through to Western, and the ball trickles away for a pair of byes.

40.1 . Thatcher to Clive, 0 runs

39.6 2 Phillips to Kemp, 2 runs

39.5 2 Phillips to Kemp, 2 runs

39.4 . Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

39.3 1 Phillips to Clive, 1 run

39.2 . 0 runs

39.1 1 Phillips to Kemp, 1 run

38.6 2 Herathge to Clive, 2 runs

38.5 4 Herathge to Clive, 4 runs

38.4 1 Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

38.3 2 Herathge to Kemp, 2 runs

38.2 4 Herathge to Kemp, 4 runs

38.1 4 Herathge to Kemp, 4 runs

37.6 1 Phillips to Kemp, 1 run

37.5 . Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

37.4 1 Phillips to Clive, 1 run

37.3 . Phillips to Clive, 0 runs

37.2 2 Phillips to Kemp, 2 runs

37.1 4 Phillips to Kemp, 4 runs

36.6 4 Herathge to Clive, 4 runs

36.5 4 Herathge to Clive, 4 runs

36.5 1 Herathge to Clive, wide

36.4 1 Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

36.3 1 Herathge to Clive, 1 run

36.2 1 Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

36.1 . Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

35.6 1 Grayson to Kemp, 1 run

35.5 1 Grayson to Clive, 1 run

35.4 1 Kemp defends for one run.

35.3 . Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs

35.2 4 And again! Kemp defends for 4 runs.

35.1 1 Grayson to Clive, 1 run

34.6 . Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

34.5 . Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

34.4 3 Herathge to Clive, 3 runs

34.3 1 Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

34.2 . Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

34.1 . 0 runs

33.6 . 0 runs

33.5 2 Grayson to Kemp, 2 runs

33.4 1 Grayson to Clive, 1 run

33.3 4 Grayson to Clive, 4 runs

33.2 . Grayson to Clive, 0 runs

33.1 . Grayson to Clive, 0 runs

32.6 1 Herathge to Clive, 1 run

32.5 1 Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

32.4 1 Herathge to Clive, 1 run

32.3 1 Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

32.2 . Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

32.1 1 Herathge to Clive, 1 run

31.6 . Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs

31.5 . Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs

31.4 1 Grayson to Clive, 1 run

31.3 . Grayson to Clive, 0 runs

31.2 . Grayson to Clive, 0 runs

31.1 1 Grayson to Kemp, 1 run

30.6 . Herathge to Clive, 0 runs

30.5 1 Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

30.4 1 Herathge to Clive, 1 run

30.3 . Herathge to Clive, 0 runs

30.2 . Herathge to Clive, 0 runs

30.1 . Herathge to Clive, 0 runs

29.6 . Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs

29.5 4 Grayson to Kemp, 4 runs

29.4 . Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs

29.3 1 Grayson to Clive, 1 run

29.2 1 Grayson to Kemp, 1 run

29.1 1 Grayson to Clive, 1 run

28.6 1 Herathge to Clive, 1 run

28.5 1 Kemp defends for 1 run.

28.4 . Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

28.3 . Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

28.2 . Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

28.1 1 Herathge to Clive, 1 run

27.6 1 Thanawala to Clive, 1 run

27.5 4 Thanawala to Clive, 4 runs

27.4 . Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

27.3 . Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

27.2 1 Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

27.1 4 Thanawala to Kemp, 4 runs

26.6 1 Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

26.5 1 Herathge to Clive, 1 run

26.4 1 Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

26.3 . Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

26.2 2 Herathge to Kemp, 2 runs

26.1 . Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

25.6 . Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

25.5 . Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

25.4 1 Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

25.3 . Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

25.2 . Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

25.1 . Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

24.6 2 Herathge to Clive, 2 runs

24.5 1 Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

24.4 4 Herathge to Kemp, 4 runs

24.3 2 Herathge to Kemp, 2 runs

24.2 . Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

24.1 . Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

23.6 1 Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

23.5 4 Thanawala to Kemp, 4 runs

23.4 1 Thanawala to Clive, 1 run

23.3 . Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

23.2 . Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

23.1 . Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

22.6 1 Herathge to Clive, 1 run

22.5 W Herathge to Ascott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ascott)

22.4 . Herathge to Ascott, 0 runs

22.4 1 Herathge to Ascott, wide

22.3 1 Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

22.2 1 Herathge to Ascott, 1 run

22.1 . Herathge to Ascott, 0 runs

21.6 . Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

21.6 1 Thanawala to Kemp, wide

21.5 . Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

21.4 1 Thanawala to Ascott, 1 run

21.3 1 Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

21.2 . Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

21.1 . Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

20.6 . Herathge to Ascott, 0 runs

20.5 W Herathge to Kirk, appeal, wicket (caught - Kirk)

20.4 1 Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

20.3 . Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

20.2 1 Herathge to Kirk, 1 run

20.1 . Herathge to Kirk, 0 runs

19.6 . Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

19.6 1 Thanawala to Kemp, wide

19.5 1 Thanawala to Kirk, 1 run

19.4 1 Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

19.3 . 0 runs

19.2 1 Thanawala to Kirk, 1 run

19.1 . Thanawala to Kirk, 0 runs

19.1 1 Thanawala to Kirk, wide

18.6 . Chissell to Kemp, 0 runs

18.5 4 Chissell to Kemp, 4 runs

18.5 1 Chissell to Kemp, wide

18.4 1 Chissell to Kirk, 1 run

18.3 1 Chissell to Kemp, 1 run

18.2 1 Chissell to Kirk, 1 run

18.1 1 Singh to Kemp, 1 run

17.6 . Thanawala to Kirk, 0 runs

17.5 1 Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

17.4 . Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

17.3 . Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

17.2 . Thanawala to Kirk, 0 runs

17.1 1 Kirk plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

16.6 1 Singh to Kirk, 1 run

16.5 . Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

16.5 1 Singh to Kirk, wide

16.4 . Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

16.3 . Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

16.2 1 Singh to Kemp, 1 run

16.1 . Singh to Kemp, 0 runs

16.1 2w Wide. Kirk defends for a pair of wides.

15.6 . Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

15.5 1 Thanawala to Kirk, 1 run

15.2 1 Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

15.1 1 Thanawala to Kirk, 1 run

14.6 1 Singh to Kirk, 1 run

14.5 1 Singh to Kemp, 1 run

14.4 1 Singh to Kirk, 1 run

14.3 . Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

14.3 1 Singh to Kirk, wide

14.2 1 Singh to Kemp, 1 run

14.1 4 Singh to Kemp, 4 runs

13.6 1 Chissell to Kemp, 1 run

13.5 . Chissell to Kemp, 0 runs

13.4 1 Chissell to Kirk, 1 run

13.3 4 Chissell to Kirk, 4 runs

13.2 . Chissell to Kirk, 0 runs

13.1 1 Chissell to Kemp, 1 run

12.6 . Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

12.5 . Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

12.4 4 Singh to Kirk, 4 runs

12.3 4 Singh to Kirk, 4 runs

12.2 . Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

12.1 1 Singh to Kemp, 1 run

11.6 . Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

11.5 1 Phillips to Kemp, 1 run

11.4 . Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

11.3 3 Phillips to Kirk, 3 runs

11.2 1 Phillips to Kemp, 1 run

11.1 1 Phillips to Kirk, 1 run

10.6 . Singh to Kemp, 0 runs

10.5 . Singh to Kemp, 0 runs

10.4 1 Singh to Kirk, 1 run

10.3 . Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

10.2 1 Singh to Kemp, 1 run

10.1 . Singh to Kemp, 0 runs

9.6 . Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

9.5 1 Kemp defends for a run.

9.4 . Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

9.3 . Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

9.2 . Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

9.1 . Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

8.6 . Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

8.5 . Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

8.4 2 Thatcher to Kirk, 2 runs

8.3 . Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

8.2 . Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

8.1 . Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

7.6 1 Phillips to Kirk, 1 run

7.5 . Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

7.4 . Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

7.3 1 Phillips to Kemp, 1 run

7.2 . Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

7.1 . Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

6.6 . Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

6.5 4 Thatcher to Kirk, 4 runs

6.4 . Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

6.3 . Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

6.2 1 Thatcher to Kemp, 1 run

6.1 4 Thatcher to Kemp, 4 runs

5.6 . Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

5.5 . Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

5.4 . Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

5.3 . 0 runs

5.2 . Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

5.1 1 Kemp plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

4.6 . Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

4.5 . Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

4.4 4 Thatcher to Kemp, 4 runs

4.3 4 Thatcher to Kemp, 4 runs

4.2 . Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

4.1 W Thatcher to Kemp, appeal, wicket (run out - Hill)

3.5 . Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

3.4 . Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

3.3 . Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

3.2 2 Phillips to Hill, 2 runs

3.1 . Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

2.6 . Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

2.5 . Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

2.5 1 Thatcher to Kemp, wide

2.4 . Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

2.3 1 Thatcher to Hill, 1 run

2.2 1 Thatcher to Kemp, 1 run

2.1 . Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

1.6 . Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

1.5 . Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

1.4 . Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

1.3 . Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

1.2 . Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

0.6 . Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

0.5 . Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

0.4 . Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

0.3 1 Thatcher to Hill, 1 run

0.2 . Thatcher to Hill, 0 runs