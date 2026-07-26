Highlights Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026

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List a

NOR
NOR

311

LEI
LEI

(19 ov.) 110/2

18.5
.

Anisha Patel to Brooker, 0 runs

18.4
1

Anisha Patel to Davies, 1 run

18.3
4

Anisha Patel to Davies, 4 runs

18.2
.

Anisha Patel to Davies, 0 runs

18.1
.

Anisha Patel to Davies, 0 runs

17.6
.

Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

17.5
.

Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

17.4
1

Sims to Davies, 1 run

17.3
.

Sims to Davies, 0 runs

17.2
1

Sims to Brooker, 1 run

17.1
.

Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

16.6
.

Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

16.6
1

Kemp to Davies, wide

16.5
.

Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

16.4
.

Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

16.3
1

Kemp to Brooker, 1 run

16.2
1

Kemp to Davies, 1 run

16.1
1

Kemp to Brooker, 1 run

15.6
1

Sims to Brooker, 1 run

15.5
.

Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

15.4
.

Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

15.3
.

Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

15.2
4

Sims to Brooker, 4 runs

15.1
.

Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

14.6
4

Kemp to Davies, 4 runs

14.5
.

Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

14.4
1

Kemp to Brooker, 1 run

14.3
1

Kemp to Davies, 1 run

14.2
.

Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

14.1
2

Kemp to Davies, 2 runs

13.6
.

Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

13.5
.

Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

13.4
4

Sims to Brooker, 4 runs

13.3
1

Sims to Brooker, 1 run

13.2
.

Sims to Brooker, 0 runs

13.1
4

Sims to Brooker, 4 runs

12.6
1

Davies defends for 1 run.

12.5
.

Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

12.4
.

Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

12.4
1

Kemp to Davies, wide

12.3
.

Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

12.3
1

Kemp to Davies, wide

12.2
.

Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

12.1
.

Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

11.6
4

Marriott to Brooker, 4 runs

11.5
.

Marriott to Brooker, 0 runs

11.4
.

Marriott to Brooker, 0 runs

11.3
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

11.2
4

Phillips to Brooker, 4 runs

11.1
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

10.6
.

Kemp to Davies, 0 runs

10.6
1

Kemp to Davies, wide

10.5
W

Kemp to Western, appeal, wicket (caught - Western)

10.4
.

Kemp to Western, 0 runs

10.3
2

Kemp to Western, 2 runs

10.2
1

Kemp to Brooker, 1 run

10.1
.

Kemp to Brooker, 0 runs

10.1
1

Kemp to Brooker, wide

9.6
1

Phillips to Brooker, 1 run

9.5
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

9.4
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

9.3
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

9.2
4

Phillips to Brooker, 4 runs

9.1
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

8.6
.

Reid to Western, 0 runs

8.5
.

Reid to Western, 0 runs

8.5
1

Reid to Western, wide

8.1
.

Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

7.6
4

Robinson to Western, 4 runs

7.5
.

Robinson to Western, 0 runs

7.4
.

Robinson to Western, 0 runs

7.3
.

Robinson to Western, 0 runs

7.2
.

Robinson to Western, 0 runs

7.1
.

Robinson to Western, 0 runs

6.6
.

Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

6.5
.

Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

6.4
.

Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

6.3
1

Reid to Western, 1 run

6.2
.

Reid to Western, 0 runs

6.1
.

Reid to Western, 0 runs

5.6
.

Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

5.5
.

Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

5.4
4

Robinson to Brooker, 4 runs

5.3
.

Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

5.2
.

Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

5.1
4

Robinson to Brooker, 4 runs

4.6
.

Reid to Western, 0 runs

4.5
1

Reid to Brooker, 1 run

4.4
4

Reid to Brooker, 4 runs

4.3
2

Reid to Brooker, 2 runs

4.2
4

Reid to Brooker, 4 runs

4.1
.

Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

3.6
W

Robinson to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (caught - Thanawala)

3.5
4

Robinson to Thanawala, 4 runs

3.4
.

Robinson to Thanawala, 0 runs

3.3
1

Robinson to Brooker, 1 run

3.2
.

Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

3.1
.

Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

2.6
.

Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

2.5
4

Reid to Thanawala, 4 runs

2.4
.

Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

2.3
.

Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

2.2
.

Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

2.1
4

Reid to Thanawala, 4 runs

1.6
.

Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

1.5
.

Robinson to Brooker, 0 runs

1.4
4

Robinson to Brooker, 4 runs

1.3
1

Robinson to Thanawala, 1 run

1.2
.

Robinson to Thanawala, 0 runs

1.1
4

And again! Free hit, and Thanawala makes the most of it. Thanawala defends for four runs.

1.1
1

Robinson to Thanawala, no ball

0.5
.

Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

0.4
1

Reid to Thanawala, 1 run

0.3
.

Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

0.2
.

Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

0.1
.

Reid to Thanawala, 0 runs

49.6
2

Thanawala to Marriott, 2 runs

49.5
4

Thanawala to Marriott, 4 runs

49.4
2

Thanawala to Marriott, 2 runs

49.3
2

Thanawala to Marriott, 2 runs

49.2
1

Thanawala to Anisha Patel, 1 run

49.1
2

Thanawala to Anisha Patel, 2 runs

48.6
4

Chissell to Marriott, 4 runs

48.5
1

Chissell to Anisha Patel, 1 run

48.4
1

Chissell to Marriott, 1 run

48.3
1

Chissell to Anisha Patel, 1 run

48.2
4

Chissell to Anisha Patel, 4 runs

48.1
W

Chissell to Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Phillips)

47.6
1

Thanawala to Phillips, 1 run

47.5
.

Thanawala to Phillips, 0 runs

47.4
1

Thanawala to Marriott, 1 run

47.3
4

Thanawala to Marriott, 4 runs

47.2
1

Thanawala to Phillips, 1 run

47.1
.

Thanawala to Phillips, 0 runs

46.6
1

Chissell to Phillips, 1 run

46.5
.

Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs

46.4
2

Chissell to Phillips, 2 runs

46.3
1

Chissell to Marriott, 1 run

46.2
1

Chissell to Phillips, 1 run

46.1
1

Chissell to Marriott, 1 run

45.6
2

Thanawala to Phillips, 2 runs

45.5
1

Thanawala to Marriott, 1 run

45.4
4

Thanawala to Marriott, 4 runs

45.3
1

Thanawala to Phillips, 1 run

45.2
2

Thanawala to Phillips, 2 runs

45.1
W

Thanawala to Reid, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)

44.6
4

Thatcher to Marriott, 4 runs

44.5
1

Thatcher to Reid, 1 run

44.4
.

Thatcher to Reid, 0 runs

44.3
4

Thatcher to Reid, 4 runs

44.2
4

Thatcher to Reid, 4 byes

44.1
.

Thatcher to Reid, 0 runs

43.6
1

Phillips to Reid, 1 run

43.5
W

Phillips to Sims, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sims)

43.4
2

Phillips to Sims, 2 runs

43.3
1

Phillips to Marriott, 1 run

43.2
1

Phillips to Sims, 1 run

43.1
4

Phillips to Sims, 4 runs

42.6
1

Thatcher to Sims, 1 run

42.5
1

Thatcher to Marriott, 1 run

42.4
1

Thatcher to Sims, 1 run

42.3
.

Thatcher to Sims, 0 runs

42.2
W

appeal, wicket (stumped - Kemp)

42.1
4

Thatcher to Kemp, 4 byes

41.6
4

Phillips to Marriott, 4 runs

41.5
2

Phillips to Marriott, 2 runs

41.4
1

Phillips to Kemp, 1 run

41.3
2

Phillips to Kemp, 2 runs

41.2
1

Phillips to Marriott, 1 run

41.1
W

Phillips to Clive, appeal, wicket (bowled - Clive)

40.6
.

Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

40.5
4

Thatcher to Kemp, 4 runs

40.5
1

Thatcher to Kemp, wide

40.4
1

Thatcher to Clive, 1 run

40.3
4

Thatcher to Clive, 4 runs

40.2
2

Clive decides to just let the ball travel through to Western, and the ball trickles away for a pair of byes.

40.1
.

Thatcher to Clive, 0 runs

39.6
2

Phillips to Kemp, 2 runs

39.5
2

Phillips to Kemp, 2 runs

39.4
.

Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

39.3
1

Phillips to Clive, 1 run

39.2
.

0 runs

39.1
1

Phillips to Kemp, 1 run

38.6
2

Herathge to Clive, 2 runs

38.5
4

Herathge to Clive, 4 runs

38.4
1

Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

38.3
2

Herathge to Kemp, 2 runs

38.2
4

Herathge to Kemp, 4 runs

38.1
4

Herathge to Kemp, 4 runs

37.6
1

Phillips to Kemp, 1 run

37.5
.

Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

37.4
1

Phillips to Clive, 1 run

37.3
.

Phillips to Clive, 0 runs

37.2
2

Phillips to Kemp, 2 runs

37.1
4

Phillips to Kemp, 4 runs

36.6
4

Herathge to Clive, 4 runs

36.5
4

Herathge to Clive, 4 runs

36.5
1

Herathge to Clive, wide

36.4
1

Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

36.3
1

Herathge to Clive, 1 run

36.2
1

Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

36.1
.

Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

35.6
1

Grayson to Kemp, 1 run

35.5
1

Grayson to Clive, 1 run

35.4
1

Kemp defends for one run.

35.3
.

Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs

35.2
4

And again! Kemp defends for 4 runs.

35.1
1

Grayson to Clive, 1 run

34.6
.

Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

34.5
.

Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

34.4
3

Herathge to Clive, 3 runs

34.3
1

Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

34.2
.

Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

34.1
.

0 runs

33.6
.

0 runs

33.5
2

Grayson to Kemp, 2 runs

33.4
1

Grayson to Clive, 1 run

33.3
4

Grayson to Clive, 4 runs

33.2
.

Grayson to Clive, 0 runs

33.1
.

Grayson to Clive, 0 runs

32.6
1

Herathge to Clive, 1 run

32.5
1

Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

32.4
1

Herathge to Clive, 1 run

32.3
1

Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

32.2
.

Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

32.1
1

Herathge to Clive, 1 run

31.6
.

Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs

31.5
.

Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs

31.4
1

Grayson to Clive, 1 run

31.3
.

Grayson to Clive, 0 runs

31.2
.

Grayson to Clive, 0 runs

31.1
1

Grayson to Kemp, 1 run

30.6
.

Herathge to Clive, 0 runs

30.5
1

Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

30.4
1

Herathge to Clive, 1 run

30.3
.

Herathge to Clive, 0 runs

30.2
.

Herathge to Clive, 0 runs

30.1
.

Herathge to Clive, 0 runs

29.6
.

Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs

29.5
4

Grayson to Kemp, 4 runs

29.4
.

Grayson to Kemp, 0 runs

29.3
1

Grayson to Clive, 1 run

29.2
1

Grayson to Kemp, 1 run

29.1
1

Grayson to Clive, 1 run

28.6
1

Herathge to Clive, 1 run

28.5
1

Kemp defends for 1 run.

28.4
.

Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

28.3
.

Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

28.2
.

Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

28.1
1

Herathge to Clive, 1 run

27.6
1

Thanawala to Clive, 1 run

27.5
4

Thanawala to Clive, 4 runs

27.4
.

Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

27.3
.

Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

27.2
1

Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

27.1
4

Thanawala to Kemp, 4 runs

26.6
1

Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

26.5
1

Herathge to Clive, 1 run

26.4
1

Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

26.3
.

Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

26.2
2

Herathge to Kemp, 2 runs

26.1
.

Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

25.6
.

Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

25.5
.

Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

25.4
1

Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

25.3
.

Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

25.2
.

Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

25.1
.

Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

24.6
2

Herathge to Clive, 2 runs

24.5
1

Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

24.4
4

Herathge to Kemp, 4 runs

24.3
2

Herathge to Kemp, 2 runs

24.2
.

Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

24.1
.

Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

23.6
1

Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

23.5
4

Thanawala to Kemp, 4 runs

23.4
1

Thanawala to Clive, 1 run

23.3
.

Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

23.2
.

Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

23.1
.

Thanawala to Clive, 0 runs

22.6
1

Herathge to Clive, 1 run

22.5
W

Herathge to Ascott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ascott)

22.4
.

Herathge to Ascott, 0 runs

22.4
1

Herathge to Ascott, wide

22.3
1

Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

22.2
1

Herathge to Ascott, 1 run

22.1
.

Herathge to Ascott, 0 runs

21.6
.

Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

21.6
1

Thanawala to Kemp, wide

21.5
.

Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

21.4
1

Thanawala to Ascott, 1 run

21.3
1

Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

21.2
.

Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

21.1
.

Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

20.6
.

Herathge to Ascott, 0 runs

20.5
W

Herathge to Kirk, appeal, wicket (caught - Kirk)

20.4
1

Herathge to Kemp, 1 run

20.3
.

Herathge to Kemp, 0 runs

20.2
1

Herathge to Kirk, 1 run

20.1
.

Herathge to Kirk, 0 runs

19.6
.

Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

19.6
1

Thanawala to Kemp, wide

19.5
1

Thanawala to Kirk, 1 run

19.4
1

Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

19.3
.

0 runs

19.2
1

Thanawala to Kirk, 1 run

19.1
.

Thanawala to Kirk, 0 runs

19.1
1

Thanawala to Kirk, wide

18.6
.

Chissell to Kemp, 0 runs

18.5
4

Chissell to Kemp, 4 runs

18.5
1

Chissell to Kemp, wide

18.4
1

Chissell to Kirk, 1 run

18.3
1

Chissell to Kemp, 1 run

18.2
1

Chissell to Kirk, 1 run

18.1
1

Singh to Kemp, 1 run

17.6
.

Thanawala to Kirk, 0 runs

17.5
1

Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

17.4
.

Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

17.3
.

Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

17.2
.

Thanawala to Kirk, 0 runs

17.1
1

Kirk plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

16.6
1

Singh to Kirk, 1 run

16.5
.

Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

16.5
1

Singh to Kirk, wide

16.4
.

Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

16.3
.

Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

16.2
1

Singh to Kemp, 1 run

16.1
.

Singh to Kemp, 0 runs

16.1
2w

Wide. Kirk defends for a pair of wides.

15.6
.

Thanawala to Kemp, 0 runs

15.5
1

Thanawala to Kirk, 1 run

15.2
1

Thanawala to Kemp, 1 run

15.1
1

Thanawala to Kirk, 1 run

14.6
1

Singh to Kirk, 1 run

14.5
1

Singh to Kemp, 1 run

14.4
1

Singh to Kirk, 1 run

14.3
.

Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

14.3
1

Singh to Kirk, wide

14.2
1

Singh to Kemp, 1 run

14.1
4

Singh to Kemp, 4 runs

13.6
1

Chissell to Kemp, 1 run

13.5
.

Chissell to Kemp, 0 runs

13.4
1

Chissell to Kirk, 1 run

13.3
4

Chissell to Kirk, 4 runs

13.2
.

Chissell to Kirk, 0 runs

13.1
1

Chissell to Kemp, 1 run

12.6
.

Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

12.5
.

Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

12.4
4

Singh to Kirk, 4 runs

12.3
4

Singh to Kirk, 4 runs

12.2
.

Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

12.1
1

Singh to Kemp, 1 run

11.6
.

Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

11.5
1

Phillips to Kemp, 1 run

11.4
.

Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

11.3
3

Phillips to Kirk, 3 runs

11.2
1

Phillips to Kemp, 1 run

11.1
1

Phillips to Kirk, 1 run

10.6
.

Singh to Kemp, 0 runs

10.5
.

Singh to Kemp, 0 runs

10.4
1

Singh to Kirk, 1 run

10.3
.

Singh to Kirk, 0 runs

10.2
1

Singh to Kemp, 1 run

10.1
.

Singh to Kemp, 0 runs

9.6
.

Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

9.5
1

Kemp defends for a run.

9.4
.

Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

9.3
.

Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

9.2
.

Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

9.1
.

Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

8.6
.

Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

8.5
.

Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

8.4
2

Thatcher to Kirk, 2 runs

8.3
.

Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

8.2
.

Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

8.1
.

Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

7.6
1

Phillips to Kirk, 1 run

7.5
.

Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

7.4
.

Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

7.3
1

Phillips to Kemp, 1 run

7.2
.

Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

7.1
.

Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

6.6
.

Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

6.5
4

Thatcher to Kirk, 4 runs

6.4
.

Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

6.3
.

Thatcher to Kirk, 0 runs

6.2
1

Thatcher to Kemp, 1 run

6.1
4

Thatcher to Kemp, 4 runs

5.6
.

Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

5.5
.

Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

5.4
.

Phillips to Kirk, 0 runs

5.3
.

0 runs

5.2
.

Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

5.1
1

Kemp plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

4.6
.

Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

4.5
.

Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

4.4
4

Thatcher to Kemp, 4 runs

4.3
4

Thatcher to Kemp, 4 runs

4.2
.

Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

4.1
W

Thatcher to Kemp, appeal, wicket (run out - Hill)

3.5
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

3.4
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

3.3
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

3.2
2

Phillips to Hill, 2 runs

3.1
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

2.6
.

Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

2.5
.

Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

2.5
1

Thatcher to Kemp, wide

2.4
.

Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

2.3
1

Thatcher to Hill, 1 run

2.2
1

Thatcher to Kemp, 1 run

2.1
.

Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

1.6
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

1.5
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

1.4
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

1.3
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

1.2
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

0.6
.

Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

0.5
.

Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

0.4
.

Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

0.3
1

Thatcher to Hill, 1 run

0.2
.

Thatcher to Hill, 0 runs

0.1
.

Thatcher to Hill, 0 runs