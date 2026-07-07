Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Austin Meg
batsman
Brown Hayley
batsman
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
Hill Chloe
batsman
Singh Indira
no information yet
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Teekasingh Faith
batsman
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Patel Anisha
bowler
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Watson Ellen
batsman
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Western Lucy
no information yet
Reid Mabel
bowler
Weston Lucy
batsman
Russell Liz
bowler
Whitfield Holly
all rounder
Sims Lenny
bowler
Match has not started yet