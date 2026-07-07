Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026

List a

NOR
NOR
LEI
LEI

Playing

NOR
NOR
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Austin Meg

batsman

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Singh Indira

no information yet

Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Marriott Gemma

all rounder

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

Whitfield Holly

all rounder

Bench

NOR
NOR
LEI
LEI

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet