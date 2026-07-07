Match details Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026

List a

NOR
NOR
LEI
LEI

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersAscott Bethany, Austin Meg, Carpenter Emily, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Hill Chloe, Kemp Amelia, Marriott Gemma, Patel Anisha, Phillips Ella, Presland Alicia Demi, Reid Mabel, Russell Liz, Sims Lenny
Benchno information yet

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersBrooker Rebecca, Brown Hayley, Chissell Caitlin, Ketan Anjali, Phillips Ellie, Shaikh Nayma, Singh Indira, Teekasingh Faith, Thanawala Prisha, Thatcher Emma, Watson Ellen, Western Lucy, Weston Lucy, Whitfield Holly
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet