Match details Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, July 26, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad
|Players
|Ascott Bethany, Austin Meg, Carpenter Emily, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Hill Chloe, Kemp Amelia, Marriott Gemma, Patel Anisha, Phillips Ella, Presland Alicia Demi, Reid Mabel, Russell Liz, Sims Lenny
|Bench
|no information yet
Leicestershire Foxes Squad
|Players
|Brooker Rebecca, Brown Hayley, Chissell Caitlin, Ketan Anjali, Phillips Ellie, Shaikh Nayma, Singh Indira, Teekasingh Faith, Thanawala Prisha, Thatcher Emma, Watson Ellen, Western Lucy, Weston Lucy, Whitfield Holly
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet