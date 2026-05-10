Highlights Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Tulloch to Robinson, 0 runs
Tulloch to Robinson, wide
Tulloch to Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Phillips)
Lee to Anisha Patel, 0 runs
Lee to Anisha Patel, 0 runs
Lee to Anisha Patel, 0 runs
Lee to Anisha Patel, wide
Lee to Anisha Patel, 0 runs
Lee to Anisha Patel, 0 runs
Lee to Anisha Patel, 2 runs
Green to Phillips, 0 runs
Green to Phillips, 0 runs
Green to Anisha Patel, 1 run
Green to Anisha Patel, 0 runs
Green to Anisha Patel, 0 runs
Green to Anisha Patel, 0 runs
Lee to Phillips, 0 runs
Lee to Phillips, 0 runs
Lee to Phillips, 4 runs
Lee to Reid, appeal, wicket (run out - Reid)
Lee to Reid, 4 runs
Lee to Reid, 4 runs
Green to Phillips, 0 runs
Green to Phillips, 0 runs
Green to Reid, wide
Green to Reid, 0 runs
Green to Phillips, 1 run
Green to Reid, 1 run
Green to Phillips, 1 run
Lee to Phillips, 1 run
Lee to Phillips, 0 runs
Lee to Phillips, 0 runs
Lee to Reid, 1 run
Lee to Phillips, 1 run
Lee to Phillips, 0 runs
Green to Reid, 0 runs
Green to Phillips, 1 run
Green to Sims, appeal, wicket (stumped - Sims)
Green to Sims, 0 runs
Green to Reid, 1 run
Green to Reid, 0 runs
Lee to Reid, 1 run
Lee to Reid, 0 runs
Lee to Phillips, 0 runs
Lee to Phillips, 0 runs
Lee to Phillips, 0 runs
Lee to Sims, 1 run
Green to Phillips, 0 runs
Green to Sims, 1 run
Green to Sims, 0 runs
Green to Sims, 0 runs
Green to Phillips, leg bye
Green to Sims, 1 run
Lee to Ascott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ascott)
Lee to Ascott, 0 runs
Lee to Sims, 1 run
Lee to Ascott, 1 run
Lee to Sims, 1 run
Lee to Ascott, 1 run
Green to Sims, 4 runs
Green to Ascott, 1 run
Green to Sims, 1 run
Green to Ascott, 1 run
Green to Ascott, no ball
Green to Ascott, 0 runs
Green to Ascott, 0 runs
Lee to Ascott, 1 run
Lee to Ascott, 0 runs
Lee to Ascott, 0 runs
Lee to Ascott, 0 runs
Lee to Ascott, 0 runs
Lee to Ascott, 0 runs
Green to Sims, 0 runs
Green to Ascott, 1 run
Green to Ascott, 4 runs
Green to Sims, 1 run
Green to Ascott, 1 run
Green to Ascott, 0 runs
O'Neill to Ascott, 1 run
O'Neill to Sims, 1 run
O'Neill to Ascott, 1 run
O'Neill to Ascott, 4 runs
O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs
O'Neill to Ascott, 4 runs
Green to Ascott, 1 run
Green to Ascott, 0 runs
Green to Ascott, 0 runs
Green to Ascott, 0 runs
Green to Sims, 1 run
Green to Sims, 0 runs
Patil to Sims, 1 run
Patil to Sims, wide
Patil to Ascott, 1 run
Patil to Ascott, 1 run
Patil to Ascott, 4 byes
Patil to Ascott, 0 runs
Patil to Ascott, wide
Patil to Ascott, 0 runs
Lee to Sims, 0 runs
Lee to Sims, 0 runs
Lee to Sims, 0 runs
Lee to Ascott, 1 run
Lee to Ascott, 0 runs
Lee to Ascott, 0 runs
Lee to Ascott, wide
Patil to Ascott, 1 run
Patil to Sims, 1 run
Patil to Sims, 0 runs
Patil to Sims, 0 runs
Patil to Sims, 4 runs
Patil to Sims, 0 runs
Lee to Sims, 1 run
Lee to Clive, appeal, wicket (bowled - Clive)
Lee to Clive, 0 runs
Lee to Clive, 0 runs
Lee to Clive, 0 runs
Lee to Clive, 0 runs
Lee to Clive, wide
O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs
O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs
O'Neill to Ascott, 2 runs
O'Neill to Clive, 1 run
O'Neill to Ascott, 1 run
O'Neill to Ascott, 2 runs
Lee to Clive, 0 runs
Lee to Clive, 4 runs
Lee to Clive, 0 runs
Lee to Clive, 0 runs
Lee to Clive, wide
Lee to Ascott, 1 run
Green to Ascott, 0 runs
O'Neill to Ascott, 1 run
O'Neill to Ascott, 2 runs
O'Neill to Clive, 1 run
O'Neill to Clive, 0 runs
O'Neill to Clive, 4 runs
O'Neill to Clive, 0 runs
Green to Ascott, 0 runs
Green to Clive, 1 run
Green to Clive, 0 runs
Green to Clive, wide
Green to Ascott, 1 run
Green to Clive, 1 run
Green to Marriott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Marriott)
Green to Marriott, wide
O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs
O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs
O'Neill to Marriott, 1 run
O'Neill to Ascott, 1 run
O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs
O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs
Green to Austin, wicket (lbw - Austin)
Green to Austin, 0 runs
Green to Ascott, 1 run
Green to Ascott, 0 runs
Green to Ascott, 0 runs
Green to Ascott, 0 runs
O'Neill to Ascott, 1 run
O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs
O'Neill to Kemp, appeal, wicket (caught - Kemp)
O'Neill to Austin, 1 run
O'Neill to Austin, 4 runs
O'Neill to Austin, 0 runs
Green to Austin, 1 run
0 runs
Green to Austin, 0 runs
Green to Austin, 0 runs
Green to Austin, 0 runs
Green to Austin, 0 runs
O'Neill to Kemp, 0 runs
O'Neill to Kemp, 4 runs
O'Neill to Kemp, 4 runs
O'Neill to Kemp, 0 runs
O'Neill to Kemp, 0 runs
O'Neill to Kemp, 0 runs
Docherty to Austin, 4 runs
Docherty to Austin, wide
Docherty to Kemp, 1 run
Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs
Docherty to Kemp, wide
Docherty to Kemp, 4 runs
Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs
Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs
Docherty to Kemp, wide
O'Neill to Austin, 0 runs
Buckle to Austin, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 1 run
Buckle to Austin, 1 run
Buckle to Austin, 0 runs
Buckle to Austin, 0 runs
Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs
Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs
Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs
Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs
Tulloch to Austin, 1 run
Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, wide
Buckle to Austin, 1 run
Buckle to Austin, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kemp, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kemp, wide
Tulloch to Austin, 1 run
Tulloch to Austin, wide
Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs
Tulloch to Austin, 4 runs
Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kemp, leg bye
Buckle to Austin, 0 runs
Buckle to Austin, 0 runs
Buckle to Austin, wide
Buckle to Austin, 0 runs
Buckle to Austin, wide
Buckle to Austin, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 1 run
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kemp, 1 run
Tulloch to Kemp, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kemp, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kemp, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kemp, 4 runs
Tulloch to Kemp, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kemp, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kemp, wide
Buckle to Austin, 0 runs
Buckle to Austin, 4 runs
Buckle to Austin, 0 runs
Buckle to Austin, 0 runs
Buckle to Austin, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 1 run
Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs
Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs
Tulloch to Austin, wide
Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kemp, 1 run
Tulloch to Austin, 1 run
Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 4 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 4 runs
Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs
Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs
Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs
Tulloch to Austin, wide
Tulloch to Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hill)
O'Neill to Hill, 2 runs
O'Neill to Hill, wide
O'Neill to Kemp, 1 run
Buckle to Kemp, leg bye
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs
Marriott to Buckle, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Buckle)
Marriott to Buckle, 2 runs
Marriott to Buckle, 2 runs
Marriott to Buckle, 4 runs
Marriott to Buckle, 0 runs
Marriott to Lee, appeal, wicket (caught - Lee)
Robinson to Lee, 1 run
Robinson to Lee, 0 runs
Robinson to Buckle, 1 run
Robinson to Tulloch, appeal, wicket (caught - Tulloch)
Robinson to Tulloch, 4 runs
Robinson to Tulloch, 2 runs
Marriott to Lee, 4 runs
Marriott to Lee, 0 runs
Marriott to Wilkinson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilkinson)
Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Marriott to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Robinson to Tulloch, 4 runs
Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run
Robinson to Tulloch, 1 run
Robinson to Tulloch, 2 runs
Robinson to Tulloch, 0 runs
Robinson to Tulloch, 0 runs
Phillips to Tulloch, 1 run
Phillips to Tulloch, 0 runs
Phillips to Tulloch, 0 runs
Phillips to Tulloch, 6 runs
Phillips to Tulloch, 0 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 1 run
Robinson to Tulloch, 4 runs
Robinson to Tulloch, 0 runs
Robinson to Tulloch, 0 runs
Robinson to Tulloch, 2 runs
Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run
Robinson to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Robinson to Wilkinson, wide
Phillips to Tulloch, 0 runs
Phillips to Tulloch, 0 runs
Phillips to Tulloch, 0 runs
Phillips to Green, appeal, wicket (stumped - Green)
Phillips to Wilkinson, 1 run
Phillips to Green, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Green, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Green, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 3 runs
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Reid to Green, 0 runs
Reid to Green, 0 runs
Reid to Green, 4 runs
Reid to Green, 4 runs
Reid to Green, 4 runs
Reid to Green, 0 runs
Reid to Wilkinson, 2 wides
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Green, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run
Reid to Green, 0 runs
Reid to Green, 4 runs
Reid to Green, 4 runs
Reid to Green, 4 runs
Reid to Green, 4 runs
Reid to Green, 0 runs
Marriott to Green, 1 run
Marriott to Wilkinson, 1 run
Marriott to Green, 1 run
Marriott to Green, 4 runs
Marriott to Green, 0 runs
Marriott to Green, 0 runs
Reid to Green, 1 run
Reid to Wilkinson, 1 run
Reid to Green, 1 run
Reid to Green, wide
Reid to Green, 0 runs
Reid to Wilkinson, 1 run
Reid to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Marriott to Green, 0 runs
Marriott to Wilkinson, 1 run
Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Phillips to Green, 4 runs
Phillips to Johnson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Johnson)
Phillips to Johnson, 4 runs
Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 1 run
Phillips to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Marriott to Johnson, 4 runs
Marriott to Wilkinson, 1 run
Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Marriott to Johnson, 1 run
Marriott to Johnson, 0 runs
Marriott to Johnson, 0 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 2 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Marriott to Johnson, 0 runs
Marriott to Wilkinson, 1 run
Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Marriott to Johnson, 1 run
Marriott to Johnson, 0 runs
Marriott to Johnson, 0 runs
Phillips to Johnson, 1 run
Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, no ball + 1 run
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 2 byes
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Marriott to Johnson, 0 runs
Marriott to Wilkinson, 1 run
Marriott to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Marriott to Johnson, bye
Marriott to Johnson, 2 runs
Marriott to Johnson, 1 run
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 2 runs
Sims to Johnson, 1 run
Sims to Johnson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 4 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, bye
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Sims to Johnson, 1 run
Sims to Johnson, 0 runs
Sims to Johnson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 4 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Johnson, 0 runs
Sims to Johnson, 0 runs
Sims to Johnson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Johnson, 0 runs
Sims to Johnson, 0 runs
Sims to Johnson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Johnson, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Johnson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Lee, 0 runs
Sims to Lee, 0 runs
Sims to Lee, 0 runs
Sims to Lee, wide
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Lee, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Lee, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Lee, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run
Sims to Johnson, 0 runs
Sims to Patil, appeal, wicket (caught - Patil)
Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Kemp to Wilkinson, 1 run
Kemp to Patil, 1 run
Kemp to Wilkinson, 1 run
Kemp to Patil, 1 run
Kemp to Patil, 0 runs
Kemp to Patil, 2 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Kemp to Wilkinson, 1 run
Kemp to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Kemp to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Kemp to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Kemp to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Kemp to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Patil, 0 runs
Sims to Patil, wide
Sims to Patil, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Kemp to Patil, 0 runs
Kemp to Patil, 0 runs
Kemp to Patil, 0 runs
Kemp to Patil, 4 runs
Kemp to Patil, 0 runs
Kemp to Wilkinson, 1 run
Kemp to Wilkinson, wide
Sims to Patil, 0 runs
Sims to Patil, 2 runs
Sims to Patil, 0 runs
Sims to Patil, 0 runs
Sims to Patil, 0 runs
Sims to Patil, 0 runs
Sims to Patil, wide
Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Robinson to Patil, 1 run
Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run
Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Robinson to Patil, 1 run
Phillips to Patil, 1 run
Phillips to Wilkinson, 1 run
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Robinson to Patil, 0 runs
Robinson to Patil, 0 runs
Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run
Robinson to Patil, 1 run
Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run
Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Phillips to Patil, 0 runs
Phillips to Patil, 0 runs
Phillips to Patil, 4 runs
Phillips to Patil, 0 runs
Phillips to Patil, 0 runs
Phillips to Patil, 0 runs
Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Phillips to Patil, 0 runs
Phillips to Patil, 0 runs
Phillips to Patil, 0 runs
Phillips to Patil, 0 runs
Phillips to Patil, wide
Phillips to Patil, 4 runs
Phillips to Patil, 0 runs
Robinson to Patil, 1 run
Robinson to Collis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Collis)
Robinson to Collis, 0 runs
Robinson to Collis, 0 runs
Robinson to Collis, 0 runs
Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 4 runs
Phillips to Wilkinson, 1 run
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Phillips to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)
Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Robinson to Adams, 0 runs
Robinson to Adams, 0 runs
Robinson to Adams, 0 runs
Robinson to Adams, 0 runs
Robinson to Adams, 0 runs
Robinson to Adams, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 4 runs
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Robinson to Adams, 2 runs
Robinson to Collis, 1 run
Robinson to Collis, 0 runs
Robinson to Collis, 0 runs
Robinson to Collis, 4 runs
Robinson to Collis, 4 runs