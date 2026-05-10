Highlights Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026

List a

NOR
NOR

192

SUS
SUS

268

40.1
1

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

39.2
.

Tulloch to Robinson, 0 runs

39.2
1

Tulloch to Robinson, wide

39.1
W

Tulloch to Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Phillips)

38.6
.

Lee to Anisha Patel, 0 runs

38.5
.

Lee to Anisha Patel, 0 runs

38.4
.

Lee to Anisha Patel, 0 runs

38.4
1

Lee to Anisha Patel, wide

38.3
.

Lee to Anisha Patel, 0 runs

38.2
.

Lee to Anisha Patel, 0 runs

38.1
2

Lee to Anisha Patel, 2 runs

37.6
.

Green to Phillips, 0 runs

37.5
.

Green to Phillips, 0 runs

37.4
1

Green to Anisha Patel, 1 run

37.3
.

Green to Anisha Patel, 0 runs

37.2
.

Green to Anisha Patel, 0 runs

37.1
.

Green to Anisha Patel, 0 runs

36.6
.

Lee to Phillips, 0 runs

36.5
.

Lee to Phillips, 0 runs

36.4
4

Lee to Phillips, 4 runs

36.3
W

Lee to Reid, appeal, wicket (run out - Reid)

36.2
4

Lee to Reid, 4 runs

36.1
.

Lee to Reid, 4 runs

35.6
.

Green to Phillips, 0 runs

35.5
.

Green to Phillips, 0 runs

35.5
2

Green to Reid, wide

35.4
.

Green to Reid, 0 runs

35.3
1

Green to Phillips, 1 run

35.2
1

Green to Reid, 1 run

35.1
1

Green to Phillips, 1 run

34.6
1

Lee to Phillips, 1 run

34.5
.

Lee to Phillips, 0 runs

34.4
.

Lee to Phillips, 0 runs

34.3
1

Lee to Reid, 1 run

34.2
1

Lee to Phillips, 1 run

34.1
.

Lee to Phillips, 0 runs

33.6
.

Green to Reid, 0 runs

33.5
1

Green to Phillips, 1 run

33.4
W

Green to Sims, appeal, wicket (stumped - Sims)

33.3
.

Green to Sims, 0 runs

33.2
1

Green to Reid, 1 run

33.1
.

Green to Reid, 0 runs

32.6
1

Lee to Reid, 1 run

32.5
.

Lee to Reid, 0 runs

32.4
.

Lee to Phillips, 0 runs

32.3
.

Lee to Phillips, 0 runs

32.2
.

Lee to Phillips, 0 runs

32.1
1

Lee to Sims, 1 run

31.6
.

Green to Phillips, 0 runs

31.5
1

Green to Sims, 1 run

31.4
.

Green to Sims, 0 runs

31.3
.

Green to Sims, 0 runs

31.2
1

Green to Phillips, leg bye

31.1
1

Green to Sims, 1 run

30.6
W

Lee to Ascott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ascott)

30.5
.

Lee to Ascott, 0 runs

30.4
1

Lee to Sims, 1 run

30.3
1

Lee to Ascott, 1 run

30.2
1

Lee to Sims, 1 run

30.1
1

Lee to Ascott, 1 run

29.6
4

Green to Sims, 4 runs

29.5
1

Green to Ascott, 1 run

29.4
1

Green to Sims, 1 run

29.3
1

Green to Ascott, 1 run

29.3
1

Green to Ascott, no ball

29.2
.

Green to Ascott, 0 runs

29.1
.

Green to Ascott, 0 runs

28.6
1

Lee to Ascott, 1 run

28.5
.

Lee to Ascott, 0 runs

28.4
.

Lee to Ascott, 0 runs

28.3
.

Lee to Ascott, 0 runs

28.2
.

Lee to Ascott, 0 runs

28.1
.

Lee to Ascott, 0 runs

27.6
.

Green to Sims, 0 runs

27.5
1

Green to Ascott, 1 run

27.4
4

Green to Ascott, 4 runs

27.3
1

Green to Sims, 1 run

27.2
1

Green to Ascott, 1 run

27.1
.

Green to Ascott, 0 runs

26.6
1

O'Neill to Ascott, 1 run

26.5
1

O'Neill to Sims, 1 run

26.4
1

O'Neill to Ascott, 1 run

26.3
4

O'Neill to Ascott, 4 runs

26.2
.

O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs

26.1
4

O'Neill to Ascott, 4 runs

25.6
1

Green to Ascott, 1 run

25.5
.

Green to Ascott, 0 runs

25.4
.

Green to Ascott, 0 runs

25.3
.

Green to Ascott, 0 runs

25.2
1

Green to Sims, 1 run

25.1
.

Green to Sims, 0 runs

24.6
1

Patil to Sims, 1 run

24.6
1

Patil to Sims, wide

24.5
1

Patil to Ascott, 1 run

24.4
.

Patil to Ascott, 1 run

24.3
4

Patil to Ascott, 4 byes

24.2
.

Patil to Ascott, 0 runs

24.2
1

Patil to Ascott, wide

24.1
.

Patil to Ascott, 0 runs

23.6
.

Lee to Sims, 0 runs

23.5
.

Lee to Sims, 0 runs

23.4
.

Lee to Sims, 0 runs

23.3
1

Lee to Ascott, 1 run

23.2
.

Lee to Ascott, 0 runs

23.1
.

Lee to Ascott, 0 runs

23.1
1

Lee to Ascott, wide

22.6
1

Patil to Ascott, 1 run

22.5
1

Patil to Sims, 1 run

22.4
.

Patil to Sims, 0 runs

22.3
.

Patil to Sims, 0 runs

22.2
4

Patil to Sims, 4 runs

22.1
.

Patil to Sims, 0 runs

21.6
1

Lee to Sims, 1 run

21.5
W

Lee to Clive, appeal, wicket (bowled - Clive)

21.4
.

Lee to Clive, 0 runs

21.3
.

Lee to Clive, 0 runs

21.2
.

Lee to Clive, 0 runs

21.1
.

Lee to Clive, 0 runs

21.1
1

Lee to Clive, wide

20.6
.

O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs

20.5
.

O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs

20.4
2

O'Neill to Ascott, 2 runs

20.3
1

O'Neill to Clive, 1 run

20.2
1

O'Neill to Ascott, 1 run

20.1
2

O'Neill to Ascott, 2 runs

19.6
.

Lee to Clive, 0 runs

19.5
4

Lee to Clive, 4 runs

19.4
.

Lee to Clive, 0 runs

19.3
.

Lee to Clive, 0 runs

19.3
1

Lee to Clive, wide

19.2
1

Lee to Ascott, 1 run

19.1
.

Green to Ascott, 0 runs

18.6
1

O'Neill to Ascott, 1 run

18.5
2

O'Neill to Ascott, 2 runs

18.4
1

O'Neill to Clive, 1 run

18.3
.

O'Neill to Clive, 0 runs

18.2
4

O'Neill to Clive, 4 runs

18.1
.

O'Neill to Clive, 0 runs

17.6
.

Green to Ascott, 0 runs

17.5
1

Green to Clive, 1 run

17.4
.

Green to Clive, 0 runs

17.4
1

Green to Clive, wide

17.3
1

Green to Ascott, 1 run

17.2
1

Green to Clive, 1 run

17.1
W

Green to Marriott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Marriott)

17.1
1

Green to Marriott, wide

16.6
.

O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs

16.5
.

O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs

16.4
1

O'Neill to Marriott, 1 run

16.3
1

O'Neill to Ascott, 1 run

16.2
.

O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs

16.1
.

O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs

15.6
W

Green to Austin, wicket (lbw - Austin)

15.5
.

Green to Austin, 0 runs

15.4
1

Green to Ascott, 1 run

15.3
.

Green to Ascott, 0 runs

15.2
.

Green to Ascott, 0 runs

15.1
.

Green to Ascott, 0 runs

14.6
1

O'Neill to Ascott, 1 run

14.5
.

O'Neill to Ascott, 0 runs

14.4
W

O'Neill to Kemp, appeal, wicket (caught - Kemp)

14.3
1

O'Neill to Austin, 1 run

14.2
4

O'Neill to Austin, 4 runs

14.1
.

O'Neill to Austin, 0 runs

13.6
1

Green to Austin, 1 run

13.5
1

0 runs

13.4
1

Green to Austin, 0 runs

13.3
.

Green to Austin, 0 runs

13.2
.

Green to Austin, 0 runs

13.1
.

Green to Austin, 0 runs

12.6
.

O'Neill to Kemp, 0 runs

12.5
4

O'Neill to Kemp, 4 runs

12.4
4

O'Neill to Kemp, 4 runs

12.3
.

O'Neill to Kemp, 0 runs

12.2
.

O'Neill to Kemp, 0 runs

12.1
.

O'Neill to Kemp, 0 runs

11.6
4

Docherty to Austin, 4 runs

11.6
1

Docherty to Austin, wide

11.5
1

Docherty to Kemp, 1 run

11.4
.

Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs

11.4
1

Docherty to Kemp, wide

11.3
4

Docherty to Kemp, 4 runs

11.2
.

Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs

11.1
.

Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs

11.1
1

Docherty to Kemp, wide

10.6
.

O'Neill to Austin, 0 runs

10.5
.

Buckle to Austin, 0 runs

10.4
1

Buckle to Kemp, 1 run

10.3
1

Buckle to Austin, 1 run

10.2
.

Buckle to Austin, 0 runs

10.1
.

Buckle to Austin, 0 runs

9.6
.

Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs

9.5
.

Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs

9.4
.

Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs

9.3
.

Docherty to Kemp, 0 runs

9.2
1

Tulloch to Austin, 1 run

9.1
.

Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs

8.6
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

8.5
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

8.4
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

8.3
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

8.3
1

Buckle to Kemp, wide

8.2
1

Buckle to Austin, 1 run

8.1
.

Buckle to Austin, 0 runs

7.6
.

Tulloch to Kemp, 0 runs

7.6
1

Tulloch to Kemp, wide

7.5
1

Tulloch to Austin, 1 run

7.5
1

Tulloch to Austin, wide

7.4
.

Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs

7.3
4

Tulloch to Austin, 4 runs

7.2
.

Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs

7.1
1

Tulloch to Kemp, leg bye

6.6
.

Buckle to Austin, 0 runs

6.5
.

Buckle to Austin, 0 runs

6.5
1

Buckle to Austin, wide

6.4
.

Buckle to Austin, 0 runs

6.4
1

Buckle to Austin, wide

6.3
.

Buckle to Austin, 0 runs

6.2
1

Buckle to Kemp, 1 run

6.1
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

5.6
1

Tulloch to Kemp, 1 run

5.5
.

Tulloch to Kemp, 0 runs

5.4
.

Tulloch to Kemp, 0 runs

5.4
1

Tulloch to Kemp, 0 runs

5.3
4

Tulloch to Kemp, 4 runs

5.2
.

Tulloch to Kemp, 0 runs

5.1
.

Tulloch to Kemp, 0 runs

5.1
1

Tulloch to Kemp, wide

4.6
.

Buckle to Austin, 0 runs

4.5
4

Buckle to Austin, 4 runs

4.4
.

Buckle to Austin, 0 runs

4.3
.

Buckle to Austin, 0 runs

4.2
.

Buckle to Austin, 0 runs

4.1
1

Buckle to Kemp, 1 run

3.6
.

Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs

3.5
.

Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs

3.5
1

Tulloch to Austin, wide

3.4
.

Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs

3.3
1

Tulloch to Kemp, 1 run

3.2
1

Tulloch to Austin, 1 run

3.1
.

Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs

2.6
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

2.5
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

2.4
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

2.3
4

Buckle to Kemp, 4 runs

2.2
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

2.1
4

Buckle to Kemp, 4 runs

1.6
.

Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs

1.5
.

Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs

1.4
.

Tulloch to Austin, 0 runs

1.4
1

Tulloch to Austin, wide

1.3
W

Tulloch to Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hill)

1.2
2

O'Neill to Hill, 2 runs

1.2
1

O'Neill to Hill, wide

1.1
1

O'Neill to Kemp, 1 run

0.6
1

Buckle to Kemp, leg bye

0.5
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

0.4
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

0.3
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

0.2
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

0.1
.

Buckle to Kemp, 0 runs

49.6
W

Marriott to Buckle, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Buckle)

49.5
2

Marriott to Buckle, 2 runs

49.4
2

Marriott to Buckle, 2 runs

49.3
4

Marriott to Buckle, 4 runs

49.2
.

Marriott to Buckle, 0 runs

49.1
W

Marriott to Lee, appeal, wicket (caught - Lee)

48.6
1

Robinson to Lee, 1 run

48.5
.

Robinson to Lee, 0 runs

48.4
1

Robinson to Buckle, 1 run

48.3
W

Robinson to Tulloch, appeal, wicket (caught - Tulloch)

48.2
4

Robinson to Tulloch, 4 runs

48.1
2

Robinson to Tulloch, 2 runs

47.6
4

Marriott to Lee, 4 runs

47.5
.

Marriott to Lee, 0 runs

47.4
W

Marriott to Wilkinson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilkinson)

47.3
.

Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs

47.2
.

Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs

47.1
4

Marriott to Wilkinson, 4 runs

46.6
4

Robinson to Tulloch, 4 runs

46.5
1

Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run

46.4
1

Robinson to Tulloch, 1 run

46.3
2

Robinson to Tulloch, 2 runs

46.2
.

Robinson to Tulloch, 0 runs

46.1
.

Robinson to Tulloch, 0 runs

45.6
1

Phillips to Tulloch, 1 run

45.5
.

Phillips to Tulloch, 0 runs

45.4
.

Phillips to Tulloch, 0 runs

45.3
6

Phillips to Tulloch, 6 runs

45.2
.

Phillips to Tulloch, 0 runs

45.1
1

Phillips to Wilkinson, 1 run

44.6
4

Robinson to Tulloch, 4 runs

44.5
.

Robinson to Tulloch, 0 runs

44.4
.

Robinson to Tulloch, 0 runs

44.3
2

Robinson to Tulloch, 2 runs

44.2
1

Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run

44.1
4

Robinson to Wilkinson, 4 runs

44.1
1

Robinson to Wilkinson, wide

43.6
.

Phillips to Tulloch, 0 runs

43.5
.

Phillips to Tulloch, 0 runs

43.4
.

Phillips to Tulloch, 0 runs

43.3
W

Phillips to Green, appeal, wicket (stumped - Green)

43.2
1

Phillips to Wilkinson, 1 run

43.1
1

Phillips to Green, 1 run

42.6
4

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 4 runs

42.5
.

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs

42.4
1

Anisha Patel to Green, 1 run

42.3
.

Anisha Patel to Green, 0 runs

42.2
3

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 3 runs

42.1
.

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs

41.6
.

Reid to Green, 0 runs

41.5
.

Reid to Green, 0 runs

41.4
4

Reid to Green, 4 runs

41.3
4

Reid to Green, 4 runs

41.2
4

Reid to Green, 4 runs

41.1
.

Reid to Green, 0 runs

41.1
2

Reid to Wilkinson, 2 wides

40.6
1

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run

40.5
.

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs

40.4
4

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 4 runs

40.3
.

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs

40.2
1

Anisha Patel to Green, 1 run

40.1
1

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run

39.6
.

Reid to Green, 0 runs

39.5
4

Reid to Green, 4 runs

39.4
4

Reid to Green, 4 runs

39.3
4

Reid to Green, 4 runs

39.2
4

Reid to Green, 4 runs

39.1
.

Reid to Green, 0 runs

38.6
1

Marriott to Green, 1 run

38.5
1

Marriott to Wilkinson, 1 run

38.4
1

Marriott to Green, 1 run

38.3
4

Marriott to Green, 4 runs

38.2
.

Marriott to Green, 0 runs

38.1
.

Marriott to Green, 0 runs

37.6
1

Reid to Green, 1 run

37.5
1

Reid to Wilkinson, 1 run

37.4
1

Reid to Green, 1 run

37.4
1

Reid to Green, wide

37.3
.

Reid to Green, 0 runs

37.2
1

Reid to Wilkinson, 1 run

37.1
.

Reid to Wilkinson, 0 runs

36.6
.

Marriott to Green, 0 runs

36.5
1

Marriott to Wilkinson, 1 run

36.4
.

Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs

36.3
.

Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs

36.2
.

Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs

36.1
.

Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs

35.6
4

Phillips to Green, 4 runs

35.5
W

Phillips to Johnson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Johnson)

35.4
4

Phillips to Johnson, 4 runs

35.3
.

Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs

35.2
1

Phillips to Wilkinson, 1 run

35.1
4

Phillips to Wilkinson, 4 runs

34.6
4

Marriott to Johnson, 4 runs

34.5
1

Marriott to Wilkinson, 1 run

34.4
.

Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs

34.3
1

Marriott to Johnson, 1 run

34.2
.

Marriott to Johnson, 0 runs

34.1
.

Marriott to Johnson, 0 runs

33.6
.

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

33.5
2

Phillips to Wilkinson, 2 runs

33.4
4

Phillips to Wilkinson, 4 runs

33.3
.

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

33.2
.

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

33.1
.

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

32.6
.

Marriott to Johnson, 0 runs

32.5
1

Marriott to Wilkinson, 1 run

32.4
.

Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs

32.3
1

Marriott to Johnson, 1 run

32.2
.

Marriott to Johnson, 0 runs

32.1
.

Marriott to Johnson, 0 runs

31.6
1

Phillips to Johnson, 1 run

31.5
.

Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs

31.5
nb

Phillips to Wilkinson, no ball + 1 run

31.4
.

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

31.3
.

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

31.2
2

Phillips to Wilkinson, 2 byes

31.1
.

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

30.6
.

Marriott to Johnson, 0 runs

30.5
1

Marriott to Wilkinson, 1 run

30.4
4

Marriott to Wilkinson, 4 runs

30.3
1

Marriott to Johnson, bye

30.2
2

Marriott to Johnson, 2 runs

30.1
4

Marriott to Johnson, 1 run

29.6
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

29.5
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

29.4
2

Sims to Wilkinson, 2 runs

29.3
1

Sims to Johnson, 1 run

29.2
.

Sims to Johnson, 0 runs

29.1
1

Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run

28.6
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

28.5
4

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 4 runs

28.4
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

28.3
1

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, bye

28.2
1

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 1 run

28.1
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

27.6
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

27.5
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

27.4
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

27.3
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

27.2
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

27.1
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

26.6
1

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run

26.5
1

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 1 run

26.4
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

26.3
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

26.2
2

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 2 runs

26.1
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

25.6
1

Sims to Johnson, 1 run

25.5
.

Sims to Johnson, 0 runs

25.4
.

Sims to Johnson, 0 runs

25.3
1

Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run

25.2
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

25.1
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

24.6
1

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run

24.5
.

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs

24.4
.

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs

24.3
1

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 1 run

24.2
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

24.1
4

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 4 runs

23.6
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

23.5
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

23.4
.

Sims to Johnson, 0 runs

23.3
.

Sims to Johnson, 0 runs

23.2
.

Sims to Johnson, 0 runs

23.1
1

Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run

22.6
2

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 2 runs

22.5
2

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

22.4
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

22.3
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

22.2
1

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run

22.1
.

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs

21.6
.

Sims to Johnson, 0 runs

21.5
.

Sims to Johnson, 0 runs

21.4
.

Sims to Johnson, 0 runs

21.3
1

Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run

21.2
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

21.1
.

Sims to Johnson, 1 run

20.6
1

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

20.5
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 1 run

20.4
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

20.3
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

20.2
1

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run

20.1
.

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs

19.6
.

Sims to Johnson, 0 runs

19.5
1

Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run

19.4
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

19.3
1

Sims to Lee, 0 runs

19.2
.

Sims to Lee, 0 runs

19.1
.

Sims to Lee, 0 runs

19.1
1

Sims to Lee, wide

18.6
.

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs

18.5
.

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 0 runs

18.4
1

Anisha Patel to Lee, 1 run

18.3
.

Anisha Patel to Lee, 0 runs

18.2
.

Anisha Patel to Lee, 0 runs

18.1
1

Anisha Patel to Wilkinson, 1 run

17.6
.

Sims to Johnson, 0 runs

17.5
W

Sims to Patil, appeal, wicket (caught - Patil)

17.4
1

Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run

17.3
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

17.2
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

17.1
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

16.6
1

Kemp to Wilkinson, 1 run

16.5
1

Kemp to Patil, 1 run

16.4
1

Kemp to Wilkinson, 1 run

16.3
1

Kemp to Patil, 1 run

16.2
.

Kemp to Patil, 0 runs

16.1
2

Kemp to Patil, 2 runs

15.6
4

Sims to Wilkinson, 4 runs

15.5
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

15.4
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

15.3
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

15.2
4

Sims to Wilkinson, 4 runs

15.1
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

14.6
1

Kemp to Wilkinson, 1 run

14.5
4

Kemp to Wilkinson, 4 runs

14.4
4

Kemp to Wilkinson, 4 runs

14.3
.

Kemp to Wilkinson, 0 runs

14.2
.

Kemp to Wilkinson, 0 runs

14.1
.

Kemp to Wilkinson, 0 runs

13.6
.

Sims to Patil, 0 runs

13.6
1

Sims to Patil, wide

13.5
.

Sims to Patil, 0 runs

13.4
1

Sims to Wilkinson, 1 run

13.3
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

13.2
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

13.1
.

Sims to Wilkinson, 0 runs

12.6
.

Kemp to Patil, 0 runs

12.5
.

Kemp to Patil, 0 runs

12.4
.

Kemp to Patil, 0 runs

12.3
4

Kemp to Patil, 4 runs

12.2
.

Kemp to Patil, 0 runs

12.1
1

Kemp to Wilkinson, 1 run

12.1
1

Kemp to Wilkinson, wide

11.6
.

Sims to Patil, 0 runs

11.5
2

Sims to Patil, 2 runs

11.4
.

Sims to Patil, 0 runs

11.3
.

Sims to Patil, 0 runs

11.2
.

Sims to Patil, 0 runs

11.1
.

Sims to Patil, 0 runs

11.1
1

Sims to Patil, wide

10.6
.

Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs

10.5
.

Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs

10.4
1

Robinson to Patil, 1 run

10.3
1

Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run

10.2
.

Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs

10.1
1

Robinson to Patil, 1 run

9.6
1

Phillips to Patil, 1 run

9.5
1

Phillips to Wilkinson, 1 run

9.4
.

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

9.3
.

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

9.2
.

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

9.1
.

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

8.6
.

Robinson to Patil, 0 runs

8.5
.

Robinson to Patil, 0 runs

8.4
1

Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run

8.3
1

Robinson to Patil, 1 run

8.2
1

Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run

8.1
.

Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs

7.6
.

Phillips to Patil, 0 runs

7.5
.

Phillips to Patil, 0 runs

7.4
4

Phillips to Patil, 4 runs

7.3
.

Phillips to Patil, 0 runs

7.2
.

Phillips to Patil, 0 runs

7.1
.

Phillips to Patil, 0 runs

6.6
.

Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs

6.5
.

Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs

6.4
.

Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs

6.3
.

Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs

6.2
.

Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs

6.1
.

Robinson to Wilkinson, 0 runs

5.6
.

Phillips to Patil, 0 runs

5.5
.

Phillips to Patil, 0 runs

5.4
.

Phillips to Patil, 0 runs

5.3
.

Phillips to Patil, 0 runs

5.3
1

Phillips to Patil, wide

5.2
4

Phillips to Patil, 4 runs

5.1
.

Phillips to Patil, 0 runs

4.6
1

Robinson to Patil, 1 run

4.5
W

Robinson to Collis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Collis)

4.4
.

Robinson to Collis, 0 runs

4.3
.

Robinson to Collis, 0 runs

4.2
.

Robinson to Collis, 0 runs

4.1
1

Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run

3.6
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

3.5
4

Phillips to Collis, 4 runs

3.4
1

Phillips to Wilkinson, 1 run

3.3
.

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

3.2
W

Phillips to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)

3.1
1

Phillips to Collis, 1 run

2.6
.

Robinson to Adams, 0 runs

2.5
.

Robinson to Adams, 0 runs

2.4
.

Robinson to Adams, 0 runs

2.3
.

Robinson to Adams, 0 runs

2.2
.

Robinson to Adams, 0 runs

2.1
.

Robinson to Adams, 0 runs

1.6
4

Phillips to Collis, 4 runs

1.5
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

1.4
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

1.3
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

1.2
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

1.1
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

0.6
2

Robinson to Adams, 2 runs

0.5
1

Robinson to Collis, 1 run

0.4
.

Robinson to Collis, 0 runs

0.3
.

Robinson to Collis, 0 runs

0.2
4

Robinson to Collis, 4 runs

0.1
4

Robinson to Collis, 4 runs