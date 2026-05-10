Match details Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026

List a

NOR
NOR

192

SUS
SUS

268

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Northamptonshire Steelbacks won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 10, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersKemp Amelia, Hill Chloe, Austin Meg, Ascott Bethany, Clive Ava, Reid Mabel, Marriott Gemma, Sims Ilenia, Patel Anisha, Phillips Ella, Robinson Bethan
BenchCarpenter Emily, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Presland Alicia Demi, Russell Liz, Sims Lenny

Sussex Sharks Squad

PlayersCollis Izzy, Adams Mollie, Wilkinson Phoebe, Green Chiara Marisa, Buckle Anna, Lee Ava Georgina, O'Neill Eve, Doherty Kali-Ann, Johnson Bella, Patil Shristi, Tulloch Poppy, King Rachel
BenchCurling Lottie, Gentry Indigo, Gibb Daisy, Harvey Beth, Lewis Anna, Mullins Faye, Pedley Georgie, Stanley Talitha

Venue Guide

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