Results Score Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026

List a

NOR
NOR

192

SUS
SUS

268

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Ascott Bethanybowler38593064.41
Kemp Amelia32476068.09
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Green Chiara Marisaall rounder1003633.641
Lee Ava Georginaall rounder903123.4440

Latest Highlights

40.1
1

Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs

39.2
.

Tulloch to Robinson, 0 runs

39.2
1

Tulloch to Robinson, wide

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