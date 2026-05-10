Results Score Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ascott Bethanybowler
|38
|59
|3
|0
|64.41
|Kemp Amelia
|32
|47
|6
|0
|68.09
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Green Chiara Marisaall rounder
|10
|0
|36
|3
|3.6
|4
|1
|Lee Ava Georginaall rounder
|9
|0
|31
|2
|3.44
|4
|0
Latest Highlights
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40.1
1
Phillips to Wilkinson, 0 runs
39.2
.
Tulloch to Robinson, 0 runs
39.2
1
Tulloch to Robinson, wide