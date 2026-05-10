Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Collis Izzy
batsman
Hill Chloe
batsman
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Austin Meg
batsman
Wilkinson Phoebe
all rounder
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Clive Ava
no information yet
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Reid Mabel
bowler
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
O'Neill Eve
no information yet
Sims Ilenia
bowler
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Patel Anisha
bowler
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Robinson Bethan
bowler
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Russell Liz
bowler
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Sims Lenny
bowler
Pedley Georgie
no information yet