Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026

List a

NOR
NOR

192

SUS
SUS

268

Playing

NOR
NOR
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Austin Meg

batsman

Wilkinson Phoebe

all rounder

Clive Ava

no information yet

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Marriott Gemma

all rounder

O'Neill Eve

no information yet

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Bench

NOR
NOR
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Curling Lottie

no information yet

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Mullins Faye

no information yet

Pedley Georgie

no information yet