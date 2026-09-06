Highlights Worcestershire Rapids vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026

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WOR
WOR

(0 ov.) 83/4

GLO
GLO
21.4
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 4 runs

21.3
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 1 run

21.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 0 runs

21.1
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 0 runs

20.6
.

Daniels to Gough, 0 runs

20.5
.

Daniels to Gough, 0 runs

20.4
4

Daniels to Gough, 4 runs

20.3
.

Daniels to Gough, 0 runs

20.2
.

Daniels to Gough, 0 runs

20.1
.

Daniels to Gough, 0 runs

19.6
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 0 runs

19.5
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 0 runs

19.4
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 0 runs

19.3
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 0 runs

19.2
W

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, appeal, wicket (caught - Khurana)

19.1
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs

18.6
1

Daniels to Khurana, 1 run

18.5
.

Daniels to Khurana, 0 runs

18.4
.

Daniels to Khurana, 0 runs

18.3
1

Daniels to Gough, 1 run

18.2
.

Daniels to Gough, 0 runs

18.1
.

Daniels to Gough, 0 runs

18.1
2

Daniels to Khurana, 2 wides

17.6
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 1 run

17.5
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs

17.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, leg bye

17.3
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs

17.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs

17.1
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs

16.6
6

Geach to Khurana, 6 runs

16.5
.

Geach to Khurana, 0 runs

16.4
1

Geach to Gough, 1 run

16.3
.

Geach to Gough, 0 runs

16.2
.

Geach to Gough, 0 runs

16.1
1

Geach to Khurana, 1 run

15.6
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 1 run

15.5
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 1 run

15.4
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs

15.3
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs

15.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs

15.1
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 1 run

14.6
.

Geach to Gough, 0 runs

14.5
.

Geach to Gough, 0 runs

14.4
1

Geach to Khurana, 1 run

14.3
.

Geach to Khurana, 0 runs

14.2
.

Geach to Khurana, 0 runs

14.1
1

Geach to Gough, leg bye

13.6
6

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 6 runs

13.5
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs

13.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 1 run

13.3
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs

13.2
W

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Baker-Smith, appeal, wicket (lbw - Baker-Smith)

13.1
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

12.6
.

Geach to Khurana, 0 runs

12.5
.

Geach to Khurana, 0 runs

12.4
1

Geach to Baker-Smith, 1 run

12.3
.

Geach to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

12.2
.

Geach to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

12.1
.

Geach to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

11.6
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

11.5
1

Bird to Baker-Smith, 1 run

11.5
1

Bird to Baker-Smith, wide

11.5
5

Bird to Baker-Smith, 5 wides

11.5
2

Bird to Khurana, 2 wides

11.4
2

Bird to Khurana, 2 runs

11.3
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

11.2
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

11.1
2

Bird to Khurana, 2 runs

10.6
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

10.5
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

10.4
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

10.3
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

10.2
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

10.1
4

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 4 runs

9.6
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

9.5
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

9.4
6

Bird to Khurana, 6 runs

9.3
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

9.2
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

9.1
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

8.6
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

8.5
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

8.4
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

8.3
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

8.2
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

8.1
2

Baker-Smith plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

8.1
2

Belcher to Khurana, 2 wides

7.6
.

Bird to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

7.5
.

Bird to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

7.4
1

Bird to Khurana, 1 run

7.3
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

7.2
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

7.1
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

6.6
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

6.5
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

6.4
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

6.4
1

Belcher to Baker-Smith, wide

6.3
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

6.2
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

6.1
2

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 2 runs

5.6
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

5.5
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

5.4
4

Bird to Khurana, 4 runs

5.3
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

5.2
1

Bird to Baker-Smith, 1 run

5.1
1

Bird to Khurana, 1 run

4.6
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

4.5
4

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 4 runs

4.5
1

Belcher to Baker-Smith, wide

4.4
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

4.3
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

4.2
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

4.1
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

3.6
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

3.5
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

3.4
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

3.3
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

3.3
1

Bird to Khurana, wide

3.2
.

Bird to Khurana, 0 runs

3.1
W

Bird to Boycott, wicket (caught - Boycott)

2.6
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

2.5
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

2.4
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

2.4
5

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 5 wides

2.3
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

2.2
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

2.1
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

1.6
.

Bird to Boycott, 0 runs

1.5
.

Bird to Boycott, 0 runs

1.4
1

Bird to Baker-Smith, 1 run

1.3
.

Bird to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

1.2
1

Bird to Boycott, 1 run

1.1
.

Bird to Boycott, 0 runs

0.6
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

0.5
.

Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

0.4
W

Belcher to Windeatt, appeal, wicket (lbw - Windeatt)

0.3
1

Belcher to Boycott, 1 run

0.2
.

Belcher to Boycott, 0 runs

0.1
.

Belcher to Boycott, 0 runs