Highlights Worcestershire Rapids vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 0 runs
Daniels to Gough, 0 runs
Daniels to Gough, 0 runs
Daniels to Gough, 4 runs
Daniels to Gough, 0 runs
Daniels to Gough, 0 runs
Daniels to Gough, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Wright, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, appeal, wicket (caught - Khurana)
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs
Daniels to Khurana, 1 run
Daniels to Khurana, 0 runs
Daniels to Khurana, 0 runs
Daniels to Gough, 1 run
Daniels to Gough, 0 runs
Daniels to Gough, 0 runs
Daniels to Khurana, 2 wides
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, leg bye
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs
Geach to Khurana, 6 runs
Geach to Khurana, 0 runs
Geach to Gough, 1 run
Geach to Gough, 0 runs
Geach to Gough, 0 runs
Geach to Khurana, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 1 run
Geach to Gough, 0 runs
Geach to Gough, 0 runs
Geach to Khurana, 1 run
Geach to Khurana, 0 runs
Geach to Khurana, 0 runs
Geach to Gough, leg bye
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 6 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Baker-Smith, appeal, wicket (lbw - Baker-Smith)
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Geach to Khurana, 0 runs
Geach to Khurana, 0 runs
Geach to Baker-Smith, 1 run
Geach to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Geach to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Geach to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Baker-Smith, 1 run
Bird to Baker-Smith, wide
Bird to Baker-Smith, 5 wides
Bird to Khurana, 2 wides
Bird to Khurana, 2 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 2 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 4 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 6 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Baker-Smith plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Belcher to Khurana, 2 wides
Bird to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Bird to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 1 run
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, wide
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 2 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 4 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Baker-Smith, 1 run
Bird to Khurana, 1 run
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 4 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, wide
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Khurana, wide
Bird to Khurana, 0 runs
Bird to Boycott, wicket (caught - Boycott)
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 5 wides
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Bird to Boycott, 0 runs
Bird to Boycott, 0 runs
Bird to Baker-Smith, 1 run
Bird to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Bird to Boycott, 1 run
Bird to Boycott, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Belcher to Windeatt, appeal, wicket (lbw - Windeatt)
Belcher to Boycott, 1 run
Belcher to Boycott, 0 runs
Belcher to Boycott, 0 runs