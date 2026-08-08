Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026

List a

WOR
WOR
GLO
GLO

Playing

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WOR
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Beach Jess

no information yet

Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Bird Alice

batsman

Bishop Meg

no information yet

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Boycott Clare

all rounder

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Cant Georgina

no information yet

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Daniels Liv

no information yet

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Geach Emily

all rounder

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Halliday Becca

no information yet

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Herring Bella

no information yet

Moledina Laila

no information yet

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Maund Amy

batsman

Mitchell Sophia

no information yet

Roberts Charlotte

no information yet

Reddy Prarthana

no information yet

Smith-Graham Sophie

no information yet

Windeatt Madison

no information yet

Storrar Izzy

no information yet

Wright Maisie

no information yet

Story Melissa

no information yet

Bench

WOR
WOR
GLO
GLO

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet