Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Beach Jess
no information yet
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Bird Alice
batsman
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Churms Emily
batsman
Cant Georgina
no information yet
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Dolman Katie
bowler
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Geach Emily
all rounder
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Herring Bella
no information yet
Griffiths Amy
batsman
Moledina Laila
no information yet
Harris Lucy
no information yet
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Maund Amy
batsman
Phillips Charley
batsman
Mitchell Sophia
no information yet
Phillips Charlotte
all rounder
Roberts Charlotte
no information yet
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Smith-Graham Sophie
no information yet
Windeatt Madison
no information yet
Storrar Izzy
no information yet
Wright Maisie
no information yet
Story Melissa
no information yet
Match has not started yet