Match details Worcestershire Rapids vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026

List a

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WOR
GLO
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Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 06, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Rapids Squad

PlayersBaker-Smith C, Beach Jess, Beech Sophie, Bertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Boycott Clare, Churms Emily, Claridge Ella, Davies Gwenan, Egerton Daisy, Gillgrass Bryony, Gough Olivia, Griffiths Amy, Harris Lucy, Khurana Sanya, Maund Amy, Mitchell Sophia, Roberts Charlotte, Tweats Ebony Jade, Windeatt Madison, Wright Maisie
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Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhearne Megan, Belcher Cailin, Bird Alice, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Cant Georgina, Daniels Liv, Dolman Katie, Geach Emily, Halliday Becca, Herring Bella, Moledina Laila, Munday Amelie, Patel Izzy, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Reddy Prarthana, Smith-Graham Sophie, Storrar Izzy, Story Melissa, White Maddie
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Match has not started yet