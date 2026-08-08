Match details Worcestershire Rapids vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, September 06, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Worcestershire Rapids Squad
|Players
|Baker-Smith C, Beach Jess, Beech Sophie, Bertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Boycott Clare, Churms Emily, Claridge Ella, Davies Gwenan, Egerton Daisy, Gillgrass Bryony, Gough Olivia, Griffiths Amy, Harris Lucy, Khurana Sanya, Maund Amy, Mitchell Sophia, Roberts Charlotte, Tweats Ebony Jade, Windeatt Madison, Wright Maisie
|Bench
|no information yet
Gloucestershire Squad
|Players
|Ahearne Megan, Belcher Cailin, Bird Alice, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Cant Georgina, Daniels Liv, Dolman Katie, Geach Emily, Halliday Becca, Herring Bella, Moledina Laila, Munday Amelie, Patel Izzy, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Reddy Prarthana, Smith-Graham Sophie, Storrar Izzy, Story Melissa, White Maddie
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet