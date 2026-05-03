Highlights Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026

List a

WOR
WOR

258

LEI
LEI

245

48.5
W

Bishop to Thatcher, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thatcher)

48.4
1

Bishop to Singh, 1 run

48.3
4

Bishop to Singh, 4 runs

48.2
.

Bishop to Singh, 0 runs

48.1
1

Bishop to Thatcher, 1 run

47.6
4

Egerton to Singh, 4 runs

47.5
.

Egerton to Singh, 0 runs

47.4
.

Egerton to Singh, 0 runs

47.3
1

Egerton to Thatcher, 1 run

47.2
.

Egerton to Thatcher, 0 runs

47.1
1

Egerton to Singh, 1 run

47.1
1

Egerton to Singh, wide

46.6
.

Gillgrass to Thatcher, 0 runs

46.5
W

Gillgrass to Whitfield, appeal, wicket (bowled - Whitfield)

46.4
.

Gillgrass to Whitfield, 0 runs

46.3
.

Gillgrass to Whitfield, 0 runs

46.2
W

Gillgrass to Sheikh, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sheikh)

46.1
1

Gillgrass to Singh, 1 run

45.6
.

Egerton to Sheikh, 0 runs

45.5
.

Egerton to Sheikh, 0 runs

45.4
.

Egerton to Sheikh, 0 runs

45.4
1

Egerton to Sheikh, wide

45.3
W

Egerton to Sheikh, appeal, wicket (run out - Phillips)

45.2
.

Egerton to Sheikh, 0 runs

45.1
.

Egerton to Sheikh, 0 runs

44.6
1

Gillgrass to Sheikh, 1 run

44.5
.

Gillgrass to Sheikh, 0 runs

44.4
.

Gillgrass to Sheikh, 0 runs

44.3
1

Gillgrass to Phillips, 1 run

44.2
.

Gillgrass to Phillips, 0 runs

44.1
2

Gillgrass to Phillips, 2 runs

43.6
W

Egerton to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)

43.5
.

Egerton to Sweet, 0 runs

43.4
4

Egerton to Sweet, 4 runs

43.3
1

Egerton to Phillips, 1 run

43.2
1

Egerton to Sweet, 1 run

43.1
.

Egerton to Sweet, 0 runs

42.6
4

Gillgrass to Phillips, 4 runs

42.5
2

Gillgrass to Phillips, 2 runs

42.4
1

Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run

42.3
1

Gillgrass to Phillips, 1 run

42.2
.

Gillgrass to Phillips, 0 runs

42.1
.

Gillgrass to Phillips, 0 runs

41.6
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

41.5
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

41.4
1

Brett to Phillips, 1 run

41.3
.

Brett to Phillips, 0 runs

41.2
.

Brett to Phillips, 0 runs

41.1
1

Brett to Sweet, 1 run

40.6
.

Harris to Phillips, 0 runs

40.4
4

Harris to Phillips, 4 runs

40.3
.

Harris to Phillips, 0 runs

40.2
1

Harris to Sweet, 1 run

40.1
2

Harris to Sweet, 2 runs

39.6
.

Brett to Phillips, 0 runs

39.5
4

Brett to Phillips, 4 runs

39.4
.

Brett to Phillips, 0 runs

39.3
.

Brett to Phillips, 0 runs

39.2
.

Brett to Phillips, 0 runs

39.1
.

Brett to Phillips, 0 runs

39.1
1

Brett to Phillips, wide

38.6
.

Harris to Sweet, 0 runs

38.5
.

Harris to Sweet, 0 runs

38.4
1

Harris to Phillips, 1 run

38.3
.

Harris to Phillips, 0 runs

38.2
.

Harris to Phillips, 0 runs

38.1
.

Harris to Phillips, 0 runs

37.6
.

Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs

37.5
4

Bishop to Sweet, 4 runs

37.4
.

Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs

37.3
4

Bishop to Sweet, 4 runs

37.2
2

Bishop to Sweet, 2 byes

37.1
2

Bishop to Sweet, 2 runs

36.6
1

Harris to Sweet, 1 run

36.5
.

Harris to Sweet, 0 runs

36.4
4

Harris to Sweet, 4 runs

36.3
1

Harris to Phillips, 1 run

36.3
2

Harris to Sweet, 2 wides

36.2
.

Harris to Sweet, 0 runs

36.1
.

Harris to Sweet, 0 runs

35.6
.

Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs

35.5
1

Bishop to Sweet, 1 run

35.4
1

Bishop to Phillips, 1 run

35.3
4

Bishop to Phillips, 4 runs

35.2
.

Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs

35.1
.

Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs

34.6
.

Harris to Sweet, 0 runs

34.5
1

Harris to Phillips, 1 run

34.4
.

Harris to Phillips, 0 runs

34.3
4

Harris to Phillips, 4 runs

34.2
.

Harris to Phillips, 0 runs

34.1
.

Harris to Phillips, 0 runs

33.6
1

Bishop to Phillips, 1 run

33.5
.

Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs

33.4
1

Bishop to Sweet, 1 run

33.3
1

Bishop to Phillips, 1 run

33.2
1

Bishop to Sweet, 1 run

33.1
.

Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs

32.6
1

Beach to Sweet, 1 run

32.5
1

Beach to Phillips, 1 run

32.4
.

Beach to Phillips, 0 runs

32.3
.

Beach to Phillips, 0 runs

32.2
1

Beach to Sweet, 1 run

32.1
.

Beach to Sweet, 0 runs

31.6
.

Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs

31.5
.

Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs

31.4
.

Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs

31.3
W

Bishop to Chissell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Chissell)

31.2
W

Bishop to Watson, appeal, wicket (caught - Watson)

31.1
1

Bishop to Sweet, 1 run

30.6
1

Beach to Sweet, 1 run

30.5
1

Beach to Watson, 1 run

30.4
.

Beach to Watson, 0 runs

30.3
.

Beach to Watson, 0 runs

30.3
1

Beach to Watson, wide

30.2
.

Beach to Watson, 0 runs

30.1
1

Beach to Sweet, 1 run

29.6
1

Bishop to Sweet, 1 run

29.5
1

Bishop to Watson, 1 run

29.4
.

Bishop to Watson, 0 runs

29.3
.

Bishop to Watson, 0 runs

29.2
4

Bishop to Watson, 4 runs

29.1
1

Bishop to Sweet, 1 run

28.6
1

Beach to Sweet, 1 run

28.5
1

Beach to Watson, 1 run

28.4
.

Beach to Watson, 0 runs

28.3
.

Beach to Watson, 0 runs

28.2
1

Beach to Sweet, 1 run

28.1
4

Beach to Sweet, 4 byes

27.6
4

Bishop to Watson, 4 runs

27.5
.

Bishop to Watson, 0 runs

27.4
4

Bishop to Watson, 4 runs

27.3
.

Bishop to Watson, 0 runs

27.2
.

Bishop to Watson, 0 runs

27.1
1

Bishop to Sweet, 1 run

26.6
1

Beach to Sweet, 1 run

26.6
1

Beach to Sweet, wide

26.5
1

Beach to Watson, 1 run

26.4
.

Beach to Watson, 0 runs

26.3
.

Beach to Watson, 0 runs

26.2
.

Beach to Watson, 0 runs

26.1
1

Beach to Sweet, 1 run

25.6
.

Bishop to Watson, 0 runs

25.5
1

Bishop to Sweet, 1 run

25.4
.

Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs

25.3
.

Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs

25.2
.

Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs

25.1
.

Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs

24.6
1

Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run

24.5
.

Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs

24.4
4

Gillgrass to Sweet, 4 runs

24.3
1

Gillgrass to Watson, 1 run

24.2
.

Gillgrass to Watson, 0 runs

24.1
1

Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run

23.6
.

Brett to Watson, 0 runs

23.5
1

Brett to Sweet, 1 run

23.4
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

23.3
1

Brett to Watson, 1 run

23.2
W

Brett to Western, appeal, wicket (bowled - Western)

23.1
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

22.6
.

Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs

22.5
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

22.4
1

Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run

22.3
.

Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs

22.2
2

Gillgrass to Sweet, 2 runs

22.1
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

21.6
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

21.5
1

Brett to Western, 1 run

21.4
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

21.3
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

21.2
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

20.6
4

Gillgrass to Sweet, 4 runs

20.5
.

Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs

20.4
4

Gillgrass to Sweet, 4 runs

20.3
.

Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs

20.2
.

Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs

20.1
.

Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs

19.6
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

19.5
1

Brett to Sweet, 1 run

19.4
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

19.3
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

19.2
1

Brett to Western, 1 run

19.1
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

18.6
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

18.5
1

Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run

18.4
2

Gillgrass to Sweet, 2 runs

18.3
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

18.2
.

Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs

18.1
.

Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs

17.6
2

Brett to Sweet, 2 runs

17.5
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

17.4
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

17.3
1

Brett to Western, leg bye

17.2
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

17.1
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

16.6
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

16.5
1

Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run

16.4
.

Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs

16.3
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

16.2
.

Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs

16.1
1

Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run

15.6
1

Brett to Sweet, 1 run

15.5
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

15.4
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

15.3
4

Brett to Sweet, 4 runs

15.2
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

15.1
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

14.6
1

Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run

14.5
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

14.4
.

Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs

14.3
4

Gillgrass to Western, 4 runs

14.2
.

Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs

14.1
.

Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs

13.6
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

13.5
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

13.4
1

Brett to Western, 1 run

13.3
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

13.2
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

13.1
4

Brett to Western, 4 runs

12.6
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

12.5
.

Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs

12.4
.

Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs

12.3
2

Gillgrass to Western, 2 runs

12.2
.

Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs

12.1
1

Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run

11.6
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

11.5
1

Brett to Sweet, 1 run

11.4
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

11.3
.

Brett to Sweet, 0 runs

11.2
1

Brett to Western, 1 run

11.1
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

10.6
.

Beach to Sweet, 0 runs

10.5
4

Beach to Sweet, 4 byes

10.4
.

Beach to Sweet, 0 runs

10.3
.

Beach to Sweet, 0 runs

10.2
.

Beach to Sweet, 0 runs

10.1
.

Beach to Sweet, 0 runs

9.6
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

9.5
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

9.4
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

9.3
2

Brett to Western, 2 runs

9.2
.

Brett to Western, 0 runs

9.1
1

Brett to Sweet, 1 run

8.6
.

Beach to Western, 0 runs

8.5
4

Beach to Western, 4 runs

8.4
.

Beach to Western, 0 runs

8.3
.

Beach to Western, 0 runs

8.2
1

Beach to Sweet, 1 run

8.1
1

Beach to Western, 1 run

7.6
.

Churms to Sweet, 0 runs

7.5
.

Churms to Sweet, 0 runs

7.5
1

Churms to Sweet, wide

7.4
.

Churms to Sweet, 0 runs

7.4
1

Churms to Sweet, wide

7.3
4

Churms to Sweet, 4 runs

7.3
1

Churms to Sweet, no ball

7.2
.

Churms to Sweet, 0 runs

7.1
4

Churms to Sweet, 4 runs

6.6
4

Beach to Western, 4 runs

6.6
1

Beach to Western, wide

6.5
.

Beach to Western, 0 runs

6.4
4

Beach to Western, 4 runs

6.3
3

Beach to Sweet, 3 runs

6.2
1

Beach to Western, 1 run

6.1
.

Beach to Western, 0 runs

5.6
.

Churms to Sweet, 0 runs

5.5
4

Churms to Sweet, 4 runs

5.4
2

Churms to Sweet, 2 runs

5.3
.

Churms to Sweet, 0 runs

5.2
.

Churms to Sweet, 0 runs

5.1
4

Churms to Sweet, 4 runs

5.1
1

Churms to Sweet, 0 runs

4.6
1

Beach to Sweet, 1 run

4.5
1

Beach to Western, 1 run

4.4
.

Beach to Western, 0 runs

4.3
1

Beach to Sweet, 1 run

4.2
1

Beach to Western, 1 run

4.1
1

Beach to Sweet, 1 run

3.6
.

Churms to Western, 0 runs

3.5
4

Churms to Western, 4 runs

3.4
.

Churms to Western, 0 runs

3.3
.

Churms to Western, 0 runs

3.2
.

Churms to Western, 0 runs

3.1
.

Churms to Western, 0 runs

2.6
W

Beach to Weston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Weston)

2.5
.

Beach to Weston, 0 runs

2.4
.

Beach to Weston, 0 runs

2.3
.

Beach to Weston, 0 runs

2.2
.

Beach to Weston, 0 runs

2.1
1

Beach to Western, 1 run

1.7
4

Churms to Western, 4 runs

1.6
4

Weston plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.5
1

Churms to Western, 0 runs

1.4
.

Churms to Western, 0 runs

1.3
.

Churms to Western, 0 runs

1.2
1

Churms to Weston, 1 run

1.1
.

Churms to Weston, 0 runs

1.1
1

Churms to Weston, wide

0.6
W

Beach to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)

0.5
.

Beach to Teekasingh, 0 runs

0.4
.

Beach to Teekasingh, 0 runs

0.3
1

Beach to Weston, 1 run

0.2
1

Beach to Teekasingh, 1 run

0.1
.

Beach to Teekasingh, 0 runs

49.6
W

Phillips to Beach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Beach)

49.5
.

Phillips to Beach, 0 runs

49.4
.

Phillips to Beach, 0 runs

49.3
1

Phillips to Brett, 1 run

49.2
1

Phillips to Beach, 1 run

49.1
W

Phillips to Churms, appeal, wicket (caught - Churms)

48.6
1

Thatcher to Churms, 1 run

48.5
.

Thatcher to Churms, 0 runs

48.4
2

Thatcher to Churms, 2 runs

48.3
1

Thatcher to Brett, 1 run

48.2
1

Thatcher to Churms, 1 run

48.1
1

Thatcher to Brett, 1 run

47.6
.

Phillips to Churms, 0 runs

47.6
2

Phillips to Brett, 2 wides

47.5
1

Phillips to Churms, 1 run

47.4
2

Phillips to Churms, 2 runs

47.3
1

Phillips to Brett, 1 run

47.2
.

Phillips to Brett, 0 runs

47.2
1

Phillips to Brett, wide

47.1
.

Phillips to Brett, 0 runs

46.6
1

Thatcher to Brett, 1 run

46.6
1

Thatcher to Brett, wide

46.5
.

Thatcher to Brett, 0 runs

46.4
1

Thatcher to Churms, 1 run

46.3
.

Thatcher to Churms, 0 runs

46.2
.

Thatcher to Churms, 0 runs

46.1
.

Thatcher to Churms, 0 runs

45.6
.

Phillips to Brett, 0 runs

45.5
W

Phillips to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)

45.4
1

Phillips to Churms, 1 run

45.3
.

Phillips to Churms, 0 runs

45.2
.

Phillips to Churms, 0 runs

45.1
.

Phillips to Churms, 0 runs

44.6
1

Thatcher to Churms, leg bye

44.5
.

Thatcher to Churms, 0 runs

44.4
W

Thatcher to Khurana, appeal, wicket (bowled - Khurana)

44.3
1

Thatcher to Harris, 1 run

44.2
W

Thatcher to Beech, appeal, wicket (caught - Beech)

44.1
.

Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs

43.6
1

Phillips to Beech, 1 run

43.5
1

Phillips to Khurana, 1 run

43.5
1

Phillips to Khurana, wide

43.4
2

Phillips to Khurana, 2 runs

43.3
.

Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs

43.2
1

Phillips to Beech, 1 run

43.1
1

Phillips to Khurana, 1 run

42.6
1

Thatcher to Khurana, 1 run

42.5
.

Thatcher to Khurana, 0 runs

42.4
1

Thatcher to Beech, 1 run

42.3
2

Thatcher to Beech, 2 runs

42.2
1

Thatcher to Khurana, 1 run

42.1
1

Thatcher to Beech, 1 run

41.6
1

Weston to Beech, 1 run

41.5
1

Weston to Khurana, 1 run

41.4
4

Weston to Khurana, 4 runs

41.3
.

Weston to Khurana, 0 runs

41.2
1

Weston to Beech, 1 run

41.2
nb

Weston to Beech, no ball + 4 runs

41.1
1

Weston to Khurana, 1 run

40.6
1

Teekasingh to Khurana, 1 run

40.5
2

Teekasingh to Khurana, 2 runs

40.4
.

Teekasingh to Khurana, 0 runs

40.3
1

Teekasingh to Beech, 1 run

40.2
1

Teekasingh to Khurana, 1 run

40.1
1

Teekasingh to Beech, 1 run

39.6
.

Weston to Khurana, 0 runs

39.5
2

Weston to Khurana, 2 runs

39.4
W

Weston to Bishop, wicket (caught - Bishop)

39.3
4

Weston to Bishop, 4 runs

39.2
1

Weston to Beech, 1 run

39.1
.

Weston to Beech, 0 runs

38.6
1

Teekasingh to Beech, 1 run

38.5
1

Teekasingh to Bishop, 1 run

38.4
1

Teekasingh to Beech, 1 run

38.3
1

Teekasingh to Bishop, 1 run

38.2
6

Teekasingh to Bishop, 6 runs

38.1
.

Teekasingh to Bishop, 0 runs

37.6
4

Weston to Beech, 4 runs

37.5
2

Weston to Beech, 2 runs

37.4
1

Weston to Bishop, 1 run

37.3
.

Weston to Bishop, 0 runs

37.2
.

Weston to Bishop, 0 runs

37.1
4

Weston to Bishop, 4 runs

36.6
1

Teekasingh to Bishop, 1 run

36.5
1

Teekasingh to Beech, 1 run

36.4
.

Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs

36.3
.

Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs

36.2
1

Teekasingh to Bishop, 1 run

36.2
1

Teekasingh to Bishop, wide

36.1
.

Teekasingh to Bishop, 0 runs

35.6
4

Weston to Beech, 4 runs

35.5
1

Weston to Bishop, 1 run

35.4
1

Weston to Beech, 1 run

35.3
1

Weston to Bishop, 1 run

35.2
1

Weston to Beech, 1 run

35.2
1

Weston to Beech, wide

35.1
1

Weston to Bishop, 1 run

34.6
.

Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs

34.5
.

Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs

34.4
.

Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs

34.3
4

Teekasingh to Beech, 4 runs

34.2
.

Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs

34.1
.

Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs

33.6
.

Weston to Bishop, 0 runs

33.5
1

Weston to Beech, 1 run

33.4
4

Weston to Beech, 4 runs

33.3
2

Weston to Beech, 2 runs

33.2
1

Weston to Bishop, 1 run

33.1
.

Weston to Bishop, 0 runs

32.6
.

Chissell to Beech, 0 runs

32.5
.

Chissell to Beech, 0 runs

32.4
4

Chissell to Beech, 4 runs

32.3
.

Chissell to Beech, 0 runs

32.2
.

Chissell to Beech, 0 runs

32.1
4

Chissell to Beech, 4 runs

31.6
.

Weston to Bishop, 0 runs

31.5
.

Weston to Bishop, 0 runs

31.4
1

Weston to Beech, 1 run

31.3
.

Weston to Beech, 0 runs

31.2
.

Weston to Beech, 0 runs

31.1
.

Weston to Beech, 0 runs

30.6
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

30.5
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

30.4
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

30.3
1

Chissell to Beech, 1 run

30.2
1

Chissell to Bishop, 1 run

30.1
4

Chissell to Bishop, 4 runs

29.6
1

Weston to Bishop, 1 run

29.5
1

Weston to Beech, 1 run

29.4
.

Weston to Beech, 0 runs

29.3
2

Weston to Beech, 2 runs

29.2
2

Weston to Beech, 2 runs

29.1
.

Weston to Beech, 0 runs

28.6
2

Sweet to Bishop, 2 runs

28.6
5

Sweet to Bishop, 5 wides

28.5
.

Sweet to Bishop, 0 runs

28.4
.

Sweet to Bishop, 0 runs

28.3
.

Sweet to Bishop, 0 runs

28.3
3

Sweet to Bishop, 3 wides

28.2
1

Sweet to Beech, 1 run

28.1
1

Sweet to Bishop, 1 run

27.6
1

Whitfield to Bishop, 1 run

27.5
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

27.4
1

Whitfield to Beech, 1 run

27.3
.

Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs

26.6
4

Sweet to Beech, 4 runs

26.5
.

Sweet to Beech, 0 runs

26.4
1

Sweet to Bishop, 1 run

26.3
.

Sweet to Bishop, 0 runs

26.3
5

Sweet to Bishop, 5 wides

26.2
.

Sweet to Bishop, 0 runs

26.1
.

Sweet to Bishop, 0 runs

25.6
.

Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs

25.5
.

Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs

25.4
.

Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs

25.3
.

Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs

25.2
.

Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs

25.1
.

Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs

24.6
.

Sheikh to Bishop, 0 runs

24.5
.

Sheikh to Bishop, 0 runs

24.4
.

Sheikh to Bishop, 0 runs

24.3
4

Sheikh to Bishop, 4 runs

24.2
1

Sheikh to Beech, 1 run

24.1
2

Sheikh to Beech, 2 runs

24.1
1

Sheikh to Beech, no ball

23.6
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

23.5
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

23.4
2

Whitfield to Bishop, 2 runs

23.3
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

23.2
4

Whitfield to Bishop, 4 runs

23.1
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

22.6
.

Sheikh to Beech, 0 runs

22.5
.

Sheikh to Beech, 0 runs

22.4
6

Sheikh to Beech, 6 runs

22.3
.

Sheikh to Beech, 0 runs

22.2
1

Sheikh to Bishop, 1 run

22.1
1

Sheikh to Beech, 1 run

21.6
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

21.5
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

21.4
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

21.3
1

Whitfield to Beech, 1 run

21.2
1

Whitfield to Bishop, 1 run

21.1
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

20.6
1

Chissell to Bishop, 1 run

20.5
4

Chissell to Bishop, 4 runs

20.4
1

Chissell to Beech, 1 run

20.3
.

Chissell to Beech, 0 runs

20.2
4

Chissell to Beech, 4 runs

20.1
.

Chissell to Beech, 0 runs

19.6
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

19.5
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

19.4
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

19.3
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

19.2
2

Whitfield to Bishop, 2 runs

19.1
1

Whitfield to Beech, 1 run

18.6
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

18.5
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

18.4
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

18.3
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

18.2
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

18.1
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

17.6
1

Whitfield to Bishop, 1 run

17.5
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

17.4
.

Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs

17.3
1

Whitfield to Beech, 1 run

17.2
.

Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs

17.1
.

Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs

16.5
.

Chissell to Beech, 0 runs

16.4
1

Chissell to Bishop, 1 run

16.3
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

16.2
2

Chissell to Bishop, 2 runs

16.1
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

15.6
.

Singh to Beech, 0 runs

15.5
.

Singh to Beech, 0 runs

15.4
.

Singh to Beech, 0 runs

15.3
4

Singh to Beech, 4 runs

15.2
4

Singh to Beech, 4 runs

15.1
.

Singh to Beech, 0 runs

15.1
1

Singh to Beech, wide

14.6
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

14.5
1

Chissell to Beech, 1 run

14.4
1

Chissell to Bishop, 1 run

14.3
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

14.2
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

14.1
1

Chissell to Beech, 1 run

13.6
.

Singh to Bishop, 0 runs

13.5
1

Singh to Beech, 1 run

13.4
2

Singh to Beech, 2 runs

13.3
.

Singh to Beech, 0 runs

13.2
2

Singh to Beech, 2 runs

13.1
.

Singh to Beech, 0 runs

12.6
W

Chissell to Tweats, appeal, wicket (caught - Tweats)

12.5
.

Chissell to Tweats, 0 runs

12.4
.

Chissell to Tweats, 0 runs

12.3
.

Chissell to Tweats, 0 runs

12.2
.

Chissell to Tweats, 0 runs

12.1
.

Chissell to Tweats, 0 runs

11.6
1

Sweet to Tweats, 1 run

11.5
.

Sweet to Tweats, 0 runs

11.4
.

Sweet to Tweats, 0 runs

11.3
.

Sweet to Tweats, 0 runs

11.2
1

Sweet to Beech, leg bye

11.1
.

Sweet to Beech, 0 runs

11.1
1

Sweet to Beech, wide

11.1
1

Sweet to Beech, wide

10.6
1

Chissell to Beech, 1 run

10.5
.

Chissell to Beech, 0 runs

10.4
.

Chissell to Beech, 0 runs

10.3
.

Chissell to Beech, 0 runs

10.2
.

Chissell to Beech, 0 runs

10.1
.

Chissell to Beech, 0 runs

9.6
.

Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

9.5
.

Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

9.4
2

Phillips to Tweats, 2 leg byes

9.3
.

Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

9.2
2

Phillips to Tweats, 2 runs

9.1
.

Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

8.6
.

Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs

8.5
.

Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs

8.4
.

Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs

8.3
.

Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs

8.2
4

Thatcher to Beech, 4 runs

8.1
.

Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs

7.6
.

Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

7.5
1

Phillips to Beech, 1 run

7.4
.

Phillips to Beech, 0 runs

7.3
1

Phillips to Tweats, 1 run

7.3
1

Phillips to Tweats, wide

7.2
.

Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

7.1
1

Phillips to Beech, 1 run

6.6
.

Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs

6.5
3

Thatcher to Beech, 3 runs

6.4
1

Thatcher to Tweats, 1 run

6.3
.

Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs

6.2
.

Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs

6.1
.

Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs

5.6
.

Phillips to Beech, 0 runs

5.5
.

Phillips to Beech, 0 runs

5.4
W

Phillips to Gillgrass, appeal, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)

5.3
.

Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs

5.2
2

Phillips to Gillgrass, 2 runs

5.1
.

Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs

4.6
.

Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs

4.5
.

Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs

4.4
1

Thatcher to Gillgrass, 1 run

4.3
.

Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs

4.2
.

Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs

4.1
.

Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs

3.6
1

Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run

3.5
4

Phillips to Gillgrass, 4 runs

3.4
.

Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs

3.3
1

Phillips to Tweats, 1 run

3.2
.

Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

3.1
.

Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

2.6
.

Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.6
1

Thatcher to Gillgrass, wide

2.5
.

Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.4
.

Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.3
1

Thatcher to Tweats, 1 run

2.2
.

Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs

2.1
.

Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs

1.6
.

Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs

1.5
1

Phillips to Tweats, 1 run

1.4
.

Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

1.3
1

Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run

1.2
.

Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs

1.1
W

Phillips to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

0.6
1

Thatcher to Davies, 1 run

0.5
.

Thatcher to Davies, 0 runs

0.4
2

Thatcher to Davies, 2 runs

0.3
.

Thatcher to Davies, 0 runs

0.2
.

Thatcher to Davies, 0 runs

0.1
4

Thatcher to Davies, 4 runs