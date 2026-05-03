Highlights Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026
Bishop to Thatcher, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thatcher)
Bishop to Singh, 1 run
Bishop to Singh, 4 runs
Bishop to Singh, 0 runs
Bishop to Thatcher, 1 run
Egerton to Singh, 4 runs
Egerton to Singh, 0 runs
Egerton to Singh, 0 runs
Egerton to Thatcher, 1 run
Egerton to Thatcher, 0 runs
Egerton to Singh, 1 run
Egerton to Singh, wide
Gillgrass to Thatcher, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Whitfield, appeal, wicket (bowled - Whitfield)
Gillgrass to Whitfield, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Whitfield, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sheikh, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sheikh)
Gillgrass to Singh, 1 run
Egerton to Sheikh, 0 runs
Egerton to Sheikh, 0 runs
Egerton to Sheikh, 0 runs
Egerton to Sheikh, wide
Egerton to Sheikh, appeal, wicket (run out - Phillips)
Egerton to Sheikh, 0 runs
Egerton to Sheikh, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sheikh, 1 run
Gillgrass to Sheikh, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sheikh, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Phillips, 1 run
Gillgrass to Phillips, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Phillips, 2 runs
Egerton to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)
Egerton to Sweet, 0 runs
Egerton to Sweet, 4 runs
Egerton to Phillips, 1 run
Egerton to Sweet, 1 run
Egerton to Sweet, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Phillips, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Phillips, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run
Gillgrass to Phillips, 1 run
Gillgrass to Phillips, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Phillips, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Phillips, 1 run
Brett to Phillips, 0 runs
Brett to Phillips, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 1 run
Harris to Phillips, 0 runs
Harris to Phillips, 4 runs
Harris to Phillips, 0 runs
Harris to Sweet, 1 run
Harris to Sweet, 2 runs
Brett to Phillips, 0 runs
Brett to Phillips, 4 runs
Brett to Phillips, 0 runs
Brett to Phillips, 0 runs
Brett to Phillips, 0 runs
Brett to Phillips, 0 runs
Brett to Phillips, wide
Harris to Sweet, 0 runs
Harris to Sweet, 0 runs
Harris to Phillips, 1 run
Harris to Phillips, 0 runs
Harris to Phillips, 0 runs
Harris to Phillips, 0 runs
Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs
Bishop to Sweet, 4 runs
Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs
Bishop to Sweet, 4 runs
Bishop to Sweet, 2 byes
Bishop to Sweet, 2 runs
Harris to Sweet, 1 run
Harris to Sweet, 0 runs
Harris to Sweet, 4 runs
Harris to Phillips, 1 run
Harris to Sweet, 2 wides
Harris to Sweet, 0 runs
Harris to Sweet, 0 runs
Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs
Bishop to Sweet, 1 run
Bishop to Phillips, 1 run
Bishop to Phillips, 4 runs
Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs
Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs
Harris to Sweet, 0 runs
Harris to Phillips, 1 run
Harris to Phillips, 0 runs
Harris to Phillips, 4 runs
Harris to Phillips, 0 runs
Harris to Phillips, 0 runs
Bishop to Phillips, 1 run
Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs
Bishop to Sweet, 1 run
Bishop to Phillips, 1 run
Bishop to Sweet, 1 run
Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs
Beach to Sweet, 1 run
Beach to Phillips, 1 run
Beach to Phillips, 0 runs
Beach to Phillips, 0 runs
Beach to Sweet, 1 run
Beach to Sweet, 0 runs
Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs
Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs
Bishop to Phillips, 0 runs
Bishop to Chissell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Chissell)
Bishop to Watson, appeal, wicket (caught - Watson)
Bishop to Sweet, 1 run
Beach to Sweet, 1 run
Beach to Watson, 1 run
Beach to Watson, 0 runs
Beach to Watson, 0 runs
Beach to Watson, wide
Beach to Watson, 0 runs
Beach to Sweet, 1 run
Bishop to Sweet, 1 run
Bishop to Watson, 1 run
Bishop to Watson, 0 runs
Bishop to Watson, 0 runs
Bishop to Watson, 4 runs
Bishop to Sweet, 1 run
Beach to Sweet, 1 run
Beach to Watson, 1 run
Beach to Watson, 0 runs
Beach to Watson, 0 runs
Beach to Sweet, 1 run
Beach to Sweet, 4 byes
Bishop to Watson, 4 runs
Bishop to Watson, 0 runs
Bishop to Watson, 4 runs
Bishop to Watson, 0 runs
Bishop to Watson, 0 runs
Bishop to Sweet, 1 run
Beach to Sweet, 1 run
Beach to Sweet, wide
Beach to Watson, 1 run
Beach to Watson, 0 runs
Beach to Watson, 0 runs
Beach to Watson, 0 runs
Beach to Sweet, 1 run
Bishop to Watson, 0 runs
Bishop to Sweet, 1 run
Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs
Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs
Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs
Bishop to Sweet, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run
Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Watson, 1 run
Gillgrass to Watson, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run
Brett to Watson, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 1 run
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Watson, 1 run
Brett to Western, appeal, wicket (bowled - Western)
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run
Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 1 run
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 1 run
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 1 run
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run
Gillgrass to Sweet, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 2 runs
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Western, leg bye
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run
Gillgrass to Sweet, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run
Brett to Sweet, 1 run
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 4 runs
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 1 run
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sweet, 1 run
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 1 run
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 1 run
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Beach to Sweet, 0 runs
Beach to Sweet, 4 byes
Beach to Sweet, 0 runs
Beach to Sweet, 0 runs
Beach to Sweet, 0 runs
Beach to Sweet, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Brett to Western, 2 runs
Brett to Western, 0 runs
Brett to Sweet, 1 run
Beach to Western, 0 runs
Beach to Western, 4 runs
Beach to Western, 0 runs
Beach to Western, 0 runs
Beach to Sweet, 1 run
Beach to Western, 1 run
Churms to Sweet, 0 runs
Churms to Sweet, 0 runs
Churms to Sweet, wide
Churms to Sweet, 0 runs
Churms to Sweet, wide
Churms to Sweet, 4 runs
Churms to Sweet, no ball
Churms to Sweet, 0 runs
Churms to Sweet, 4 runs
Beach to Western, 4 runs
Beach to Western, wide
Beach to Western, 0 runs
Beach to Western, 4 runs
Beach to Sweet, 3 runs
Beach to Western, 1 run
Beach to Western, 0 runs
Churms to Sweet, 0 runs
Churms to Sweet, 4 runs
Churms to Sweet, 2 runs
Churms to Sweet, 0 runs
Churms to Sweet, 0 runs
Churms to Sweet, 4 runs
Churms to Sweet, 0 runs
Beach to Sweet, 1 run
Beach to Western, 1 run
Beach to Western, 0 runs
Beach to Sweet, 1 run
Beach to Western, 1 run
Beach to Sweet, 1 run
Churms to Western, 0 runs
Churms to Western, 4 runs
Churms to Western, 0 runs
Churms to Western, 0 runs
Churms to Western, 0 runs
Churms to Western, 0 runs
Beach to Weston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Weston)
Beach to Weston, 0 runs
Beach to Weston, 0 runs
Beach to Weston, 0 runs
Beach to Weston, 0 runs
Beach to Western, 1 run
Churms to Western, 4 runs
Weston plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Churms to Western, 0 runs
Churms to Western, 0 runs
Churms to Western, 0 runs
Churms to Weston, 1 run
Churms to Weston, 0 runs
Churms to Weston, wide
Beach to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)
Beach to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Beach to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Beach to Weston, 1 run
Beach to Teekasingh, 1 run
Beach to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Phillips to Beach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Beach)
Phillips to Beach, 0 runs
Phillips to Beach, 0 runs
Phillips to Brett, 1 run
Phillips to Beach, 1 run
Phillips to Churms, appeal, wicket (caught - Churms)
Thatcher to Churms, 1 run
Thatcher to Churms, 0 runs
Thatcher to Churms, 2 runs
Thatcher to Brett, 1 run
Thatcher to Churms, 1 run
Thatcher to Brett, 1 run
Phillips to Churms, 0 runs
Phillips to Brett, 2 wides
Phillips to Churms, 1 run
Phillips to Churms, 2 runs
Phillips to Brett, 1 run
Phillips to Brett, 0 runs
Phillips to Brett, wide
Phillips to Brett, 0 runs
Thatcher to Brett, 1 run
Thatcher to Brett, wide
Thatcher to Brett, 0 runs
Thatcher to Churms, 1 run
Thatcher to Churms, 0 runs
Thatcher to Churms, 0 runs
Thatcher to Churms, 0 runs
Phillips to Brett, 0 runs
Phillips to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)
Phillips to Churms, 1 run
Phillips to Churms, 0 runs
Phillips to Churms, 0 runs
Phillips to Churms, 0 runs
Thatcher to Churms, leg bye
Thatcher to Churms, 0 runs
Thatcher to Khurana, appeal, wicket (bowled - Khurana)
Thatcher to Harris, 1 run
Thatcher to Beech, appeal, wicket (caught - Beech)
Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs
Phillips to Beech, 1 run
Phillips to Khurana, 1 run
Phillips to Khurana, wide
Phillips to Khurana, 2 runs
Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs
Phillips to Beech, 1 run
Phillips to Khurana, 1 run
Thatcher to Khurana, 1 run
Thatcher to Khurana, 0 runs
Thatcher to Beech, 1 run
Thatcher to Beech, 2 runs
Thatcher to Khurana, 1 run
Thatcher to Beech, 1 run
Weston to Beech, 1 run
Weston to Khurana, 1 run
Weston to Khurana, 4 runs
Weston to Khurana, 0 runs
Weston to Beech, 1 run
Weston to Beech, no ball + 4 runs
Weston to Khurana, 1 run
Teekasingh to Khurana, 1 run
Teekasingh to Khurana, 2 runs
Teekasingh to Khurana, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Beech, 1 run
Teekasingh to Khurana, 1 run
Teekasingh to Beech, 1 run
Weston to Khurana, 0 runs
Weston to Khurana, 2 runs
Weston to Bishop, wicket (caught - Bishop)
Weston to Bishop, 4 runs
Weston to Beech, 1 run
Weston to Beech, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Beech, 1 run
Teekasingh to Bishop, 1 run
Teekasingh to Beech, 1 run
Teekasingh to Bishop, 1 run
Teekasingh to Bishop, 6 runs
Teekasingh to Bishop, 0 runs
Weston to Beech, 4 runs
Weston to Beech, 2 runs
Weston to Bishop, 1 run
Weston to Bishop, 0 runs
Weston to Bishop, 0 runs
Weston to Bishop, 4 runs
Teekasingh to Bishop, 1 run
Teekasingh to Beech, 1 run
Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Bishop, 1 run
Teekasingh to Bishop, wide
Teekasingh to Bishop, 0 runs
Weston to Beech, 4 runs
Weston to Bishop, 1 run
Weston to Beech, 1 run
Weston to Bishop, 1 run
Weston to Beech, 1 run
Weston to Beech, wide
Weston to Bishop, 1 run
Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Beech, 4 runs
Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Beech, 0 runs
Weston to Bishop, 0 runs
Weston to Beech, 1 run
Weston to Beech, 4 runs
Weston to Beech, 2 runs
Weston to Bishop, 1 run
Weston to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 4 runs
Chissell to Beech, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 4 runs
Weston to Bishop, 0 runs
Weston to Bishop, 0 runs
Weston to Beech, 1 run
Weston to Beech, 0 runs
Weston to Beech, 0 runs
Weston to Beech, 0 runs
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 1 run
Chissell to Bishop, 1 run
Chissell to Bishop, 4 runs
Weston to Bishop, 1 run
Weston to Beech, 1 run
Weston to Beech, 0 runs
Weston to Beech, 2 runs
Weston to Beech, 2 runs
Weston to Beech, 0 runs
Sweet to Bishop, 2 runs
Sweet to Bishop, 5 wides
Sweet to Bishop, 0 runs
Sweet to Bishop, 0 runs
Sweet to Bishop, 0 runs
Sweet to Bishop, 3 wides
Sweet to Beech, 1 run
Sweet to Bishop, 1 run
Whitfield to Bishop, 1 run
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Beech, 1 run
Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs
Sweet to Beech, 4 runs
Sweet to Beech, 0 runs
Sweet to Bishop, 1 run
Sweet to Bishop, 0 runs
Sweet to Bishop, 5 wides
Sweet to Bishop, 0 runs
Sweet to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs
Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs
Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs
Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs
Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs
Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs
Sheikh to Bishop, 0 runs
Sheikh to Bishop, 0 runs
Sheikh to Bishop, 0 runs
Sheikh to Bishop, 4 runs
Sheikh to Beech, 1 run
Sheikh to Beech, 2 runs
Sheikh to Beech, no ball
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 2 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 4 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Sheikh to Beech, 0 runs
Sheikh to Beech, 0 runs
Sheikh to Beech, 6 runs
Sheikh to Beech, 0 runs
Sheikh to Bishop, 1 run
Sheikh to Beech, 1 run
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Beech, 1 run
Whitfield to Bishop, 1 run
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Bishop, 1 run
Chissell to Bishop, 4 runs
Chissell to Beech, 1 run
Chissell to Beech, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 4 runs
Chissell to Beech, 0 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 2 runs
Whitfield to Beech, 1 run
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 1 run
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Bishop, 0 runs
Whitfield to Beech, 1 run
Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs
Whitfield to Beech, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 0 runs
Chissell to Bishop, 1 run
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Bishop, 2 runs
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Singh to Beech, 0 runs
Singh to Beech, 0 runs
Singh to Beech, 0 runs
Singh to Beech, 4 runs
Singh to Beech, 4 runs
Singh to Beech, 0 runs
Singh to Beech, wide
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 1 run
Chissell to Bishop, 1 run
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 1 run
Singh to Bishop, 0 runs
Singh to Beech, 1 run
Singh to Beech, 2 runs
Singh to Beech, 0 runs
Singh to Beech, 2 runs
Singh to Beech, 0 runs
Chissell to Tweats, appeal, wicket (caught - Tweats)
Chissell to Tweats, 0 runs
Chissell to Tweats, 0 runs
Chissell to Tweats, 0 runs
Chissell to Tweats, 0 runs
Chissell to Tweats, 0 runs
Sweet to Tweats, 1 run
Sweet to Tweats, 0 runs
Sweet to Tweats, 0 runs
Sweet to Tweats, 0 runs
Sweet to Beech, leg bye
Sweet to Beech, 0 runs
Sweet to Beech, wide
Sweet to Beech, wide
Chissell to Beech, 1 run
Chissell to Beech, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 0 runs
Chissell to Beech, 0 runs
Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Phillips to Tweats, 2 leg byes
Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Phillips to Tweats, 2 runs
Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs
Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs
Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs
Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs
Thatcher to Beech, 4 runs
Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs
Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Phillips to Beech, 1 run
Phillips to Beech, 0 runs
Phillips to Tweats, 1 run
Phillips to Tweats, wide
Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Phillips to Beech, 1 run
Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs
Thatcher to Beech, 3 runs
Thatcher to Tweats, 1 run
Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs
Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs
Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs
Phillips to Beech, 0 runs
Phillips to Beech, 0 runs
Phillips to Gillgrass, appeal, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)
Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Phillips to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs
Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gillgrass, 1 run
Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run
Phillips to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Phillips to Tweats, 1 run
Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gillgrass, wide
Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Thatcher to Tweats, 1 run
Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs
Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs
Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Phillips to Tweats, 1 run
Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run
Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Phillips to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)
Thatcher to Davies, 1 run
Thatcher to Davies, 0 runs
Thatcher to Davies, 2 runs
Thatcher to Davies, 0 runs
Thatcher to Davies, 0 runs
Thatcher to Davies, 4 runs