Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026

List a

WOR
WOR

258

LEI
LEI

245

Playing

WOR
WOR
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Singh Indira

no information yet

Bishop Meg

no information yet

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Beach Jess

no information yet

Whitfield Holly

all rounder

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Bench

WOR
WOR
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Boycott Clare

all rounder

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Maund Amy

batsman

Mitchell Sophia

no information yet

Roberts Charlotte

no information yet

Windeatt Madison

no information yet

Wright Maisie

no information yet