Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Singh Indira
no information yet
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Harris Lucy
no information yet
Watson Ellen
batsman
Churms Emily
batsman
Western Lucy
no information yet
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Weston Lucy
batsman
Beach Jess
no information yet
Whitfield Holly
all rounder
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Teekasingh Faith
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Brown Hayley
batsman
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Griffiths Amy
batsman
Maund Amy
batsman
Mitchell Sophia
no information yet
Roberts Charlotte
no information yet
Windeatt Madison
no information yet
Wright Maisie
no information yet