Match details Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026

List a

WOR
WOR

258

LEI
LEI

245

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Worcestershire Rapids won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 03, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Rapids Squad

PlayersDavies Gwenan, Tweats Ebony Jade, Gillgrass Bryony, Beech Sophie, Bishop Meg, Khurana Sanya, Harris Lucy, Churms Emily, Brett Phoebe, Beach Jess, Egerton Daisy
BenchBaker-Smith C, Bertwhistle Flora, Boycott Clare, Gough Olivia, Griffiths Amy, Maund Amy, Mitchell Sophia, Roberts Charlotte, Windeatt Madison, Wright Maisie

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersChissell Caitlin, Phillips Ellie, Shaikh Nayma, Singh Indira, Sweet Francesca, Thatcher Emma, Watson Ellen, Western Lucy, Weston Lucy, Whitfield Holly, Teekasingh Faith
BenchBrooker Rebecca, Brown Hayley, Ketan Anjali, Thanawala Prisha

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet