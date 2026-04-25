Highlights Hampshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 25.04.2026
Villiers to Norgrove, 4 runs
Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs
Villiers to Dattani, 2 wides
Villiers to Norgrove, 1 run
Fraser to Dattani, 0 runs
Fraser to Dattani, wide
Fraser to Dattani, 0 runs
Fraser to Southby, appeal, wicket (bowled - Southby)
Fraser to Southby, 0 runs
Fraser to Southby, 0 runs
Fraser to Kemp, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kemp)
Filer to Norgrove, 4 runs
Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Filer to Norgrove, 4 runs
Filer to Norgrove, 2 runs
Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Fraser to Norgrove, 1 run
Fraser to Kemp, 1 run
Fraser to Kemp, 6 runs
Fraser to Norgrove, 1 run
Fraser to Norgrove, 0 runs
Fraser to Kemp, 1 run
Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Filer to Kemp, 1 run
Filer to Norgrove, 1 run
Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Filer to Kemp, 1 run
Fraser to Kemp, 1 run
Fraser to Norgrove, 1 run
Fraser to Norgrove, 0 runs
Fraser to Kemp, 1 run
Fraser to Kemp, 0 runs
Fraser to Kemp, 0 runs
Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Filer to Kemp, 1 run
Filer to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (caught - Bouchier)
Filer to Bouchier, 0 runs
Fraser to Norgrove, 0 runs
Fraser to Norgrove, 0 runs
Fraser to Norgrove, 0 runs
Fraser to Bouchier, 1 run
Fraser to Norgrove, 1 run
Fraser to Norgrove, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, wide
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 4 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs
Villiers to Bouchier, 1 run
Villiers to Norgrove, 1 run
Villiers to Norgrove, 4 runs
Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs
Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 2 leg byes
Levick to Norgrove, 1 run
Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs
Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs
Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 1 run
Villiers to Bouchier, 1 run
Villiers to Bouchier, 0 runs
Villiers to Bouchier, 0 runs
Villiers to Bouchier, 0 runs
Villiers to Norgrove, 1 run
Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Levick to Norgrove, 1 run
Levick to Norgrove, 1 run
Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs
Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs
Levick to Norgrove, 2 runs
Villiers to Norgrove, 1 run
Villiers to Bouchier, 1 run
Villiers to Bouchier, 0 runs
Villiers to Bouchier, 0 runs
Villiers to Norgrove, 1 run
Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs
Levick to Norgrove, 1 run
Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 4 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs
Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs
Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs
Villiers to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - McCaughan)
Villiers to McCaughan, 1 run
Villiers to Bouchier, 1 run
Levick to Bouchier, 1 run
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Levick to McCaughan, 1 run
Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs
Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs
Turner to McCaughan, 1 run
Turner to McCaughan, 0 runs
Turner to Bouchier, 1 run
Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs
Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs
Turner to McCaughan, 1 run
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs
Levick to Bouchier, 4 runs
Levick to McCaughan, 1 run
Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs
Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs
Turner to Bouchier, 4 runs
Turner to McCaughan, 1 run
Turner to McCaughan, 4 runs
Turner to McCaughan, 0 runs
Turner to Bouchier, 1 run
Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs
Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs
Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs
Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs
Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs
Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs
Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs
Turner to Bouchier, 4 runs
Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs
Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs
Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs
Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs
Filer to McCaughan, 0 runs
Filer to McCaughan, 0 runs
Filer to Bouchier, 1 run
Filer to Bouchier, 4 runs
Filer to Bouchier, 4 runs
Filer to Bouchier, 4 runs
Turner to McCaughan, 0 runs
Turner to McCaughan, 0 runs
Turner to McCaughan, wide
Turner to McCaughan, 0 runs
Turner to McCaughan, 0 runs
Turner to McCaughan, 5 wides
Turner to Bouchier, 2 wides
Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs
Turner to McCaughan, 1 run
Turner to McCaughan, wide
Turner to McCaughan, wide
Filer to Bouchier, 0 runs
Filer to Bouchier, 0 runs
Filer to Bouchier, wide
Filer to Bouchier, 0 runs
Filer to Bouchier, 4 runs
Filer to McCaughan, 1 run
Filer to McCaughan, 0 runs
Bell to Levick, appeal, wicket (caught - Levick)
Dattani to Levick, 1 run
Dattani to Levick, 0 runs
Dattani to Levick, 0 runs
Dattani to Levick, 0 runs
Dattani to Levick, 0 runs
Dattani to Levick, 0 runs
Bell to Windsor, 0 runs
Bell to Windsor, 0 runs
Bell to Windsor, 0 runs
Bell to Windsor, 0 runs
Bell to Windsor, 0 runs
Bell to Windsor, 0 runs
Bell to Levick, 1 run
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Levick, 1 run
Wellington to Levick, 0 runs
Wellington to Levick, 0 runs
Wellington to Levick, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 1 run
Bell to Filer, wicket (lbw - Filer)
Bell to Filer, 0 runs
Bell to Filer, 0 runs
Bell to Filer, 0 runs
Bell to Windsor, 1 run
Bell to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Filer, 0 runs
Wellington to Filer, 0 runs
Wellington to Filer, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 1 run
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Bell to Filer, 0 runs
Bell to Filer, 0 runs
Bell to Filer, 0 runs
Bell to Filer, 0 runs
Bell to Turner, appeal, wicket (caught - Turner)
Bell to Windsor, 1 run
Wellington to Turner, 0 runs
Wellington to Turner, 0 runs
Wellington to Turner, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 1 run
Bell to Fraser, wicket (lbw - Fraser)
Bell to Fraser, 0 runs
Bell to Fraser, 0 runs
Bell to Turner, appeal, wicket (bowled - Turner)
Bell to Turner, 0 runs
Bell to Turner, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 4 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Tyson to Turner, 0 runs
Tyson to Turner, 0 runs
Tyson to Windsor, 1 run
Tyson to Turner, 1 run
Tyson to Windsor, 1 run
Tyson to Windsor, 2 runs
Wellington to Turner, 0 runs
Wellington to Heath, appeal, wicket (bowled - Heath)
Wellington to Heath, 0 runs
Wellington to Heath, 0 runs
Wellington to Heath, 0 runs
Wellington to Heath, 2 runs
Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs
Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs
Tyson to Heath, 1 run
Tyson to Heath, 0 runs
Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs
Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Heath, 0 runs
Wellington to Heath, 0 runs
Wellington to Heath, 0 runs
Wellington to Heath, 0 runs
Wellington to Heath, 0 runs
Wellington to Heath, 0 runs
Tyson to Windsor, appeal, wicket (run out - Villiers)
Tyson to Villiers, 1 run
Tyson to Windsor, 1 run
Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs
Tyson to Villiers, 1 run
Tyson to Villiers, 4 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 2 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Villiers, 1 run
Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 1 run
Tyson to Villiers, 0 runs
Tyson to Villiers, 2 runs
Tyson to Windsor, 1 run
Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs
Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs
Tyson to Villiers, leg bye
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 2 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Villiers, 1 run
Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs
Tyson to Villiers, 1 run
Tyson to Windsor, 1 run
Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs
Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs
Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs
Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs
Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs
Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs
Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs
Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs
Smith to Windsor, 0 runs
Smith to Windsor, 0 runs
Smith to Windsor, 0 runs
Smith to Windsor, 0 runs
Smith to Villiers, 1 run
Smith to Villiers, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Wilson, appeal, wicket (caught - Wilson)
Wellington to Wilson, 0 runs
Wellington to Wilson, 0 runs
Wellington to Villiers, 1 run
Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs
Smith to Villiers, 1 run
Smith to Villiers, 0 runs
Smith to Villiers, 4 runs
Smith to Villiers, 0 runs
Smith to Villiers, 0 runs
Smith to Wilson, 1 run
Dattani to Villiers, 4 runs
Dattani to Villiers, 0 runs
Dattani to Villiers, 0 runs
Dattani to Villiers, 0 runs
Dattani to Villiers, 0 runs
Dattani to Villiers, 0 runs
Smith to Wilson, 0 runs
Smith to Wilson, 4 runs
Smith to Villiers, 1 run
Smith to Villiers, 0 runs
Smith to Wilson, 1 run
Smith to Wilson, 0 runs
Dattani to Villiers, 0 runs
Dattani to Armitage, appeal, wicket (bowled - Armitage)
Dattani to Armitage, 4 runs
Dattani to Armitage, 0 runs
Dattani to Armitage, 0 runs
Dattani to Armitage, 0 runs
Smith to Armitage, 1 run
Smith to Armitage, 0 runs
Smith to Armitage, 0 runs
Smith to Armitage, 2 runs
Smith to Wilson, 1 run
Smith to Wilson, 0 runs
Dattani to Marlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Marlow)
Dattani to Marlow, 0 runs
Dattani to Marlow, 0 runs
Dattani to Wilson, 1 run
Dattani to Wilson, 0 runs
Dattani to Wilson, 0 runs
Smith to Marlow, 0 runs
Smith to Marlow, 0 runs
Smith to Marlow, 0 runs
Smith to Wilson, 1 run
Smith to Wilson, 0 runs
Smith to Wilson, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 4 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 4 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 4 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Bell to Wilson, 0 runs
Bell to Wilson, appeal
Bell to Wilson, 0 runs
Bell to Wilson, 4 runs
Bell to Wilson, 0 runs
Bell to Wilson, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Wilson, 1 run
Gibb to Wilson, 0 runs
Gibb to Wilson, 0 runs
Gibb to Wilson, wide
Gibb to Wilson, 0 runs
Gibb to Wilson, 4 runs
Bell to Marlow, 0 runs
Bell to Marlow, wide
Bell to Marlow, 0 runs
Bell to Marlow, 0 runs
Bell to Marlow, wide
Bell to Marlow, wide
Bell to Marlow, 0 runs
Bell to Marlow, 0 runs
Bell to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 1 run
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, wide
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Wilson, 1 run
Bell to Wilson, leg bye
Bell to Wilson, 0 runs
Bell to Wilson, 0 runs
Bell to Wilson, 0 runs
Bell to Wilson, 4 runs
Bell to Wilson, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 4 runs
Gibb to Wilson, 1 run
Bell to Marlow, 0 runs
Bell to Wilson, 1 run
Bell to Wilson, 0 runs
Bell to Wilson, 4 runs
Bell to Wilson, 0 runs
Bell to Wilson, 2 runs