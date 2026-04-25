Highlights Hampshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 25.04.2026

List a

HAM
HAM

121

DUR
DUR

118

24.3
4

Villiers to Norgrove, 4 runs

24.2
.

Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs

24.2
2

Villiers to Dattani, 2 wides

24.1
1

Villiers to Norgrove, 1 run

23.6
.

Fraser to Dattani, 0 runs

23.6
1

Fraser to Dattani, wide

23.5
.

Fraser to Dattani, 0 runs

23.4
W

Fraser to Southby, appeal, wicket (bowled - Southby)

23.3
.

Fraser to Southby, 0 runs

23.2
.

Fraser to Southby, 0 runs

23.1
W

Fraser to Kemp, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kemp)

22.6
4

Filer to Norgrove, 4 runs

22.5
.

Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs

22.4
.

Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs

22.3
4

Filer to Norgrove, 4 runs

22.2
2

Filer to Norgrove, 2 runs

22.1
.

Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs

21.6
1

Fraser to Norgrove, 1 run

21.5
1

Fraser to Kemp, 1 run

21.4
6

Fraser to Kemp, 6 runs

21.3
1

Fraser to Norgrove, 1 run

21.2
.

Fraser to Norgrove, 0 runs

21.1
1

Fraser to Kemp, 1 run

20.6
.

Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs

20.5
1

Filer to Kemp, 1 run

20.4
1

Filer to Norgrove, 1 run

20.3
.

Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs

20.2
.

Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs

20.1
1

Filer to Kemp, 1 run

19.6
1

Fraser to Kemp, 1 run

19.5
1

Fraser to Norgrove, 1 run

19.4
.

Fraser to Norgrove, 0 runs

19.3
1

Fraser to Kemp, 1 run

19.2
.

Fraser to Kemp, 0 runs

19.1
.

Fraser to Kemp, 0 runs

18.6
.

Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs

18.5
.

Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs

18.4
.

Filer to Norgrove, 0 runs

18.3
1

Filer to Kemp, 1 run

18.2
W

Filer to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (caught - Bouchier)

18.1
.

Filer to Bouchier, 0 runs

17.6
.

Fraser to Norgrove, 0 runs

17.5
.

Fraser to Norgrove, 0 runs

17.4
.

Fraser to Norgrove, 0 runs

17.3
1

Fraser to Bouchier, 1 run

17.2
1

Fraser to Norgrove, 1 run

17.1
.

Fraser to Norgrove, 0 runs

16.6
.

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

16.6
1

Levick to Bouchier, wide

16.5
.

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

16.4
.

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

16.3
.

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

16.2
4

Levick to Bouchier, 4 runs

16.1
.

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

15.6
.

Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs

15.5
1

Villiers to Bouchier, 1 run

15.4
1

Villiers to Norgrove, 1 run

15.3
4

Villiers to Norgrove, 4 runs

15.2
.

Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs

15.1
.

Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs

14.6
2

Levick to Bouchier, 2 leg byes

14.5
1

Levick to Norgrove, 1 run

14.4
.

Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs

14.3
.

Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs

14.2
.

Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs

14.1
1

Levick to Bouchier, 1 run

13.6
1

Villiers to Bouchier, 1 run

13.5
.

Villiers to Bouchier, 0 runs

13.4
.

Villiers to Bouchier, 0 runs

13.3
.

Villiers to Bouchier, 0 runs

13.2
1

Villiers to Norgrove, 1 run

13.1
.

Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs

12.6
.

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

12.5
1

Levick to Norgrove, 1 run

12.4
.

Levick to Norgrove, 1 run

12.3
.

Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs

12.2
.

Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs

12.1
2

Levick to Norgrove, 2 runs

11.6
1

Villiers to Norgrove, 1 run

11.5
1

Villiers to Bouchier, 1 run

11.4
.

Villiers to Bouchier, 0 runs

11.3
.

Villiers to Bouchier, 0 runs

11.2
1

Villiers to Norgrove, 1 run

11.1
.

Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs

10.6
1

Levick to Norgrove, 1 run

10.5
.

Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs

10.4
1

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

10.3
4

Levick to Bouchier, 4 runs

10.2
.

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

10.1
.

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

9.6
.

Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs

9.5
.

Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs

9.4
.

Villiers to Norgrove, 0 runs

9.3
W

Villiers to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - McCaughan)

9.2
.

Villiers to McCaughan, 1 run

9.1
1

Villiers to Bouchier, 1 run

8.6
1

Levick to Bouchier, 1 run

8.5
.

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

8.4
.

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

8.3
1

Levick to McCaughan, 1 run

8.2
.

Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs

8.1
.

Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs

7.6
1

Turner to McCaughan, 1 run

7.5
.

Turner to McCaughan, 0 runs

7.4
1

Turner to Bouchier, 1 run

7.3
.

Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs

7.2
.

Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs

7.1
1

Turner to McCaughan, 1 run

6.6
.

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

6.5
.

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

6.4
.

Levick to Bouchier, 0 runs

6.3
4

Levick to Bouchier, 4 runs

6.2
1

Levick to McCaughan, 1 run

6.1
.

Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs

5.6
.

Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs

5.5
4

Turner to Bouchier, 4 runs

5.4
1

Turner to McCaughan, 1 run

5.3
4

Turner to McCaughan, 4 runs

5.2
.

Turner to McCaughan, 0 runs

5.1
1

Turner to Bouchier, 1 run

4.6
.

Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs

4.5
.

Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs

4.4
.

Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs

4.3
.

Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs

4.2
.

Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs

4.1
.

Levick to McCaughan, 0 runs

3.6
.

Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs

3.5
4

Turner to Bouchier, 4 runs

3.4
.

Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs

3.3
.

Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs

3.2
.

Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs

3.1
.

Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.6
.

Filer to McCaughan, 0 runs

2.5
.

Filer to McCaughan, 0 runs

2.4
1

Filer to Bouchier, 1 run

2.3
4

Filer to Bouchier, 4 runs

2.2
4

Filer to Bouchier, 4 runs

2.1
4

Filer to Bouchier, 4 runs

1.6
.

Turner to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.5
.

Turner to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.5
1

Turner to McCaughan, wide

1.4
.

Turner to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.3
.

Turner to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.3
5

Turner to McCaughan, 5 wides

1.3
2

Turner to Bouchier, 2 wides

1.2
.

Turner to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.1
1

Turner to McCaughan, 1 run

1.1
1

Turner to McCaughan, wide

1.1
1

Turner to McCaughan, wide

0.6
.

Filer to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.5
.

Filer to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.5
1

Filer to Bouchier, wide

0.4
.

Filer to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.3
4

Filer to Bouchier, 4 runs

0.2
1

Filer to McCaughan, 1 run

0.1
.

Filer to McCaughan, 0 runs

36.1
W

Bell to Levick, appeal, wicket (caught - Levick)

35.6
1

Dattani to Levick, 1 run

35.5
.

Dattani to Levick, 0 runs

35.4
.

Dattani to Levick, 0 runs

35.3
.

Dattani to Levick, 0 runs

35.2
.

Dattani to Levick, 0 runs

35.1
.

Dattani to Levick, 0 runs

34.6
.

Bell to Windsor, 0 runs

34.5
.

Bell to Windsor, 0 runs

34.4
.

Bell to Windsor, 0 runs

34.4
1

Bell to Windsor, 0 runs

34.3
.

Bell to Windsor, 0 runs

34.2
.

Bell to Windsor, 0 runs

34.1
1

Bell to Levick, 1 run

33.6
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

33.5
1

Wellington to Levick, 1 run

33.4
.

Wellington to Levick, 0 runs

33.3
.

Wellington to Levick, 0 runs

33.2
.

Wellington to Levick, 0 runs

33.1
1

Wellington to Windsor, 1 run

32.6
W

Bell to Filer, wicket (lbw - Filer)

32.5
.

Bell to Filer, 0 runs

32.4
.

Bell to Filer, 0 runs

32.3
.

Bell to Filer, 0 runs

32.2
1

Bell to Windsor, 1 run

32.1
.

Bell to Windsor, 0 runs

31.6
.

Wellington to Filer, 0 runs

31.5
.

Wellington to Filer, 0 runs

31.4
.

Wellington to Filer, 0 runs

31.3
1

Wellington to Windsor, 1 run

31.2
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

31.1
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

30.6
.

Bell to Filer, 0 runs

30.5
.

Bell to Filer, 0 runs

30.4
.

Bell to Filer, 0 runs

30.3
.

Bell to Filer, 0 runs

30.2
W

Bell to Turner, appeal, wicket (caught - Turner)

30.1
1

Bell to Windsor, 1 run

29.6
.

Wellington to Turner, 0 runs

29.5
.

Wellington to Turner, 0 runs

29.4
.

Wellington to Turner, 0 runs

29.1
1

Wellington to Windsor, 1 run

28.6
W

Bell to Fraser, wicket (lbw - Fraser)

28.5
.

Bell to Fraser, 0 runs

28.4
.

Bell to Fraser, 0 runs

28.3
W

Bell to Turner, appeal, wicket (bowled - Turner)

28.2
.

Bell to Turner, 0 runs

28.1
.

Bell to Turner, 0 runs

27.6
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

27.5
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

27.4
4

Wellington to Windsor, 4 runs

27.3
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

27.2
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

27.1
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

26.6
.

Tyson to Turner, 0 runs

26.5
.

Tyson to Turner, 0 runs

26.4
1

Tyson to Windsor, 1 run

26.3
1

Tyson to Turner, 1 run

26.2
1

Tyson to Windsor, 1 run

26.1
2

Tyson to Windsor, 2 runs

25.6
.

Wellington to Turner, 0 runs

25.5
W

Wellington to Heath, appeal, wicket (bowled - Heath)

25.4
.

Wellington to Heath, 0 runs

25.3
.

Wellington to Heath, 0 runs

25.2
.

Wellington to Heath, 0 runs

25.1
2

Wellington to Heath, 2 runs

24.6
.

Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs

24.5
.

Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs

24.4
1

Tyson to Heath, 1 run

24.3
.

Tyson to Heath, 0 runs

24.2
.

Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs

24.1
.

Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs

23.6
.

Wellington to Heath, 0 runs

23.5
.

Wellington to Heath, 0 runs

23.4
.

Wellington to Heath, 0 runs

23.3
.

Wellington to Heath, 0 runs

23.2
.

Wellington to Heath, 0 runs

23.1
.

Wellington to Heath, 0 runs

22.6
W

Tyson to Windsor, appeal, wicket (run out - Villiers)

22.5
1

Tyson to Villiers, 1 run

22.4
1

Tyson to Windsor, 1 run

22.3
.

Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs

22.2
1

Tyson to Villiers, 1 run

22.1
4

Tyson to Villiers, 4 runs

21.6
2

Wellington to Windsor, 2 runs

21.5
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

21.4
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

21.3
1

Wellington to Villiers, 1 run

21.2
.

Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs

21.1
1

Wellington to Windsor, 1 run

20.6
.

Tyson to Villiers, 0 runs

20.5
2

Tyson to Villiers, 2 runs

20.4
1

Tyson to Windsor, 1 run

20.3
.

Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs

20.2
.

Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs

20.1
1

Tyson to Villiers, leg bye

19.6
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

19.5
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

19.4
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

19.3
2

Wellington to Windsor, 2 runs

19.2
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

19.1
1

Wellington to Villiers, 1 run

18.6
.

Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs

18.5
1

Tyson to Villiers, 1 run

18.4
1

Tyson to Windsor, 1 run

18.3
.

Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs

18.2
.

Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs

18.1
.

Tyson to Windsor, 0 runs

17.6
.

Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs

17.5
.

Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs

17.4
.

Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs

17.3
.

Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs

17.2
.

Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs

17.1
.

Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs

16.6
.

Smith to Windsor, 0 runs

16.5
.

Smith to Windsor, 0 runs

16.4
.

Smith to Windsor, 0 runs

16.3
.

Smith to Windsor, 0 runs

16.2
1

Smith to Villiers, 1 run

16.1
.

Smith to Villiers, 0 runs

15.6
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

15.5
W

Wellington to Wilson, appeal, wicket (caught - Wilson)

15.4
.

Wellington to Wilson, 0 runs

15.3
.

Wellington to Wilson, 0 runs

15.2
1

Wellington to Villiers, 1 run

15.1
.

Wellington to Villiers, 0 runs

14.6
1

Smith to Villiers, 1 run

14.5
.

Smith to Villiers, 0 runs

14.4
4

Smith to Villiers, 4 runs

14.3
.

Smith to Villiers, 0 runs

14.2
.

Smith to Villiers, 0 runs

14.1
1

Smith to Wilson, 1 run

13.6
4

Dattani to Villiers, 4 runs

13.5
.

Dattani to Villiers, 0 runs

13.4
.

Dattani to Villiers, 0 runs

13.3
.

Dattani to Villiers, 0 runs

13.2
.

Dattani to Villiers, 0 runs

13.1
.

Dattani to Villiers, 0 runs

12.6
.

Smith to Wilson, 0 runs

12.5
4

Smith to Wilson, 4 runs

12.4
1

Smith to Villiers, 1 run

12.3
.

Smith to Villiers, 0 runs

12.2
1

Smith to Wilson, 1 run

12.1
.

Smith to Wilson, 0 runs

11.6
.

Dattani to Villiers, 0 runs

11.5
W

Dattani to Armitage, appeal, wicket (bowled - Armitage)

11.4
4

Dattani to Armitage, 4 runs

11.3
4

Dattani to Armitage, 0 runs

11.2
.

Dattani to Armitage, 0 runs

11.1
.

Dattani to Armitage, 0 runs

10.6
1

Smith to Armitage, 1 run

10.5
.

Smith to Armitage, 0 runs

10.4
.

Smith to Armitage, 0 runs

10.3
2

Smith to Armitage, 2 runs

10.2
1

Smith to Wilson, 1 run

10.1
.

Smith to Wilson, 0 runs

9.6
W

Dattani to Marlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Marlow)

9.5
.

Dattani to Marlow, 0 runs

9.4
.

Dattani to Marlow, 0 runs

9.3
1

Dattani to Wilson, 1 run

9.2
.

Dattani to Wilson, 0 runs

9.1
.

Dattani to Wilson, 0 runs

8.6
.

Smith to Marlow, 0 runs

8.5
.

Smith to Marlow, 0 runs

8.4
.

Smith to Marlow, 0 runs

8.3
1

Smith to Wilson, 1 run

8.2
.

Smith to Wilson, 0 runs

8.1
.

Smith to Wilson, 0 runs

7.6
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

7.5
4

Gibb to Marlow, 4 runs

7.4
4

Gibb to Marlow, 4 runs

7.3
4

Gibb to Marlow, 4 runs

7.2
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

7.1
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

6.6
.

Bell to Wilson, 0 runs

6.5
.

Bell to Wilson, appeal

6.4
.

Bell to Wilson, 0 runs

6.3
4

Bell to Wilson, 4 runs

6.2
.

Bell to Wilson, 0 runs

6.1
.

Bell to Wilson, 0 runs

5.6
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

5.5
1

Gibb to Wilson, 1 run

5.4
.

Gibb to Wilson, 0 runs

5.3
.

Gibb to Wilson, 0 runs

5.3
1

Gibb to Wilson, wide

5.2
.

Gibb to Wilson, 0 runs

5.1
4

Gibb to Wilson, 4 runs

4.6
.

Bell to Marlow, 0 runs

4.6
1

Bell to Marlow, wide

4.5
.

Bell to Marlow, 0 runs

4.4
.

Bell to Marlow, 0 runs

4.4
1

Bell to Marlow, wide

4.4
1

Bell to Marlow, wide

4.3
.

Bell to Marlow, 0 runs

4.2
.

Bell to Marlow, 0 runs

4.1
.

Bell to Marlow, 0 runs

3.6
1

Gibb to Marlow, 1 run

3.5
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

3.4
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

3.3
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

3.3
1

Gibb to Marlow, wide

3.2
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

3.1
1

Gibb to Wilson, 1 run

2.6
1

Bell to Wilson, leg bye

2.5
.

Bell to Wilson, 0 runs

2.4
.

Bell to Wilson, 0 runs

2.3
.

Bell to Wilson, 0 runs

2.2
4

Bell to Wilson, 4 runs

2.1
.

Bell to Wilson, 0 runs

1.6
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

1.5
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

1.4
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

1.3
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

1.2
4

Gibb to Marlow, 4 runs

1.1
1

Gibb to Wilson, 1 run

0.6
.

Bell to Marlow, 0 runs

0.5
1

Bell to Wilson, 1 run

0.4
.

Bell to Wilson, 0 runs

0.3
4

Bell to Wilson, 4 runs

0.2
.

Bell to Wilson, 0 runs

0.1
2

Bell to Wilson, 2 runs