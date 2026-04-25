Match details Hampshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 25.04.2026

List a

HAM
HAM

121

DUR
DUR

118

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, April 25, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersMcCaughan Ella, Bouchier Maia, Norgrove Abigale, Kemp Freya, Southby Rhianna, Dattani Naomi, Wellington Amanda, Smith Linsey, Gibb Daisy, Tyson Rebecca, Bell Lauren
BenchHarman Nancy, Sturge Megan, Sweet Francesca, Tulloch Poppy

Durham Squad

PlayersMarlow Emma, Wilson Tahlia, Armitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Turner Phoebe, Fraser Katherine, Turner Sophia, Filer Lauren, Levick Katie
BenchRobson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Thompson Grace

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet