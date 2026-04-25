Match details Hampshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 25.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, April 25, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hampshire Squad
|Players
|McCaughan Ella, Bouchier Maia, Norgrove Abigale, Kemp Freya, Southby Rhianna, Dattani Naomi, Wellington Amanda, Smith Linsey, Gibb Daisy, Tyson Rebecca, Bell Lauren
|Bench
|Harman Nancy, Sturge Megan, Sweet Francesca, Tulloch Poppy
Durham Squad
|Players
|Marlow Emma, Wilson Tahlia, Armitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Turner Phoebe, Fraser Katherine, Turner Sophia, Filer Lauren, Levick Katie
|Bench
|Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Thompson Grace
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet