Highlights Hampshire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 24.06.2026

List a

HAM
HAM

265

WAR
WAR

194

41.6
W

Tulloch to Baker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Baker)

41.6
1

Tulloch to Baker, wide

41.5
.

Tulloch to Baker, 0 runs

41.4
.

Tulloch to Baker, 0 runs

41.4
1

Tulloch to Baker, no ball

41.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Mary Taylor)

41.2
.

Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

41.1
2

Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

40.6
.

Adams to Davis, 0 runs

40.5
1

Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

40.4
1

Adams to Davis, 1 run

40.3
W

Adams to Millie Taylor, wicket (lbw - Millie Taylor)

40.2
.

Adams to Millie Taylor, 0 runs

40.1
1

Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

39.6
1

Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 1 run

39.5
1lb

Millie Taylor plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

39.4
.

Tulloch to Millie Taylor, 0 runs

39.3
1

Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 1 run

39.2
4

Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

39.1
.

Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

38.6
W

Adams to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)

38.5
1

Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

38.4
2

Adams to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

38.3
1

Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

38.2
1

Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

38.1
1

Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

37.6
1

Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

37.5
1

Wellington to Mary Taylor, 1 run

37.4
1

Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

37.3
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

37.2
1

Wellington to Mary Taylor, 1 run

37.1
.

Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

36.6
1

Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

36.5
1

Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

36.4
1

Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

36.3
1

Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

36.2
1

Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

36.1
.

Adams to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

35.6
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

35.5
4

Wellington to Freeborn, 4 runs

35.4
1

Wellington to Mary Taylor, 1 run

35.3
4

Wellington to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

35.2
1

Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

35.1
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

34.6
2

Dattani to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

34.5
.

Dattani to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

34.4
.

Dattani to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

34.3
1

Dattani to Freeborn, leg bye

34.2
1

Dattani to Mary Taylor, 1 run

34.1
1

Dattani to Freeborn, 1 run

33.6
.

Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

33.5
.

Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

33.4
2

Wellington to Mary Taylor, 2 leg byes

33.3
.

Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

33.2
.

Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

33.1
1

Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

32.6
1

Dattani to Freeborn, 1 run

32.5
.

Dattani to Freeborn, 0 runs

32.4
.

Dattani to Freeborn, 0 runs

32.3
1

Dattani to Mary Taylor, 1 run

32.2
W

Dattani to Wraith, wicket (bowled - Wraith)

32.1
.

Dattani to Wraith, 0 runs

31.6
1

Wellington to Wraith, 1 run

31.5
.

Wellington to Wraith, 0 runs

31.4
1

Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

31.3
1

Wellington to Wraith, 1 run

31.2
.

Wellington to Wraith, 0 runs

31.1
W

Wellington to Brewer, appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)

30.6
1

Tyson to Brewer, 1 run

30.5
4

Tyson to Brewer, 4 runs

30.4
1

Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run

30.3
.

Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

30.2
1

Tyson to Brewer, 1 run

30.1
.

Tyson to Brewer, 0 runs

29.6
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

29.5
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

29.4
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

29.3
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

29.2
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

29.1
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

28.6
.

Tyson to Brewer, 0 runs

28.5
.

Tyson to Brewer, 0 runs

28.5
1

Tyson to Brewer, wide

28.5
1

Tyson to Brewer, wide

28.4
1

Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run

28.3
2

Tyson to Freeborn, 2 runs

28.2
.

Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

28.1
.

Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

27.6
2

Wellington to Brewer, 2 runs

27.5
.

Wellington to Brewer, 0 runs

27.4
W

Wellington to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (caught - Redmayne)

27.3
.

Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

27.2
1

Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

27.1
1

Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run

26.6
1

Tyson to Redmayne, 1 run

26.5
.

Tyson to Redmayne, 0 runs

26.4
1

Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run

26.3
1

Tyson to Redmayne, 1 run

26.2
.

Tyson to Redmayne, 0 runs

26.1
1

Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run

25.6
.

Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

25.5
1

Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

25.4
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

25.3
1

Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run

25.2
.

Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

25.1
1

Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

24.6
4

Tyson to Redmayne, 4 runs

24.5
1

Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run

24.4
.

Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

24.3
.

Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

24.2
.

Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

24.1
.

Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

23.6
.

Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

23.5
1

Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

23.4
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

23.3
4

Wellington to Freeborn, 4 runs

23.2
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

23.1
1

Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run

22.6
1

Dattani to Redmayne, 1 run

22.5
4

Dattani to Redmayne, 4 runs

22.4
.

Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

22.3
.

Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

22.2
4

Dattani to Redmayne, 4 runs

22.1
.

Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

21.6
1

Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run

21.5
1

Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

21.4
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

21.3
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

21.2
1

Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run

21.1
.

Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

20.6
1

Dattani to Redmayne, 1 run

20.5
.

Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

20.4
.

Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

20.3
.

Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

20.2
.

Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

20.1
.

Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

19.6
.

Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

19.5
2

Wellington to Freeborn, 2 runs

19.4
1

Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run

19.3
.

Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

19.2
.

Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

19.1
1

Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

18.6
.

Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs

18.5
.

Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs

18.4
1

Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run

18.3
4

Tulloch to Freeborn, 4 runs

18.2
.

Tulloch to Freeborn, 0 runs

18.1
1

Tulloch to Redmayne, 1 run

17.6
.

Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

17.5
1

Adams to Redmayne, 1 run

17.4
.

Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs

17.3
1

Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

17.2
.

Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

17.1
1

Redmayne plays a defensive stroke for one run.

16.6
1

Tulloch to Redmayne, 1 run

16.5
1

Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run

16.4
1

Tulloch to Redmayne, 1 run

16.3
1

Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run

16.2
1

Tulloch to Redmayne, 1 run

16.1
1

Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run

15.6
1

Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

15.5
.

Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

15.4
1

Adams to Redmayne, 1 run

15.3
.

Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs

15.2
.

Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs

15.1
1

Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

14.6
.

Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs

14.5
4

Tulloch to Redmayne, 4 runs

14.4
.

Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs

14.3
.

Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs

14.2
1

Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run

14.1
.

0 runs

13.6
.

Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs

13.5
.

Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs

13.4
1

Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

13.3
1

Adams to Redmayne, 1 run

13.2
2

Adams to Redmayne, 2 runs

13.1
1

Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

12.6
.

Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

12.5
1

Hardwick to Freeborn, 1 run

12.5
1

Hardwick to Freeborn, wide

12.4
.

Hardwick to Freeborn, 0 runs

12.3
1

Hardwick to Redmayne, 1 run

12.2
1

Hardwick to Freeborn, 1 run

12.1
1

Hardwick to Redmayne, 1 run

11.6
2

Adams to Freeborn, 2 runs

11.5
.

Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

11.4
.

Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

11.3
.

Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

11.2
.

Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

11.1
2

Adams to Freeborn, 2 runs

10.6
.

Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

10.5
4

Hardwick to Redmayne, 4 runs

10.5
nb

Hardwick to Redmayne, no ball + 4 runs

10.4
.

Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

10.3
.

Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

10.2
4

FOUR MORE! Redmayne plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

10.2
1

Hardwick to Redmayne, wide

10.1
.

Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

9.6
.

Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

9.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Perrin)

9.4
.

Adams to Perrin, 0 runs

9.3
.

Adams to Perrin, 0 runs

9.2
1

Adams to Redmayne, 1 run

9.1
.

Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs

8.6
4

Hardwick to Perrin, 4 runs

8.5
.

Hardwick to Perrin, 0 runs

8.4
1

Hardwick to Redmayne, 1 run

8.3
.

Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

8.2
.

Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

8.2
1

Hardwick to Redmayne, wide

8.1
.

Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

7.6
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

7.5
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

7.4
1

Tyson to Redmayne, 1 run

7.3
.

Tyson to Redmayne, 0 runs

7.2
W

Tyson to Beech, appeal, wicket (bowled - Beech)

7.1
.

Tyson to Beech, 0 runs

6.6
.

Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

6.5
.

Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

6.4
1

Dattani to Beech, 1 run

6.3
2

Dattani to Beech, 2 runs

6.2
4

Dattani to Beech, 4 runs

6.1
.

Dattani to Beech, 0 runs

5.6
2

Tyson to Perrin, 2 runs

5.5
1

Tyson to Beech, 1 run

5.4
1

Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

5.3
1

Tyson to Beech, 1 run

5.2
W

Tyson to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Surenkumar)

5.1
1

Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

4.6
2

Dattani to Surenkumar, 2 runs

4.5
1

Dattani to Perrin, 1 run

4.4
1

Dattani to Surenkumar, 1 run

4.3
.

Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.2
1

Dattani to Perrin, 1 run

4.1
.

Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

3.6
2

Tyson to Surenkumar, 2 runs

3.5
.

Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.5
1

Tyson to Surenkumar, wide

3.4
1

Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

3.3
1

Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run

3.2
.

Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.1
1

Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

2.6
2

Dattani to Surenkumar, 2 runs

2.5
.

Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.4
1

Dattani to Perrin, 1 run

2.3
.

Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

2.2
.

Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

2.1
.

Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

2.1
1

Dattani to Perrin, wide

1.6
1

Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

1.5
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

1.4
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

1.3
1

Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run

1.2
1

Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

1.1
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

0.6
.

Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.5
.

Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.4
.

Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.3
.

Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.2
1

Dattani to Perrin, 1 run

0.1
.

Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

49.6
1

Surenkumar to Tulloch, 1 run

49.5
1

Surenkumar to Southby, 1 run

49.4
1

Surenkumar to Tulloch, 1 run

49.3
2

Surenkumar to Tulloch, 2 runs

49.2
2

Surenkumar to Tulloch, 2 runs

49.1
1

Surenkumar to Southby, 1 run

48.6
.

Mary Taylor to Tulloch, 0 runs

48.5
2

Mary Taylor to Tulloch, 2 runs

48.4
1

Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

48.3
1

Mary Taylor to Tulloch, 1 run

48.2
1

Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

48.1
1

Mary Taylor to Tulloch, 1 run

47.6
1

Surenkumar to Tulloch, 1 run

47.5
.

Surenkumar to Tulloch, 0 runs

47.4
1

Surenkumar to Southby, 1 run

47.3
.

Surenkumar to Southby, 0 runs

47.2
1

Surenkumar to Tulloch, 1 run

47.1
1

Surenkumar to Southby, 1 run

46.6
.

Davis to Tulloch, 0 runs

46.5
W

Davis to Wellington, wicket (lbw - Wellington)

46.4
2

Davis to Wellington, 2 runs

46.3
1

Davis to Southby, 1 run

46.2
.

Davis to Southby, 0 runs

46.1
.

Davis to Southby, 0 runs

45.6
2

Brewer to Wellington, 2 runs

45.5
1

Brewer to Southby, 1 run

45.4
1

Brewer to Wellington, 1 run

45.3
.

Brewer to Wellington, 0 runs

45.2
1

Brewer to Southby, 1 run

45.1
1

Brewer to Wellington, 1 run

44.6
2

Davis to Southby, 2 runs

44.3
1

Davis to Southby, 1 run

44.2
1

Davis to Wellington, 1 run

44.1
1

Davis to Southby, 1 run

43.6
1

Brewer to Southby, 1 run

43.5
1

Brewer to Wellington, 1 run

43.4
4

Brewer to Wellington, 4 runs

43.3
.

Brewer to Wellington, 0 runs

43.2
4

And again! Wellington plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

43.1
.

Brewer to Wellington, 0 runs

42.6
1

Baker to Wellington, 1 run

42.5
1

Baker to Southby, 1 run

42.4
1

Baker to Wellington, 1 run

42.3
1

1 run

42.2
1

Baker to Wellington, 1 run

42.1
4

Baker to Wellington, 4 runs

41.6
1

Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

41.5
1

Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

41.4
4

FOUR! Southby plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

41.3
1

Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

41.2
1

Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

41.1
1

Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

40.6
1

Baker to Wellington, 1 run

40.5
1

Baker to Southby, 1 run

40.4
1

Baker to Wellington, 1 run

40.3
.

Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

40.2
.

Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

40.1
.

Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

39.6
1

Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

39.5
4

Millie Taylor to Wellington, 4 runs

39.4
1

Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

39.3
1

Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

39.2
1

Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

39.1
1

Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

38.6
1

Baker to Wellington, 1 run

38.5
.

Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

38.4
.

Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

38.3
2

Baker to Wellington, 2 runs

38.2
1

Baker to Southby, 1 run

38.1
4

Baker to Southby, 4 runs

37.6
1

Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

37.5
1

Mary Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

37.4
1

Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

37.4
1

Mary Taylor to Southby, wide

37.3
1

Mary Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

37.2
.

Mary Taylor to Wellington, 0 runs

37.1
.

Mary Taylor to Wellington, 0 runs

36.6
.

Baker to Southby, 0 runs

36.5
1

Baker to Wellington, 1 run

36.4
.

Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

36.3
.

Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

36.2
.

Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

36.1
1

Baker to Southby, 1 run

35.6
W

Mary Taylor to Harman, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harman)

35.5
1

Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

35.4
1

Mary Taylor to Harman, 1 run

35.3
1

Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

35.2
1

Mary Taylor to Harman, 1 run

35.1
1

Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

34.6
1

Davis to Southby, 1 run

34.5
1

Davis to Harman, 1 run

34.5
1

Davis to Harman, wide

34.4
1

Davis to Southby, 1 run

34.3
.

Davis to Southby, 0 runs

34.2
1

Davis to Southby, 1 run

34.1
.

0 runs

33.6
W

Brewer to Dattani, appeal, wicket (run out - Dattani)

33.5
1

Brewer to Southby, 1 run

33.4
1

Brewer to Dattani, 1 run

33.3
1

Brewer to Southby, 1 run

33.2
.

Brewer to Southby, 0 runs

33.2
2

Brewer to Dattani, 2 wides

33.1
.

Brewer to Dattani, 0 runs

32.6
.

Davis to Southby, 0 runs

32.5
1

Davis to Dattani, 1 run

32.4
.

Davis to Dattani, 0 runs

32.3
1

Davis to Southby, 1 run

32.2
1

Davis to Dattani, 1 run

32.1
.

Davis to Dattani, 0 runs

31.6
1

Brewer to Dattani, 1 run

31.5
W

Brewer to Norgrove, appeal, wicket (caught - Norgrove)

31.4
1

Brewer to Southby, 1 run

31.3
1

Brewer to Norgrove, 1 run

31.2
.

Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

31.1
1

Brewer to Southby, 1 run

30.6
.

Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

30.5
.

Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

30.4
1

Baker to Southby, 1 run

30.3
2

Baker to Southby, 2 runs

30.2
.

Baker to Southby, 0 runs

30.1
.

Baker to Southby, 0 runs

29.6
.

Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

29.5
4

Brewer to Norgrove, 4 runs

29.4
.

Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

29.3
.

Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

29.2
1

Brewer to Southby, 1 run

29.1
.

Brewer to Southby, 0 runs

28.6
1

Baker to Southby, 1 run

28.5
4

Baker to Southby, 4 runs

28.4
1

Baker to Norgrove, 1 run

28.3
.

Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

28.2
.

Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

28.1
.

0 runs

27.6
.

Brewer to Southby, 0 runs

27.5
1

Brewer to Norgrove, 1 run

27.4
.

Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

27.3
.

Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

27.2
1

Brewer to Southby, 1 run

27.1
2

Brewer to Southby, 2 runs

26.6
.

Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

26.5
.

Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

26.4
1

Baker to Southby, 1 run

26.3
2

Baker to Southby, 2 runs

26.2
.

Baker to Southby, 0 runs

26.1
1

Baker to Norgrove, 1 run

25.6
4

Brewer to Southby, 4 runs

25.5
1

Brewer to Norgrove, 1 run

25.4
4

Brewer to Norgrove, 4 leg byes

25.3
.

Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

25.2
.

Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

25.1
.

Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

24.6
.

Baker to Southby, 0 runs

24.5
.

Baker to Southby, 0 runs

24.4
.

Baker to Southby, 0 runs

24.3
4

Baker to Southby, 4 runs

24.2
1

Baker to Norgrove, 1 run

24.1
.

Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

23.6
.

Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

23.5
1

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

23.4
.

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

23.3
4

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 4 runs

23.2
2

Norgrove brings up her fifty! Norgrove defends for a couple of runs.

23.1
1

Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

22.6
.

Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

22.5
1

Baker to Southby, 1 run

22.4
.

Baker to Southby, 0 runs

22.3
.

Baker to Southby, 0 runs

22.2
4

Baker to Southby, 4 runs

22.1
.

Baker to Southby, 0 runs

21.6
1

Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

21.5
1

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

21.4
.

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

21.3
2

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 2 runs

21.2
1

Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

21.1
.

Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

20.6
1

Baker to Southby, 1 run

20.5
1

Baker to Norgrove, 1 run

20.4
.

Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

20.3
.

Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

20.2
.

Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

20.1
.

Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

19.6
.

Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

19.6
1

Millie Taylor to Southby, wide

19.5
.

Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

19.4
.

Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

19.3
1

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

19.2
1

Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

19.1
.

Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

18.6
1

Southby defends for 1 run.

18.5
1

Norgrove defends for 1 run.

18.4
1

Southby plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

18.3
1

Norgrove plays a defensive stroke for a run.

18.2
.

0 runs

18.1
.

0 runs

17.6
.

Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

17.5
1

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

17.4
1

Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

17.3
1

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

17.2
1

Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

17.1
1

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

16.6
2

Davis to Southby, 2 runs

16.5
.

Davis to Southby, 0 runs

16.4
1

Davis to Norgrove, 1 run

16.3
.

Davis to Norgrove, 0 runs

16.2
.

Davis to Norgrove, 0 runs

16.1
1

Davis to Southby, 1 run

15.6
.

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

15.5
1

Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

15.4
1

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

15.3
.

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

15.2
1

Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

15.1
1

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

14.6
.

Davis to Southby, 0 runs

14.5
1

Davis to Norgrove, 1 run

14.4
.

Davis to Norgrove, 0 runs

14.3
1

Davis to Southby, 1 run

14.2
W

Davis to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)

14.1
.

Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

13.6
.

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

13.5
4

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 4 runs

13.4
.

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

13.3
1

Millie Taylor to Sweet, 1 run

13.2
.

Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

13.1
1

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

12.6
.

Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

12.5
.

Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

12.4
.

Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

12.3
1

Davis to Norgrove, 1 run

12.2
.

Davis to Norgrove, 0 runs

12.1
1

Davis to Sweet, 1 run

11.6
1

Millie Taylor to Sweet, 1 run

11.5
.

Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

11.4
.

Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

11.3
.

Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

11.2
1

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

11.1
.

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

10.6
.

Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

10.5
.

Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

10.4
2

Davis to Sweet, 2 runs

10.3
1

Davis to Norgrove, 1 run

10.2
1

Davis to Sweet, leg bye

10.1
.

Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

9.6
.

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

9.5
1

Millie Taylor to Sweet, 1 run

9.4
2

Millie Taylor to Sweet, 2 runs

9.3
.

Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

9.2
4

Millie Taylor to Sweet, 4 runs

9.1
1

Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

8.6
.

Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

8.5
1

Davis to Norgrove, 1 run

8.4
1

Davis to Sweet, 1 run

8.3
.

Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

8.2
.

Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

8.1
4

Davis to Sweet, 4 runs

7.6
.

Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

7.5
4

Surenkumar to Norgrove, 4 runs

7.4
1

Surenkumar to Sweet, 1 run

7.3
.

Surenkumar to Sweet, 0 runs

7.2
1

Surenkumar to Norgrove, 1 run

7.1
.

Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

6.6
.

Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

6.5
.

Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

6.4
.

Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

6.4
1

Mary Taylor to Sweet, wide

6.3
.

Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

6.2
.

Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

6.2
1

Mary Taylor to Sweet, wide

6.1
.

Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

6.1
1

Mary Taylor to Sweet, no ball

5.6
.

Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

5.5
4

Surenkumar to Norgrove, 4 runs

5.4
1

Surenkumar to Sweet, 1 run

5.3
.

Surenkumar to Sweet, 0 runs

5.2
.

Surenkumar to Sweet, 0 runs

5.1
.

Surenkumar to Sweet, 0 runs

4.6
.

Mary Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

4.5
W

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (run out - Bouchier)

4.4
.

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

4.3
.

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

4.2
.

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

4.1
4

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 4 runs

3.6
4

Surenkumar to Norgrove, 4 runs

3.5
.

Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

3.4
4

Surenkumar to Norgrove, 4 runs

3.3
.

Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

3.2
.

Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

3.1
.

Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

2.6
.

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.5
4

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 4 runs

2.5
1

no ball

2.4
.

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.3
.

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.3
1

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, wide

2.2
.

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.2
1

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, wide

2.1
.

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.6
4

Surenkumar to Bouchier, 4 runs

1.5
.

Surenkumar to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.4
.

Surenkumar to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.3
2

Norgrove plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

1.2
W

Surenkumar to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (run out - Adams)

1.1
.

Surenkumar to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.6
.

Mary Taylor to Adams, 0 runs

0.5
.

Mary Taylor to Adams, 0 runs

0.4
1

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 1 run

0.3
.

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.3
1

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, no ball

0.2
.

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.1
4

Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 4 runs