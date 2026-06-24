Highlights Hampshire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 24.06.2026
Tulloch to Baker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Baker)
Tulloch to Baker, wide
Tulloch to Baker, 0 runs
Tulloch to Baker, 0 runs
Tulloch to Baker, no ball
appeal, wicket (caught - Mary Taylor)
Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Adams to Davis, 0 runs
Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Adams to Davis, 1 run
Adams to Millie Taylor, wicket (lbw - Millie Taylor)
Adams to Millie Taylor, 0 runs
Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Millie Taylor plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.
Tulloch to Millie Taylor, 0 runs
Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Adams to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)
Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Adams to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Adams to Freeborn, 1 run
Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Adams to Freeborn, 1 run
Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run
Wellington to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Adams to Freeborn, 1 run
Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Adams to Freeborn, 1 run
Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Adams to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 4 runs
Wellington to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Wellington to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Dattani to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Dattani to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Dattani to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Dattani to Freeborn, leg bye
Dattani to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Dattani to Freeborn, 1 run
Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Wellington to Mary Taylor, 2 leg byes
Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run
Dattani to Freeborn, 1 run
Dattani to Freeborn, 0 runs
Dattani to Freeborn, 0 runs
Dattani to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Dattani to Wraith, wicket (bowled - Wraith)
Dattani to Wraith, 0 runs
Wellington to Wraith, 1 run
Wellington to Wraith, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run
Wellington to Wraith, 1 run
Wellington to Wraith, 0 runs
Wellington to Brewer, appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)
Tyson to Brewer, 1 run
Tyson to Brewer, 4 runs
Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run
Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs
Tyson to Brewer, 1 run
Tyson to Brewer, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Tyson to Brewer, 0 runs
Tyson to Brewer, 0 runs
Tyson to Brewer, wide
Tyson to Brewer, wide
Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run
Tyson to Freeborn, 2 runs
Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs
Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Brewer, 2 runs
Wellington to Brewer, 0 runs
Wellington to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (caught - Redmayne)
Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run
Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run
Tyson to Redmayne, 1 run
Tyson to Redmayne, 0 runs
Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run
Tyson to Redmayne, 1 run
Tyson to Redmayne, 0 runs
Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run
Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run
Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run
Tyson to Redmayne, 4 runs
Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run
Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs
Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs
Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs
Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs
Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 4 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run
Dattani to Redmayne, 1 run
Dattani to Redmayne, 4 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 4 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs
Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run
Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run
Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 1 run
Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 2 runs
Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run
Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs
Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs
Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run
Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs
Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs
Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run
Tulloch to Freeborn, 4 runs
Tulloch to Freeborn, 0 runs
Tulloch to Redmayne, 1 run
Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs
Adams to Redmayne, 1 run
Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs
Adams to Freeborn, 1 run
Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs
Redmayne plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Tulloch to Redmayne, 1 run
Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run
Tulloch to Redmayne, 1 run
Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run
Tulloch to Redmayne, 1 run
Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run
Adams to Freeborn, 1 run
Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs
Adams to Redmayne, 1 run
Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs
Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs
Adams to Freeborn, 1 run
Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs
Tulloch to Redmayne, 4 runs
Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs
Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs
Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run
0 runs
Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs
Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs
Adams to Freeborn, 1 run
Adams to Redmayne, 1 run
Adams to Redmayne, 2 runs
Adams to Freeborn, 1 run
Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs
Hardwick to Freeborn, 1 run
Hardwick to Freeborn, wide
Hardwick to Freeborn, 0 runs
Hardwick to Redmayne, 1 run
Hardwick to Freeborn, 1 run
Hardwick to Redmayne, 1 run
Adams to Freeborn, 2 runs
Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs
Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs
Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs
Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs
Adams to Freeborn, 2 runs
Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs
Hardwick to Redmayne, 4 runs
Hardwick to Redmayne, no ball + 4 runs
Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs
Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs
FOUR MORE! Redmayne plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Hardwick to Redmayne, wide
Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs
Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Perrin)
Adams to Perrin, 0 runs
Adams to Perrin, 0 runs
Adams to Redmayne, 1 run
Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs
Hardwick to Perrin, 4 runs
Hardwick to Perrin, 0 runs
Hardwick to Redmayne, 1 run
Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs
Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs
Hardwick to Redmayne, wide
Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Tyson to Redmayne, 1 run
Tyson to Redmayne, 0 runs
Tyson to Beech, appeal, wicket (bowled - Beech)
Tyson to Beech, 0 runs
Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs
Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs
Dattani to Beech, 1 run
Dattani to Beech, 2 runs
Dattani to Beech, 4 runs
Dattani to Beech, 0 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 2 runs
Tyson to Beech, 1 run
Tyson to Perrin, 1 run
Tyson to Beech, 1 run
Tyson to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Surenkumar)
Tyson to Perrin, 1 run
Dattani to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Dattani to Perrin, 1 run
Dattani to Surenkumar, 1 run
Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Dattani to Perrin, 1 run
Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, wide
Tyson to Perrin, 1 run
Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 1 run
Dattani to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Dattani to Perrin, 1 run
Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs
Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs
Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs
Dattani to Perrin, wide
Tyson to Perrin, 1 run
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Tyson to Perrin, 1 run
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Dattani to Perrin, 1 run
Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Tulloch, 1 run
Surenkumar to Southby, 1 run
Surenkumar to Tulloch, 1 run
Surenkumar to Tulloch, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Tulloch, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Southby, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Tulloch, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Tulloch, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Tulloch, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Tulloch, 1 run
Surenkumar to Tulloch, 1 run
Surenkumar to Tulloch, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Southby, 1 run
Surenkumar to Southby, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Tulloch, 1 run
Surenkumar to Southby, 1 run
Davis to Tulloch, 0 runs
Davis to Wellington, wicket (lbw - Wellington)
Davis to Wellington, 2 runs
Davis to Southby, 1 run
Davis to Southby, 0 runs
Davis to Southby, 0 runs
Brewer to Wellington, 2 runs
Brewer to Southby, 1 run
Brewer to Wellington, 1 run
Brewer to Wellington, 0 runs
Brewer to Southby, 1 run
Brewer to Wellington, 1 run
Davis to Southby, 2 runs
Davis to Southby, 1 run
Davis to Wellington, 1 run
Davis to Southby, 1 run
Brewer to Southby, 1 run
Brewer to Wellington, 1 run
Brewer to Wellington, 4 runs
Brewer to Wellington, 0 runs
And again! Wellington plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Brewer to Wellington, 0 runs
Baker to Wellington, 1 run
Baker to Southby, 1 run
Baker to Wellington, 1 run
1 run
Baker to Wellington, 1 run
Baker to Wellington, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run
FOUR! Southby plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run
Baker to Wellington, 1 run
Baker to Southby, 1 run
Baker to Wellington, 1 run
Baker to Wellington, 0 runs
Baker to Wellington, 0 runs
Baker to Wellington, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Wellington, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run
Baker to Wellington, 1 run
Baker to Wellington, 0 runs
Baker to Wellington, 0 runs
Baker to Wellington, 2 runs
Baker to Southby, 1 run
Baker to Southby, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Wellington, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Southby, wide
Mary Taylor to Wellington, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Wellington, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wellington, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 0 runs
Baker to Wellington, 1 run
Baker to Wellington, 0 runs
Baker to Wellington, 0 runs
Baker to Wellington, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Harman, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harman)
Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Harman, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Harman, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Davis to Southby, 1 run
Davis to Harman, 1 run
Davis to Harman, wide
Davis to Southby, 1 run
Davis to Southby, 0 runs
Davis to Southby, 1 run
0 runs
Brewer to Dattani, appeal, wicket (run out - Dattani)
Brewer to Southby, 1 run
Brewer to Dattani, 1 run
Brewer to Southby, 1 run
Brewer to Southby, 0 runs
Brewer to Dattani, 2 wides
Brewer to Dattani, 0 runs
Davis to Southby, 0 runs
Davis to Dattani, 1 run
Davis to Dattani, 0 runs
Davis to Southby, 1 run
Davis to Dattani, 1 run
Davis to Dattani, 0 runs
Brewer to Dattani, 1 run
Brewer to Norgrove, appeal, wicket (caught - Norgrove)
Brewer to Southby, 1 run
Brewer to Norgrove, 1 run
Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Brewer to Southby, 1 run
Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs
Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 1 run
Baker to Southby, 2 runs
Baker to Southby, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 0 runs
Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Brewer to Norgrove, 4 runs
Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Brewer to Southby, 1 run
Brewer to Southby, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 1 run
Baker to Southby, 4 runs
Baker to Norgrove, 1 run
Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs
Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs
0 runs
Brewer to Southby, 0 runs
Brewer to Norgrove, 1 run
Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Brewer to Southby, 1 run
Brewer to Southby, 2 runs
Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs
Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 1 run
Baker to Southby, 2 runs
Baker to Southby, 0 runs
Baker to Norgrove, 1 run
Brewer to Southby, 4 runs
Brewer to Norgrove, 1 run
Brewer to Norgrove, 4 leg byes
Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 4 runs
Baker to Norgrove, 1 run
Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 4 runs
Norgrove brings up her fifty! Norgrove defends for a couple of runs.
Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 1 run
Baker to Southby, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 4 runs
Baker to Southby, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 2 runs
Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs
Baker to Southby, 1 run
Baker to Norgrove, 1 run
Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs
Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs
Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs
Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Southby, wide
Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs
Southby defends for 1 run.
Norgrove defends for 1 run.
Southby plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Norgrove plays a defensive stroke for a run.
0 runs
0 runs
Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run
Davis to Southby, 2 runs
Davis to Southby, 0 runs
Davis to Norgrove, 1 run
Davis to Norgrove, 0 runs
Davis to Norgrove, 0 runs
Davis to Southby, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run
Davis to Southby, 0 runs
Davis to Norgrove, 1 run
Davis to Norgrove, 0 runs
Davis to Southby, 1 run
Davis to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)
Davis to Sweet, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Sweet, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run
Davis to Sweet, 0 runs
Davis to Sweet, 0 runs
Davis to Sweet, 0 runs
Davis to Norgrove, 1 run
Davis to Norgrove, 0 runs
Davis to Sweet, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Sweet, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs
Davis to Sweet, 0 runs
Davis to Sweet, 0 runs
Davis to Sweet, 2 runs
Davis to Norgrove, 1 run
Davis to Sweet, leg bye
Davis to Sweet, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Sweet, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Sweet, 2 runs
Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Sweet, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run
Davis to Sweet, 0 runs
Davis to Norgrove, 1 run
Davis to Sweet, 1 run
Davis to Sweet, 0 runs
Davis to Sweet, 0 runs
Davis to Sweet, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Norgrove, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Sweet, 1 run
Surenkumar to Sweet, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Norgrove, 1 run
Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Sweet, wide
Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Sweet, wide
Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Sweet, no ball
Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Norgrove, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Sweet, 1 run
Surenkumar to Sweet, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Sweet, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Sweet, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (run out - Bouchier)
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Norgrove, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Norgrove, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 4 runs
no ball
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, wide
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, wide
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Bouchier, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Bouchier, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Bouchier, 0 runs
Norgrove plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.
Surenkumar to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (run out - Adams)
Surenkumar to Bouchier, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Adams, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Adams, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, no ball
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 4 runs