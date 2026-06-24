41.6 W Tulloch to Baker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Baker)

41.6 1 Tulloch to Baker, wide

41.5 . Tulloch to Baker, 0 runs

41.4 . Tulloch to Baker, 0 runs

41.4 1 Tulloch to Baker, no ball

41.3 W appeal, wicket (caught - Mary Taylor)

41.2 . Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

41.1 2 Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

40.6 . Adams to Davis, 0 runs

40.5 1 Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

40.4 1 Adams to Davis, 1 run

40.3 W Adams to Millie Taylor, wicket (lbw - Millie Taylor)

40.2 . Adams to Millie Taylor, 0 runs

40.1 1 Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

39.6 1 Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 1 run

39.5 1lb Millie Taylor plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

39.4 . Tulloch to Millie Taylor, 0 runs

39.3 1 Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 1 run

39.2 4 Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

39.1 . Tulloch to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

38.6 W Adams to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)

38.5 1 Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

38.4 2 Adams to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

38.3 1 Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

38.2 1 Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

38.1 1 Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

37.6 1 Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

37.5 1 Wellington to Mary Taylor, 1 run

37.4 1 Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

37.3 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

37.2 1 Wellington to Mary Taylor, 1 run

37.1 . Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

36.6 1 Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

36.5 1 Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

36.4 1 Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

36.3 1 Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

36.2 1 Adams to Mary Taylor, 1 run

36.1 . Adams to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

35.6 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

35.5 4 Wellington to Freeborn, 4 runs

35.4 1 Wellington to Mary Taylor, 1 run

35.3 4 Wellington to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

35.2 1 Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

35.1 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

34.6 2 Dattani to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

34.5 . Dattani to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

34.4 . Dattani to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

34.3 1 Dattani to Freeborn, leg bye

34.2 1 Dattani to Mary Taylor, 1 run

34.1 1 Dattani to Freeborn, 1 run

33.6 . Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

33.5 . Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

33.4 2 Wellington to Mary Taylor, 2 leg byes

33.3 . Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

33.2 . Wellington to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

33.1 1 Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

32.6 1 Dattani to Freeborn, 1 run

32.5 . Dattani to Freeborn, 0 runs

32.4 . Dattani to Freeborn, 0 runs

32.3 1 Dattani to Mary Taylor, 1 run

32.2 W Dattani to Wraith, wicket (bowled - Wraith)

32.1 . Dattani to Wraith, 0 runs

31.6 1 Wellington to Wraith, 1 run

31.5 . Wellington to Wraith, 0 runs

31.4 1 Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

31.3 1 Wellington to Wraith, 1 run

31.2 . Wellington to Wraith, 0 runs

31.1 W Wellington to Brewer, appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)

30.6 1 Tyson to Brewer, 1 run

30.5 4 Tyson to Brewer, 4 runs

30.4 1 Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run

30.3 . Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

30.2 1 Tyson to Brewer, 1 run

30.1 . Tyson to Brewer, 0 runs

29.6 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

29.5 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

29.4 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

29.3 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

29.2 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

29.1 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

28.6 . Tyson to Brewer, 0 runs

28.5 . Tyson to Brewer, 0 runs

28.5 1 Tyson to Brewer, wide

28.5 1 Tyson to Brewer, wide

28.4 1 Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run

28.3 2 Tyson to Freeborn, 2 runs

28.2 . Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

28.1 . Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

27.6 2 Wellington to Brewer, 2 runs

27.5 . Wellington to Brewer, 0 runs

27.4 W Wellington to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (caught - Redmayne)

27.3 . Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

27.2 1 Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

27.1 1 Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run

26.6 1 Tyson to Redmayne, 1 run

26.5 . Tyson to Redmayne, 0 runs

26.4 1 Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run

26.3 1 Tyson to Redmayne, 1 run

26.2 . Tyson to Redmayne, 0 runs

26.1 1 Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run

25.6 . Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

25.5 1 Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

25.4 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

25.3 1 Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run

25.2 . Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

25.1 1 Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

24.6 4 Tyson to Redmayne, 4 runs

24.5 1 Tyson to Freeborn, 1 run

24.4 . Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

24.3 . Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

24.2 . Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

24.1 . Tyson to Freeborn, 0 runs

23.6 . Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

23.5 1 Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

23.4 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

23.3 4 Wellington to Freeborn, 4 runs

23.2 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

23.1 1 Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run

22.6 1 Dattani to Redmayne, 1 run

22.5 4 Dattani to Redmayne, 4 runs

22.4 . Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

22.3 . Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

22.2 4 Dattani to Redmayne, 4 runs

22.1 . Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

21.6 1 Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run

21.5 1 Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

21.4 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

21.3 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

21.2 1 Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run

21.1 . Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

20.6 1 Dattani to Redmayne, 1 run

20.5 . Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

20.4 . Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

20.3 . Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

20.2 . Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

20.1 . Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

19.6 . Wellington to Freeborn, 0 runs

19.5 2 Wellington to Freeborn, 2 runs

19.4 1 Wellington to Redmayne, 1 run

19.3 . Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

19.2 . Wellington to Redmayne, 0 runs

19.1 1 Wellington to Freeborn, 1 run

18.6 . Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs

18.5 . Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs

18.4 1 Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run

18.3 4 Tulloch to Freeborn, 4 runs

18.2 . Tulloch to Freeborn, 0 runs

18.1 1 Tulloch to Redmayne, 1 run

17.6 . Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

17.5 1 Adams to Redmayne, 1 run

17.4 . Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs

17.3 1 Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

17.2 . Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

17.1 1 Redmayne plays a defensive stroke for one run.

16.6 1 Tulloch to Redmayne, 1 run

16.5 1 Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run

16.4 1 Tulloch to Redmayne, 1 run

16.3 1 Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run

16.2 1 Tulloch to Redmayne, 1 run

16.1 1 Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run

15.6 1 Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

15.5 . Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

15.4 1 Adams to Redmayne, 1 run

15.3 . Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs

15.2 . Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs

15.1 1 Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

14.6 . Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs

14.5 4 Tulloch to Redmayne, 4 runs

14.4 . Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs

14.3 . Tulloch to Redmayne, 0 runs

14.2 1 Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run

14.1 . 0 runs

13.6 . Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs

13.5 . Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs

13.4 1 Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

13.3 1 Adams to Redmayne, 1 run

13.2 2 Adams to Redmayne, 2 runs

13.1 1 Adams to Freeborn, 1 run

12.6 . Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

12.5 1 Hardwick to Freeborn, 1 run

12.5 1 Hardwick to Freeborn, wide

12.4 . Hardwick to Freeborn, 0 runs

12.3 1 Hardwick to Redmayne, 1 run

12.2 1 Hardwick to Freeborn, 1 run

12.1 1 Hardwick to Redmayne, 1 run

11.6 2 Adams to Freeborn, 2 runs

11.5 . Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

11.4 . Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

11.3 . Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

11.2 . Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

11.1 2 Adams to Freeborn, 2 runs

10.6 . Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

10.5 4 Hardwick to Redmayne, 4 runs

10.5 nb Hardwick to Redmayne, no ball + 4 runs

10.4 . Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

10.3 . Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

10.2 4 FOUR MORE! Redmayne plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

10.2 1 Hardwick to Redmayne, wide

10.1 . Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

9.6 . Adams to Freeborn, 0 runs

9.5 W appeal, wicket (caught - Perrin)

9.4 . Adams to Perrin, 0 runs

9.3 . Adams to Perrin, 0 runs

9.2 1 Adams to Redmayne, 1 run

9.1 . Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs

8.6 4 Hardwick to Perrin, 4 runs

8.5 . Hardwick to Perrin, 0 runs

8.4 1 Hardwick to Redmayne, 1 run

8.3 . Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

8.2 . Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

8.2 1 Hardwick to Redmayne, wide

8.1 . Hardwick to Redmayne, 0 runs

7.6 . Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

7.5 . Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

7.4 1 Tyson to Redmayne, 1 run

7.3 . Tyson to Redmayne, 0 runs

7.2 W Tyson to Beech, appeal, wicket (bowled - Beech)

7.1 . Tyson to Beech, 0 runs

6.6 . Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

6.5 . Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

6.4 1 Dattani to Beech, 1 run

6.3 2 Dattani to Beech, 2 runs

6.2 4 Dattani to Beech, 4 runs

6.1 . Dattani to Beech, 0 runs

5.6 2 Tyson to Perrin, 2 runs

5.5 1 Tyson to Beech, 1 run

5.4 1 Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

5.3 1 Tyson to Beech, 1 run

5.2 W Tyson to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Surenkumar)

5.1 1 Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

4.6 2 Dattani to Surenkumar, 2 runs

4.5 1 Dattani to Perrin, 1 run

4.4 1 Dattani to Surenkumar, 1 run

4.3 . Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.2 1 Dattani to Perrin, 1 run

4.1 . Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

3.6 2 Tyson to Surenkumar, 2 runs

3.5 . Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.5 1 Tyson to Surenkumar, wide

3.4 1 Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

3.3 1 Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run

3.2 . Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.1 1 Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

2.6 2 Dattani to Surenkumar, 2 runs

2.5 . Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.4 1 Dattani to Perrin, 1 run

2.3 . Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

2.2 . Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

2.1 . Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

2.1 1 Dattani to Perrin, wide

1.6 1 Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

1.5 . Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

1.4 . Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

1.3 1 Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run

1.2 1 Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

1.1 . Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

0.6 . Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.5 . Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.4 . Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.3 . Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.2 1 Dattani to Perrin, 1 run

0.1 . Dattani to Perrin, 0 runs

49.6 1 Surenkumar to Tulloch, 1 run

49.5 1 Surenkumar to Southby, 1 run

49.4 1 Surenkumar to Tulloch, 1 run

49.3 2 Surenkumar to Tulloch, 2 runs

49.2 2 Surenkumar to Tulloch, 2 runs

49.1 1 Surenkumar to Southby, 1 run

48.6 . Mary Taylor to Tulloch, 0 runs

48.5 2 Mary Taylor to Tulloch, 2 runs

48.4 1 Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

48.3 1 Mary Taylor to Tulloch, 1 run

48.2 1 Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

48.1 1 Mary Taylor to Tulloch, 1 run

47.6 1 Surenkumar to Tulloch, 1 run

47.5 . Surenkumar to Tulloch, 0 runs

47.4 1 Surenkumar to Southby, 1 run

47.3 . Surenkumar to Southby, 0 runs

47.2 1 Surenkumar to Tulloch, 1 run

47.1 1 Surenkumar to Southby, 1 run

46.6 . Davis to Tulloch, 0 runs

46.5 W Davis to Wellington, wicket (lbw - Wellington)

46.4 2 Davis to Wellington, 2 runs

46.3 1 Davis to Southby, 1 run

46.2 . Davis to Southby, 0 runs

46.1 . Davis to Southby, 0 runs

45.6 2 Brewer to Wellington, 2 runs

45.5 1 Brewer to Southby, 1 run

45.4 1 Brewer to Wellington, 1 run

45.3 . Brewer to Wellington, 0 runs

45.2 1 Brewer to Southby, 1 run

45.1 1 Brewer to Wellington, 1 run

44.6 2 Davis to Southby, 2 runs

44.3 1 Davis to Southby, 1 run

44.2 1 Davis to Wellington, 1 run

44.1 1 Davis to Southby, 1 run

43.6 1 Brewer to Southby, 1 run

43.5 1 Brewer to Wellington, 1 run

43.4 4 Brewer to Wellington, 4 runs

43.3 . Brewer to Wellington, 0 runs

43.2 4 And again! Wellington plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

43.1 . Brewer to Wellington, 0 runs

42.6 1 Baker to Wellington, 1 run

42.5 1 Baker to Southby, 1 run

42.4 1 Baker to Wellington, 1 run

42.3 1 1 run

42.2 1 Baker to Wellington, 1 run

42.1 4 Baker to Wellington, 4 runs

41.6 1 Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

41.5 1 Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

41.4 4 FOUR! Southby plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

41.3 1 Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

41.2 1 Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

41.1 1 Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

40.6 1 Baker to Wellington, 1 run

40.5 1 Baker to Southby, 1 run

40.4 1 Baker to Wellington, 1 run

40.3 . Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

40.2 . Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

40.1 . Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

39.6 1 Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

39.5 4 Millie Taylor to Wellington, 4 runs

39.4 1 Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

39.3 1 Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

39.2 1 Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

39.1 1 Millie Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

38.6 1 Baker to Wellington, 1 run

38.5 . Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

38.4 . Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

38.3 2 Baker to Wellington, 2 runs

38.2 1 Baker to Southby, 1 run

38.1 4 Baker to Southby, 4 runs

37.6 1 Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

37.5 1 Mary Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

37.4 1 Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

37.4 1 Mary Taylor to Southby, wide

37.3 1 Mary Taylor to Wellington, 1 run

37.2 . Mary Taylor to Wellington, 0 runs

37.1 . Mary Taylor to Wellington, 0 runs

36.6 . Baker to Southby, 0 runs

36.5 1 Baker to Wellington, 1 run

36.4 . Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

36.3 . Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

36.2 . Baker to Wellington, 0 runs

36.1 1 Baker to Southby, 1 run

35.6 W Mary Taylor to Harman, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harman)

35.5 1 Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

35.4 1 Mary Taylor to Harman, 1 run

35.3 1 Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

35.2 1 Mary Taylor to Harman, 1 run

35.1 1 Mary Taylor to Southby, 1 run

34.6 1 Davis to Southby, 1 run

34.5 1 Davis to Harman, 1 run

34.5 1 Davis to Harman, wide

34.4 1 Davis to Southby, 1 run

34.3 . Davis to Southby, 0 runs

34.2 1 Davis to Southby, 1 run

34.1 . 0 runs

33.6 W Brewer to Dattani, appeal, wicket (run out - Dattani)

33.5 1 Brewer to Southby, 1 run

33.4 1 Brewer to Dattani, 1 run

33.3 1 Brewer to Southby, 1 run

33.2 . Brewer to Southby, 0 runs

33.2 2 Brewer to Dattani, 2 wides

33.1 . Brewer to Dattani, 0 runs

32.6 . Davis to Southby, 0 runs

32.5 1 Davis to Dattani, 1 run

32.4 . Davis to Dattani, 0 runs

32.3 1 Davis to Southby, 1 run

32.2 1 Davis to Dattani, 1 run

32.1 . Davis to Dattani, 0 runs

31.6 1 Brewer to Dattani, 1 run

31.5 W Brewer to Norgrove, appeal, wicket (caught - Norgrove)

31.4 1 Brewer to Southby, 1 run

31.3 1 Brewer to Norgrove, 1 run

31.2 . Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

31.1 1 Brewer to Southby, 1 run

30.6 . Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

30.5 . Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

30.4 1 Baker to Southby, 1 run

30.3 2 Baker to Southby, 2 runs

30.2 . Baker to Southby, 0 runs

30.1 . Baker to Southby, 0 runs

29.6 . Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

29.5 4 Brewer to Norgrove, 4 runs

29.4 . Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

29.3 . Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

29.2 1 Brewer to Southby, 1 run

29.1 . Brewer to Southby, 0 runs

28.6 1 Baker to Southby, 1 run

28.5 4 Baker to Southby, 4 runs

28.4 1 Baker to Norgrove, 1 run

28.3 . Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

28.2 . Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

28.1 . 0 runs

27.6 . Brewer to Southby, 0 runs

27.5 1 Brewer to Norgrove, 1 run

27.4 . Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

27.3 . Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

27.2 1 Brewer to Southby, 1 run

27.1 2 Brewer to Southby, 2 runs

26.6 . Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

26.5 . Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

26.4 1 Baker to Southby, 1 run

26.3 2 Baker to Southby, 2 runs

26.2 . Baker to Southby, 0 runs

26.1 1 Baker to Norgrove, 1 run

25.6 4 Brewer to Southby, 4 runs

25.5 1 Brewer to Norgrove, 1 run

25.4 4 Brewer to Norgrove, 4 leg byes

25.3 . Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

25.2 . Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

25.1 . Brewer to Norgrove, 0 runs

24.6 . Baker to Southby, 0 runs

24.5 . Baker to Southby, 0 runs

24.4 . Baker to Southby, 0 runs

24.3 4 Baker to Southby, 4 runs

24.2 1 Baker to Norgrove, 1 run

24.1 . Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

23.6 . Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

23.5 1 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

23.4 . Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

23.3 4 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 4 runs

23.2 2 Norgrove brings up her fifty! Norgrove defends for a couple of runs.

23.1 1 Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

22.6 . Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

22.5 1 Baker to Southby, 1 run

22.4 . Baker to Southby, 0 runs

22.3 . Baker to Southby, 0 runs

22.2 4 Baker to Southby, 4 runs

22.1 . Baker to Southby, 0 runs

21.6 1 Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

21.5 1 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

21.4 . Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

21.3 2 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 2 runs

21.2 1 Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

21.1 . Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

20.6 1 Baker to Southby, 1 run

20.5 1 Baker to Norgrove, 1 run

20.4 . Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

20.3 . Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

20.2 . Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

20.1 . Baker to Norgrove, 0 runs

19.6 . Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

19.6 1 Millie Taylor to Southby, wide

19.5 . Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

19.4 . Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

19.3 1 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

19.2 1 Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

19.1 . Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

18.6 1 Southby defends for 1 run.

18.5 1 Norgrove defends for 1 run.

18.4 1 Southby plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

18.3 1 Norgrove plays a defensive stroke for a run.

18.2 . 0 runs

18.1 . 0 runs

17.6 . Millie Taylor to Southby, 0 runs

17.5 1 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

17.4 1 Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

17.3 1 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

17.2 1 Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

17.1 1 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

16.6 2 Davis to Southby, 2 runs

16.5 . Davis to Southby, 0 runs

16.4 1 Davis to Norgrove, 1 run

16.3 . Davis to Norgrove, 0 runs

16.2 . Davis to Norgrove, 0 runs

16.1 1 Davis to Southby, 1 run

15.6 . Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

15.5 1 Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

15.4 1 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

15.3 . Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

15.2 1 Millie Taylor to Southby, 1 run

15.1 1 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

14.6 . Davis to Southby, 0 runs

14.5 1 Davis to Norgrove, 1 run

14.4 . Davis to Norgrove, 0 runs

14.3 1 Davis to Southby, 1 run

14.2 W Davis to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)

14.1 . Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

13.6 . Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

13.5 4 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 4 runs

13.4 . Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

13.3 1 Millie Taylor to Sweet, 1 run

13.2 . Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

13.1 1 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

12.6 . Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

12.5 . Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

12.4 . Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

12.3 1 Davis to Norgrove, 1 run

12.2 . Davis to Norgrove, 0 runs

12.1 1 Davis to Sweet, 1 run

11.6 1 Millie Taylor to Sweet, 1 run

11.5 . Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

11.4 . Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

11.3 . Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

11.2 1 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

11.1 . Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

10.6 . Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

10.5 . Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

10.4 2 Davis to Sweet, 2 runs

10.3 1 Davis to Norgrove, 1 run

10.2 1 Davis to Sweet, leg bye

10.1 . Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

9.6 . Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

9.5 1 Millie Taylor to Sweet, 1 run

9.4 2 Millie Taylor to Sweet, 2 runs

9.3 . Millie Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

9.2 4 Millie Taylor to Sweet, 4 runs

9.1 1 Millie Taylor to Norgrove, 1 run

8.6 . Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

8.5 1 Davis to Norgrove, 1 run

8.4 1 Davis to Sweet, 1 run

8.3 . Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

8.2 . Davis to Sweet, 0 runs

8.1 4 Davis to Sweet, 4 runs

7.6 . Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

7.5 4 Surenkumar to Norgrove, 4 runs

7.4 1 Surenkumar to Sweet, 1 run

7.3 . Surenkumar to Sweet, 0 runs

7.2 1 Surenkumar to Norgrove, 1 run

7.1 . Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

6.6 . Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

6.5 . Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

6.4 . Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

6.4 1 Mary Taylor to Sweet, wide

6.3 . Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

6.2 . Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

6.2 1 Mary Taylor to Sweet, wide

6.1 . Mary Taylor to Sweet, 0 runs

6.1 1 Mary Taylor to Sweet, no ball

5.6 . Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

5.5 4 Surenkumar to Norgrove, 4 runs

5.4 1 Surenkumar to Sweet, 1 run

5.3 . Surenkumar to Sweet, 0 runs

5.2 . Surenkumar to Sweet, 0 runs

5.1 . Surenkumar to Sweet, 0 runs

4.6 . Mary Taylor to Norgrove, 0 runs

4.5 W Mary Taylor to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (run out - Bouchier)

4.4 . Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

4.3 . Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

4.2 . Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

4.1 4 Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 4 runs

3.6 4 Surenkumar to Norgrove, 4 runs

3.5 . Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

3.4 4 Surenkumar to Norgrove, 4 runs

3.3 . Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

3.2 . Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

3.1 . Surenkumar to Norgrove, 0 runs

2.6 . Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.5 4 Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 4 runs

2.5 1 no ball

2.4 . Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.3 . Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.3 1 Mary Taylor to Bouchier, wide

2.2 . Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.2 1 Mary Taylor to Bouchier, wide

2.1 . Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.6 4 Surenkumar to Bouchier, 4 runs

1.5 . Surenkumar to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.4 . Surenkumar to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.3 2 Norgrove plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

1.2 W Surenkumar to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (run out - Adams)

1.1 . Surenkumar to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.6 . Mary Taylor to Adams, 0 runs

0.5 . Mary Taylor to Adams, 0 runs

0.4 1 Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 1 run

0.3 . Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.3 1 Mary Taylor to Bouchier, no ball

0.2 . Mary Taylor to Bouchier, 0 runs