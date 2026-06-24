Match details Hampshire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 24.06.2026

List a

HAM
HAM

265

WAR
WAR

194

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, June 24, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersBouchier Maia, Adams Georgia, Norgrove Abigale, Sweet Francesca, Southby Rhianna, Dattani Naomi, Harman Nancy, Wellington Amanda, Tulloch Poppy, Hardwick Hannah, Tyson Rebecca
BenchBell Lauren, Gibb Daisy, Kemp Freya, Lee Ava Georgina, McCaughan Ella, Smith Linsey, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersPerrin Davina, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Beech Sophie, Redmayne Georgia, Freeborn Abbey, Brewer Chloe, Wraith Natasha, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah
BenchArlott Emily, Brett Phoebe, Ellis Bethan, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Stonehouse Alexa, Wong Issy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet