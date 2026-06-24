Squads Hampshire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 24.06.2026

List a

HAM
HAM

265

WAR
WAR

194

Playing

HAM
HAM
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Perrin Davina

all rounder

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Bench

HAM
HAM
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Wong Issy

bowler