Squads Hampshire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 24.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Adams Georgia
batsman
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Harman Nancy
bowler
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Davis Georgia
bowler
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Baker Hannah
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Lauren
bowler
Arlott Emily
bowler
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Kemp Freya
bowler
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
George Katie
bowler
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Smith Linsey
bowler
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Wong Issy
bowler
Sturge Megan
bowler