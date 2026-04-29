Highlights Somerset vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026
Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 4 runs
Skelton to Grewcock, 2 runs
Skelton to Miller, 1 run
Skelton to Miller, 2 runs
Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run
Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run
Griffiths to Miller, 1 run
Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run
Griffiths to Miller, 1 run
Griffiths to Miller, 5 wides
Griffiths to Miller, 0 runs
Griffiths to Miller, 0 runs
Holland to Miller, 1 run
0 runs
Holland to Grewcock, 1 run
Holland to Grewcock, 2 runs
Holland to Grewcock, 6 runs
Holland to Miller, 1 run
Holland to Miller, wide
Griffiths to Miller, 1 run
Griffiths to Miller, 0 runs
Griffiths to Miller, 2 runs
Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run
Griffiths to Grewcock, 2 runs
Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs
Holland to Grewcock, 1 run
Holland to Miller, 1 run
Holland to Miller, 4 runs
Holland to Miller, 0 runs
Holland to Miller, 0 runs
Holland to Miller, 4 runs
Harris to Miller, 1 run
Harris to Miller, 0 runs
Harris to Miller, 0 runs
Harris to Miller, 0 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 1 run
Harris to Miller, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 2 runs
Skelton to Miller, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run
Skelton to Miller, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run
Skelton to Miller, 3 runs
Anderson to Grewcock, 4 runs
Anderson to Miller, 1 run
Anderson to Miller, 0 runs
Anderson to Miller, 4 runs
Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run
Anderson to Miller, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 4 runs
Skelton to Miller, 1 run
Skelton to Miller, 0 runs
Skelton to Miller, 0 runs
Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs
Anderson to Miller, 0 runs
Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run
Anderson to Grewcock, 2 runs
Anderson to Miller, 1 run
Anderson to Miller, 0 runs
Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Miller, 1 run
Barnes to Miller, 2 runs
Barnes to Miller, wide
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Miller, 1 run
Barnes to Miller, 4 runs
Anderson to Miller, 1 run
Anderson to Miller, 2 runs
Anderson to Miller, 0 runs
Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run
Anderson to Grewcock, 0 runs
Anderson to Miller, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs
Barnes to Miller, bye
Barnes to Miller, 0 runs
Barnes to Miller, 4 runs
Barnes to Miller, 0 runs
Anderson to Grewcock, 4 runs
Anderson to Miller, 1 run
Anderson to Miller, 0 runs
Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run
Anderson to Grewcock, 0 runs
Anderson to Grewcock, wide
Anderson to Miller, 1 run
Skelton to Miller, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs
Skelton to Miller, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, wide
Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs
Griffiths to Miller, 0 runs
Griffiths to Gardner, appeal, wicket (caught - Gardner)
Griffiths to Gardner, 4 runs
Griffiths to Gardner, 0 runs
Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run
Griffiths to Gardner, 1 run
Skelton to Gardner, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run
Skelton to Gardner, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs
Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs
Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run
Griffiths to Gardner, 1 run
Griffiths to Gardner, 0 runs
Griffiths to Gardner, 0 runs
Griffiths to Gardner, 4 runs
Griffiths to Gardner, 0 runs
Holland to Grewcock, 0 runs
Holland to Grewcock, 4 runs
Holland to Grewcock, 2 runs
Holland to Gardner, 1 run
Holland to Gardner, 0 runs
Holland to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Gardner, 4 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 2 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 1 run
Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs
Holland to Gardner, 1 run
Holland to Gardner, wide
Holland to Grewcock, 1 run
Holland to Gardner, 1 run
Holland to Gardner, 0 runs
Holland to Gardner, 0 runs
Holland to Gardner, 0 runs
Barnes to Gardner, leg bye
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 1 run
Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs
Holland to Grewcock, 0 runs
Holland to Gardner, leg bye
Holland to Gardner, 0 runs
Holland to Grewcock, 1 run
Holland to Grewcock, 0 runs
Holland to Grewcock, 2 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs
Holland to Gardner, 0 runs
Holland to Gardner, 0 runs
Holland to Grewcock, 1 run
Holland to Gardner, 1 run
Holland to Grewcock, 1 run
Holland to Grewcock, 4 runs
Harris to Gardner, 0 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 1 run
Harris to Gardner, 1 run
Harris to Gardner, 0 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 1 run
Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 4 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Gardner, 1 run
Harris to Gardner, 1 run
Harris to Grewcock, 1 run
Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 4 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, 4 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 1 run
Harris to Gardner, 1 run
Harris to Gardner, 0 runs
Harris to Gardner, 0 runs
Harris to Gardner, 4 runs
Harris to Gardner, 0 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 4 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Harris to Gardner, 4 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 1 run
Harris to Grewcock, 2 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs
Anderson to Gardner, 0 runs
Anderson to Gardner, 0 runs
Anderson to Gardner, 0 runs
Anderson to Gardner, 4 runs
Anderson to Gardner, 0 runs
Anderson to Gardner, 4 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs
Harris to Gardner, 1 run
Harris to Gardner, 0 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 3 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs
Anderson to Gardner, 0 runs
Anderson to Gardner, 0 runs
Anderson to Sophia Smale, wicket (lbw - Sophia Smale)
Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run
Anderson to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs
Skelton to Grewcock, 2 runs
Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs
Skelton to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Skelton to Sophia Smale, 2 runs
Anderson to Grewcock, 0 runs
Anderson to Grewcock, 0 runs
Anderson to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Anderson to Grewcock, 2 wides
Anderson to Grewcock, 4 runs
Anderson to Grewcock, 0 runs
Anderson to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Skelton to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Skelton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Skelton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Skelton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run
Skelton to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Anderson to Grewcock, 0 runs
Anderson to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs
Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs
Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs
Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs
Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs
Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs
Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Anderson to Sophia Smale, 4 runs
Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run
Griffiths to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Griffiths to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Griffiths to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Griffiths to Dowse, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dowse)
Griffiths to Dowse, 0 runs
Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run
Griffiths to Grewcock, wide
Skelton to Dowse, 0 runs
Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run
Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs
Skelton to Grewcock, 2 runs
Skelton to Griffith, appeal, wicket (caught - Griffith)
Skelton to Griffith, 0 runs
Griffiths to Dowse, 2 runs
Griffiths to Griffith, 1 run
Griffiths to Dowse, 1 run
Griffiths to Dowse, 4 runs
Griffiths to Dowse, 0 runs
Griffiths to Dowse, 0 runs
Skelton to Dowse, 1 run
Skelton to Dowse, 0 runs
Skelton to Dowse, 0 runs
Skelton to Dowse, 0 runs
Skelton to Dowse, 0 runs
Skelton to Dowse, 0 runs
Griffiths to Griffith, 0 runs
Griffiths to Dowse, 1 run
Griffiths to Scrivens, appeal, wicket (bowled - Scrivens)
Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs
Skelton to Scrivens, 1 run
Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs
Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs
Skelton to Griffith, 1 run
Skelton to Griffith, 0 runs
Skelton to Griffith, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs
Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run
Scrivens to Griffiths, 2 runs
Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Harris)
Scrivens to Harris, 1 run
Scrivens to Anderson, appeal, wicket (stumped - Anderson)
Scrivens to Anderson, 0 runs
Gray to Anderson, 1 run
Gray to Anderson, 4 runs
Gray to Skelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Skelton)
Gray to Skelton, 2 runs
Gray to Skelton, 2 runs
Gray to Griffiths, 1 run
Grewcock to Skelton, 0 runs
Grewcock to Skelton, 0 runs
Grewcock to Griffiths, 1 run
Grewcock to Griffiths, 0 runs
Grewcock to Skelton, 1 run
Grewcock to Griffiths, 1 run
Gray to Griffiths, 1 run
Gray to Skelton, 1 run
Gray to Skelton, 4 runs
Gray to Skelton, 0 runs
Gray to Griffiths, 1 run
Gray to Griffiths, 2 runs
Grewcock to Skelton, 0 runs
Grewcock to Griffiths, 1 run
Grewcock to Griffiths, 0 runs
Grewcock to Skelton, 1 run
Grewcock to Skelton, 2 runs
Grewcock to Skelton, 0 runs
Munro to Skelton, 1 run
Munro to Griffiths, 1 run
Munro to Skelton, leg bye
Munro to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)
Munro to Jones, 0 runs
Munro to Griffiths, 1 run
Grewcock to Griffiths, 1 run
Grewcock to Jones, 1 run
Grewcock to Griffiths, leg bye
Grewcock to Griffiths, 0 runs
Grewcock to Griffiths, 0 runs
Grewcock to Griffiths, 0 runs
Munro to Griffiths, 1 run
Munro to Jones, 1 run
Munro to Griffiths, 1 run
Munro to Griffiths, 4 runs
Munro to Jones, 1 run
Munro to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Griffiths, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Jones, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Jones, wide
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Munro to Jones, 1 run
Munro to Griffiths, 1 run
Munro to Jones, 1 run
Munro to Griffiths, 1 run
Munro to Griffiths, 0 runs
Munro to Griffiths, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Griffiths, 3 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, wide
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 2 runs
Munro to Griffiths, 4 runs
Munro to Jones, leg bye
Munro to Jones, 0 runs
Munro to Jones, 2 runs
Munro to Griffiths, 1 run
Munro to Jones, 1 run
Scrivens to Jones, 1 run
Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run
Scrivens to Griffiths, 0 runs
Scrivens to Griffiths, 2 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 1 run
Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs
Munro to Griffiths, 2 runs
Munro to Griffiths, 0 runs
Munro to Jones, leg bye
Munro to Jones, 4 runs
Munro to Griffiths, 1 run
Munro to Griffiths, 0 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 4 runs
Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run
Scrivens to Griffiths, 0 runs
Scrivens to Griffiths, 0 runs
Scrivens to Griffiths, 0 runs
Scrivens to Griffiths, 0 runs
Scrivens to Griffiths, wide
Gray to Griffiths, 1 run
Gray to Griffiths, 4 runs
Gray to Jones, 1 run
Gray to Jones, 2 runs
Gray to Griffiths, 1 run
Gray to Griffiths, 0 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs
Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run
Scrivens to Jones, 1 run
Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run
Scrivens to Jones, 1 run
Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs
Gray to Jones, 1 run
Gray to Griffiths, 1 run
Gray to Jones, 1 run
Gray to Jones, 0 runs
Gray to Griffiths, 1 run
Gray to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)
Scrivens to Learoyd, 1 run
Scrivens to Learoyd, 0 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 1 run
Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs
Scrivens to Learoyd, 1 run
Scrivens to Jones, 1 run
Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gray to Jones, 1 run
Gray to Jones, 4 runs
Gray to Learoyd, 1 run
Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 6 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs
Grewcock to Jones, 1 run
Grewcock to Jones, 4 runs
Grewcock to Jones, 4 runs
Grewcock to Jones, 2 runs
Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs
Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run
Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs
Scrivens to Jones, 2 runs
Scrivens to Learoyd, 1 run
Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run
Grewcock to Learoyd, 0 runs
Grewcock to Learoyd, 0 runs
Grewcock to Jones, 1 run
Grewcock to Jones, wide
Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs
Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run
Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs
Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run
Grewcock to Jones, 1 run
Grewcock to Jones, 4 runs
Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs
Grewcock to Jones, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 4 runs
Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs
Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run
Grewcock to Jones, 1 run
Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs
Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs
Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs
Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs
Grewcock to Jones, wide
Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run
Grewcock to Jones, 1 run
Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs
Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run
Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs
Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run
Grewcock to Jones, 1 run
Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run
Grewcock to Learoyd, wide
Grewcock to Learoyd, 0 runs
Grewcock to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Hazell, wicket (lbw - Hazell)
Sophia Smale to Hazell, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Hazell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Hazell, 0 runs
Grewcock to Hazell, 1 run
Grewcock to Hazell, 0 runs
Grewcock to Hazell, 0 runs
Grewcock to Hazell, 0 runs
Grewcock to Luff, wicket (lbw - Luff)
Grewcock to Luff, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Luff, leg bye
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Coppack to Luff, 0 runs
Coppack to Luff, 0 runs
Coppack to Luff, 0 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 1 run
Coppack to Luff, 1 run
Coppack to Luff, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Luff, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Luff, 1 run
Coppack to Learoyd, 4 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 4 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 4 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Luff, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Luff, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Luff, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Odgers, wicket (lbw - Odgers)
Sophia Smale to Odgers, 0 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 4 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs
Coppack to Odgers, 1 run
Munro to Learoyd, 4 runs
Munro to Odgers, 1 run
Munro to Odgers, 4 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 1 run
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Coppack to Odgers, 0 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 1 run
Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs
Coppack to Odgers, 1 run
Coppack to Odgers, 4 runs
Coppack to Odgers, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Odgers, 1 run
Munro to Learoyd, 1 run
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 4 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 2 leg byes
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Holland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Holland)
Munro to Holland, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 2 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Munro to Holland, 4 runs
Munro to Holland, 0 runs
Munro to Holland, 4 runs
Munro to Holland, 0 runs
Munro to Holland, 0 runs
Munro to Holland, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 2 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Munro to Holland, 4 runs
Munro to Holland, 0 runs
Munro to Holland, 0 runs
Munro to Holland, 0 runs
Munro to Holland, 0 runs
Munro to Holland, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 4 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs