Highlights Somerset vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

268

ESS
ESS

269

47.6
1

Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run

47.5
4

Skelton to Grewcock, 4 runs

47.4
2

Skelton to Grewcock, 2 runs

47.3
1

Skelton to Miller, 1 run

47.2
2

Skelton to Miller, 2 runs

47.1
1

Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run

46.6
1

Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run

46.5
1

Griffiths to Miller, 1 run

46.4
1

Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run

46.3
1

Griffiths to Miller, 1 run

46.3
5

Griffiths to Miller, 5 wides

46.2
.

Griffiths to Miller, 0 runs

46.1
.

Griffiths to Miller, 0 runs

45.6
1

Holland to Miller, 1 run

45.5
1

0 runs

45.4
.

Holland to Grewcock, 1 run

45.3
2

Holland to Grewcock, 2 runs

45.2
6

Holland to Grewcock, 6 runs

45.1
1

Holland to Miller, 1 run

45.1
1

Holland to Miller, wide

44.6
1

Griffiths to Miller, 1 run

44.5
.

Griffiths to Miller, 0 runs

44.4
2

Griffiths to Miller, 2 runs

44.3
1

Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run

44.2
2

Griffiths to Grewcock, 2 runs

44.1
.

Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs

43.6
1

Holland to Grewcock, 1 run

43.5
1

Holland to Miller, 1 run

43.4
4

Holland to Miller, 4 runs

43.3
.

Holland to Miller, 0 runs

43.2
.

Holland to Miller, 0 runs

43.1
4

Holland to Miller, 4 runs

42.6
1

Harris to Miller, 1 run

42.5
.

Harris to Miller, 0 runs

42.4
.

Harris to Miller, 0 runs

42.3
.

Harris to Miller, 0 runs

42.2
1

Harris to Grewcock, 1 run

42.1
1

Harris to Miller, 1 run

41.6
2

Skelton to Grewcock, 2 runs

41.5
1

Skelton to Miller, 1 run

41.4
1

Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run

41.3
1

Skelton to Miller, 1 run

41.2
1

Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run

41.1
3

Skelton to Miller, 3 runs

40.6
4

Anderson to Grewcock, 4 runs

40.5
1

Anderson to Miller, 1 run

40.4
.

Anderson to Miller, 0 runs

40.3
4

Anderson to Miller, 4 runs

40.2
1

Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run

40.1
1

Anderson to Miller, 1 run

39.6
4

Skelton to Grewcock, 4 runs

39.5
1

Skelton to Miller, 1 run

39.4
.

Skelton to Miller, 0 runs

39.3
.

Skelton to Miller, 0 runs

39.2
1

Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run

39.1
.

Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs

38.6
.

Anderson to Miller, 0 runs

38.5
1

Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run

38.4
2

Anderson to Grewcock, 2 runs

38.3
1

Anderson to Miller, 1 run

38.2
.

Anderson to Miller, 0 runs

38.1
1

Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run

37.6
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

37.5
1

Barnes to Miller, 1 run

37.4
2

Barnes to Miller, 2 runs

37.4
1

Barnes to Miller, wide

37.3
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

37.2
1

Barnes to Miller, 1 run

37.1
4

Barnes to Miller, 4 runs

36.6
1

Anderson to Miller, 1 run

36.5
2

Anderson to Miller, 2 runs

36.4
.

Anderson to Miller, 0 runs

36.3
1

Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run

36.2
.

Anderson to Grewcock, 0 runs

36.1
1

Anderson to Miller, 1 run

35.6
.

Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs

35.5
.

Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs

35.4
1

Barnes to Miller, bye

35.3
.

Barnes to Miller, 0 runs

35.2
4

Barnes to Miller, 4 runs

35.1
.

Barnes to Miller, 0 runs

34.6
4

Anderson to Grewcock, 4 runs

34.5
1

Anderson to Miller, 1 run

34.4
.

Anderson to Miller, 0 runs

34.3
1

Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run

34.2
.

Anderson to Grewcock, 0 runs

34.2
1

Anderson to Grewcock, wide

34.1
1

Anderson to Miller, 1 run

33.6
1

Skelton to Miller, 1 run

33.5
1

Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run

33.4
.

Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs

33.3
1

Skelton to Miller, 1 run

33.2
1

Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run

33.2
1

Skelton to Grewcock, wide

33.1
.

Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs

32.6
.

Griffiths to Miller, 0 runs

32.5
W

Griffiths to Gardner, appeal, wicket (caught - Gardner)

32.4
4

Griffiths to Gardner, 4 runs

32.3
.

Griffiths to Gardner, 0 runs

32.2
1

Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run

32.1
1

Griffiths to Gardner, 1 run

31.6
1

Skelton to Gardner, 1 run

31.5
1

Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run

31.4
1

Skelton to Gardner, 1 run

31.3
1

Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run

31.2
.

Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs

31.1
.

Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs

30.6
1

Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run

30.5
1

Griffiths to Gardner, 1 run

30.4
.

Griffiths to Gardner, 0 runs

30.3
.

Griffiths to Gardner, 0 runs

30.2
4

Griffiths to Gardner, 4 runs

30.1
.

Griffiths to Gardner, 0 runs

29.6
.

Holland to Grewcock, 0 runs

29.5
4

Holland to Grewcock, 4 runs

29.4
2

Holland to Grewcock, 2 runs

29.3
1

Holland to Gardner, 1 run

29.2
.

Holland to Gardner, 0 runs

29.1
1

Holland to Grewcock, 1 run

28.6
4

Barnes to Gardner, 4 runs

28.5
.

Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs

28.4
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

28.3
2

Barnes to Grewcock, 2 runs

28.2
1

Barnes to Gardner, 1 run

28.1
.

Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs

27.6
1

Holland to Gardner, 1 run

27.6
1

Holland to Gardner, wide

27.5
1

Holland to Grewcock, 1 run

27.4
1

Holland to Gardner, 1 run

27.3
.

Holland to Gardner, 0 runs

27.2
.

Holland to Gardner, 0 runs

27.1
.

Holland to Gardner, 0 runs

26.6
1

Barnes to Gardner, leg bye

26.5
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

26.4
.

Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs

26.3
.

Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs

26.2
1

Barnes to Gardner, 1 run

26.1
.

Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs

25.6
.

Holland to Grewcock, 0 runs

25.5
1

Holland to Gardner, leg bye

25.4
.

Holland to Gardner, 0 runs

25.3
1

Holland to Grewcock, 1 run

25.2
.

Holland to Grewcock, 0 runs

25.1
2

Holland to Grewcock, 2 runs

24.6
.

Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs

24.5
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

24.4
.

Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs

24.3
1

Barnes to Gardner, 1 run

24.2
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

24.1
.

Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs

23.6
.

Holland to Gardner, 0 runs

23.5
.

Holland to Gardner, 0 runs

23.4
1

Holland to Grewcock, 1 run

23.3
1

Holland to Gardner, 1 run

23.2
1

Holland to Grewcock, 1 run

23.1
4

Holland to Grewcock, 4 runs

22.6
.

Harris to Gardner, 0 runs

22.5
1

Harris to Grewcock, 1 run

22.4
1

Harris to Gardner, 1 run

22.3
.

Harris to Gardner, 0 runs

22.2
1

Harris to Grewcock, 1 run

22.1
.

Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs

21.6
.

Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs

21.5
.

Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs

21.4
.

Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs

21.3
4

Barnes to Gardner, 4 runs

21.2
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

21.1
1

Barnes to Gardner, 1 run

20.6
1

Harris to Gardner, 1 run

20.5
1

Harris to Grewcock, 1 run

20.4
.

Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs

20.3
.

Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs

20.2
.

Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs

20.1
4

Harris to Grewcock, 4 runs

19.6
.

Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs

19.5
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

19.4
.

Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs

19.3
.

Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs

19.2
4

Barnes to Grewcock, 4 runs

19.1
1

Barnes to Gardner, 1 run

18.6
1

Harris to Gardner, 1 run

18.5
.

Harris to Gardner, 0 runs

18.4
.

Harris to Gardner, 0 runs

18.3
4

Harris to Gardner, 4 runs

18.2
.

Harris to Gardner, 0 runs

18.1
1

Harris to Grewcock, 1 run

17.6
.

Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs

17.5
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

17.4
4

Barnes to Grewcock, 4 runs

17.3
.

Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs

17.2
1

Barnes to Gardner, 1 run

17.1
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

16.6
4

Harris to Gardner, 4 runs

16.5
1

Harris to Grewcock, 1 run

16.4
2

Harris to Grewcock, 2 runs

16.3
.

Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs

16.2
.

Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs

16.1
.

Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs

15.6
.

Anderson to Gardner, 0 runs

15.5
.

Anderson to Gardner, 0 runs

15.4
.

Anderson to Gardner, 0 runs

15.3
4

Anderson to Gardner, 4 runs

15.2
.

Anderson to Gardner, 0 runs

15.1
4

Anderson to Gardner, 4 runs

14.6
.

Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs

14.5
.

Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs

14.4
1

Harris to Gardner, 1 run

14.3
.

Harris to Gardner, 0 runs

14.2
3

Harris to Grewcock, 3 runs

14.1
.

Harris to Grewcock, 0 runs

13.6
.

Anderson to Gardner, 0 runs

13.5
.

Anderson to Gardner, 0 runs

13.4
W

Anderson to Sophia Smale, wicket (lbw - Sophia Smale)

13.3
1

Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run

13.2
1

Anderson to Sophia Smale, 1 run

13.1
1

Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run

12.6
1

Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run

12.5
.

Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs

12.4
2

Skelton to Grewcock, 2 runs

12.3
.

Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs

12.2
1

Skelton to Sophia Smale, 1 run

12.1
2

Skelton to Sophia Smale, 2 runs

11.6
.

Anderson to Grewcock, 0 runs

11.5
.

Anderson to Grewcock, 0 runs

11.4
1

Anderson to Sophia Smale, 1 run

11.4
2

Anderson to Grewcock, 2 wides

11.3
4

Anderson to Grewcock, 4 runs

11.2
.

Anderson to Grewcock, 0 runs

11.1
1

Anderson to Sophia Smale, 1 run

10.6
1

Skelton to Sophia Smale, 1 run

10.5
.

Skelton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

10.4
.

Skelton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

10.3
.

Skelton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

10.2
1

Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run

10.1
1

Skelton to Sophia Smale, 1 run

9.6
.

Anderson to Grewcock, 0 runs

9.5
1

Anderson to Sophia Smale, 1 run

9.4
.

Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

9.3
.

Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

9.2
.

Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

9.1
.

Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

8.6
.

Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs

8.5
.

Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs

8.4
.

Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs

8.3
.

Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs

8.2
.

Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs

8.1
.

Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs

7.6
.

Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

7.5
.

Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

7.4
4

Anderson to Sophia Smale, 4 runs

7.3
.

Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

7.2
.

Anderson to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

7.1
1

Anderson to Grewcock, 1 run

6.6
.

Griffiths to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

6.5
.

Griffiths to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

6.4
.

Griffiths to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

6.3
W

Griffiths to Dowse, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dowse)

6.2
.

Griffiths to Dowse, 0 runs

6.1
1

Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run

6.1
1

Griffiths to Grewcock, wide

5.6
.

Skelton to Dowse, 0 runs

5.5
1

Skelton to Grewcock, 1 run

5.4
.

Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs

5.3
2

Skelton to Grewcock, 2 runs

5.2
W

Skelton to Griffith, appeal, wicket (caught - Griffith)

5.1
.

Skelton to Griffith, 0 runs

4.6
2

Griffiths to Dowse, 2 runs

4.5
1

Griffiths to Griffith, 1 run

4.4
1

Griffiths to Dowse, 1 run

4.3
4

Griffiths to Dowse, 4 runs

4.2
.

Griffiths to Dowse, 0 runs

4.1
.

Griffiths to Dowse, 0 runs

3.6
1

Skelton to Dowse, 1 run

3.5
.

Skelton to Dowse, 0 runs

3.4
.

Skelton to Dowse, 0 runs

3.3
.

Skelton to Dowse, 0 runs

3.2
.

Skelton to Dowse, 0 runs

3.1
.

Skelton to Dowse, 0 runs

2.6
.

Griffiths to Griffith, 0 runs

2.5
1

Griffiths to Dowse, 1 run

2.4
W

Griffiths to Scrivens, appeal, wicket (bowled - Scrivens)

2.3
.

Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.2
.

Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.1
.

Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.6
1

Skelton to Scrivens, 1 run

1.5
.

Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.4
.

Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.3
1

Skelton to Griffith, 1 run

1.2
.

Skelton to Griffith, 0 runs

1.1
.

Skelton to Griffith, 0 runs

0.6
4

Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs

0.5
.

Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs

0.4
.

Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs

0.3
.

Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs

0.2
.

Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs

0.1
.

Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs

49.6
1

Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run

49.5
2

Scrivens to Griffiths, 2 runs

49.4
W

Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Harris)

49.3
1

Scrivens to Harris, 1 run

49.2
W

Scrivens to Anderson, appeal, wicket (stumped - Anderson)

49.1
.

Scrivens to Anderson, 0 runs

48.6
1

Gray to Anderson, 1 run

48.5
4

Gray to Anderson, 4 runs

48.4
W

Gray to Skelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Skelton)

48.3
2

Gray to Skelton, 2 runs

48.2
2

Gray to Skelton, 2 runs

48.1
1

Gray to Griffiths, 1 run

47.6
.

Grewcock to Skelton, 0 runs

47.5
.

Grewcock to Skelton, 0 runs

47.4
1

Grewcock to Griffiths, 1 run

47.3
.

Grewcock to Griffiths, 0 runs

47.2
1

Grewcock to Skelton, 1 run

47.1
1

Grewcock to Griffiths, 1 run

46.6
1

Gray to Griffiths, 1 run

46.5
1

Gray to Skelton, 1 run

46.4
4

Gray to Skelton, 4 runs

46.3
.

Gray to Skelton, 0 runs

46.2
1

Gray to Griffiths, 1 run

46.1
2

Gray to Griffiths, 2 runs

45.6
.

Grewcock to Skelton, 0 runs

45.5
1

Grewcock to Griffiths, 1 run

45.4
.

Grewcock to Griffiths, 0 runs

45.3
1

Grewcock to Skelton, 1 run

45.2
2

Grewcock to Skelton, 2 runs

45.1
.

Grewcock to Skelton, 0 runs

44.6
1

Munro to Skelton, 1 run

44.5
1

Munro to Griffiths, 1 run

44.4
1

Munro to Skelton, leg bye

44.3
W

Munro to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)

44.2
.

Munro to Jones, 0 runs

44.1
1

Munro to Griffiths, 1 run

43.6
1

Grewcock to Griffiths, 1 run

43.5
1

Grewcock to Jones, 1 run

43.4
1

Grewcock to Griffiths, leg bye

43.3
.

Grewcock to Griffiths, 0 runs

43.2
.

Grewcock to Griffiths, 0 runs

43.1
.

Grewcock to Griffiths, 0 runs

42.6
1

Munro to Griffiths, 1 run

42.5
1

Munro to Jones, 1 run

42.4
1

Munro to Griffiths, 1 run

42.3
4

Munro to Griffiths, 4 runs

42.2
1

Munro to Jones, 1 run

42.1
.

Munro to Jones, 0 runs

41.6
1

Sophia Smale to Jones, 1 run

41.5
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

41.4
1

Sophia Smale to Griffiths, 1 run

41.3
1

Sophia Smale to Jones, 1 run

41.3
1

Sophia Smale to Jones, wide

41.2
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

41.1
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

40.6
1

Munro to Jones, 1 run

40.5
1

Munro to Griffiths, 1 run

40.4
1

Munro to Jones, 1 run

40.3
1

Munro to Griffiths, 1 run

40.2
.

Munro to Griffiths, 0 runs

40.1
4

Munro to Griffiths, 4 runs

39.6
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

39.5
3

Sophia Smale to Griffiths, 3 runs

39.4
1

Sophia Smale to Jones, 1 run

39.3
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

39.3
1

Sophia Smale to Jones, wide

39.2
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

39.1
2

Sophia Smale to Jones, 2 runs

38.6
4

Munro to Griffiths, 4 runs

38.5
1

Munro to Jones, leg bye

38.4
.

Munro to Jones, 0 runs

38.3
2

Munro to Jones, 2 runs

38.2
1

Munro to Griffiths, 1 run

38.1
1

Munro to Jones, 1 run

37.6
1

Scrivens to Jones, 1 run

37.5
1

Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run

37.4
.

Scrivens to Griffiths, 0 runs

37.3
2

Scrivens to Griffiths, 2 runs

37.2
1

Scrivens to Jones, 1 run

37.1
.

Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs

36.6
2

Munro to Griffiths, 2 runs

36.5
.

Munro to Griffiths, 0 runs

36.4
1

Munro to Jones, leg bye

36.3
4

Munro to Jones, 4 runs

36.2
1

Munro to Griffiths, 1 run

36.1
.

Munro to Griffiths, 0 runs

35.6
4

Scrivens to Jones, 4 runs

35.5
1

Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run

35.4
.

Scrivens to Griffiths, 0 runs

35.3
.

Scrivens to Griffiths, 0 runs

35.2
.

Scrivens to Griffiths, 0 runs

35.1
.

Scrivens to Griffiths, 0 runs

35.1
1

Scrivens to Griffiths, wide

34.6
1

Gray to Griffiths, 1 run

34.5
4

Gray to Griffiths, 4 runs

34.4
1

Gray to Jones, 1 run

34.3
2

Gray to Jones, 2 runs

34.2
1

Gray to Griffiths, 1 run

34.1
.

Gray to Griffiths, 0 runs

33.6
.

Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs

33.5
1

Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run

33.4
1

Scrivens to Jones, 1 run

33.3
1

Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run

33.2
1

Scrivens to Jones, 1 run

33.1
.

Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs

32.6
1

Gray to Jones, 1 run

32.5
1

Gray to Griffiths, 1 run

32.4
1

Gray to Jones, 1 run

32.3
.

Gray to Jones, 0 runs

32.2
1

Gray to Griffiths, 1 run

32.1
W

Gray to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)

31.6
1

Scrivens to Learoyd, 1 run

31.5
.

Scrivens to Learoyd, 0 runs

31.4
1

Scrivens to Jones, 1 run

31.3
.

Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs

31.2
1

Scrivens to Learoyd, 1 run

31.1
1

Scrivens to Jones, 1 run

30.6
.

Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs

30.5
1

Gray to Jones, 1 run

30.4
4

Gray to Jones, 4 runs

30.3
1

Gray to Learoyd, 1 run

30.2
.

Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs

30.1
.

Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs

29.6
.

Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs

29.5
.

Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs

29.4
.

Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs

29.3
6

Scrivens to Jones, 6 runs

29.2
.

Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs

29.1
.

Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs

28.6
1

Grewcock to Jones, 1 run

28.5
4

Grewcock to Jones, 4 runs

28.4
4

Grewcock to Jones, 4 runs

28.3
2

Grewcock to Jones, 2 runs

28.2
.

Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs

28.1
1

Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run

27.6
.

Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs

27.5
.

Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs

27.4
.

Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs

27.3
.

Scrivens to Jones, 0 runs

27.2
2

Scrivens to Jones, 2 runs

27.1
1

Scrivens to Learoyd, 1 run

26.6
1

Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run

26.5
.

Grewcock to Learoyd, 0 runs

26.4
.

Grewcock to Learoyd, 0 runs

26.3
1

Grewcock to Jones, 1 run

26.3
1

Grewcock to Jones, wide

26.2
.

Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs

26.1
1

Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run

25.6
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

25.5
4

Sophia Smale to Jones, 4 runs

25.4
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

25.3
4

Sophia Smale to Jones, 4 runs

25.2
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

25.1
1

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run

24.6
.

Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs

24.5
1

Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run

24.4
1

Grewcock to Jones, 1 run

24.3
4

Grewcock to Jones, 4 runs

24.2
.

Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs

24.1
2

Grewcock to Jones, 2 runs

23.6
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

23.5
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

23.4
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

23.3
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

23.2
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

23.1
4

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 4 runs

22.6
.

Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs

22.5
1

Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run

22.4
1

Grewcock to Jones, 1 run

22.3
.

Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs

22.2
.

Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs

22.1
.

Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs

21.6
1

Sophia Smale to Jones, 1 run

21.5
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

21.4
2

Sophia Smale to Jones, 2 runs

21.3
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

21.2
1

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run

21.1
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

20.6
.

Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs

20.5
.

Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs

20.5
1

Grewcock to Jones, wide

20.4
1

Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run

20.3
1

Grewcock to Jones, 1 run

20.2
.

Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs

20.1
1

Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run

19.6
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

19.5
1

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run

19.4
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

19.3
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

19.2
1

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run

19.1
1

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run

18.6
.

Grewcock to Jones, 0 runs

18.5
1

Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run

18.4
1

Grewcock to Jones, 1 run

18.3
1

Grewcock to Learoyd, 1 run

18.3
1

Grewcock to Learoyd, wide

18.2
.

Grewcock to Learoyd, 0 runs

18.1
.

Grewcock to Learoyd, 0 runs

17.6
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

17.5
.

Sophia Smale to Jones, 0 runs

17.4
W

Sophia Smale to Hazell, wicket (lbw - Hazell)

17.3
4

Sophia Smale to Hazell, 4 runs

17.2
.

Sophia Smale to Hazell, 0 runs

17.1
.

Sophia Smale to Hazell, 0 runs

16.6
1

Grewcock to Hazell, 1 run

16.5
.

Grewcock to Hazell, 0 runs

16.4
.

Grewcock to Hazell, 0 runs

16.3
.

Grewcock to Hazell, 0 runs

16.2
W

Grewcock to Luff, wicket (lbw - Luff)

16.1
.

Grewcock to Luff, 0 runs

15.6
4

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 4 runs

15.5
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

15.4
1

Sophia Smale to Luff, leg bye

15.3
1

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run

15.2
4

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 4 runs

15.1
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

14.6
.

Coppack to Luff, 0 runs

14.5
.

Coppack to Luff, 0 runs

14.4
.

Coppack to Luff, 0 runs

14.3
1

Coppack to Learoyd, 1 run

14.2
1

Coppack to Luff, 1 run

14.1
2

Coppack to Luff, 2 runs

13.6
1

Sophia Smale to Luff, 1 run

13.5
1

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run

13.4
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

13.3
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

13.2
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

13.1
1

Sophia Smale to Luff, 1 run

12.6
4

Coppack to Learoyd, 4 runs

12.5
.

Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs

12.4
.

Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs

12.3
4

Coppack to Learoyd, 4 runs

12.2
4

Coppack to Learoyd, 4 runs

12.1
.

Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs

11.6
.

Sophia Smale to Luff, 0 runs

11.5
1

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run

11.4
1

Sophia Smale to Luff, 1 run

11.3
.

Sophia Smale to Luff, 0 runs

11.2
W

Sophia Smale to Odgers, wicket (lbw - Odgers)

11.1
.

Sophia Smale to Odgers, 0 runs

10.6
.

Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.5
.

Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.4
.

Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.3
4

Coppack to Learoyd, 4 runs

10.2
.

Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.1
1

Coppack to Odgers, 1 run

9.6
4

Munro to Learoyd, 4 runs

9.5
1

Munro to Odgers, 1 run

9.4
4

Munro to Odgers, 4 runs

9.3
1

Munro to Learoyd, 1 run

9.2
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

9.1
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.6
.

Coppack to Odgers, 0 runs

8.5
1

Coppack to Learoyd, 1 run

8.4
.

Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.3
1

Coppack to Odgers, 1 run

8.2
4

Coppack to Odgers, 4 runs

8.1
.

Coppack to Odgers, 0 runs

7.6
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

7.5
1

Munro to Odgers, 1 run

7.4
1

Munro to Learoyd, 1 run

7.3
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

7.2
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

7.1
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.6
4

Gray to Odgers, 4 runs

6.5
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

6.4
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

6.3
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

6.2
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

6.1
2

Gray to Odgers, 2 leg byes

5.6
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.5
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.4
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.3
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.2
W

Munro to Holland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Holland)

5.1
.

Munro to Holland, 0 runs

4.6
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

4.5
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

4.4
2

Gray to Odgers, 2 runs

4.3
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

4.2
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

4.1
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

3.6
4

Munro to Holland, 4 runs

3.5
.

Munro to Holland, 0 runs

3.4
4

Munro to Holland, 4 runs

3.3
.

Munro to Holland, 0 runs

3.2
.

Munro to Holland, 0 runs

3.1
.

Munro to Holland, 0 runs

2.6
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

2.5
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

2.4
2

Gray to Odgers, 2 runs

2.3
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

2.2
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

2.1
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

1.6
4

Munro to Holland, 4 runs

1.5
.

Munro to Holland, 0 runs

1.4
.

Munro to Holland, 0 runs

1.3
.

Munro to Holland, 0 runs

1.2
.

Munro to Holland, 0 runs

1.1
.

Munro to Holland, 0 runs

0.6
4

Gray to Odgers, 4 runs

0.5
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

0.4
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

0.3
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

0.2
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

0.1
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs