Squads Somerset vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

268

ESS
ESS

269

Playing

SOM
SOM
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Harris Lola

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Gray Eva

bowler

Bench

SOM
SOM
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Davis Ruby

batsman

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Vukusic Erin

no information yet