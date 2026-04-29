Squads Somerset vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Holland Niamh
bowler
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Smale Sophia
bowler
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Miller Florence H
batsman
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Munro Sophie
bowler
Harris Lola
no information yet
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Gray Eva
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Davis Ruby
batsman
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Macleod Alice
batsman
Knight Heather
batsman
Vukusic Erin
no information yet