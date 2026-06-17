H2h Somerset vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 17.06.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

161

WAR
WAR

160

Somerset vs Warwickshire

T20, T20 Blast, Women

SOMSomerset

126

WARWarwickshire

123

T20, T20 Blast, Women

WARWarwickshire

166

SOMSomerset

167

List a, One-Day Cup, Women

WARWarwickshire

336

SOMSomerset

302
Show more matches