Match details Somerset vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 17.06.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

161

WAR
WAR

160

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, June 17, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Luff Sophie Natasha, Learoyd Anika, Holland Niamh, Hazell Jess, Jones Katie, Griffiths Alex, Skelton Chloe, Anderson Ellie, Harris Lola, Barnes Olivia
BenchCorney Emma, Davis Ruby, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Knight Heather, Robbins Mollie, Vukusic Erin, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersSurenkumar Amuruthaa, Redmayne Georgia, Austin Meg, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Freeborn Abbey, Taylor Mary, Davis Georgia, Stonehouse Alexa, Baker Hannah, Brett Phoebe
BenchArlott Emily, Brewer Chloe, Ellis Bethan, Perrin Davina, Taylor Millie, Wong Issy, Wraith Natasha

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet