Squads Somerset vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 17.06.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

161

WAR
WAR

160

Playing

SOM
SOM
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Austin Meg

batsman

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Harris Lola

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Bench

SOM
SOM
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Davis Ruby

batsman

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Wong Issy

bowler

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Willis Bea

no information yet