Squads Somerset vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 17.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Austin Meg
batsman
Holland Niamh
bowler
George Katie
bowler
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Davis Georgia
bowler
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Harris Lola
no information yet
Baker Hannah
bowler
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Corney Emma
batsman
Arlott Emily
bowler
Davis Ruby
batsman
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Knight Heather
batsman
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Wong Issy
bowler
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Willis Bea
no information yet