Highlights Somerset vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 17.06.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

161

WAR
WAR

160

21.4
4

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 4 runs

21.3
.

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

21.2
2

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 2 runs

21.1
.

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

20.6
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

20.5
.

Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs

20.4
1

Davis to Hazell, 1 run

20.3
.

Davis to Hazell, 0 runs

20.2
.

Davis to Hazell, 0 runs

20.1
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

19.6
1

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

19.5
1

Mary Taylor to Hazell, 1 run

19.4
.

Mary Taylor to Hazell, 0 runs

19.3
.

Mary Taylor to Hazell, 0 runs

19.2
1

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

19.1
1

Mary Taylor to Hazell, 1 run

18.6
6

Baker to Learoyd, 6 runs

18.5
2

Baker to Learoyd, 2 runs

18.4
4

Baker to Learoyd, 4 runs

18.3
2

Baker to Learoyd, 2 runs

18.2
.

Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs

18.1
.

Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs

17.6
1

Pavely to Learoyd, 1 run

17.4
1

Pavely to Learoyd, wide

17.3
.

Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs

17.2
.

Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs

17.1
1

Pavely to Hazell, 1 run

16.6
.

Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs

16.5
4

Baker to Learoyd, 4 runs

16.4
1

Baker to Hazell, 1 run

16.3
1

Baker to Learoyd, 1 run

16.2
.

Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs

16.1
.

Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs

15.6
1

Pavely to Learoyd, 1 run

15.5
1

Pavely to Hazell, 1 run

15.4
4

And another! Hazell plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

15.3
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

15.2
2

Pavely to Hazell, 2 runs

15.1
4

Pavely to Hazell, 4 runs

14.6
4

Baker to Learoyd, 4 runs

14.5
.

Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs

14.4
1

Baker to Hazell, 1 run

14.3
4

Baker to Hazell, 4 runs

14.2
.

Baker to Hazell, 0 runs

14.1
1

Baker to Learoyd, 1 run

14.1
1

Baker to Learoyd, wide

13.6
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

13.5
1

Pavely to Learoyd, 1 run

13.4
.

Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs

13.3
1

Pavely to Hazell, 1 run

13.2
4

Pavely to Hazell, 4 runs

13.1
1

Pavely to Learoyd, 1 run

12.6
1

Baker to Learoyd, 1 run

12.5
1

Baker to Hazell, 1 run

12.4
4

Baker to Hazell, 4 runs

12.3
.

Baker to Hazell, 0 runs

12.2
.

Baker to Hazell, 0 runs

12.1
1

Baker to Learoyd, 1 run

11.6
W

Davis to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

11.5
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

11.4
6

Davis to Learoyd, 6 runs

11.3
4

Davis to Learoyd, 4 runs

11.2
1

Davis to Holland, 1 run

11.1
.

Davis to Holland, 0 runs

10.6
1

Stonehouse to Holland, 1 run

10.5
1

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run

10.4
.

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.3
.

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.2
4

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 4 runs

10.1
.

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

9.6
4

Davis to Holland, 4 runs

9.5
2

Davis to Holland, 2 runs

9.4
.

Davis to Holland, 0 runs

9.3
.

Davis to Holland, 0 runs

9.2
4

Davis to Holland, 4 runs

9.1
.

Davis to Holland, 0 runs

8.6
.

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.5
1

Stonehouse to Holland, 1 run

8.4
.

Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs

8.3
W

Stonehouse to Luff, appeal, wicket (caught - Luff)

8.2
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

8.1
4

Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs

7.6
1

Davis to Luff, 1 run

7.5
.

Davis to Luff, 0 runs

7.4
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

7.3
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Learoyd plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

7.2
.

0 runs

7.1
.

0 runs

6.6
2

Stonehouse to Luff, 2 runs

6.5
1

Stonehouse to Learoyd, leg bye

6.4
.

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.3
1lb

Luff plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

6.2
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

6.1
4

Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs

5.6
1

Brett to Luff, 1 run

5.5
.

Brett to Luff, 0 runs

5.4
4

Brett to Luff, 4 runs

5.3
.

Brett to Luff, 0 runs

5.2
4

And another! Luff plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

5.1
1

Learoyd plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.6
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

4.5
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

4.4
1

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run

4.3
.

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.2
.

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.1
1

Stonehouse to Luff, 1 run

3.6
.

Brett to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.5
.

Brett to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.4
1

Brett to Luff, 1 run

3.3
1

Brett to Learoyd, 1 run

3.2
.

Brett to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.1
1

Brett to Luff, 1 run

2.6
1

Stonehouse to Luff, 1 run

2.5
1

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run

2.4
4

And again! Learoyd plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

2.3
W

Stonehouse to Luff, appeal, wicket (run out - Odgers)

2.2
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

2.2
1

Stonehouse to Luff, wide

2.1
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

1.6
1

Brett to Luff, 1 run

1.5
.

Brett to Luff, 0 runs

1.4
4

Brett to Luff, 4 runs

1.3
4

Brett to Luff, 4 runs

1.2
1

Brett to Odgers, 1 run

1.1
1

Brett to Luff, 1 run

0.6
4

Stonehouse to Odgers, 4 runs

0.5
1

Stonehouse to Luff, leg bye

0.4
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

0.3
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

0.2
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

0.1
1

Stonehouse to Odgers, 1 run

33.3
W

Barnes to Baker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Baker)

33.2
.

Barnes to Baker, 0 runs

33.1
.

Barnes to Baker, 0 runs

32.6
.

Harris to Brett, 0 runs

32.6
1

Harris to Brett, wide

32.5
.

Harris to Brett, 0 runs

32.4
.

Harris to Brett, 0 runs

32.3
.

Harris to Brett, 0 runs

32.2
W

Harris to Stonehouse, appeal, wicket (caught - Stonehouse)

32.1
.

Harris to Stonehouse, 0 runs

31.6
.

Barnes to Baker, 0 runs

31.5
.

Barnes to Baker, 0 runs

31.4
.

Barnes to Baker, 0 runs

31.3
.

Barnes to Baker, 0 runs

31.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Davis)

31.1
.

Barnes to Stonehouse, 0 runs

30.6
.

0 runs

30.5
W

Harris to Mary Taylor, leg bye, appeal, wicket (run out - Mary Taylor)

30.4
1

Harris to Davis, 1 run

30.3
.

Harris to Davis, 0 runs

30.2
W

Harris to Freeborn, wicket (bowled - Freeborn)

30.1
.

Harris to Freeborn, 0 runs

29.6
.

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

29.5
W

wicket (bowled - George)

29.4
.

Barnes to George, 0 runs

29.3
1

Freeborn defends for a run.

29.2
1

Barnes to Freeborn, 1 run

29.1
.

0 runs

28.6
1

Harris to George, 1 run

28.5
.

Harris to George, 0 runs

28.4
.

Harris to George, 0 runs

28.3
1

Harris to Freeborn, 1 run

28.2
1

Harris to George, 1 run

28.1
.

Harris to George, 0 runs

27.6
.

Barnes to Freeborn, 0 runs

27.5
.

Barnes to Freeborn, 0 runs

27.4
.

Barnes to Freeborn, 0 runs

27.3
.

Barnes to Freeborn, 0 runs

27.2
1

Barnes to George, 1 run

27.1
.

Barnes to George, 0 runs

26.6
.

Harris to Freeborn, 0 runs

26.5
W

Harris to Pavely, appeal, wicket (stumped - Pavely)

26.4
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

26.3
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

26.2
W

Harris to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)

26.1
.

Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

25.6
1

Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run

25.6
1

Barnes to Surenkumar, wide

25.5
1

Barnes to George, 1 run

25.4
1

Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run

25.3
.

0 runs

25.2
1

Barnes to George, 1 run

25.1
.

Barnes to George, 0 runs

24.6
.

Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

24.5
1

Harris to George, 1 run

24.5
3

Harris to George, 3 wides

24.4
.

Harris to George, 0 runs

24.3
4

Harris to George, 4 runs

24.2
4

Harris to George, 4 runs

24.1
.

Harris to George, 0 runs

23.6
1

Holland to George, 1 run

23.5
1

Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run

23.2
.

Holland to Surenkumar, 0 runs

23.1
1

Holland to George, 1 run

22.6
1

Harris to George, 1 run

22.5
1

Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run

22.4
.

Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

22.3
.

Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

22.2
1

Harris to George, 1 run

22.1
1

Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run

21.6
.

Holland to George, 0 runs

21.5
.

Holland to George, 0 runs

21.4
4

Holland to George, 4 runs

21.3
4

Holland to George, 4 runs

21.2
1

Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run

21.1
.

Holland to Surenkumar, 0 runs

20.6
.

Harris to George, 0 runs

20.5
.

Harris to George, 0 runs

20.4
1

Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run

20.3
1

Harris to George, 1 run

20.2
2

Harris to George, 2 runs

20.1
.

Harris to George, 0 runs

19.6
1

Holland to George, 1 run

19.6
1

Holland to George, wide

19.5
W

Holland to Austin, wicket (lbw - Austin)

19.4
.

Holland to Austin, 0 runs

19.3
.

Holland to Austin, 0 runs

19.2
1

Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run

19.1
.

Holland to Surenkumar, 0 runs

18.6
.

Harris to Austin, 0 runs

18.5
.

Harris to Austin, 0 runs

18.4
.

0 runs

18.3
1

Surenkumar plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

18.2
1

Harris to Austin, leg bye

18.1
4

Harris to Austin, 4 runs

17.6
1

Holland to Austin, 1 run

17.5
4

Holland to Austin, 4 runs

17.4
1

Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run

17.3
1

Holland to Austin, 1 run

17.2
.

Holland to Austin, 0 runs

17.2
1

Holland to Austin, wide

17.1
.

Holland to Austin, 0 runs

16.6
1

Harris to Austin, leg bye

16.5
.

Harris to Austin, 0 runs

16.4
1

Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run

16.3
.

Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

16.2
.

Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

16.1
1

Harris to Austin, 1 run

15.6
.

Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

15.5
.

Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

15.4
4

Barnes to Surenkumar, 4 runs

15.3
1

Barnes to Austin, 1 run

15.2
.

Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

15.1
.

Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

14.6
.

Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

14.5
1

Skelton to Austin, 1 run

14.4
1

Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run

14.3
4

Skelton to Surenkumar, 4 runs

14.2
1

Skelton to Austin, 1 run

14.1
1

Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run

13.6
1

Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run

13.5
.

Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

13.4
.

Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

13.3
4

Barnes to Surenkumar, 4 runs

13.2
1

Barnes to Austin, leg bye

13.1
.

Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

12.6
.

Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

12.5
1

Skelton to Austin, 1 run

12.4
.

Skelton to Austin, 0 runs

12.3
1

Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run

12.2
.

Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

12.1
.

Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.6
.

Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

11.5
.

Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

11.4
1

Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run

11.3
.

Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.2
.

Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.1
.

Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

10.6
1

Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run

10.4
.

Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

10.3
1

Skelton to Austin, 1 run

10.2
.

Skelton to Austin, 0 runs

10.1
.

Skelton to Austin, 0 runs

9.6
4

Barnes to Surenkumar, 4 runs

9.5
.

Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.4
.

Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.3
1

Barnes to Austin, 1 run

9.2
.

Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

9.1
W

Barnes to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Redmayne)

8.6
.

Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.5
.

Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.4
.

Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.3
4

Skelton to Surenkumar, 4 runs

8.2
.

Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.2
1

Skelton to Surenkumar, wide

8.1
4

Skelton to Surenkumar, 4 runs

7.6
1

Anderson to Surenkumar, 1 run

7.5
4

Anderson to Surenkumar, 4 runs

7.4
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.3
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.2
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.1
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

6.6
.

Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

6.5
.

Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

6.4
.

Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

6.3
4

Griffiths to Redmayne, 4 runs

6.2
.

Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

6.1
4

Griffiths to Redmayne, 4 runs

5.6
1

Anderson to Redmayne, 1 run

5.5
.

Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.4
.

Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.3
.

Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.2
.

Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.1
4

Anderson to Redmayne, 4 runs

4.6
.

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.5
3

Griffiths to Redmayne, 3 runs

4.4
.

Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

4.3
.

Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

4.2
.

Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

4.1
1

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 1 run

4.1
1

Griffiths to Surenkumar, wide

3.6
4

Anderson to Redmayne, 4 runs

3.5
1

Anderson to Surenkumar, 1 run

3.4
4

Anderson to Surenkumar, 4 runs

3.3
4

Anderson to Surenkumar, 4 runs

3.3
1

Anderson to Surenkumar, wide

3.2
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.2
5

Anderson to Surenkumar, 5 wides

3.1
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.6
.

Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.5
.

Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.4
.

Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.3
1

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 1 run

2.2
.

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.1
1

Redmayne defends for a run.

1.6
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.5
1

Anderson to Redmayne, 1 run

1.4
4

Anderson to Redmayne, 4 runs

1.3
.

Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs

1.2
.

Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs

1.1
1

Anderson to Surenkumar, 1 run

0.6
.

Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

0.5
4

Griffiths to Redmayne, 4 runs

0.4
.

Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

0.3
2

Griffiths to Redmayne, 2 runs

0.2
.

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.1
.

0 runs