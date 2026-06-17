21.4 4 Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 4 runs

21.3 . Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

21.2 2 Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 2 runs

21.1 . Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

20.6 1 Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

20.5 . Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs

20.4 1 Davis to Hazell, 1 run

20.3 . Davis to Hazell, 0 runs

20.2 . Davis to Hazell, 0 runs

20.1 1 Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

19.6 1 Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

19.5 1 Mary Taylor to Hazell, 1 run

19.4 . Mary Taylor to Hazell, 0 runs

19.3 . Mary Taylor to Hazell, 0 runs

19.2 1 Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

19.1 1 Mary Taylor to Hazell, 1 run

18.6 6 Baker to Learoyd, 6 runs

18.5 2 Baker to Learoyd, 2 runs

18.4 4 Baker to Learoyd, 4 runs

18.3 2 Baker to Learoyd, 2 runs

18.2 . Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs

18.1 . Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs

17.6 1 Pavely to Learoyd, 1 run

17.4 1 Pavely to Learoyd, wide

17.3 . Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs

17.2 . Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs

17.1 1 Pavely to Hazell, 1 run

16.6 . Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs

16.5 4 Baker to Learoyd, 4 runs

16.4 1 Baker to Hazell, 1 run

16.3 1 Baker to Learoyd, 1 run

16.2 . Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs

16.1 . Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs

15.6 1 Pavely to Learoyd, 1 run

15.5 1 Pavely to Hazell, 1 run

15.4 4 And another! Hazell plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

15.3 . Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

15.2 2 Pavely to Hazell, 2 runs

15.1 4 Pavely to Hazell, 4 runs

14.6 4 Baker to Learoyd, 4 runs

14.5 . Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs

14.4 1 Baker to Hazell, 1 run

14.3 4 Baker to Hazell, 4 runs

14.2 . Baker to Hazell, 0 runs

14.1 1 Baker to Learoyd, 1 run

14.1 1 Baker to Learoyd, wide

13.6 . Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

13.5 1 Pavely to Learoyd, 1 run

13.4 . Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs

13.3 1 Pavely to Hazell, 1 run

13.2 4 Pavely to Hazell, 4 runs

13.1 1 Pavely to Learoyd, 1 run

12.6 1 Baker to Learoyd, 1 run

12.5 1 Baker to Hazell, 1 run

12.4 4 Baker to Hazell, 4 runs

12.3 . Baker to Hazell, 0 runs

12.2 . Baker to Hazell, 0 runs

12.1 1 Baker to Learoyd, 1 run

11.6 W Davis to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

11.5 1 Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

11.4 6 Davis to Learoyd, 6 runs

11.3 4 Davis to Learoyd, 4 runs

11.2 1 Davis to Holland, 1 run

11.1 . Davis to Holland, 0 runs

10.6 1 Stonehouse to Holland, 1 run

10.5 1 Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run

10.4 . Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.3 . Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.2 4 Stonehouse to Learoyd, 4 runs

10.1 . Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

9.6 4 Davis to Holland, 4 runs

9.5 2 Davis to Holland, 2 runs

9.4 . Davis to Holland, 0 runs

9.3 . Davis to Holland, 0 runs

9.2 4 Davis to Holland, 4 runs

9.1 . Davis to Holland, 0 runs

8.6 . Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.5 1 Stonehouse to Holland, 1 run

8.4 . Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs

8.3 W Stonehouse to Luff, appeal, wicket (caught - Luff)

8.2 . Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

8.1 4 Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs

7.6 1 Davis to Luff, 1 run

7.5 . Davis to Luff, 0 runs

7.4 1 Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

7.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Learoyd plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

7.2 . 0 runs

7.1 . 0 runs

6.6 2 Stonehouse to Luff, 2 runs

6.5 1 Stonehouse to Learoyd, leg bye

6.4 . Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.3 1lb Luff plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

6.2 . Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

6.1 4 Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs

5.6 1 Brett to Luff, 1 run

5.5 . Brett to Luff, 0 runs

5.4 4 Brett to Luff, 4 runs

5.3 . Brett to Luff, 0 runs

5.2 4 And another! Luff plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

5.1 1 Learoyd plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.6 . Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

4.5 . Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

4.4 1 Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run

4.3 . Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.2 . Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.1 1 Stonehouse to Luff, 1 run

3.6 . Brett to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.5 . Brett to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.4 1 Brett to Luff, 1 run

3.3 1 Brett to Learoyd, 1 run

3.2 . Brett to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.1 1 Brett to Luff, 1 run

2.6 1 Stonehouse to Luff, 1 run

2.5 1 Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run

2.4 4 And again! Learoyd plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

2.3 W Stonehouse to Luff, appeal, wicket (run out - Odgers)

2.2 . Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

2.2 1 Stonehouse to Luff, wide

2.1 . Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

1.6 1 Brett to Luff, 1 run

1.5 . Brett to Luff, 0 runs

1.4 4 Brett to Luff, 4 runs

1.3 4 Brett to Luff, 4 runs

1.2 1 Brett to Odgers, 1 run

1.1 1 Brett to Luff, 1 run

0.6 4 Stonehouse to Odgers, 4 runs

0.5 1 Stonehouse to Luff, leg bye

0.4 . Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

0.3 . Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

0.2 . Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

0.1 1 Stonehouse to Odgers, 1 run

33.3 W Barnes to Baker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Baker)

33.2 . Barnes to Baker, 0 runs

33.1 . Barnes to Baker, 0 runs

32.6 . Harris to Brett, 0 runs

32.6 1 Harris to Brett, wide

32.5 . Harris to Brett, 0 runs

32.4 . Harris to Brett, 0 runs

32.3 . Harris to Brett, 0 runs

32.2 W Harris to Stonehouse, appeal, wicket (caught - Stonehouse)

32.1 . Harris to Stonehouse, 0 runs

31.6 . Barnes to Baker, 0 runs

31.5 . Barnes to Baker, 0 runs

31.4 . Barnes to Baker, 0 runs

31.3 . Barnes to Baker, 0 runs

31.2 W appeal, wicket (caught - Davis)

31.1 . Barnes to Stonehouse, 0 runs

30.6 . 0 runs

30.5 W Harris to Mary Taylor, leg bye, appeal, wicket (run out - Mary Taylor)

30.4 1 Harris to Davis, 1 run

30.3 . Harris to Davis, 0 runs

30.2 W Harris to Freeborn, wicket (bowled - Freeborn)

30.1 . Harris to Freeborn, 0 runs

29.6 . Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

29.5 W wicket (bowled - George)

29.4 . Barnes to George, 0 runs

29.3 1 Freeborn defends for a run.

29.2 1 Barnes to Freeborn, 1 run

29.1 . 0 runs

28.6 1 Harris to George, 1 run

28.5 . Harris to George, 0 runs

28.4 . Harris to George, 0 runs

28.3 1 Harris to Freeborn, 1 run

28.2 1 Harris to George, 1 run

28.1 . Harris to George, 0 runs

27.6 . Barnes to Freeborn, 0 runs

27.5 . Barnes to Freeborn, 0 runs

27.4 . Barnes to Freeborn, 0 runs

27.3 . Barnes to Freeborn, 0 runs

27.2 1 Barnes to George, 1 run

27.1 . Barnes to George, 0 runs

26.6 . Harris to Freeborn, 0 runs

26.5 W Harris to Pavely, appeal, wicket (stumped - Pavely)

26.4 . Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

26.3 . Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

26.2 W Harris to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)

26.1 . Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

25.6 1 Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run

25.6 1 Barnes to Surenkumar, wide

25.5 1 Barnes to George, 1 run

25.4 1 Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run

25.3 . 0 runs

25.2 1 Barnes to George, 1 run

25.1 . Barnes to George, 0 runs

24.6 . Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

24.5 1 Harris to George, 1 run

24.5 3 Harris to George, 3 wides

24.4 . Harris to George, 0 runs

24.3 4 Harris to George, 4 runs

24.2 4 Harris to George, 4 runs

24.1 . Harris to George, 0 runs

23.6 1 Holland to George, 1 run

23.5 1 Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run

23.2 . Holland to Surenkumar, 0 runs

23.1 1 Holland to George, 1 run

22.6 1 Harris to George, 1 run

22.5 1 Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run

22.4 . Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

22.3 . Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

22.2 1 Harris to George, 1 run

22.1 1 Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run

21.6 . Holland to George, 0 runs

21.5 . Holland to George, 0 runs

21.4 4 Holland to George, 4 runs

21.3 4 Holland to George, 4 runs

21.2 1 Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run

21.1 . Holland to Surenkumar, 0 runs

20.6 . Harris to George, 0 runs

20.5 . Harris to George, 0 runs

20.4 1 Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run

20.3 1 Harris to George, 1 run

20.2 2 Harris to George, 2 runs

20.1 . Harris to George, 0 runs

19.6 1 Holland to George, 1 run

19.6 1 Holland to George, wide

19.5 W Holland to Austin, wicket (lbw - Austin)

19.4 . Holland to Austin, 0 runs

19.3 . Holland to Austin, 0 runs

19.2 1 Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run

19.1 . Holland to Surenkumar, 0 runs

18.6 . Harris to Austin, 0 runs

18.5 . Harris to Austin, 0 runs

18.4 . 0 runs

18.3 1 Surenkumar plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

18.2 1 Harris to Austin, leg bye

18.1 4 Harris to Austin, 4 runs

17.6 1 Holland to Austin, 1 run

17.5 4 Holland to Austin, 4 runs

17.4 1 Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run

17.3 1 Holland to Austin, 1 run

17.2 . Holland to Austin, 0 runs

17.2 1 Holland to Austin, wide

17.1 . Holland to Austin, 0 runs

16.6 1 Harris to Austin, leg bye

16.5 . Harris to Austin, 0 runs

16.4 1 Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run

16.3 . Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

16.2 . Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

16.1 1 Harris to Austin, 1 run

15.6 . Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

15.5 . Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

15.4 4 Barnes to Surenkumar, 4 runs

15.3 1 Barnes to Austin, 1 run

15.2 . Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

15.1 . Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

14.6 . Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

14.5 1 Skelton to Austin, 1 run

14.4 1 Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run

14.3 4 Skelton to Surenkumar, 4 runs

14.2 1 Skelton to Austin, 1 run

14.1 1 Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run

13.6 1 Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run

13.5 . Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

13.4 . Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

13.3 4 Barnes to Surenkumar, 4 runs

13.2 1 Barnes to Austin, leg bye

13.1 . Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

12.6 . Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

12.5 1 Skelton to Austin, 1 run

12.4 . Skelton to Austin, 0 runs

12.3 1 Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run

12.2 . Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

12.1 . Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.6 . Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

11.5 . Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

11.4 1 Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run

11.3 . Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.2 . Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.1 . Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

10.6 1 Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run

10.4 . Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

10.3 1 Skelton to Austin, 1 run

10.2 . Skelton to Austin, 0 runs

10.1 . Skelton to Austin, 0 runs

9.6 4 Barnes to Surenkumar, 4 runs

9.5 . Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.4 . Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.3 1 Barnes to Austin, 1 run

9.2 . Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

9.1 W Barnes to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Redmayne)

8.6 . Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.5 . Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.4 . Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.3 4 Skelton to Surenkumar, 4 runs

8.2 . Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.2 1 Skelton to Surenkumar, wide

8.1 4 Skelton to Surenkumar, 4 runs

7.6 1 Anderson to Surenkumar, 1 run

7.5 4 Anderson to Surenkumar, 4 runs

7.4 . Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.3 . Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.2 . Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.1 . Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

6.6 . Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

6.5 . Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

6.4 . Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

6.3 4 Griffiths to Redmayne, 4 runs

6.2 . Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

6.1 4 Griffiths to Redmayne, 4 runs

5.6 1 Anderson to Redmayne, 1 run

5.5 . Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.4 . Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.3 . Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.2 . Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.1 4 Anderson to Redmayne, 4 runs

4.6 . Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.5 3 Griffiths to Redmayne, 3 runs

4.4 . Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

4.3 . Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

4.2 . Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

4.1 1 Griffiths to Surenkumar, 1 run

4.1 1 Griffiths to Surenkumar, wide

3.6 4 Anderson to Redmayne, 4 runs

3.5 1 Anderson to Surenkumar, 1 run

3.4 4 Anderson to Surenkumar, 4 runs

3.3 4 Anderson to Surenkumar, 4 runs

3.3 1 Anderson to Surenkumar, wide

3.2 . Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.2 5 Anderson to Surenkumar, 5 wides

3.1 . Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.6 . Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.5 . Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.4 . Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.3 1 Griffiths to Surenkumar, 1 run

2.2 . Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.1 1 Redmayne defends for a run.

1.6 . Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.5 1 Anderson to Redmayne, 1 run

1.4 4 Anderson to Redmayne, 4 runs

1.3 . Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs

1.2 . Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs

1.1 1 Anderson to Surenkumar, 1 run

0.6 . Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

0.5 4 Griffiths to Redmayne, 4 runs

0.4 . Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs

0.3 2 Griffiths to Redmayne, 2 runs

0.2 . Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs