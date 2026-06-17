Highlights Somerset vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 17.06.2026
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs
Davis to Hazell, 1 run
Davis to Hazell, 0 runs
Davis to Hazell, 0 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Hazell, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Hazell, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Hazell, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Hazell, 1 run
Baker to Learoyd, 6 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 2 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 4 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 2 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs
Pavely to Learoyd, 1 run
Pavely to Learoyd, wide
Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs
Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 1 run
Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 4 runs
Baker to Hazell, 1 run
Baker to Learoyd, 1 run
Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs
Pavely to Learoyd, 1 run
Pavely to Hazell, 1 run
And another! Hazell plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 2 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 4 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 4 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs
Baker to Hazell, 1 run
Baker to Hazell, 4 runs
Baker to Hazell, 0 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 1 run
Baker to Learoyd, wide
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Learoyd, 1 run
Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 1 run
Pavely to Hazell, 4 runs
Pavely to Learoyd, 1 run
Baker to Learoyd, 1 run
Baker to Hazell, 1 run
Baker to Hazell, 4 runs
Baker to Hazell, 0 runs
Baker to Hazell, 0 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 1 run
Davis to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Davis to Learoyd, 6 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 4 runs
Davis to Holland, 1 run
Davis to Holland, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Holland, 1 run
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 4 runs
Davis to Holland, 2 runs
Davis to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 4 runs
Davis to Holland, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Holland, 1 run
Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, appeal, wicket (caught - Luff)
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs
Davis to Luff, 1 run
Davis to Luff, 0 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Back-to-back boundaries! Learoyd plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
0 runs
0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, leg bye
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs
Luff plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs
Brett to Luff, 1 run
Brett to Luff, 0 runs
Brett to Luff, 4 runs
Brett to Luff, 0 runs
And another! Luff plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Learoyd plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 1 run
Brett to Learoyd, 0 runs
Brett to Learoyd, 0 runs
Brett to Luff, 1 run
Brett to Learoyd, 1 run
Brett to Learoyd, 0 runs
Brett to Luff, 1 run
Stonehouse to Luff, 1 run
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run
And again! Learoyd plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Stonehouse to Luff, appeal, wicket (run out - Odgers)
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, wide
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Brett to Luff, 1 run
Brett to Luff, 0 runs
Brett to Luff, 4 runs
Brett to Luff, 4 runs
Brett to Odgers, 1 run
Brett to Luff, 1 run
Stonehouse to Odgers, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, leg bye
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Odgers, 1 run
Barnes to Baker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Baker)
Barnes to Baker, 0 runs
Barnes to Baker, 0 runs
Harris to Brett, 0 runs
Harris to Brett, wide
Harris to Brett, 0 runs
Harris to Brett, 0 runs
Harris to Brett, 0 runs
Harris to Stonehouse, appeal, wicket (caught - Stonehouse)
Harris to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Barnes to Baker, 0 runs
Barnes to Baker, 0 runs
Barnes to Baker, 0 runs
Barnes to Baker, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Davis)
Barnes to Stonehouse, 0 runs
0 runs
Harris to Mary Taylor, leg bye, appeal, wicket (run out - Mary Taylor)
Harris to Davis, 1 run
Harris to Davis, 0 runs
Harris to Freeborn, wicket (bowled - Freeborn)
Harris to Freeborn, 0 runs
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
wicket (bowled - George)
Barnes to George, 0 runs
Freeborn defends for a run.
Barnes to Freeborn, 1 run
0 runs
Harris to George, 1 run
Harris to George, 0 runs
Harris to George, 0 runs
Harris to Freeborn, 1 run
Harris to George, 1 run
Harris to George, 0 runs
Barnes to Freeborn, 0 runs
Barnes to Freeborn, 0 runs
Barnes to Freeborn, 0 runs
Barnes to Freeborn, 0 runs
Barnes to George, 1 run
Barnes to George, 0 runs
Harris to Freeborn, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, appeal, wicket (stumped - Pavely)
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)
Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run
Barnes to Surenkumar, wide
Barnes to George, 1 run
Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run
0 runs
Barnes to George, 1 run
Barnes to George, 0 runs
Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Harris to George, 1 run
Harris to George, 3 wides
Harris to George, 0 runs
Harris to George, 4 runs
Harris to George, 4 runs
Harris to George, 0 runs
Holland to George, 1 run
Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run
Holland to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Holland to George, 1 run
Harris to George, 1 run
Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run
Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Harris to George, 1 run
Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run
Holland to George, 0 runs
Holland to George, 0 runs
Holland to George, 4 runs
Holland to George, 4 runs
Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run
Holland to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Harris to George, 0 runs
Harris to George, 0 runs
Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run
Harris to George, 1 run
Harris to George, 2 runs
Harris to George, 0 runs
Holland to George, 1 run
Holland to George, wide
Holland to Austin, wicket (lbw - Austin)
Holland to Austin, 0 runs
Holland to Austin, 0 runs
Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run
Holland to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Harris to Austin, 0 runs
Harris to Austin, 0 runs
0 runs
Surenkumar plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Harris to Austin, leg bye
Harris to Austin, 4 runs
Holland to Austin, 1 run
Holland to Austin, 4 runs
Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run
Holland to Austin, 1 run
Holland to Austin, 0 runs
Holland to Austin, wide
Holland to Austin, 0 runs
Harris to Austin, leg bye
Harris to Austin, 0 runs
Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run
Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Harris to Austin, 1 run
Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Barnes to Austin, 1 run
Barnes to Austin, 0 runs
Barnes to Austin, 0 runs
Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Skelton to Austin, 1 run
Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run
Skelton to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Skelton to Austin, 1 run
Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run
Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run
Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Barnes to Austin, leg bye
Barnes to Austin, 0 runs
Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Skelton to Austin, 1 run
Skelton to Austin, 0 runs
Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run
Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Barnes to Austin, 0 runs
Barnes to Austin, 0 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run
Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run
Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Skelton to Austin, 1 run
Skelton to Austin, 0 runs
Skelton to Austin, 0 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Barnes to Austin, 1 run
Barnes to Austin, 0 runs
Barnes to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Redmayne)
Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Skelton to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Skelton to Surenkumar, wide
Skelton to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Anderson to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 4 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 4 runs
Anderson to Redmayne, 1 run
Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs
Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs
Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs
Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs
Anderson to Redmayne, 4 runs
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 3 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 1 run
Griffiths to Surenkumar, wide
Anderson to Redmayne, 4 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Anderson to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, wide
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 5 wides
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 1 run
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Redmayne defends for a run.
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Anderson to Redmayne, 1 run
Anderson to Redmayne, 4 runs
Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs
Anderson to Redmayne, 0 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 4 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 0 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 2 runs
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs
0 runs