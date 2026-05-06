Highlights Warwickshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 06.05.2026
Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run
Stonehouse to Windsor, 3 wides
Stonehouse to Thompson, 1 run
Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run
Stonehouse to Windsor, 4 byes
Stonehouse to Windsor, 4 runs
Baker to Windsor, 1 run
Baker to Windsor, 6 runs
Baker to Thompson, 1 run
Baker to Thompson, 0 runs
Baker to Windsor, 1 run
Baker to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Thompson, 0 runs
Davis to Thompson, 0 runs
Davis to Thompson, 4 runs
Davis to Thompson, 0 runs
Davis to Windsor, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 4 runs
Pavely to Thompson, 4 runs
Pavely to Windsor, 1 run
Pavely to Thompson, 1 run
Pavely to Thompson, 0 runs
Pavely to Thompson, 2 runs
Pavely to Windsor, 1 run
Stonehouse to Thompson, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Thompson, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Thompson, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run
Stonehouse to Windsor, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Windsor, 2 runs
Pavely to Thompson, 4 runs
Pavely to Thompson, 0 runs
Pavely to Windsor, 1 run
Pavely to Thompson, 1 run
Pavely to Thompson, 0 runs
Pavely to Thompson, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Thompson, 1 run
Stonehouse to Thompson, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run
Stonehouse to Windsor, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Thompson, no ball + 1 run
Stonehouse to Heath, appeal, wicket (caught - Heath)
Stonehouse to Heath, 4 runs
Pavely to Heath, 1 run
Pavely to Windsor, 1 run
Pavely to Heath, 1 run
Pavely to Windsor, 1 run
Pavely to Heath, 1 run
Pavely to Windsor, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 4 runs
Davis to Heath, 1 run
Davis to Heath, 0 runs
Davis to Heath, wide
Davis to Heath, 2 runs
Davis to Heath, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Heath, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Windsor, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Windsor, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Heath, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Heath, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Windsor, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 1 run
Davis to Heath, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 1 run
Davis to Heath, 0 runs
Davis to Heath, 2 runs
Davis to Windsor, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Heath, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Heath, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Windsor, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Windsor, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Windsor, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Heath, 1 run
Baker to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Heath, 3 runs
Baker to Windsor, 1 run
Baker to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Windsor, 6 runs
Mary Taylor to Heath, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Windsor, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Windsor, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Windsor, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Windsor, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Windsor, 1 run
Baker to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Windsor, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Heath, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run
Surenkumar to Heath, 1 run
Surenkumar to Heath, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run
Surenkumar to Heath, 1 run
Baker to Heath, 1 run
Baker to Heath, 0 runs
Baker to Heath, 0 runs
Baker to Villiers, appeal, wicket (bowled - Villiers)
Baker to Windsor, 1 run
Baker to Villiers, 1 run
Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Villiers, 1 run
Surenkumar to Villiers, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Villiers, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run
Surenkumar to Villiers, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 4 runs
Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 4 runs
Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 2 runs
Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Villiers, 1 run
Surenkumar to Villiers, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Windsor, 3 runs
Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 4 runs
Bethan Ellis to Windsor, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 4 runs
Bethan Ellis to Windsor, 1 run
Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run
Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Villiers, bye
Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run
Davis to Villiers, 4 runs
Davis to Windsor, 1 run
Davis to Villiers, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 1 run
Pavely to Villiers, 0 runs
Pavely to Villiers, 4 runs
Pavely to Villiers, 0 runs
Pavely to Villiers, 4 runs
Pavely to Villiers, 0 runs
Pavely to Villiers, 1 run
Davis to Villiers, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Villiers, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 1 run
Pavely to Villiers, 0 runs
Pavely to Villiers, 4 runs
Pavely to Villiers, 4 runs
Pavely to Villiers, 0 runs
Pavely to Windsor, 1 run
Pavely to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Windsor, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Villiers, 1 run
Davis to Villiers, 0 runs
Baker to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Villiers, 1 run
Baker to Windsor, 1 run
Baker to Windsor, wide
Baker to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Villiers, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Villiers, 1 run
Davis to Villiers, 2 runs
Davis to Villiers, 4 runs
Davis to Villiers, 0 runs
Baker to Windsor, 4 runs
Baker to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Wilson, appeal, wicket (caught - Wilson)
Baker to Wilson, 0 runs
Baker to Wilson, 0 runs
Baker to Villiers, 1 run
Davis to Wilson, 0 runs
Davis to Wilson, appeal
Davis to Villiers, 1 run
Davis to Villiers, 4 runs
Davis to Villiers, 0 runs
Davis to Wilson, 1 run
Baker to Wilson, 1 run
Baker to Wilson, 0 runs
Baker to Wilson, wide
Baker to Villiers, 1 run
Baker to Villiers, 4 runs
Baker to Villiers, 0 runs
Baker to Villiers, 0 runs
Davis to Villiers, 1 run
Davis to Wilson, 1 run
Davis to Villiers, 1 run
Davis to Villiers, 0 runs
Davis to Villiers, 0 runs
Davis to Villiers, 0 runs
Baker to Villiers, 1 run
Baker to Wilson, 1 run
Baker to Wilson, 4 runs
Baker to Villiers, 1 run
Baker to Villiers, 0 runs
Baker to Villiers, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Wilson, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 1 run
Stonehouse to Wilson, 1 run
Stonehouse to Wilson, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 1 run
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Baker to Villiers, 1 run
Baker to Villiers, 0 runs
Baker to Villiers, 2 runs
Baker to Wilson, 1 run
Baker to Wilson, 0 runs
Baker to Wilson, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Wilson, 1 run
Stonehouse to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Villiers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Villiers, 3 runs
Mary Taylor to Villiers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Wilson, 1 run
Stonehouse to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Villiers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, wide
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Armitage, appeal, wicket (bowled - Armitage)
Stonehouse to Armitage, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Armitage, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Armitage, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Armitage, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Armitage, appeal
Stonehouse to Marlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Marlow)
Stonehouse to Marlow, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Wilson, 1 run
Stonehouse to Wilson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Marlow, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Marlow, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Marlow, wide
Mary Taylor to Marlow, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Marlow, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Marlow, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Marlow, 0 runs
Glen to Stonehouse, 4 runs
Glen to Stonehouse, 2 runs, appeal
Glen to Stonehouse, appeal
Glen to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Glen to Stonehouse, 1 run
Glen to Stonehouse, 4 runs
Johnson to Stonehouse, 1 run
Johnson to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Johnson to Mary Taylor, wide
Johnson to Stonehouse, 1 run
Johnson to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Johnson to Stonehouse, 1 run, appeal
Johnson to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Villiers to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Villiers to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Villiers to Stonehouse, leg bye
Villiers to Brewer, appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)
Villiers to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Villiers to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Levick to Brewer, 0 runs
Levick to Brewer, 0 runs
Levick to Brewer, 0 runs
Levick to Brewer, appeal
Levick to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Levick to Wraith, appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)
Glen to Wraith, 1 run
Glen to Wraith, 0 runs
Glen to Wraith, 6 runs
Glen to Brewer, 1 run
Glen to Brewer, 4 runs
Glen to Wraith, 1 run
Levick to Brewer, appeal
Levick to Wraith, 1 run
Levick to Brewer, 1 run
Levick to Wraith, 1 run
Levick to Wraith, 4 runs
Levick to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, appeal
Johnson to Wraith, 4 runs
Johnson to Wraith, wide
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 4 runs
Villiers to Brewer, 1 run
Villiers to Wraith, 1 run
Villiers to Brewer, leg bye, appeal
Villiers to Wraith, 1 run
Villiers to Wraith, 0 runs
Villiers to Wraith, 2 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Wraith, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 2 runs
Johnson to Wraith, 1 run
Fraser to Wraith, 1 run
Fraser to Brewer, 1 run
Fraser to Wraith, 1 run, appeal
Fraser to Wraith, 0 runs
Fraser to Wraith, wide
Fraser to Wraith, 4 runs
Fraser to Brewer, 1 run
Thompson to Wraith, 4 runs
Thompson to Brewer, 1 run
Thompson to Brewer, 0 runs
Thompson to Wraith, 1 run
Thompson to Brewer, 1 run
Thompson to Wraith, 1 run
Glen to Wraith, 1 run
Glen to Brewer, 1 run
Glen to Wraith, 1 run
Glen to Brewer, 1 run
Glen to Brewer, 2 runs
Glen to Wraith, 2 wides
Glen to Brewer, 1 run
Thompson to Brewer, 1 run
Thompson to Brewer, 0 runs
Thompson to Wraith, 1 run
Thompson to Brewer, 1 run
Thompson to Wraith, 1 run
Thompson to Wraith, 4 runs
Glen to Brewer, 0 runs
Glen to Wraith, 1 run
Glen to Wraith, 0 runs
Glen to Wraith, 0 runs
Glen to Brewer, 1 run
Glen to Brewer, 0 runs
Levick to Wraith, 4 runs
Levick to Wraith, 0 runs
Levick to Wraith, 4 runs
Levick to Wraith, 0 runs
Levick to Brewer, wicket (run out - Pavely)
Villiers to Brewer, 0 runs
Villiers to Pavely, 1 run
Villiers to Brewer, 1 run
Villiers to Brewer, 0 runs
Villiers to Brewer, 0 runs
Villiers to Perrin, appeal, wicket (caught - Perrin)
Levick to Pavely, 0 runs
Levick to Pavely, 0 runs
Levick to Pavely, 0 runs
Levick to Pavely, 4 byes
Levick to Perrin, 1 run
Levick to Perrin, 2 runs
Glen to Perrin, 1 run
Glen to Pavely, 1 run
Glen to Perrin, 2 wides
Glen to Perrin, 4 runs
Glen to Perrin, 0 runs
Glen to Pavely, 1 run
Glen to Pavely, 2 runs
Levick to Perrin, 0 runs
Levick to Pavely, 1 run
Levick to Pavely, 2 runs
Levick to Pavely, 0 runs
Glen to Pavely, 1 run
Glen to Perrin, 1 run
Glen to Perrin, appeal
Glen to Pavely, 1 run
Glen to Perrin, 3 runs
Glen to Perrin, 4 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 1 run
Johnson to Pavely, 1 run
Johnson to Pavely, 4 runs
Johnson to Pavely, 4 runs
Johnson to Pavely, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 1 run
Fraser to Pavely, 0 runs
Fraser to Pavely, 0 runs
Fraser to Pavely, 2 runs
Fraser to Pavely, 0 runs
Fraser to Pavely, 4 runs
Fraser to Perrin, leg bye
Johnson to Pavely, 4 runs
Johnson to Pavely, wide
Johnson to Perrin, 1 run
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Pavely, 1 run
Johnson to Pavely, 0 runs
Johnson to Pavely, 0 runs
Fraser to Pavely, 1 run, appeal
Fraser to Pavely, 0 runs
Fraser to Perrin, 1 run
Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs
Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs
Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs
Glen to Pavely, 6 runs
Glen to Pavely, 0 runs
Glen to Perrin, 1 run
Glen to Perrin, 0 runs
Glen to Perrin, 0 runs
Glen to Pavely, 1 run
Villiers to Pavely, 1 run
Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs
Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs
Villiers to Perrin, 1 run
Villiers to Pavely, 1 run
Villiers to Perrin, 1 run
Glen to Pavely, 0 runs
Glen to Pavely, 0 runs
Glen to Pavely, 0 runs
Glen to Perrin, 1 run
Glen to Perrin, 0 runs
Glen to Perrin, 0 runs
Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs
Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs
Villiers to Pavely, 1 run
Villiers to Pavely, 4 runs
Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs
Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs
Glen to Perrin, 2 runs
Glen to Pavely, 1 run
Glen to Pavely, 0 runs
Glen to Pavely, 0 runs
Glen to Perrin, 1 run
Glen to Perrin, 0 runs
Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs
Villiers to Perrin, 1 run
Villiers to Pavely, 1 run
Villiers to Perrin, 1 run
Villiers to Pavely, 1 run
Villiers to Perrin, 1 run
Glen to Perrin, 1 run
Glen to Perrin, 0 runs
Glen to Pavely, 1 run
Glen to Pavely, 0 runs
Glen to Perrin, 1 run
Glen to Pavely, 1 run
Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs
Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs
Fraser to Perrin, 4 runs
Fraser to Pavely, 1 run
Fraser to Pavely, 0 runs
Fraser to Pavely, 0 runs
Levick to Pavely, 1 run
Levick to Pavely, 0 runs
Levick to Perrin, 1 run
Levick to Perrin, 0 runs
Levick to Perrin, 0 runs
Levick to Perrin, 0 runs
Fraser to Perrin, 1 run
Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs
Fraser to Perrin, 4 runs
Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs
Fraser to Pavely, 1 run
Fraser to Perrin, 1 run
Levick to Perrin, 1 run
Levick to Perrin, 0 runs
Levick to Pavely, 1 run
Levick to Austin, appeal, wicket (caught - Austin)
Levick to Perrin, 1 run
Levick to Perrin, 0 runs
Thompson to Perrin, 1 run
Thompson to Perrin, 0 runs
Thompson to Perrin, 4 runs
Thompson to Perrin, 0 runs
Thompson to Austin, 1 run
Thompson to Austin, 0 runs
Levick to Austin, 1 run
Levick to Austin, 0 runs
Levick to Austin, 0 runs
Levick to Perrin, 1 run
Levick to Perrin, 0 runs
Levick to Perrin, 0 runs
Thompson to Austin, 0 runs
Thompson to Austin, 0 runs
Thompson to Austin, 0 runs
Thompson to Austin, 4 runs
Thompson to Austin, 2 runs
Thompson to Perrin, 1 run
Levick to Austin, 4 runs
Levick to Perrin, 1 run
Levick to Perrin, 0 runs
Levick to Austin, 1 run
Levick to Austin, 0 runs
Levick to Perrin, leg bye
Thompson to Austin, 0 runs
Thompson to Perrin, 1 run
Thompson to Austin, 3 runs
Thompson to Austin, 0 runs
Thompson to Perrin, 1 run
Thompson to Perrin, 0 runs
Levick to Austin, 0 runs
Levick to Austin, 0 runs
Levick to Austin, 2 runs
Levick to Perrin, 1 run
Levick to Austin, 1 run
Levick to Austin, 0 runs
Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs
Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs
Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs
Villiers to Austin, leg bye
Villiers to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Surenkumar)
Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 4 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Villiers to Perrin, 1 run
Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs
Villiers to Surenkumar, 1 run
Villiers to Perrin, 1 run
Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 1 run
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Villiers to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 2 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, wide
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, wide
Villiers to Perrin, 1 run
Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs
Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs
Villiers to Perrin, wide
Villiers to Surenkumar, 1 run
Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Villiers to Surenkumar, wide
Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, appeal
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs
Johnson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Johnson to Perrin, leg bye