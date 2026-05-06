Highlights Warwickshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 06.05.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

289

DUR
DUR

290

45.5
1

Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run

45.5
3

Stonehouse to Windsor, 3 wides

45.4
1

Stonehouse to Thompson, 1 run

45.3
1

Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run

45.2
4

Stonehouse to Windsor, 4 byes

45.1
4

Stonehouse to Windsor, 4 runs

44.6
1

Baker to Windsor, 1 run

44.5
6

Baker to Windsor, 6 runs

44.4
1

Baker to Thompson, 1 run

44.3
.

Baker to Thompson, 0 runs

44.2
1

Baker to Windsor, 1 run

44.1
.

Baker to Windsor, 0 runs

43.6
.

Davis to Thompson, 0 runs

43.5
.

Davis to Thompson, 0 runs

43.4
4

Davis to Thompson, 4 runs

43.3
.

Davis to Thompson, 0 runs

43.2
1

Davis to Windsor, 1 run

43.1
4

Davis to Windsor, 4 runs

42.6
4

Pavely to Thompson, 4 runs

42.5
1

Pavely to Windsor, 1 run

42.4
1

Pavely to Thompson, 1 run

42.3
.

Pavely to Thompson, 0 runs

42.2
2

Pavely to Thompson, 2 runs

42.1
1

Pavely to Windsor, 1 run

41.6
4

Stonehouse to Thompson, 4 runs

41.5
.

Stonehouse to Thompson, 0 runs

41.4
4

Stonehouse to Thompson, 4 runs

41.3
1

Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run

41.2
2

Stonehouse to Windsor, 2 runs

41.1
2

Stonehouse to Windsor, 2 runs

40.6
4

Pavely to Thompson, 4 runs

40.5
.

Pavely to Thompson, 0 runs

40.4
1

Pavely to Windsor, 1 run

40.3
1

Pavely to Thompson, 1 run

40.2
.

Pavely to Thompson, 0 runs

40.1
.

Pavely to Thompson, 0 runs

39.6
1

Stonehouse to Thompson, 1 run

39.5
2

Stonehouse to Thompson, 2 runs

39.4
1

Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run

39.3
.

Stonehouse to Windsor, 0 runs

39.3
nb

Stonehouse to Thompson, no ball + 1 run

39.2
W

Stonehouse to Heath, appeal, wicket (caught - Heath)

39.1
4

Stonehouse to Heath, 4 runs

38.6
1

Pavely to Heath, 1 run

38.5
1

Pavely to Windsor, 1 run

38.4
1

Pavely to Heath, 1 run

38.3
1

Pavely to Windsor, 1 run

38.2
1

Pavely to Heath, 1 run

38.1
1

Pavely to Windsor, 1 run

37.5
4

Davis to Windsor, 4 runs

37.4
1

Davis to Heath, 1 run

37.3
.

Davis to Heath, 0 runs

37.3
1

Davis to Heath, wide

37.2
2

Davis to Heath, 2 runs

37.1
.

Davis to Heath, 0 runs

36.6
1

Mary Taylor to Heath, 1 run

36.5
1

Mary Taylor to Windsor, 1 run

36.4
4

Mary Taylor to Windsor, 4 runs

36.3
1

Mary Taylor to Heath, 1 run

36.2
.

Mary Taylor to Heath, 0 runs

36.1
1

Mary Taylor to Windsor, 1 run

35.6
1

Davis to Windsor, 1 run

35.5
1

Davis to Heath, 1 run

35.4
1

Davis to Windsor, 1 run

35.3
1

Davis to Heath, 0 runs

35.2
2

Davis to Heath, 2 runs

35.1
1

Davis to Windsor, 1 run

34.6
4

Mary Taylor to Heath, 4 runs

34.5
.

Mary Taylor to Heath, 0 runs

34.4
1

Mary Taylor to Windsor, 1 run

34.3
2

Mary Taylor to Windsor, 2 runs

34.2
.

Mary Taylor to Windsor, 0 runs

34.1
1

Mary Taylor to Heath, 1 run

33.6
.

Baker to Windsor, 0 runs

33.5
3

Baker to Heath, 3 runs

33.4
1

Baker to Windsor, 1 run

33.3
.

Baker to Windsor, 0 runs

33.2
.

Baker to Windsor, 0 runs

33.1
6

Baker to Windsor, 6 runs

32.6
.

Mary Taylor to Heath, 0 runs

32.5
1

Mary Taylor to Windsor, 1 run

32.4
.

Mary Taylor to Windsor, 0 runs

32.3
2

Mary Taylor to Windsor, 2 runs

32.2
.

Mary Taylor to Windsor, 0 runs

32.1
.

Mary Taylor to Windsor, 0 runs

31.5
1

Baker to Windsor, 1 run

31.4
.

Baker to Windsor, 0 runs

31.3
.

Baker to Windsor, 0 runs

31.2
.

Baker to Windsor, 0 runs

31.1
4

Baker to Windsor, 4 runs

30.6
2

Surenkumar to Heath, 2 runs

30.5
1

Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run

30.4
1

Surenkumar to Heath, 1 run

30.3
.

Surenkumar to Heath, 0 runs

30.2
1

Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run

30.1
1

Surenkumar to Heath, 1 run

29.6
1

Baker to Heath, 1 run

29.5
.

Baker to Heath, 0 runs

29.4
.

Baker to Heath, 0 runs

29.3
W

Baker to Villiers, appeal, wicket (bowled - Villiers)

29.2
1

Baker to Windsor, 1 run

29.1
1

Baker to Villiers, 1 run

28.6
.

Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs

28.5
1

Surenkumar to Villiers, 1 run

28.4
2

Surenkumar to Villiers, 2 runs

28.3
4

Surenkumar to Villiers, 4 runs

28.2
1

Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run

28.1
1

Surenkumar to Villiers, 1 run

27.6
1

Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 1 run

27.5
4

Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 4 runs

27.4
4

Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 4 runs

27.3
.

Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 0 runs

27.2
2

Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 2 runs

27.1
.

Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 0 runs

26.6
1

Surenkumar to Villiers, 1 run

26.5
.

Surenkumar to Villiers, 0 runs

26.4
3

Surenkumar to Windsor, 3 runs

26.3
.

Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs

26.2
.

Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs

26.1
.

Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs

25.6
.

Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 0 runs

25.5
4

Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 4 runs

25.4
1

Bethan Ellis to Windsor, 1 run

25.3
1

Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 1 run

25.2
4

Bethan Ellis to Villiers, 4 runs

25.1
1

Bethan Ellis to Windsor, 1 run

24.6
1

Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run

24.5
.

Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs

24.4
.

Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs

24.3
.

Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs

24.2
1

Surenkumar to Villiers, bye

24.1
1

Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run

23.6
4

Davis to Villiers, 4 runs

23.5
1

Davis to Windsor, 1 run

23.4
1

Davis to Villiers, 1 run

23.1
1

Davis to Windsor, 1 run

22.6
.

Pavely to Villiers, 0 runs

22.5
4

Pavely to Villiers, 4 runs

22.4
.

Pavely to Villiers, 0 runs

22.3
4

Pavely to Villiers, 4 runs

22.2
.

Pavely to Villiers, 0 runs

22.1
2

Pavely to Villiers, 1 run

21.6
1

Davis to Villiers, 1 run

21.5
1

Davis to Windsor, 1 run

21.4
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

21.3
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

21.2
1

Davis to Villiers, 1 run

21.1
1

Davis to Windsor, 1 run

20.6
.

Pavely to Villiers, 0 runs

20.5
4

Pavely to Villiers, 4 runs

20.4
4

Pavely to Villiers, 4 runs

20.3
.

Pavely to Villiers, 0 runs

20.2
1

Pavely to Windsor, 1 run

20.1
.

Pavely to Windsor, 0 runs

19.6
1

Davis to Windsor, 1 run

19.5
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

19.4
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

19.3
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

19.2
1

Davis to Villiers, 1 run

19.1
.

Davis to Villiers, 0 runs

18.6
.

Baker to Windsor, 0 runs

18.5
1

Baker to Villiers, 1 run

18.4
1

Baker to Windsor, 1 run

18.4
1

Baker to Windsor, wide

18.3
.

Baker to Windsor, 0 runs

18.2
.

Baker to Windsor, 0 runs

18.1
1

Baker to Villiers, 1 run

17.6
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

17.5
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

17.4
1

Davis to Villiers, 1 run

17.3
2

Davis to Villiers, 2 runs

17.2
4

Davis to Villiers, 4 runs

17.1
.

Davis to Villiers, 0 runs

16.6
4

Baker to Windsor, 4 runs

16.5
.

Baker to Windsor, 0 runs

16.4
W

Baker to Wilson, appeal, wicket (caught - Wilson)

16.3
.

Baker to Wilson, 0 runs

16.2
.

Baker to Wilson, 0 runs

16.1
1

Baker to Villiers, 1 run

15.6
.

Davis to Wilson, 0 runs

15.5
.

Davis to Wilson, appeal

15.4
1

Davis to Villiers, 1 run

15.3
4

Davis to Villiers, 4 runs

15.2
.

Davis to Villiers, 0 runs

15.1
1

Davis to Wilson, 1 run

14.6
1

Baker to Wilson, 1 run

14.5
.

Baker to Wilson, 0 runs

14.5
1

Baker to Wilson, wide

14.4
1

Baker to Villiers, 1 run

14.3
4

Baker to Villiers, 4 runs

14.2
.

Baker to Villiers, 0 runs

14.1
.

Baker to Villiers, 0 runs

13.6
1

Davis to Villiers, 1 run

13.5
1

Davis to Wilson, 1 run

13.4
1

Davis to Villiers, 1 run

13.3
.

Davis to Villiers, 0 runs

13.2
.

Davis to Villiers, 0 runs

13.1
.

Davis to Villiers, 0 runs

12.6
1

Baker to Villiers, 1 run

12.5
1

Baker to Wilson, 1 run

12.4
4

Baker to Wilson, 4 runs

12.3
1

Baker to Villiers, 1 run

12.2
.

Baker to Villiers, 0 runs

12.1
2

Baker to Villiers, 2 runs

11.6
.

Stonehouse to Wilson, 0 runs

11.5
1

Stonehouse to Villiers, 1 run

11.4
1

Stonehouse to Wilson, 1 run

11.3
2

Stonehouse to Wilson, 2 runs

11.2
1

Stonehouse to Villiers, 1 run

11.1
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

10.6
1

Baker to Villiers, 1 run

10.5
.

Baker to Villiers, 0 runs

10.4
2

Baker to Villiers, 2 runs

10.3
1

Baker to Wilson, 1 run

10.2
.

Baker to Wilson, 0 runs

10.1
.

Baker to Wilson, 0 runs

9.6
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

9.5
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

9.4
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

9.3
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

9.2
1

Stonehouse to Wilson, 1 run

9.1
.

Stonehouse to Wilson, 0 runs

8.6
.

Mary Taylor to Villiers, 0 runs

8.5
1

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 1 run

8.4
3

Mary Taylor to Villiers, 3 runs

8.3
.

Mary Taylor to Villiers, 0 runs

8.2
1

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 1 run

8.1
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

7.6
4

Stonehouse to Villiers, 4 runs

7.5
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

7.4
4

Stonehouse to Villiers, 4 runs

7.3
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

7.2
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

7.1
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

6.6
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

6.5
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

6.4
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

6.3
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

6.2
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

6.1
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

5.6
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

5.5
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

5.4
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

5.3
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

5.2
1

Stonehouse to Wilson, 1 run

5.1
.

Stonehouse to Wilson, 0 runs

4.6
.

Mary Taylor to Villiers, 0 runs

4.5
1

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 1 run

4.4
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

4.3
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

4.3
1

Mary Taylor to Wilson, wide

4.2
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

4.1
2

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 2 runs

3.6
4

Stonehouse to Villiers, 4 runs

3.5
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

3.4
W

Stonehouse to Armitage, appeal, wicket (bowled - Armitage)

3.3
.

Stonehouse to Armitage, 0 runs

3.2
.

Stonehouse to Armitage, 0 runs

3.1
.

Stonehouse to Armitage, 0 runs

2.6
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

2.5
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

2.4
4

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 4 runs

2.3
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

2.2
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

2.1
.

Mary Taylor to Wilson, 0 runs

1.6
.

Stonehouse to Armitage, 0 runs

1.5
.

Stonehouse to Armitage, appeal

1.4
W

Stonehouse to Marlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Marlow)

1.3
.

Stonehouse to Marlow, 0 runs

1.2
1

Stonehouse to Wilson, 1 run

1.1
.

Stonehouse to Wilson, 0 runs

0.6
.

Mary Taylor to Marlow, 0 runs

0.5
2

Mary Taylor to Marlow, 2 runs

0.5
1

Mary Taylor to Marlow, wide

0.4
.

Mary Taylor to Marlow, 0 runs

0.3
.

Mary Taylor to Marlow, 0 runs

0.2
.

Mary Taylor to Marlow, 0 runs

0.1
.

Mary Taylor to Marlow, 0 runs

49.6
4

Glen to Stonehouse, 4 runs

49.5
2

Glen to Stonehouse, 2 runs, appeal

49.4
.

Glen to Stonehouse, appeal

49.3
1

Glen to Mary Taylor, 1 run

49.2
1

Glen to Stonehouse, 1 run

49.1
4

Glen to Stonehouse, 4 runs

48.6
1

Johnson to Stonehouse, 1 run

48.5
1

Johnson to Mary Taylor, 1 run

48.5
1

Johnson to Mary Taylor, wide

48.4
1

Johnson to Stonehouse, 1 run

48.3
1

Johnson to Mary Taylor, 1 run

48.2
1

Johnson to Stonehouse, 1 run, appeal

48.1
1

Johnson to Mary Taylor, 1 run

47.6
1

Villiers to Mary Taylor, 1 run

47.5
2

Villiers to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

47.4
1

Villiers to Stonehouse, leg bye

47.3
W

Villiers to Brewer, appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)

47.2
1

Villiers to Mary Taylor, 1 run

47.1
1

Villiers to Brewer, 1 run

46.6
4

Johnson to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

46.5
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

46.4
1

Johnson to Mary Taylor, 1 run

46.3
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

46.2
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

46.1
1

Johnson to Mary Taylor, 1 run

45.6
.

Levick to Brewer, 0 runs

45.5
.

Levick to Brewer, 0 runs

45.4
.

Levick to Brewer, 0 runs

45.3
.

Levick to Brewer, appeal

45.2
1

Levick to Mary Taylor, 1 run

45.1
W

Levick to Wraith, appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)

44.6
1

Glen to Wraith, 1 run

44.5
.

Glen to Wraith, 0 runs

44.4
6

Glen to Wraith, 6 runs

44.3
1

Glen to Brewer, 1 run

44.2
4

Glen to Brewer, 4 runs

44.1
1

Glen to Wraith, 1 run

43.6
.

Levick to Brewer, appeal

43.5
1

Levick to Wraith, 1 run

43.4
1

Levick to Brewer, 1 run

43.3
1

Levick to Wraith, 1 run

43.2
4

Levick to Wraith, 4 runs

43.1
1

Levick to Brewer, 1 run

42.6
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

42.5
.

Johnson to Brewer, appeal

42.3
4

Johnson to Wraith, 4 runs

42.3
1

Johnson to Wraith, wide

42.2
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

42.1
4

Johnson to Brewer, 4 runs

41.6
1

Villiers to Brewer, 1 run

41.5
1

Villiers to Wraith, 1 run

41.4
1lb

Villiers to Brewer, leg bye, appeal

41.3
1

Villiers to Wraith, 1 run

41.2
.

Villiers to Wraith, 0 runs

41.1
2

Villiers to Wraith, 2 runs

40.6
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

40.5
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

40.4
1

Johnson to Wraith, 1 run

40.3
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

40.2
2

Johnson to Brewer, 2 runs

40.1
1

Johnson to Wraith, 1 run

39.6
1

Fraser to Wraith, 1 run

39.5
1

Fraser to Brewer, 1 run

39.4
1

Fraser to Wraith, 1 run, appeal

39.3
.

Fraser to Wraith, 0 runs

39.3
1

Fraser to Wraith, wide

39.2
4

Fraser to Wraith, 4 runs

39.1
1

Fraser to Brewer, 1 run

38.6
4

Thompson to Wraith, 4 runs

38.5
1

Thompson to Brewer, 1 run

38.4
.

Thompson to Brewer, 0 runs

38.3
1

Thompson to Wraith, 1 run

38.2
1

Thompson to Brewer, 1 run

38.1
1

Thompson to Wraith, 1 run

37.6
1

Glen to Wraith, 1 run

37.5
1

Glen to Brewer, 1 run

37.4
1

Glen to Wraith, 1 run

37.3
1

Glen to Brewer, 1 run

37.2
2

Glen to Brewer, 2 runs

37.2
2

Glen to Wraith, 2 wides

37.1
1

Glen to Brewer, 1 run

36.6
1

Thompson to Brewer, 1 run

36.5
.

Thompson to Brewer, 0 runs

36.4
1

Thompson to Wraith, 1 run

36.3
1

Thompson to Brewer, 1 run

36.2
1

Thompson to Wraith, 1 run

36.1
4

Thompson to Wraith, 4 runs

35.6
.

Glen to Brewer, 0 runs

35.5
1

Glen to Wraith, 1 run

35.4
.

Glen to Wraith, 0 runs

35.3
.

Glen to Wraith, 0 runs

35.2
1

Glen to Brewer, 1 run

35.1
.

Glen to Brewer, 0 runs

34.6
4

Levick to Wraith, 4 runs

34.5
.

Levick to Wraith, 0 runs

34.4
4

Levick to Wraith, 4 runs

34.3
.

Levick to Wraith, 0 runs

34.2
W

Levick to Brewer, wicket (run out - Pavely)

33.6
.

Villiers to Brewer, 0 runs

33.5
1

Villiers to Pavely, 1 run

33.4
1

Villiers to Brewer, 1 run

33.3
.

Villiers to Brewer, 0 runs

33.2
.

Villiers to Brewer, 0 runs

33.1
W

Villiers to Perrin, appeal, wicket (caught - Perrin)

32.6
.

Levick to Pavely, 0 runs

32.5
.

Levick to Pavely, 0 runs

32.4
.

Levick to Pavely, 0 runs

32.3
4

Levick to Pavely, 4 byes

32.2
1

Levick to Perrin, 1 run

32.1
2

Levick to Perrin, 2 runs

31.6
1

Glen to Perrin, 1 run

31.5
1

Glen to Pavely, 1 run

31.5
2

Glen to Perrin, 2 wides

31.4
4

Glen to Perrin, 4 runs

31.3
.

Glen to Perrin, 0 runs

31.2
1

Glen to Pavely, 1 run

31.1
2

Glen to Pavely, 2 runs

30.4
.

Levick to Perrin, 0 runs

30.3
1

Levick to Pavely, 1 run

30.2
2

Levick to Pavely, 2 runs

30.1
.

Levick to Pavely, 0 runs

29.6
1

Glen to Pavely, 1 run

29.5
1

Glen to Perrin, 1 run

29.4
.

Glen to Perrin, appeal

29.3
1

Glen to Pavely, 1 run

29.2
3

Glen to Perrin, 3 runs

29.1
4

Glen to Perrin, 4 runs

28.6
1

Johnson to Perrin, 1 run

28.5
1

Johnson to Pavely, 1 run

28.4
4

Johnson to Pavely, 4 runs

28.3
4

Johnson to Pavely, 4 runs

28.2
.

Johnson to Pavely, 0 runs

28.1
1

Johnson to Perrin, 1 run

27.6
.

Fraser to Pavely, 0 runs

27.5
.

Fraser to Pavely, 0 runs

27.4
2

Fraser to Pavely, 2 runs

27.3
.

Fraser to Pavely, 0 runs

27.2
4

Fraser to Pavely, 4 runs

27.1
1

Fraser to Perrin, leg bye

26.6
4

Johnson to Pavely, 4 runs

26.6
1

Johnson to Pavely, wide

26.5
1

Johnson to Perrin, 1 run

26.4
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

26.3
1

Johnson to Pavely, 1 run

26.2
.

Johnson to Pavely, 0 runs

26.1
.

Johnson to Pavely, 0 runs

25.6
1

Fraser to Pavely, 1 run, appeal

25.5
.

Fraser to Pavely, 0 runs

25.4
1

Fraser to Perrin, 1 run

25.3
.

Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs

25.2
.

Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs

25.1
.

Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs

24.6
6

Glen to Pavely, 6 runs

24.5
.

Glen to Pavely, 0 runs

24.4
1

Glen to Perrin, 1 run

24.3
.

Glen to Perrin, 0 runs

24.2
.

Glen to Perrin, 0 runs

24.1
1

Glen to Pavely, 1 run

23.6
1

Villiers to Pavely, 1 run

23.5
.

Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs

23.4
.

Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs

23.3
1

Villiers to Perrin, 1 run

23.2
1

Villiers to Pavely, 1 run

23.1
1

Villiers to Perrin, 1 run

22.6
.

Glen to Pavely, 0 runs

22.5
.

Glen to Pavely, 0 runs

22.4
.

Glen to Pavely, 0 runs

22.3
1

Glen to Perrin, 1 run

22.2
.

Glen to Perrin, 0 runs

22.1
.

Glen to Perrin, 0 runs

21.6
1

Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs

21.5
.

Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs

21.4
1

Villiers to Pavely, 1 run

21.3
4

Villiers to Pavely, 4 runs

21.2
.

Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs

21.1
.

Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs

20.6
2

Glen to Perrin, 2 runs

20.5
1

Glen to Pavely, 1 run

20.4
.

Glen to Pavely, 0 runs

20.3
.

Glen to Pavely, 0 runs

20.2
1

Glen to Perrin, 1 run

20.1
.

Glen to Perrin, 0 runs

19.6
.

Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs

19.5
1

Villiers to Perrin, 1 run

19.4
1

Villiers to Pavely, 1 run

19.3
1

Villiers to Perrin, 1 run

19.2
1

Villiers to Pavely, 1 run

19.1
1

Villiers to Perrin, 1 run

18.6
1

Glen to Perrin, 1 run

18.5
.

Glen to Perrin, 0 runs

18.4
1

Glen to Pavely, 1 run

18.3
.

Glen to Pavely, 0 runs

18.2
1

Glen to Perrin, 1 run

18.1
1

Glen to Pavely, 1 run

17.6
.

Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs

17.5
.

Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs

17.4
4

Fraser to Perrin, 4 runs

17.3
1

Fraser to Pavely, 1 run

17.2
.

Fraser to Pavely, 0 runs

17.1
.

Fraser to Pavely, 0 runs

16.6
1

Levick to Pavely, 1 run

16.5
.

Levick to Pavely, 0 runs

16.4
1

Levick to Perrin, 1 run

16.3
.

Levick to Perrin, 0 runs

16.2
.

Levick to Perrin, 0 runs

16.1
.

Levick to Perrin, 0 runs

15.6
1

Fraser to Perrin, 1 run

15.5
.

Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs

15.4
4

Fraser to Perrin, 4 runs

15.3
.

Fraser to Perrin, 0 runs

15.2
1

Fraser to Pavely, 1 run

15.1
1

Fraser to Perrin, 1 run

14.6
1

Levick to Perrin, 1 run

14.5
.

Levick to Perrin, 0 runs

14.4
1

Levick to Pavely, 1 run

14.3
W

Levick to Austin, appeal, wicket (caught - Austin)

14.2
1

Levick to Perrin, 1 run

14.1
.

Levick to Perrin, 0 runs

13.6
1

Thompson to Perrin, 1 run

13.5
.

Thompson to Perrin, 0 runs

13.4
4

Thompson to Perrin, 4 runs

13.3
.

Thompson to Perrin, 0 runs

13.2
1

Thompson to Austin, 1 run

13.1
.

Thompson to Austin, 0 runs

12.6
1

Levick to Austin, 1 run

12.5
.

Levick to Austin, 0 runs

12.4
.

Levick to Austin, 0 runs

12.3
1

Levick to Perrin, 1 run

12.2
.

Levick to Perrin, 0 runs

12.1
.

Levick to Perrin, 0 runs

11.6
.

Thompson to Austin, 0 runs

11.5
.

Thompson to Austin, 0 runs

11.4
.

Thompson to Austin, 0 runs

11.3
4

Thompson to Austin, 4 runs

11.2
2

Thompson to Austin, 2 runs

11.1
1

Thompson to Perrin, 1 run

10.6
4

Levick to Austin, 4 runs

10.5
1

Levick to Perrin, 1 run

10.4
.

Levick to Perrin, 0 runs

10.3
1

Levick to Austin, 1 run

10.2
.

Levick to Austin, 0 runs

10.1
1

Levick to Perrin, leg bye

9.6
.

Thompson to Austin, 0 runs

9.5
1

Thompson to Perrin, 1 run

9.4
3

Thompson to Austin, 3 runs

9.3
.

Thompson to Austin, 0 runs

9.2
1

Thompson to Perrin, 1 run

9.1
.

Thompson to Perrin, 0 runs

8.6
.

Levick to Austin, 0 runs

8.5
.

Levick to Austin, 0 runs

8.4
2

Levick to Austin, 2 runs

8.3
1

Levick to Perrin, 1 run

8.2
1

Levick to Austin, 1 run

8.1
.

Levick to Austin, 0 runs

7.6
.

Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs

7.5
.

Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs

7.4
.

Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs

7.3
1

Villiers to Austin, leg bye

7.2
W

Villiers to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Surenkumar)

7.1
.

Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs

6.6
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

6.5
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

6.4
4

Johnson to Perrin, 4 runs

6.3
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

6.2
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

6.1
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

5.6
.

Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs

5.5
1

Villiers to Perrin, 1 run

5.4
.

Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs

5.3
1

Villiers to Surenkumar, 1 run

5.2
1

Villiers to Perrin, 1 run

5.1
.

Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs

4.6
1

Johnson to Perrin, 1 run

4.5
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

4.4
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

4.3
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

4.2
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

4.1
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

3.6
.

Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.5
.

Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.4
.

Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.3
4

Villiers to Surenkumar, 4 runs

3.2
.

Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.1
.

Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.6
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

2.5
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

2.4
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

2.3
2

Johnson to Perrin, 2 runs

2.2
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

2.2
1

Johnson to Perrin, wide

2.1
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

2.1
1

Johnson to Perrin, wide

1.6
1

Villiers to Perrin, 1 run

1.5
.

Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs

1.4
.

Villiers to Perrin, 0 runs

1.4
1

Villiers to Perrin, wide

1.3
1

Villiers to Surenkumar, 1 run

1.2
.

Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.2
1

Villiers to Surenkumar, wide

1.1
.

Villiers to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.6
.

Johnson to Perrin, appeal

0.5
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

0.4
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

0.3
.

Johnson to Perrin, 0 runs

0.2
1

Johnson to Surenkumar, 1 run

0.1
1

Johnson to Perrin, leg bye