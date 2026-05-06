Match details Warwickshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 06.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, May 06, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Warwickshire Squad
|Players
|Perrin Davina, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Austin Meg, Pavely Charis, Brewer Chloe, Wraith Natasha, Ellis Bethan, Taylor Mary, Stonehouse Alexa, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah, Taylor Millie
|Bench
|Arlott Emily, George Katie, Wong Issy
Durham Squad
|Players
|Wilson Tahlia, Marlow Emma, Armitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Thompson Grace, Fraser Katherine, Glen Abigail, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie
|Bench
|Filer Lauren, Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Turner Phoebe, Turner Sophia
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet