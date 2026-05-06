Match details Warwickshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 06.05.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

289

DUR
DUR

290

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, May 06, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersPerrin Davina, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Austin Meg, Pavely Charis, Brewer Chloe, Wraith Natasha, Ellis Bethan, Taylor Mary, Stonehouse Alexa, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah, Taylor Millie
BenchArlott Emily, George Katie, Wong Issy

Durham Squad

PlayersWilson Tahlia, Marlow Emma, Armitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Thompson Grace, Fraser Katherine, Glen Abigail, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie
BenchFiler Lauren, Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Turner Phoebe, Turner Sophia

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet