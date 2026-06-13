Highlights Warwickshire vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.06.2026
Pavely to Potts, appeal, wicket (stumped - Potts)
Pavely to Potts, 4 runs
Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run
Pavely to Weerappuli, 4 runs
Pavely to Potts, 1 run
Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Potts, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Potts, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, no ball + 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Potts, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 0 runs
Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run
Pavely to Weerappuli, 0 runs
Pavely to Potts, 1 run
Pavely to Potts, 4 runs
Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run
Pavely to Weerappuli, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, leg bye
Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Potts, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Potts, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 1 run
Stonehouse to Potts, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Potts, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Potts, 6 runs
Stonehouse to Potts, 1 run
Stonehouse to Potts, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Potts, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 4 runs
0 runs
OUT! Run out. Potts plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. Jones is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Davis.
Mary Taylor to Jones, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Jones, 0 runs
Brett to Jones, 1 run
Brett to Jones, 4 runs
Brett to Potts, 1 run
Brett to Potts, 1 run
Brett to Potts, 0 runs
Brett to Jones, 1 run
Davis to Potts, 0 runs
Davis to Potts, 0 runs
Potts plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Davis to Potts, 0 runs
Davis to Potts, 0 runs
Davis to Potts, 0 runs
Brett to Potts, 1 run
Brett to Potts, 2 runs
Brett to Jones, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Cross)
Brett to Potts, 1 run
Brett to Norris, appeal, wicket (bowled - Norris)
Davis to Cross, 0 runs
Davis to Cross, 4 runs
Davis to Norris, 1 run
Davis to Cross, 1 run
Davis to Norris, 1 run
Davis to Cross, 1 run
Brett to Norris, 0 runs
Brett to Lewis Collins, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lewis Collins)
Brett to Lewis Collins, 0 runs
Brett to Lewis Collins, 0 runs
Brett to Lewis Collins, 2 runs
Brett to Cross, 1 run
Davis to Lewis Collins, 2 runs
Davis to Cross, 1 run
Davis to Lewis Collins, 1 run
Davis to Cross, 1 run
Davis to Lewis Collins, 1 run
Davis to Cross, 3 runs
Pavely to Lewis Collins, 2 runs
Pavely to Cross, 1 run
Pavely to Cross, 0 runs
Pavely to Cross, wide
Pavely to Lewis Collins, 1 run
Pavely to Cross, 1 run
Pavely to Cross, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, wide
Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run
Pavely to Cross, 1 run
Pavely to Cross, 0 runs
Pavely to Cross, 0 runs
Pavely to Cross, 2 runs
Pavely to Cross, 0 runs
Pavely to Cross, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Cross, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to E Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - E Jones)
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, 1 run
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run
Pavely to Seren Smale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Seren Smale)
Pavely to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Pavely to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Pavely to E Jones, 1 run
Pavely to Seren Smale, 1 run
Pavely to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Davis to E Jones, 2 runs
Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run
Davis to E Jones, 1 run
Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run
Davis to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Davis to Seren Smale, 4 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Seren Smale, 1 run
Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Seren Smale, 1 run
Seren Smale plays a defensive stroke for one run.
E Jones plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Seren Smale defends for a run.
FOUR! Seren Smale plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
0 runs
0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 6 runs
Stonehouse to Seren Smale, 1 run
Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run
Stonehouse to Seren Smale, 1 run
Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run
Baker to E Jones, 1 run
Baker to E Jones, 4 runs
Baker to E Jones, 4 runs
Baker to E Jones, 2 runs
Baker to E Jones, wide
Baker to E Jones, 4 runs
Baker to Seren Smale, 1 run
Brett to Seren Smale, 1 run
Brett to E Jones, 1 run
Brett to Seren Smale, 1 run
Brett to E Jones, 1 run
Brett to E Jones, 4 runs
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Pavely to E Jones, 1 run
Pavely to E Jones, 2 runs
Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs
Pavely to Seren Smale, 1 run
Pavely to E Jones, 1 run
Pavely to E Jones, 4 runs
Brett to E Jones, leg bye
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Brett to Seren Smale, 1 run
Brett to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Brett to E Jones, 1 run
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Pavely to Threlkeld, appeal, wicket (bowled - Threlkeld)
Pavely to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Pavely to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Pavely to E Jones, 1 run
Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs
Pavely to Threlkeld, 1 run
Davis to E Jones, 0 runs
Davis to Threlkeld, 1 run
Davis to E Jones, 1 run
Davis to Threlkeld, 1 run
Davis to E Jones, 1 run
Davis to E Jones, 0 runs
Pavely to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Pavely to Mack, appeal, wicket (caught - Mack)
Pavely to Mack, 0 runs
Pavely to E Jones, 1 run
Pavely to E Jones, 4 runs
Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs
Davis to Mack, 0 runs
Davis to E Jones, 1 run
Davis to E Jones, 0 runs
Davis to E Jones, 4 runs
Davis to Mack, 1 run
Davis to E Jones, 1 run
Pavely to Mack, 0 runs
Pavely to E Jones, 1 run
Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs
Pavely to Mack, 1 run
Pavely to E Jones, 1 run
Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs
Davis to Mack, 0 runs
Davis to Mack, 3 wides
Davis to Mack, 0 runs
Davis to Lamb, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lamb)
Davis to E Jones, 1 run
Davis to E Jones, 6 runs
Davis to Lamb, 1 run
Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs
Pavely to Lamb, 1 run
Pavely to E Jones, 1 run
Pavely to Lamb, 1 run
Pavely to Lamb, 2 runs
Pavely to E Jones, 1 run
Davis to Lamb, 4 runs
Davis to E Jones, 1 run
Davis to E Jones, 0 runs
Davis to Lamb, 1 run
Davis to Lamb, 0 runs
Davis to Lamb, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lamb, wide
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
Davis to E Jones, 0 runs
Davis to E Jones, 0 runs
Davis to E Jones, 0 runs
Davis to E Jones, 0 runs
Davis to E Jones, 0 runs
Davis to Lamb, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 2 leg byes
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
Baker to E Jones, 4 runs
Baker to Lamb, 1 run
Baker to E Jones, 1 run
Baker to E Jones, 0 runs
Baker to E Jones, 0 runs
Baker to E Jones, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs
Baker to Lamb, 1 run
Baker to Lamb, 0 runs
Baker to Lamb, 4 runs
Baker to Lamb, 0 runs
Baker to Lamb, 2 runs
Baker to E Jones, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Lamb, wide
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs
Brett to Lamb, 1 run
Brett to Lamb, 0 runs
Brett to Lamb, 2 runs
Brett to Lamb, 0 runs
Brett to E Jones, 1 run
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Brett to E Jones, 2 runs
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Brett to Lamb, 1 run
Brett to Lamb, 0 runs
Brett to Lamb, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 4 runs
And again! E Jones defends for four runs.
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Lamb, 1 run
Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run
Brett to E Jones, 1 run
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Brett to Lamb, 1 run
Brett to Lamb, 0 runs
Brett to Lamb, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Lamb, 1 run
Stonehouse to Lamb, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run
Stonehouse to E Jones, wide
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 4 runs
Brett to Lamb, 0 runs
Brett to Lamb, 0 runs
Brett to E Jones, 1 run
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run
Stonehouse to E Jones, wide
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Lamb, 1 run
Stonehouse to Lamb, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Lamb, 0 runs
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Brett to E Jones, wide
Brett to E Jones, 2 runs
Brett to Lamb, 1 run
Brett to Lamb, wide
Brett to E Jones, 1 run
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Brett to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs
Baker plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
OUT! Run out. Stonehouse defends for 1 run. She is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some good fielding by Seren Smale and Threlkeld.
Norris to Stonehouse, wide
Norris to Freeborn, 1 run
Norris to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mary Taylor)
Norris to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Norris to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (run out - George)
Cross to George, 4 runs
And again! George plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Norris to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (run out - Mary Taylor)
Norris to George, 1 run
Norris to George, 4 runs
Norris to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Norris to George, 1 run
Norris to George, 4 runs
Mary Taylor plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Cross to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Cross to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Cross to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Cross to George, 1 run
Cross to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Cross to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 1 run
And another! Mary Taylor plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Potts to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Potts to George, 1 run
Potts to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Potts to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Potts to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Potts to Pavely, appeal, wicket (caught - Pavely)
Weerappuli to Pavely, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
Weerappuli to Pavely, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
Weerappuli to Pavely, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
Potts to George, 1 run
Potts to George, 0 runs
Potts to Pavely, 1 run
Potts to George, 1 run
Potts to George, 4 runs
Potts to George, 4 runs
Norris to Pavely, 0 runs
Norris to Pavely, 0 runs
Norris to Austin, appeal, wicket (bowled - Austin)
Back-to-back boundaries! Austin defends for four runs.
Norris to George, 1 run
FOUR MORE! George plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Jones to George, 1 run
Jones to Austin, 1 run
Jones to George, 1 run
Jones to George, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Austin defends for a leg bye.
Norris to George, 2 runs
Norris to George, 2 runs
Norris to Austin, 1 run
Norris to George, 1 run
Norris to Austin, 1 run
Norris to George, 2 wides
Norris to George, 4 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to George, 1 run
Cross to George, 2 runs
Cross to George, 4 runs
Cross to George, 2 runs
Cross to George, 0 runs
Norris to Austin, 0 runs
Norris to Austin, 2 runs
Norris to George, 1 run
Norris to Austin, 1 run
Norris to George, 1 run
Norris to Austin, 1 run
Cross to Austin, 1 run
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 4 runs
Cross to George, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, 0 runs
Weerappuli to George, 4 runs
Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run
Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
Jones to George, 1 run
Jones to George, wide
Jones to Austin, 1 run
Jones to George, 3 runs
Jones to George, 0 runs
Jones to George, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, leg bye
Weerappuli to George, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run
Weerappuli to Austin, 2 runs
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run
Jones to George, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 1 run
Jones to George, 1 run
Jones to George, 2 runs
Jones to George, 0 runs
Jones to George, 0 runs
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
FOUR MORE! George defends for four runs.
Weerappuli to George, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run
Weerappuli to Austin, 4 runs
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
0 runs
0 runs
George defends for 1 run.
Austin defends for a single run.
0 runs
0 runs
Potts to Austin, 1 run
Potts to Austin, 2 runs
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to George, 1 run
Potts to George, 4 runs
Potts to George, 4 runs
Norris to Austin, 0 runs
Norris to Austin, 4 runs
Norris to George, 1 run
Norris to Austin, 1 run
Norris to George, 1 run
Norris to Austin, 1 run
Potts to Austin, 1 run
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to George, 1 run
Potts to George, 0 runs
Potts to Austin, 1 run
Potts to George, 1 run
Norris to Austin, 0 runs
Norris to Austin, 4 runs
Norris to Austin, 4 runs
Norris to Austin, 0 runs
Norris to Austin, 4 runs
Norris to George, 1 run
Potts to George, 1 run
Potts to Austin, 1 run
Potts to Austin, wide
Potts to George, 1 run
Potts to Austin, 1 run
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to George, 1 run
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to George, 1 run
Cross to George, 0 runs
Austin defends for 1 leg bye.
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
George defends for a single run.
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run
Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 1 run
Cross to George, 2 wides
Cross to Austin, 1 run
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run
Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to George, 1 run
Jones to George, wide
Jones to George, wide
Jones to George, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Austin, 4 runs
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run
Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Austin, 2 runs
Jones to George, 0 runs
Jones to George, 0 runs
Jones to George, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 1 run
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, 4 runs
Weerappuli to George, 0 runs
Weerappuli to George, 4 runs
Weerappuli to George, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to George, 1 run
Jones to George, 0 runs
Jones to George, 0 runs
Jones to George, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, 0 runs
Weerappuli to George, 0 runs
Weerappuli to George, wide
appeal, wicket (caught - Redmayne)
Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run
Weerappuli to Redmayne, 1 run
Weerappuli to Redmayne, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to Redmayne, 1 run
Jones to Redmayne, 2 runs
Jones to Austin, 1 run
Norris to Redmayne, 0 runs
Norris to Austin, 1 run
Norris to Austin, 0 runs
Norris to Austin, 4 runs
Norris to Austin, 4 runs
Norris to Redmayne, 1 run
Jones to Austin, 2 runs
Jones to Redmayne, 1 run
Austin plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.
Jones to Austin, 4 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Norris to Redmayne, 0 runs
Norris to Redmayne, 0 runs
Norris to Austin, 1 run
Norris to Austin, 0 runs
Norris to Redmayne, 1 run
Norris to Redmayne, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Jones to Austin, 0 runs
Austin defends for a single leg bye.
Norris to Austin, 4 runs
Norris to Austin, 0 runs
Norris to Austin, 0 runs
Norris to Austin, 0 runs
Norris to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to Austin, 1 run
Potts to Austin, wide
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to Austin, 4 runs
Potts to Austin, 4 runs
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to Redmayne, 1 run
Potts to Redmayne, wide
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to Austin, 1 run
Potts to Austin, 4 runs
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs
Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs
Cross to Redmayne, wide
Cross to Austin, 1 run
Cross to Redmayne, 1 run
Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs
Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to Redmayne, 1 run
Potts to Redmayne, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 4 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Redmayne, 1 run
Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs
Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs
Potts to Austin, 0 runs
Potts to Redmayne, leg bye
Potts to Austin, 1 run
Potts to Redmayne, 1 run
Potts to Redmayne, 0 runs
Potts to Redmayne, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Austin, 4 runs
Cross to Austin, 0 runs
Cross to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)
Cross to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Cross to Redmayne, 1 run
Potts to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Potts to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Potts to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Potts to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Potts to Redmayne, 1 run
Potts to Redmayne, 2 runs