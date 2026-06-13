Highlights Warwickshire vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.06.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

314

LAT
LAT

294

49.6
W

Pavely to Potts, appeal, wicket (stumped - Potts)

49.5
4

Pavely to Potts, 4 runs

49.4
1

Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run

49.3
4

Pavely to Weerappuli, 4 runs

49.2
1

Pavely to Potts, 1 run

49.1
1

Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run

48.6
.

Mary Taylor to Potts, 0 runs

48.5
.

Mary Taylor to Potts, 0 runs

48.4
1

Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 1 run

48.4
nb

Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, no ball + 2 runs

48.3
1

Mary Taylor to Potts, 1 run

48.2
1

Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 1 run

48.1
.

Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 0 runs

47.6
1

Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run

47.5
.

Pavely to Weerappuli, 0 runs

47.4
1

Pavely to Potts, 1 run

47.3
4

Pavely to Potts, 4 runs

47.2
1

Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run

47.1
.

Pavely to Weerappuli, 0 runs

46.6
1

Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, leg bye

46.5
.

Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 0 runs

46.4
.

Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 0 runs

46.3
1

Mary Taylor to Potts, 1 run

46.2
.

Mary Taylor to Potts, 0 runs

46.1
1

Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 1 run

45.6
4

Stonehouse to Potts, 4 runs

45.5
.

Stonehouse to Potts, 0 runs

45.4
6

Stonehouse to Potts, 6 runs

45.3
1

Stonehouse to Potts, 1 run

45.2
.

Stonehouse to Potts, 0 runs

45.1
2

Stonehouse to Potts, 2 runs

44.6
.

Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 0 runs

44.5
4

Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 4 runs

44.4
.

0 runs

44.3
W

OUT! Run out. Potts plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. Jones is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Davis.

44.2
1

Mary Taylor to Jones, 1 run

44.1
.

Mary Taylor to Jones, 0 runs

43.6
1

Brett to Jones, 1 run

43.5
4

Brett to Jones, 4 runs

43.4
1

Brett to Potts, 1 run

43.3
1

Brett to Potts, 1 run

43.2
.

Brett to Potts, 0 runs

43.1
1

Brett to Jones, 1 run

42.6
.

Davis to Potts, 0 runs

42.5
.

Davis to Potts, 0 runs

42.4
1

Potts plays a defensive stroke for one run.

42.3
.

Davis to Potts, 0 runs

42.2
.

Davis to Potts, 0 runs

42.1
.

Davis to Potts, 0 runs

41.6
1

Brett to Potts, 1 run

41.5
2

Brett to Potts, 2 runs

41.4
1

Brett to Jones, 1 run

41.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Cross)

41.2
1

Brett to Potts, 1 run

41.1
W

Brett to Norris, appeal, wicket (bowled - Norris)

40.6
.

Davis to Cross, 0 runs

40.5
4

Davis to Cross, 4 runs

40.4
1

Davis to Norris, 1 run

40.3
1

Davis to Cross, 1 run

40.2
1

Davis to Norris, 1 run

40.1
1

Davis to Cross, 1 run

39.6
.

Brett to Norris, 0 runs

39.5
W

Brett to Lewis Collins, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lewis Collins)

39.4
.

Brett to Lewis Collins, 0 runs

39.3
.

Brett to Lewis Collins, 0 runs

39.2
2

Brett to Lewis Collins, 2 runs

39.1
1

Brett to Cross, 1 run

38.6
2

Davis to Lewis Collins, 2 runs

38.5
1

Davis to Cross, 1 run

38.4
1

Davis to Lewis Collins, 1 run

38.3
1

Davis to Cross, 1 run

38.2
1

Davis to Lewis Collins, 1 run

38.1
3

Davis to Cross, 3 runs

37.6
2

Pavely to Lewis Collins, 2 runs

37.5
1

Pavely to Cross, 1 run

37.4
.

Pavely to Cross, 0 runs

37.4
1

Pavely to Cross, wide

37.3
1

Pavely to Lewis Collins, 1 run

37.2
1

Pavely to Cross, 1 run

37.1
.

Pavely to Cross, 0 runs

36.6
1

Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run

36.5
1

Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, 1 run

36.4
1

Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run

36.3
1

Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, 1 run

36.3
1

Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, wide

36.2
.

Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, 0 runs

36.1
1

Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run

35.6
1

Pavely to Cross, 1 run

35.5
.

Pavely to Cross, 0 runs

35.4
.

Pavely to Cross, 0 runs

35.3
2

Pavely to Cross, 2 runs

35.2
.

Pavely to Cross, 0 runs

35.1
.

Pavely to Cross, 0 runs

34.6
1

Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run

34.5
4

Mary Taylor to Cross, 4 runs

34.4
W

Mary Taylor to E Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - E Jones)

34.3
.

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs

34.2
1

Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, 1 run

34.1
1

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

33.6
W

Pavely to Seren Smale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Seren Smale)

33.5
.

Pavely to Seren Smale, 0 runs

33.4
.

Pavely to Seren Smale, 0 runs

33.3
1

Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

33.2
1

Pavely to Seren Smale, 1 run

33.1
.

Pavely to Seren Smale, 0 runs

32.6
2

Davis to E Jones, 2 runs

32.5
1

Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run

32.4
1

Davis to E Jones, 1 run

32.3
1

Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run

32.2
.

Davis to Seren Smale, 0 runs

32.1
4

Davis to Seren Smale, 4 runs

31.6
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

31.5
4

Stonehouse to E Jones, 4 runs

31.4
1

Stonehouse to Seren Smale, 1 run

31.3
1

Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

31.2
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

31.1
1

Stonehouse to Seren Smale, 1 run

30.6
1

Seren Smale plays a defensive stroke for one run.

30.5
1

E Jones plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

30.4
1

Seren Smale defends for a run.

30.3
4

FOUR! Seren Smale plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

30.2
.

0 runs

30.1
.

0 runs

29.6
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

29.5
6

Stonehouse to E Jones, 6 runs

29.4
1

Stonehouse to Seren Smale, 1 run

29.3
1

Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

29.2
1

Stonehouse to Seren Smale, 1 run

29.1
1

Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

28.6
1

Baker to E Jones, 1 run

28.5
4

Baker to E Jones, 4 runs

28.4
4

Baker to E Jones, 4 runs

28.3
2

Baker to E Jones, 2 runs

28.3
1

Baker to E Jones, wide

28.2
4

Baker to E Jones, 4 runs

28.1
1

Baker to Seren Smale, 1 run

27.6
1

Brett to Seren Smale, 1 run

27.5
1

Brett to E Jones, 1 run

27.4
1

Brett to Seren Smale, 1 run

27.3
1

Brett to E Jones, 1 run

27.2
4

Brett to E Jones, 4 runs

27.1
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

26.6
1

Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

26.5
2

Pavely to E Jones, 2 runs

26.4
.

Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs

26.3
1

Pavely to Seren Smale, 1 run

26.2
1

Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

26.1
4

Pavely to E Jones, 4 runs

25.6
1

Brett to E Jones, leg bye

25.5
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

25.4
1

Brett to Seren Smale, 1 run

25.3
.

Brett to Seren Smale, 0 runs

25.2
1

Brett to E Jones, 1 run

25.1
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

24.6
W

Pavely to Threlkeld, appeal, wicket (bowled - Threlkeld)

24.5
.

Pavely to Threlkeld, 0 runs

24.4
.

Pavely to Threlkeld, 0 runs

24.3
1

Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

24.2
.

Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs

24.1
1

Pavely to Threlkeld, 1 run

23.6
.

Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

23.5
1

Davis to Threlkeld, 1 run

23.4
1

Davis to E Jones, 1 run

23.3
1

Davis to Threlkeld, 1 run

23.2
1

Davis to E Jones, 1 run

23.1
.

Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

22.6
.

Pavely to Threlkeld, 0 runs

22.5
W

Pavely to Mack, appeal, wicket (caught - Mack)

22.4
.

Pavely to Mack, 0 runs

22.3
1

Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

22.2
4

Pavely to E Jones, 4 runs

22.1
.

Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs

21.6
.

Davis to Mack, 0 runs

21.5
1

Davis to E Jones, 1 run

21.4
.

Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

21.3
4

Davis to E Jones, 4 runs

21.2
1

Davis to Mack, 1 run

21.1
1

Davis to E Jones, 1 run

20.6
.

Pavely to Mack, 0 runs

20.5
1

Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

20.4
.

Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs

20.3
1

Pavely to Mack, 1 run

20.2
1

Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

20.1
.

Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs

19.6
.

Davis to Mack, 0 runs

19.6
3

Davis to Mack, 3 wides

19.5
.

Davis to Mack, 0 runs

19.4
W

Davis to Lamb, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lamb)

19.3
1

Davis to E Jones, 1 run

19.2
6

Davis to E Jones, 6 runs

19.1
1

Davis to Lamb, 1 run

18.6
.

Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs

18.5
1

Pavely to Lamb, 1 run

18.4
1

Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

18.3
1

Pavely to Lamb, 1 run

18.2
2

Pavely to Lamb, 2 runs

18.1
1

Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

17.6
4

Davis to Lamb, 4 runs

17.5
1

Davis to E Jones, 1 run

17.4
.

Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

17.3
1

Davis to Lamb, 1 run

17.2
.

Davis to Lamb, 0 runs

17.1
.

Davis to Lamb, 0 runs

16.6
2

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 2 runs

16.5
.

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs

16.4
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

16.4
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, wide

16.3
4

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 4 runs

16.2
1

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

16.1
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

15.6
.

Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

15.5
.

Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

15.4
.

Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

15.3
.

Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

15.2
.

Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

15.1
1

Davis to Lamb, 1 run

14.6
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

14.5
.

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

14.4
2

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 2 leg byes

14.3
1

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

14.2
.

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs

14.1
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

13.6
4

Baker to E Jones, 4 runs

13.5
1

Baker to Lamb, 1 run

13.4
1

Baker to E Jones, 1 run

13.3
.

Baker to E Jones, 0 runs

13.2
.

Baker to E Jones, 0 runs

13.1
.

Baker to E Jones, 0 runs

12.6
1

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

12.5
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

12.4
1

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

12.3
.

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs

12.2
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

12.1
.

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

11.6
1

Baker to Lamb, 1 run

11.5
.

Baker to Lamb, 0 runs

11.4
4

Baker to Lamb, 4 runs

11.3
.

Baker to Lamb, 0 runs

11.2
2

Baker to Lamb, 2 runs

11.1
1

Baker to E Jones, 1 run

10.6
.

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

10.5
.

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

10.5
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, wide

10.4
.

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

10.3
1

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

10.2
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

10.1
.

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

9.6
1

Brett to Lamb, 1 run

9.5
.

Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

9.4
2

Brett to Lamb, 2 runs

9.3
.

Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

9.2
1

Brett to E Jones, 1 run

9.1
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

8.6
.

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

8.5
1

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

8.4
.

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs

8.3
.

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs

8.2
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

8.1
.

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

7.6
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

7.5
2

Brett to E Jones, 2 runs

7.4
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

7.3
1

Brett to Lamb, 1 run

7.2
.

Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

7.1
.

Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

6.6
4

Stonehouse to E Jones, 4 runs

6.5
4

And again! E Jones defends for four runs.

6.4
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

6.3
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

6.2
1

Stonehouse to Lamb, 1 run

6.1
1

Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

5.6
1

Brett to E Jones, 1 run

5.5
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

5.4
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

5.3
1

Brett to Lamb, 1 run

5.2
.

Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

5.1
.

Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

4.6
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

4.5
1

Stonehouse to Lamb, 1 run

4.4
.

Stonehouse to Lamb, 0 runs

4.3
1

Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

4.3
1

Stonehouse to E Jones, wide

4.2
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

4.1
4

Stonehouse to E Jones, 4 runs

3.6
.

Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

3.5
.

Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

3.4
1

Brett to E Jones, 1 run

3.3
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

3.2
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

3.1
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

2.6
1

Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

2.6
1

Stonehouse to E Jones, wide

2.5
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

2.4
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

2.3
1

Stonehouse to Lamb, 1 run

2.2
.

Stonehouse to Lamb, 0 runs

2.1
.

Stonehouse to Lamb, 0 runs

1.6
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

1.6
1

Brett to E Jones, wide

1.5
2

Brett to E Jones, 2 runs

1.4
1

Brett to Lamb, 1 run

1.4
1

Brett to Lamb, wide

1.3
1

Brett to E Jones, 1 run

1.2
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

1.1
.

Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

0.6
1

Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

0.5
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

0.4
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

0.3
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

0.2
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

0.1
.

Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

49.6
1

Baker plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

49.5
W

OUT! Run out. Stonehouse defends for 1 run. She is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some good fielding by Seren Smale and Threlkeld.

49.5
1

Norris to Stonehouse, wide

49.4
1

Norris to Freeborn, 1 run

49.3
W

Norris to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mary Taylor)

49.2
2

Norris to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

49.1
W

Norris to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (run out - George)

48.6
4

Cross to George, 4 runs

48.2
4

And again! George plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

48.1
4

Norris to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (run out - Mary Taylor)

47.6
1

Norris to George, 1 run

47.5
4

Norris to George, 4 runs

47.4
1

Norris to Mary Taylor, 1 run

47.3
1

Norris to George, 1 run

47.2
4

Norris to George, 4 runs

47.1
1

Mary Taylor plays a defensive stroke for a run.

46.6
1

Cross to Mary Taylor, 1 run

46.5
.

Cross to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

46.4
.

Cross to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

46.3
1

Cross to George, 1 run

46.2
1

Cross to Mary Taylor, 1 run

46.1
2

Cross to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

45.6
1

Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 1 run

45.5
4

And another! Mary Taylor plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

45.4
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

45.3
1

Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 1 run

45.2
4

Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

45.1
.

Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

44.6
1

Potts to Mary Taylor, 1 run

44.5
1

Potts to George, 1 run

44.4
1

Potts to Mary Taylor, 1 run

44.3
4

Potts to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

44.2
4

Potts to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

44.1
W

Potts to Pavely, appeal, wicket (caught - Pavely)

43.6
1

Weerappuli to Pavely, 1 run

43.5
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

43.4
1

Weerappuli to Pavely, 1 run

43.3
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

43.2
1

Weerappuli to Pavely, 1 run

43.1
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

42.6
1

Potts to George, 1 run

42.5
.

Potts to George, 0 runs

42.4
1

Potts to Pavely, 1 run

42.3
1

Potts to George, 1 run

42.2
4

Potts to George, 4 runs

42.1
4

Potts to George, 4 runs

41.6
.

Norris to Pavely, 0 runs

41.5
.

Norris to Pavely, 0 runs

41.4
W

Norris to Austin, appeal, wicket (bowled - Austin)

41.3
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Austin defends for four runs.

41.2
1

Norris to George, 1 run

41.1
4

FOUR MORE! George plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

40.6
1

Jones to George, 1 run

40.5
1

Jones to Austin, 1 run

40.4
1

Jones to George, 1 run

40.3
.

Jones to George, 0 runs

40.2
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

40.1
1lb

Austin defends for a leg bye.

39.6
2

Norris to George, 2 runs

39.5
2

Norris to George, 2 runs

39.4
1

Norris to Austin, 1 run

39.3
1

Norris to George, 1 run

39.2
1

Norris to Austin, 1 run

39.2
2

Norris to George, 2 wides

39.1
4

Norris to George, 4 runs

38.6
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

38.5
1

Cross to George, 1 run

38.4
2

Cross to George, 2 runs

38.3
4

Cross to George, 4 runs

38.2
2

Cross to George, 2 runs

38.1
.

Cross to George, 0 runs

37.6
.

Norris to Austin, 0 runs

37.5
2

Norris to Austin, 2 runs

37.4
1

Norris to George, 1 run

37.3
1

Norris to Austin, 1 run

37.2
1

Norris to George, 1 run

37.1
1

Norris to Austin, 1 run

36.6
1

Cross to Austin, 1 run

36.5
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

36.4
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

36.3
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

36.2
4

Cross to Austin, 4 runs

36.1
1

Cross to George, 1 run

35.6
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

35.5
.

Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

35.4
4

Weerappuli to George, 4 runs

35.3
1

Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

35.2
.

Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs

35.1
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

34.6
1

Jones to George, 1 run

34.6
1

Jones to George, wide

34.5
1

Jones to Austin, 1 run

34.4
3

Jones to George, 3 runs

34.3
.

Jones to George, 0 runs

34.2
.

Jones to George, 0 runs

34.1
1

Jones to Austin, leg bye

33.6
.

Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

33.5
1

Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

33.4
2

Weerappuli to Austin, 2 runs

33.3
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

33.2
.

Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

33.1
1

Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

32.6
.

Jones to George, 0 runs

32.5
1

Jones to Austin, 1 run

32.4
1

Jones to George, 1 run

32.3
2

Jones to George, 2 runs

32.2
.

Jones to George, 0 runs

32.1
.

Jones to George, 0 runs

31.6
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

31.5
4

FOUR MORE! George defends for four runs.

31.4
.

Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

31.3
1

Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

31.2
4

Weerappuli to Austin, 4 runs

31.1
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

30.6
.

0 runs

30.5
.

0 runs

30.4
1

George defends for 1 run.

30.3
1

Austin defends for a single run.

30.2
.

0 runs

30.1
.

0 runs

29.6
1

Potts to Austin, 1 run

29.5
2

Potts to Austin, 2 runs

29.4
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

29.3
1

Potts to George, 1 run

29.2
4

Potts to George, 4 runs

29.1
4

Potts to George, 4 runs

28.6
.

Norris to Austin, 0 runs

28.5
4

Norris to Austin, 4 runs

28.4
1

Norris to George, 1 run

28.3
1

Norris to Austin, 1 run

28.2
1

Norris to George, 1 run

28.1
1

Norris to Austin, 1 run

27.6
1

Potts to Austin, 1 run

27.5
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

27.4
1

Potts to George, 1 run

27.3
.

Potts to George, 0 runs

27.2
1

Potts to Austin, 1 run

27.1
1

Potts to George, 1 run

26.6
.

Norris to Austin, 0 runs

26.5
4

Norris to Austin, 4 runs

26.4
4

Norris to Austin, 4 runs

26.3
.

Norris to Austin, 0 runs

26.2
4

Norris to Austin, 4 runs

26.1
1

Norris to George, 1 run

25.6
1

Potts to George, 1 run

25.5
1

Potts to Austin, 1 run

25.5
1

Potts to Austin, wide

25.4
1

Potts to George, 1 run

25.3
1

Potts to Austin, 1 run

25.2
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

25.1
1

Potts to George, 1 run

24.6
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

24.5
1

Cross to George, 1 run

24.4
.

Cross to George, 0 runs

24.3
1lb

Austin defends for 1 leg bye.

24.2
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

24.1
1

George defends for a single run.

23.6
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

23.5
1

Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

23.4
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

23.3
.

Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

23.2
1

Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

23.1
.

Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs

22.6
1

Cross to Austin, 1 run

22.6
2

Cross to George, 2 wides

22.5
1

Cross to Austin, 1 run

22.4
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

22.3
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

22.2
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

22.1
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

21.6
1

Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

21.5
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

21.4
1

Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

21.3
.

Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs

21.2
.

Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs

21.1
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

20.6
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

20.5
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

20.4
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

20.3
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

20.2
1

Jones to George, 1 run

20.2
1

Jones to George, wide

20.2
1

Jones to George, wide

20.1
.

Jones to George, 0 runs

19.6
4

Weerappuli to Austin, 4 runs

19.5
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

19.4
.

Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

19.3
1

Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

19.2
.

Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs

19.1
2

Weerappuli to Austin, 2 runs

18.6
.

Jones to George, 0 runs

18.5
.

Jones to George, 0 runs

18.4
.

Jones to George, 0 runs

18.3
1

Jones to Austin, 1 run

18.2
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

18.1
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

17.6
1

Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

17.5
1

Weerappuli to George, 1 run

17.4
4

Weerappuli to George, 4 runs

17.3
.

Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

17.2
4

Weerappuli to George, 4 runs

17.1
.

Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

16.6
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

16.5
1

Jones to George, 1 run

16.4
.

Jones to George, 0 runs

16.3
.

Jones to George, 0 runs

16.2
.

Jones to George, 0 runs

16.1
1

Jones to Austin, 1 run

15.6
.

Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

15.5
.

Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

15.5
1

Weerappuli to George, wide

15.4
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Redmayne)

15.3
1

Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

15.2
1

Weerappuli to Redmayne, 1 run

15.1
.

Weerappuli to Redmayne, 0 runs

14.6
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

14.5
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

14.4
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

14.3
1

Jones to Redmayne, 1 run

14.2
2

Jones to Redmayne, 2 runs

14.1
1

Jones to Austin, 1 run

13.6
.

Norris to Redmayne, 0 runs

13.5
1

Norris to Austin, 1 run

13.4
.

Norris to Austin, 0 runs

13.3
4

Norris to Austin, 4 runs

13.2
4

Norris to Austin, 4 runs

13.1
1

Norris to Redmayne, 1 run

12.6
2

Jones to Austin, 2 runs

12.5
1

Jones to Redmayne, 1 run

12.4
1lb

Austin plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.

12.3
4

Jones to Austin, 4 runs

12.2
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

12.1
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

11.6
.

Norris to Redmayne, 0 runs

11.5
.

Norris to Redmayne, 0 runs

11.4
1

Norris to Austin, 1 run

11.3
.

Norris to Austin, 0 runs

11.2
1

Norris to Redmayne, 1 run

11.1
.

Norris to Redmayne, 0 runs

10.6
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

10.5
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

10.4
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

10.3
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

10.2
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

10.1
.

Jones to Austin, 0 runs

9.6
1lb

Austin defends for a single leg bye.

9.5
4

Norris to Austin, 4 runs

9.4
.

Norris to Austin, 0 runs

9.3
.

Norris to Austin, 0 runs

9.2
.

Norris to Austin, 0 runs

9.1
.

Norris to Austin, 0 runs

8.6
1

Potts to Austin, 1 run

8.6
1

Potts to Austin, wide

8.5
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

8.4
4

Potts to Austin, 4 runs

8.3
4

Potts to Austin, 4 runs

8.2
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

8.1
1

Potts to Redmayne, 1 run

8.1
1

Potts to Redmayne, wide

7.6
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

7.5
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

7.4
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

7.3
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

7.2
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

7.1
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

6.6
1

Potts to Austin, 1 run

6.5
4

Potts to Austin, 4 runs

6.4
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

6.3
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

6.2
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

6.1
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

5.6
.

Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.5
.

Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.5
1

Cross to Redmayne, wide

5.4
1

Cross to Austin, 1 run

5.3
1

Cross to Redmayne, 1 run

5.2
.

Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.1
.

Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs

4.6
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

4.5
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

4.4
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

4.3
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

4.2
1

Potts to Redmayne, 1 run

4.1
.

Potts to Redmayne, 0 runs

3.6
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

3.5
4

Cross to Austin, 4 runs

3.4
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

3.3
1

Cross to Redmayne, 1 run

3.2
.

Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs

3.1
.

Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.6
.

Potts to Austin, 0 runs

2.5
1

Potts to Redmayne, leg bye

2.4
1

Potts to Austin, 1 run

2.3
1

Potts to Redmayne, 1 run

2.2
.

Potts to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.1
.

Potts to Redmayne, 0 runs

1.6
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

1.5
4

Cross to Austin, 4 runs

1.4
.

Cross to Austin, 0 runs

1.3
W

Cross to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)

1.2
.

Cross to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.1
1

Cross to Redmayne, 1 run

0.6
.

Potts to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.5
.

Potts to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.4
.

Potts to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.3
.

Potts to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.2
1

Potts to Redmayne, 1 run

0.1
2

Potts to Redmayne, 2 runs