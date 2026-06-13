49.6 W Pavely to Potts, appeal, wicket (stumped - Potts)

49.5 4 Pavely to Potts, 4 runs

49.4 1 Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run

49.3 4 Pavely to Weerappuli, 4 runs

49.2 1 Pavely to Potts, 1 run

49.1 1 Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run

48.6 . Mary Taylor to Potts, 0 runs

48.5 . Mary Taylor to Potts, 0 runs

48.4 1 Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 1 run

48.4 nb Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, no ball + 2 runs

48.3 1 Mary Taylor to Potts, 1 run

48.2 1 Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 1 run

48.1 . Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 0 runs

47.6 1 Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run

47.5 . Pavely to Weerappuli, 0 runs

47.4 1 Pavely to Potts, 1 run

47.3 4 Pavely to Potts, 4 runs

47.2 1 Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run

47.1 . Pavely to Weerappuli, 0 runs

46.6 1 Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, leg bye

46.5 . Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 0 runs

46.4 . Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 0 runs

46.3 1 Mary Taylor to Potts, 1 run

46.2 . Mary Taylor to Potts, 0 runs

46.1 1 Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 1 run

45.6 4 Stonehouse to Potts, 4 runs

45.5 . Stonehouse to Potts, 0 runs

45.4 6 Stonehouse to Potts, 6 runs

45.3 1 Stonehouse to Potts, 1 run

45.2 . Stonehouse to Potts, 0 runs

45.1 2 Stonehouse to Potts, 2 runs

44.6 . Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 0 runs

44.5 4 Mary Taylor to Weerappuli, 4 runs

44.4 . 0 runs

44.3 W OUT! Run out. Potts plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. Jones is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Davis.

44.2 1 Mary Taylor to Jones, 1 run

44.1 . Mary Taylor to Jones, 0 runs

43.6 1 Brett to Jones, 1 run

43.5 4 Brett to Jones, 4 runs

43.4 1 Brett to Potts, 1 run

43.3 1 Brett to Potts, 1 run

43.2 . Brett to Potts, 0 runs

43.1 1 Brett to Jones, 1 run

42.6 . Davis to Potts, 0 runs

42.5 . Davis to Potts, 0 runs

42.4 1 Potts plays a defensive stroke for one run.

42.3 . Davis to Potts, 0 runs

42.2 . Davis to Potts, 0 runs

42.1 . Davis to Potts, 0 runs

41.6 1 Brett to Potts, 1 run

41.5 2 Brett to Potts, 2 runs

41.4 1 Brett to Jones, 1 run

41.3 W appeal, wicket (caught - Cross)

41.2 1 Brett to Potts, 1 run

41.1 W Brett to Norris, appeal, wicket (bowled - Norris)

40.6 . Davis to Cross, 0 runs

40.5 4 Davis to Cross, 4 runs

40.4 1 Davis to Norris, 1 run

40.3 1 Davis to Cross, 1 run

40.2 1 Davis to Norris, 1 run

40.1 1 Davis to Cross, 1 run

39.6 . Brett to Norris, 0 runs

39.5 W Brett to Lewis Collins, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lewis Collins)

39.4 . Brett to Lewis Collins, 0 runs

39.3 . Brett to Lewis Collins, 0 runs

39.2 2 Brett to Lewis Collins, 2 runs

39.1 1 Brett to Cross, 1 run

38.6 2 Davis to Lewis Collins, 2 runs

38.5 1 Davis to Cross, 1 run

38.4 1 Davis to Lewis Collins, 1 run

38.3 1 Davis to Cross, 1 run

38.2 1 Davis to Lewis Collins, 1 run

38.1 3 Davis to Cross, 3 runs

37.6 2 Pavely to Lewis Collins, 2 runs

37.5 1 Pavely to Cross, 1 run

37.4 . Pavely to Cross, 0 runs

37.4 1 Pavely to Cross, wide

37.3 1 Pavely to Lewis Collins, 1 run

37.2 1 Pavely to Cross, 1 run

37.1 . Pavely to Cross, 0 runs

36.6 1 Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run

36.5 1 Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, 1 run

36.4 1 Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run

36.3 1 Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, 1 run

36.3 1 Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, wide

36.2 . Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, 0 runs

36.1 1 Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run

35.6 1 Pavely to Cross, 1 run

35.5 . Pavely to Cross, 0 runs

35.4 . Pavely to Cross, 0 runs

35.3 2 Pavely to Cross, 2 runs

35.2 . Pavely to Cross, 0 runs

35.1 . Pavely to Cross, 0 runs

34.6 1 Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run

34.5 4 Mary Taylor to Cross, 4 runs

34.4 W Mary Taylor to E Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - E Jones)

34.3 . Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs

34.2 1 Mary Taylor to Lewis Collins, 1 run

34.1 1 Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

33.6 W Pavely to Seren Smale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Seren Smale)

33.5 . Pavely to Seren Smale, 0 runs

33.4 . Pavely to Seren Smale, 0 runs

33.3 1 Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

33.2 1 Pavely to Seren Smale, 1 run

33.1 . Pavely to Seren Smale, 0 runs

32.6 2 Davis to E Jones, 2 runs

32.5 1 Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run

32.4 1 Davis to E Jones, 1 run

32.3 1 Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run

32.2 . Davis to Seren Smale, 0 runs

32.1 4 Davis to Seren Smale, 4 runs

31.6 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

31.5 4 Stonehouse to E Jones, 4 runs

31.4 1 Stonehouse to Seren Smale, 1 run

31.3 1 Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

31.2 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

31.1 1 Stonehouse to Seren Smale, 1 run

30.6 1 Seren Smale plays a defensive stroke for one run.

30.5 1 E Jones plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

30.4 1 Seren Smale defends for a run.

30.3 4 FOUR! Seren Smale plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

30.2 . 0 runs

30.1 . 0 runs

29.6 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

29.5 6 Stonehouse to E Jones, 6 runs

29.4 1 Stonehouse to Seren Smale, 1 run

29.3 1 Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

29.2 1 Stonehouse to Seren Smale, 1 run

29.1 1 Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

28.6 1 Baker to E Jones, 1 run

28.5 4 Baker to E Jones, 4 runs

28.4 4 Baker to E Jones, 4 runs

28.3 2 Baker to E Jones, 2 runs

28.3 1 Baker to E Jones, wide

28.2 4 Baker to E Jones, 4 runs

28.1 1 Baker to Seren Smale, 1 run

27.6 1 Brett to Seren Smale, 1 run

27.5 1 Brett to E Jones, 1 run

27.4 1 Brett to Seren Smale, 1 run

27.3 1 Brett to E Jones, 1 run

27.2 4 Brett to E Jones, 4 runs

27.1 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

26.6 1 Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

26.5 2 Pavely to E Jones, 2 runs

26.4 . Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs

26.3 1 Pavely to Seren Smale, 1 run

26.2 1 Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

26.1 4 Pavely to E Jones, 4 runs

25.6 1 Brett to E Jones, leg bye

25.5 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

25.4 1 Brett to Seren Smale, 1 run

25.3 . Brett to Seren Smale, 0 runs

25.2 1 Brett to E Jones, 1 run

25.1 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

24.6 W Pavely to Threlkeld, appeal, wicket (bowled - Threlkeld)

24.5 . Pavely to Threlkeld, 0 runs

24.4 . Pavely to Threlkeld, 0 runs

24.3 1 Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

24.2 . Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs

24.1 1 Pavely to Threlkeld, 1 run

23.6 . Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

23.5 1 Davis to Threlkeld, 1 run

23.4 1 Davis to E Jones, 1 run

23.3 1 Davis to Threlkeld, 1 run

23.2 1 Davis to E Jones, 1 run

23.1 . Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

22.6 . Pavely to Threlkeld, 0 runs

22.5 W Pavely to Mack, appeal, wicket (caught - Mack)

22.4 . Pavely to Mack, 0 runs

22.3 1 Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

22.2 4 Pavely to E Jones, 4 runs

22.1 . Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs

21.6 . Davis to Mack, 0 runs

21.5 1 Davis to E Jones, 1 run

21.4 . Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

21.3 4 Davis to E Jones, 4 runs

21.2 1 Davis to Mack, 1 run

21.1 1 Davis to E Jones, 1 run

20.6 . Pavely to Mack, 0 runs

20.5 1 Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

20.4 . Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs

20.3 1 Pavely to Mack, 1 run

20.2 1 Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

20.1 . Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs

19.6 . Davis to Mack, 0 runs

19.6 3 Davis to Mack, 3 wides

19.5 . Davis to Mack, 0 runs

19.4 W Davis to Lamb, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lamb)

19.3 1 Davis to E Jones, 1 run

19.2 6 Davis to E Jones, 6 runs

19.1 1 Davis to Lamb, 1 run

18.6 . Pavely to E Jones, 0 runs

18.5 1 Pavely to Lamb, 1 run

18.4 1 Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

18.3 1 Pavely to Lamb, 1 run

18.2 2 Pavely to Lamb, 2 runs

18.1 1 Pavely to E Jones, 1 run

17.6 4 Davis to Lamb, 4 runs

17.5 1 Davis to E Jones, 1 run

17.4 . Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

17.3 1 Davis to Lamb, 1 run

17.2 . Davis to Lamb, 0 runs

17.1 . Davis to Lamb, 0 runs

16.6 2 Mary Taylor to E Jones, 2 runs

16.5 . Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs

16.4 1 Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

16.4 1 Mary Taylor to Lamb, wide

16.3 4 Mary Taylor to Lamb, 4 runs

16.2 1 Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

16.1 1 Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

15.6 . Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

15.5 . Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

15.4 . Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

15.3 . Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

15.2 . Davis to E Jones, 0 runs

15.1 1 Davis to Lamb, 1 run

14.6 1 Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

14.5 . Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

14.4 2 Mary Taylor to Lamb, 2 leg byes

14.3 1 Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

14.2 . Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs

14.1 1 Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

13.6 4 Baker to E Jones, 4 runs

13.5 1 Baker to Lamb, 1 run

13.4 1 Baker to E Jones, 1 run

13.3 . Baker to E Jones, 0 runs

13.2 . Baker to E Jones, 0 runs

13.1 . Baker to E Jones, 0 runs

12.6 1 Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

12.5 1 Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

12.4 1 Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

12.3 . Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs

12.2 1 Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

12.1 . Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

11.6 1 Baker to Lamb, 1 run

11.5 . Baker to Lamb, 0 runs

11.4 4 Baker to Lamb, 4 runs

11.3 . Baker to Lamb, 0 runs

11.2 2 Baker to Lamb, 2 runs

11.1 1 Baker to E Jones, 1 run

10.6 . Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

10.5 . Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

10.5 1 Mary Taylor to Lamb, wide

10.4 . Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

10.3 1 Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

10.2 1 Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

10.1 . Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

9.6 1 Brett to Lamb, 1 run

9.5 . Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

9.4 2 Brett to Lamb, 2 runs

9.3 . Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

9.2 1 Brett to E Jones, 1 run

9.1 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

8.6 . Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

8.5 1 Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

8.4 . Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs

8.3 . Mary Taylor to E Jones, 0 runs

8.2 1 Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

8.1 . Mary Taylor to Lamb, 0 runs

7.6 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

7.5 2 Brett to E Jones, 2 runs

7.4 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

7.3 1 Brett to Lamb, 1 run

7.2 . Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

7.1 . Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

6.6 4 Stonehouse to E Jones, 4 runs

6.5 4 And again! E Jones defends for four runs.

6.4 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

6.3 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

6.2 1 Stonehouse to Lamb, 1 run

6.1 1 Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

5.6 1 Brett to E Jones, 1 run

5.5 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

5.4 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

5.3 1 Brett to Lamb, 1 run

5.2 . Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

5.1 . Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

4.6 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

4.5 1 Stonehouse to Lamb, 1 run

4.4 . Stonehouse to Lamb, 0 runs

4.3 1 Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

4.3 1 Stonehouse to E Jones, wide

4.2 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

4.1 4 Stonehouse to E Jones, 4 runs

3.6 . Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

3.5 . Brett to Lamb, 0 runs

3.4 1 Brett to E Jones, 1 run

3.3 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

3.2 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

3.1 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

2.6 1 Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

2.6 1 Stonehouse to E Jones, wide

2.5 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

2.4 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

2.3 1 Stonehouse to Lamb, 1 run

2.2 . Stonehouse to Lamb, 0 runs

2.1 . Stonehouse to Lamb, 0 runs

1.6 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

1.6 1 Brett to E Jones, wide

1.5 2 Brett to E Jones, 2 runs

1.4 1 Brett to Lamb, 1 run

1.4 1 Brett to Lamb, wide

1.3 1 Brett to E Jones, 1 run

1.2 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

1.1 . Brett to E Jones, 0 runs

0.6 1 Stonehouse to E Jones, 1 run

0.5 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

0.4 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

0.3 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

0.2 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

0.1 . Stonehouse to E Jones, 0 runs

49.6 1 Baker plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

49.5 W OUT! Run out. Stonehouse defends for 1 run. She is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some good fielding by Seren Smale and Threlkeld.

49.5 1 Norris to Stonehouse, wide

49.4 1 Norris to Freeborn, 1 run

49.3 W Norris to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mary Taylor)

49.2 2 Norris to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

49.1 W Norris to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (run out - George)

48.6 4 Cross to George, 4 runs

48.2 4 And again! George plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

48.1 4 Norris to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (run out - Mary Taylor)

47.6 1 Norris to George, 1 run

47.5 4 Norris to George, 4 runs

47.4 1 Norris to Mary Taylor, 1 run

47.3 1 Norris to George, 1 run

47.2 4 Norris to George, 4 runs

47.1 1 Mary Taylor plays a defensive stroke for a run.

46.6 1 Cross to Mary Taylor, 1 run

46.5 . Cross to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

46.4 . Cross to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

46.3 1 Cross to George, 1 run

46.2 1 Cross to Mary Taylor, 1 run

46.1 2 Cross to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

45.6 1 Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 1 run

45.5 4 And another! Mary Taylor plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

45.4 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

45.3 1 Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 1 run

45.2 4 Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

45.1 . Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

44.6 1 Potts to Mary Taylor, 1 run

44.5 1 Potts to George, 1 run

44.4 1 Potts to Mary Taylor, 1 run

44.3 4 Potts to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

44.2 4 Potts to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

44.1 W Potts to Pavely, appeal, wicket (caught - Pavely)

43.6 1 Weerappuli to Pavely, 1 run

43.5 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

43.4 1 Weerappuli to Pavely, 1 run

43.3 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

43.2 1 Weerappuli to Pavely, 1 run

43.1 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

42.6 1 Potts to George, 1 run

42.5 . Potts to George, 0 runs

42.4 1 Potts to Pavely, 1 run

42.3 1 Potts to George, 1 run

42.2 4 Potts to George, 4 runs

42.1 4 Potts to George, 4 runs

41.6 . Norris to Pavely, 0 runs

41.5 . Norris to Pavely, 0 runs

41.4 W Norris to Austin, appeal, wicket (bowled - Austin)

41.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Austin defends for four runs.

41.2 1 Norris to George, 1 run

41.1 4 FOUR MORE! George plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

40.6 1 Jones to George, 1 run

40.5 1 Jones to Austin, 1 run

40.4 1 Jones to George, 1 run

40.3 . Jones to George, 0 runs

40.2 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

40.1 1lb Austin defends for a leg bye.

39.6 2 Norris to George, 2 runs

39.5 2 Norris to George, 2 runs

39.4 1 Norris to Austin, 1 run

39.3 1 Norris to George, 1 run

39.2 1 Norris to Austin, 1 run

39.2 2 Norris to George, 2 wides

39.1 4 Norris to George, 4 runs

38.6 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

38.5 1 Cross to George, 1 run

38.4 2 Cross to George, 2 runs

38.3 4 Cross to George, 4 runs

38.2 2 Cross to George, 2 runs

38.1 . Cross to George, 0 runs

37.6 . Norris to Austin, 0 runs

37.5 2 Norris to Austin, 2 runs

37.4 1 Norris to George, 1 run

37.3 1 Norris to Austin, 1 run

37.2 1 Norris to George, 1 run

37.1 1 Norris to Austin, 1 run

36.6 1 Cross to Austin, 1 run

36.5 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

36.4 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

36.3 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

36.2 4 Cross to Austin, 4 runs

36.1 1 Cross to George, 1 run

35.6 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

35.5 . Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

35.4 4 Weerappuli to George, 4 runs

35.3 1 Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

35.2 . Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs

35.1 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

34.6 1 Jones to George, 1 run

34.6 1 Jones to George, wide

34.5 1 Jones to Austin, 1 run

34.4 3 Jones to George, 3 runs

34.3 . Jones to George, 0 runs

34.2 . Jones to George, 0 runs

34.1 1 Jones to Austin, leg bye

33.6 . Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

33.5 1 Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

33.4 2 Weerappuli to Austin, 2 runs

33.3 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

33.2 . Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

33.1 1 Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

32.6 . Jones to George, 0 runs

32.5 1 Jones to Austin, 1 run

32.4 1 Jones to George, 1 run

32.3 2 Jones to George, 2 runs

32.2 . Jones to George, 0 runs

32.1 . Jones to George, 0 runs

31.6 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

31.5 4 FOUR MORE! George defends for four runs.

31.4 . Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

31.3 1 Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

31.2 4 Weerappuli to Austin, 4 runs

31.1 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

30.6 . 0 runs

30.5 . 0 runs

30.4 1 George defends for 1 run.

30.3 1 Austin defends for a single run.

30.2 . 0 runs

30.1 . 0 runs

29.6 1 Potts to Austin, 1 run

29.5 2 Potts to Austin, 2 runs

29.4 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

29.3 1 Potts to George, 1 run

29.2 4 Potts to George, 4 runs

29.1 4 Potts to George, 4 runs

28.6 . Norris to Austin, 0 runs

28.5 4 Norris to Austin, 4 runs

28.4 1 Norris to George, 1 run

28.3 1 Norris to Austin, 1 run

28.2 1 Norris to George, 1 run

28.1 1 Norris to Austin, 1 run

27.6 1 Potts to Austin, 1 run

27.5 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

27.4 1 Potts to George, 1 run

27.3 . Potts to George, 0 runs

27.2 1 Potts to Austin, 1 run

27.1 1 Potts to George, 1 run

26.6 . Norris to Austin, 0 runs

26.5 4 Norris to Austin, 4 runs

26.4 4 Norris to Austin, 4 runs

26.3 . Norris to Austin, 0 runs

26.2 4 Norris to Austin, 4 runs

26.1 1 Norris to George, 1 run

25.6 1 Potts to George, 1 run

25.5 1 Potts to Austin, 1 run

25.5 1 Potts to Austin, wide

25.4 1 Potts to George, 1 run

25.3 1 Potts to Austin, 1 run

25.2 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

25.1 1 Potts to George, 1 run

24.6 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

24.5 1 Cross to George, 1 run

24.4 . Cross to George, 0 runs

24.3 1lb Austin defends for 1 leg bye.

24.2 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

24.1 1 George defends for a single run.

23.6 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

23.5 1 Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

23.4 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

23.3 . Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

23.2 1 Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

23.1 . Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs

22.6 1 Cross to Austin, 1 run

22.6 2 Cross to George, 2 wides

22.5 1 Cross to Austin, 1 run

22.4 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

22.3 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

22.2 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

22.1 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

21.6 1 Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

21.5 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

21.4 1 Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

21.3 . Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs

21.2 . Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs

21.1 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

20.6 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

20.5 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

20.4 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

20.3 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

20.2 1 Jones to George, 1 run

20.2 1 Jones to George, wide

20.2 1 Jones to George, wide

20.1 . Jones to George, 0 runs

19.6 4 Weerappuli to Austin, 4 runs

19.5 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

19.4 . Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

19.3 1 Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

19.2 . Weerappuli to Austin, 0 runs

19.1 2 Weerappuli to Austin, 2 runs

18.6 . Jones to George, 0 runs

18.5 . Jones to George, 0 runs

18.4 . Jones to George, 0 runs

18.3 1 Jones to Austin, 1 run

18.2 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

18.1 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

17.6 1 Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

17.5 1 Weerappuli to George, 1 run

17.4 4 Weerappuli to George, 4 runs

17.3 . Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

17.2 4 Weerappuli to George, 4 runs

17.1 . Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

16.6 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

16.5 1 Jones to George, 1 run

16.4 . Jones to George, 0 runs

16.3 . Jones to George, 0 runs

16.2 . Jones to George, 0 runs

16.1 1 Jones to Austin, 1 run

15.6 . Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

15.5 . Weerappuli to George, 0 runs

15.5 1 Weerappuli to George, wide

15.4 W appeal, wicket (caught - Redmayne)

15.3 1 Weerappuli to Austin, 1 run

15.2 1 Weerappuli to Redmayne, 1 run

15.1 . Weerappuli to Redmayne, 0 runs

14.6 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

14.5 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

14.4 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

14.3 1 Jones to Redmayne, 1 run

14.2 2 Jones to Redmayne, 2 runs

14.1 1 Jones to Austin, 1 run

13.6 . Norris to Redmayne, 0 runs

13.5 1 Norris to Austin, 1 run

13.4 . Norris to Austin, 0 runs

13.3 4 Norris to Austin, 4 runs

13.2 4 Norris to Austin, 4 runs

13.1 1 Norris to Redmayne, 1 run

12.6 2 Jones to Austin, 2 runs

12.5 1 Jones to Redmayne, 1 run

12.4 1lb Austin plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.

12.3 4 Jones to Austin, 4 runs

12.2 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

12.1 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

11.6 . Norris to Redmayne, 0 runs

11.5 . Norris to Redmayne, 0 runs

11.4 1 Norris to Austin, 1 run

11.3 . Norris to Austin, 0 runs

11.2 1 Norris to Redmayne, 1 run

11.1 . Norris to Redmayne, 0 runs

10.6 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

10.5 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

10.4 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

10.3 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

10.2 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

10.1 . Jones to Austin, 0 runs

9.6 1lb Austin defends for a single leg bye.

9.5 4 Norris to Austin, 4 runs

9.4 . Norris to Austin, 0 runs

9.3 . Norris to Austin, 0 runs

9.2 . Norris to Austin, 0 runs

9.1 . Norris to Austin, 0 runs

8.6 1 Potts to Austin, 1 run

8.6 1 Potts to Austin, wide

8.5 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

8.4 4 Potts to Austin, 4 runs

8.3 4 Potts to Austin, 4 runs

8.2 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

8.1 1 Potts to Redmayne, 1 run

8.1 1 Potts to Redmayne, wide

7.6 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

7.5 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

7.4 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

7.3 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

7.2 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

7.1 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

6.6 1 Potts to Austin, 1 run

6.5 4 Potts to Austin, 4 runs

6.4 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

6.3 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

6.2 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

6.1 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

5.6 . Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.5 . Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.5 1 Cross to Redmayne, wide

5.4 1 Cross to Austin, 1 run

5.3 1 Cross to Redmayne, 1 run

5.2 . Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.1 . Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs

4.6 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

4.5 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

4.4 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

4.3 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

4.2 1 Potts to Redmayne, 1 run

4.1 . Potts to Redmayne, 0 runs

3.6 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

3.5 4 Cross to Austin, 4 runs

3.4 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

3.3 1 Cross to Redmayne, 1 run

3.2 . Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs

3.1 . Cross to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.6 . Potts to Austin, 0 runs

2.5 1 Potts to Redmayne, leg bye

2.4 1 Potts to Austin, 1 run

2.3 1 Potts to Redmayne, 1 run

2.2 . Potts to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.1 . Potts to Redmayne, 0 runs

1.6 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

1.5 4 Cross to Austin, 4 runs

1.4 . Cross to Austin, 0 runs

1.3 W Cross to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)

1.2 . Cross to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.1 1 Cross to Redmayne, 1 run

0.6 . Potts to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.5 . Potts to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.4 . Potts to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.3 . Potts to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.2 1 Potts to Redmayne, 1 run