Results Score Warwickshire vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Jones Evelynbatsman
|113
|115
|12
|2
|98.26
|Lamb Emmaall rounder
|40
|53
|3
|0
|75.47
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Davis Georgiabowler
|10
|0
|63
|1
|6.3
|3
|0
|Taylor Maryall rounder
|10
|0
|49
|1
|4.9
|3
|1
Latest Highlights
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49.6
W
Pavely to Potts, appeal, wicket (stumped - Potts)
49.5
4
Pavely to Potts, 4 runs
49.4
1
Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run