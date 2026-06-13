Results Score Warwickshire vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.06.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

314

LAT
LAT

294

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Jones Evelynbatsman11311512298.26
Lamb Emmaall rounder40533075.47
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Davis Georgiabowler1006316.330
Taylor Maryall rounder1004914.931

Latest Highlights

49.6
W

Pavely to Potts, appeal, wicket (stumped - Potts)

49.5
4

Pavely to Potts, 4 runs

49.4
1

Pavely to Weerappuli, 1 run

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