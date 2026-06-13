Squads Warwickshire vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Austin Meg
batsman
Mack Katie
batsman
George Katie
bowler
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Collins Danielle
batsman
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Cross Kate
bowler
Davis Georgia
bowler
Norris Tara
bowler
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Potts Grace
bowler
Baker Hannah
bowler
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Weerappuli Venus
no information yet
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Arlott Emily
bowler
Bell Olivia
bowler
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Wong Issy
bowler
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Johnson Grace M
all rounder