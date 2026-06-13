Squads Warwickshire vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.06.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

314

LAT
LAT

294

Playing

WAR
WAR
LAT
LAT
First TeamSecond Team
Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Austin Meg

batsman

Mack Katie

batsman

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Weerappuli Venus

no information yet

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Bench

WAR
WAR
LAT
LAT
First TeamSecond Team
Carter Darcey

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Johnson Grace M

all rounder