Match details Warwickshire vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.06.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

314

LAT
LAT

294

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersRedmayne Georgia, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Austin Meg, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Freeborn Abbey, Taylor Mary, Davis Georgia, Stonehouse Alexa, Baker Hannah, Brett Phoebe, Taylor Millie
BenchArlott Emily, Brewer Chloe, Ellis Bethan, Perrin Davina, Wong Issy, Wraith Natasha

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersLamb Emma, Jones Evelyn, Mack Katie, Threlkeld Ellie, Smale Seren, Collins Danielle, Cross Kate, Norris Tara, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah, Weerappuli Venus
BenchBell Olivia, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Ecclestone Sophie, Gaur Mahika, Johnson Grace M, Kesteven Tilly, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Morris Fi, Morris Sophie, Penna Madeline

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet