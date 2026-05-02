Highlights Warwickshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026
Stonehouse to Skelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Skelton)
Stonehouse to Skelton, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Skelton, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Skelton, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Skelton, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Barnes, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Skelton, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Skelton, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Barnes, 1 run
Stonehouse to Skelton, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Barnes, 1 run
Stonehouse to Barnes, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Skelton, 1 run
Stonehouse to Skelton, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Skelton, 0 runs
Baker to Skelton, 1 run
Baker to Barnes, 1 run
Baker to Skelton, 1 run
Baker to Skelton, 4 runs
Baker to Barnes, 1 run
Baker to Skelton, 1 run
Surenkumar to Skelton, 1 run
Surenkumar to Skelton, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Skelton, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Skelton, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Barnes, 1 run
Surenkumar to Skelton, 1 run
Baker to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)
Baker to Harris, 0 runs
Baker to Harris, 0 runs
Baker to Skelton, 1 run
Baker to Skelton, 0 runs
Baker to Harris, 1 run
Davis to Harris, 1 run
Davis to Harris, 0 runs
Davis to Anderson, appeal, wicket (caught - Anderson)
Davis to Anderson, 2 runs
Davis to Anderson, 0 runs
Davis to Anderson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Skelton, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Anderson, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Anderson, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Anderson, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Skelton, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Skelton, 0 runs
Davis to Skelton, 1 run
Davis to Skelton, 2 runs
Davis to Skelton, 0 runs
Davis to Skelton, 2 runs
Davis to Anderson, 1 run
Davis to Anderson, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Anderson, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (caught - Griffiths)
Mary Taylor to Griffiths, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Skelton, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Skelton, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Skelton, 0 runs
Davis to Griffiths, appeal
Davis to Griffiths, 4 runs
Davis to Griffiths, 0 runs
Davis to Skelton, 1 run
Davis to Skelton, 0 runs
Davis to Skelton, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Griffiths, 4 byes
Mary Taylor to Skelton, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Griffiths, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Skelton, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Griffiths, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Griffiths, 0 runs
Davis to Skelton, 2 runs
Davis to Skelton, 0 runs
Davis to Skelton, 0 runs
Davis to Skelton, 0 runs
Davis to Griffiths, 1 run
Davis to Griffiths, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)
Stonehouse to Jones, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Jones, 6 runs
Stonehouse to Griffiths, 1 run
Stonehouse to Griffiths, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Griffiths, 0 runs
Davis to Griffiths, 1 run
Davis to Jones, 1 run
Davis to Griffiths, 1 run
Davis to Jones, 1 run
Davis to Griffiths, leg bye
Davis to Jones, 1 run
Stonehouse to Griffiths, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Griffiths, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Jones, 1 run
Stonehouse to Griffiths, 1 run
Stonehouse to Griffiths, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Jones, 1 run
Pavely to Jones, 1 run
Pavely to Jones, 0 runs
Pavely to Griffiths, 1 run
Pavely to Griffiths, 0 runs
Pavely to Griffiths, 0 runs
Pavely to Griffiths, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Griffiths, 1 run
Stonehouse to Jones, 1 run
Stonehouse to Jones, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Griffiths, 1 run
Stonehouse to Griffiths, 0 runs
Pavely to Griffiths, 1 run
Pavely to Hazell, wicket (lbw - Hazell)
Pavely to Hazell, 2 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 2 runs
Pavely to Jones, 1 run
Baker to Jones, 1 run
Baker to Jones, appeal
Baker to Hazell, 1 run
Baker to Hazell, 4 runs
Baker to Hazell, wide
Baker to Hazell, 4 runs
Baker to Hazell, 2 runs
Pavely to Jones, 0 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 1 run
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Jones, 1 run
Pavely to Hazell, 1 run
Baker to Hazell, leg bye, appeal
Baker to Hazell, 0 runs
Baker to Jones, 1 run
Baker to Hazell, 1 run
Baker to Jones, 1 run
Baker to Jones, 4 runs
Pavely to Jones, 1 run
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 1 run
Baker to Hazell, 0 runs
Baker to Hazell, 0 runs
Baker to Holland, 1 run
Baker to Holland, 0 runs
Baker to Hazell, 1 run
Baker to Holland, 1 run
Surenkumar to Hazell, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Holland, 1 run
Surenkumar to Hazell, 1 run
Surenkumar to Holland, 1 run
Surenkumar to Holland, 4 runs
Baker to Hazell, 0 runs
Baker to Hazell, 0 runs
Baker to Holland, 1 run
Baker to Hazell, 1 run
Baker to Hazell, 0 runs
Baker to Hazell, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Holland, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Holland, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Holland, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Holland, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Hazell, 1 run
Surenkumar to Holland, 1 run
Baker to Holland, 1 run
Baker to Holland, 0 runs
Baker to Hazell, 1 run
Baker to Holland, 1 run
Baker to Holland, 2 runs
Baker to Holland, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 1 run
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 3 runs
Pavely to Holland, 4 runs
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Hazell, 0 runs
Davis to Hazell, 4 runs
Davis to Holland, 1 run
Davis to Holland, 4 runs
Davis to Hazell, 1 run
Davis to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 2 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 1 run
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Hazell, 1 run
Davis to Hazell, 0 runs
Davis to Hazell, 4 runs
Davis to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 1 run
Pavely to Holland, wide
Pavely to Hazell, 1 run
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 4 runs
Davis to Hazell, 1 run
Davis to Holland, 1 run
Pavely to Holland, 1 run
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 1 run
Davis to Hazell, 1 run
Davis to Holland, 1 run
Davis to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 4 runs
Davis to Hazell, 1 run
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Hazell, 0 runs
Davis to Hazell, 0 runs
Davis to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (stumped - Learoyd)
Davis to Holland, 1 run
Davis to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 0 runs
Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs
Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs
Pavely to Holland, 1 run
Pavely to Holland, wide
Pavely to Holland, wide
Pavely to Learoyd, 2 wides
Pavely to Learoyd, 3 wides
Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs
Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs
Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Holland, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Holland, no ball + 4 runs
Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run
Stonehouse to Learoyd, wide
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, wide
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Holland, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Holland, wide
Mary Taylor to Holland, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Holland, wide
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Holland, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Holland, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Holland, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, appeal, wicket (bowled - Odgers)
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Odgers, 1 run
Stonehouse to Odgers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Odgers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, wide
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Davis, appeal, wicket (caught - Davis)
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, wide
Stonehouse to Davis, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Davis, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Davis, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Davis, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Davis, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Davis, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Davis, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Davis, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Davis, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs
Barnes to Davis, appeal, wicket (stumped - Davis)
Barnes to Stonehouse, 3 runs
Barnes to Davis, 1 run
Barnes to Stonehouse, 1 run
Barnes to Stonehouse, 4 runs
Holland to Stonehouse, 1 run
Holland to Stonehouse, 4 runs
Holland to Stonehouse, 4 runs
Holland to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Holland to Stonehouse, 4 runs
Holland to Davis, 1 run
Barnes to Davis, 1 run
Barnes to Davis, wide
Barnes to Stonehouse, 1 run
Barnes to Davis, 1 run
Barnes to Davis, 0 runs
Barnes to Baker, appeal, wicket (stumped - Baker)
Barnes to Stonehouse, 1 run
Skelton to Pavely, appeal, wicket (stumped - Pavely)
Skelton to Pavely, 6 runs
Skelton to Stonehouse, 1 run
Skelton to Pavely, 1 run
Skelton to Pavely, 2 runs
Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs
Griffiths to Pavely, 1 run
Griffiths to Pavely, 4 runs
Griffiths to Pavely, 2 runs
Griffiths to Pavely, 6 runs
Griffiths to Stonehouse, 1 run
Griffiths to Stonehouse, 6 runs
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Holland to Stonehouse, 1 run
Holland to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Holland to Stonehouse, wide
Holland to Pavely, 1 run
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 4 runs
Skelton to Pavely, 1 run
Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs
Skelton to Stonehouse, 1 run
Skelton to Pavely, 1 run
Skelton to Stonehouse, 1 run
Skelton to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Holland to Stonehouse, 1 run
Holland to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 1 run
Holland to Stonehouse, 1 run
Holland to Pavely, 1 run
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Skelton to Pavely, 1 run
Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs
Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs
Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs
Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs
Skelton to Stonehouse, 1 run
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 4 runs
Holland to Stonehouse, 1 run
Holland to Pavely, 1 run
Holland to Pavely, 2 runs
Holland to Pavely, 4 runs
Griffiths to Pavely, 1 run
Griffiths to Stonehouse, 1 run
Griffiths to Stonehouse, 2 runs
Griffiths to Stonehouse, 2 runs
Griffiths to Pavely, 1 run
Griffiths to Stonehouse, 1 run
Barnes to Pavely, 4 runs
Barnes to Pavely, 0 runs
Barnes to Pavely, wide
Barnes to Pavely, 4 runs
Barnes to Stonehouse, 1 run
Barnes to Stonehouse, 4 runs
Barnes to Stonehouse, 4 runs
Griffiths to Stonehouse, 1 run
Griffiths to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Griffiths to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Griffiths to Pavely, leg bye
Griffiths to Pavely, 0 runs
Griffiths to Pavely, 2 runs
Barnes to Stonehouse, 4 runs
Barnes to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Barnes to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mary Taylor)
Barnes to Mary Taylor, wide
Barnes to Pavely, 1 run
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Barnes to Pavely, 3 runs
Anderson to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Anderson to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Anderson to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Anderson to Pavely, 1 run
Anderson to Pavely, 4 runs
Anderson to Pavely, 0 runs
Barnes to Pavely, 1 run
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Barnes to Mary Taylor, wide
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Anderson to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Anderson to Mary Taylor, wide
Anderson to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Anderson to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Anderson to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Anderson to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Anderson to Pavely, 1 run
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Barnes to Pavely, 1 run
Barnes to Pavely, 0 runs
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Holland to Mary Taylor, leg bye
Holland to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, leg bye
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Pavely, 2 runs
Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Pavely, 1 run
Harris to Pavely, 2 runs
Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Holland to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 1 run
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 4 runs
Harris to Pavely, 1 run
Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 1 run
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 4 runs
Holland to Pavely, appeal, wicket (run out - Wraith)
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 1 run
Harris to Wraith, 1 run
Harris to Pavely, 1 run
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Wraith, 1 run
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 4 runs
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 4 runs
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Wraith, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 1 run
Harris to Wraith, 1 run
Harris to Wraith, 4 runs
Harris to Wraith, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 1 run
Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs
Skelton to Wraith, 2 runs
Skelton to Wraith, 4 runs
Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs
Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs
Skelton to Wraith, 5 wides
Skelton to Pavely, 1 run
Harris to Pavely, 1 run
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Wraith, 1 run
Harris to Wraith, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 1 run
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs
Skelton to Wraith, 4 runs
Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs
Skelton to Pavely, 1 run
Skelton to Pavely, 4 runs
Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Wraith, 0 runs
Harris to Wraith, 0 runs
Harris to Wraith, 0 runs
Harris to Wraith, 0 runs
Harris to Wraith, appeal
Harris to Pavely, 1 run
Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs
Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs
Skelton to Brewer, appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)
Skelton to Pavely, 1 run
Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs
Skelton to Brewer, 1 run
Harris to Pavely, 4 runs
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 4 runs
Harris to Brewer, leg bye, appeal
Skelton to Brewer, 1 run
Skelton to Brewer, 0 runs
Skelton to Pavely, 3 runs
Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs
Skelton to Pavely, 4 runs
Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Brewer, 0 runs
Harris to Brewer, 4 runs
Harris to Brewer, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 1 run
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Griffiths to Brewer, 0 runs
Griffiths to Brewer, 0 runs
Griffiths to Pavely, 2 wides
Griffiths to Pavely, 4 runs
Griffiths to Pavely, 4 runs
Griffiths to Brewer, 1 run
Griffiths to Pavely, 1 run
Harris to Brewer, 0 runs
Harris to Brewer, 0 runs
Harris to Brewer, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 1 run
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Griffiths to Perrin, appeal, wicket (caught - Perrin)
Griffiths to Pavely, 1 run
Griffiths to Pavely, 0 runs
Griffiths to George, appeal, wicket (caught - George)
Griffiths to George, 0 runs
Griffiths to George, 0 runs
Harris to Perrin, 4 runs
Harris to Perrin, 4 runs
Harris to Perrin, 0 runs
Harris to Perrin, 0 runs
Harris to Perrin, 2 runs
Harris to Perrin, 0 runs
Griffiths to George, 0 runs
Griffiths to Perrin, 1 run
Griffiths to Perrin, 0 runs
Griffiths to George, 1 run
Griffiths to George, 0 runs
Griffiths to George, 0 runs
Skelton to Perrin, 0 runs
Skelton to Perrin, 0 runs
Skelton to Perrin, 0 runs
Skelton to Perrin, 4 runs
Skelton to Perrin, 0 runs
Skelton to George, 1 run
Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs
Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs
Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs
Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs
Anderson to Perrin, 4 runs
Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs
Skelton to George, 0 runs
Skelton to Austin, wicket (lbw - Austin)
Skelton to Austin, 4 runs
Skelton to Austin, 0 runs
Skelton to Austin, 4 runs
Skelton to Austin, 0 runs
Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs
Anderson to Perrin, 4 leg byes
Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs
Anderson to Austin, 1 run
Anderson to Austin, 0 runs
Anderson to Perrin, 1 run
Skelton to Austin, 0 runs
Skelton to Austin, 0 runs
Skelton to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)
Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Skelton to Perrin, 1 run
Skelton to Perrin, 4 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Anderson to Perrin, 1 run
Anderson to Perrin, 4 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 1 run
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Griffiths to Surenkumar, wide
Griffiths to Perrin, leg bye
Griffiths to Perrin, 0 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Anderson to Perrin, 1 run
Anderson to Surenkumar, 3 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Griffiths to Perrin, 4 runs
Griffiths to Perrin, wide
Griffiths to Perrin, 4 runs
Griffiths to Perrin, 0 runs
Griffiths to Perrin, 0 runs
Griffiths to Perrin, 0 runs
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 1 run
Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, wide
Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs
Anderson to Surenkumar, leg bye
Griffiths to Perrin, 4 runs
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 1 run
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Griffiths to Perrin, 1 run