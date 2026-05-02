Highlights Warwickshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

336

SOM
SOM

302

49.4
W

Stonehouse to Skelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Skelton)

49.3
.

Stonehouse to Skelton, 0 runs

49.2
4

Stonehouse to Skelton, 4 runs

49.1
4

Stonehouse to Skelton, 4 runs

48.6
1

Mary Taylor to Skelton, 1 run

48.5
1

Mary Taylor to Barnes, 1 run

48.4
1

Mary Taylor to Skelton, 1 run

48.2
4

Mary Taylor to Skelton, 4 runs

48.1
1

Mary Taylor to Barnes, 1 run

47.6
.

Stonehouse to Skelton, 0 runs

47.5
1

Stonehouse to Barnes, 1 run

47.4
.

Stonehouse to Barnes, 0 runs

47.3
1

Stonehouse to Skelton, 1 run

47.2
.

Stonehouse to Skelton, 0 runs

47.1
.

Stonehouse to Skelton, 0 runs

46.6
1

Baker to Skelton, 1 run

46.5
1

Baker to Barnes, 1 run

46.4
1

Baker to Skelton, 1 run

46.3
4

Baker to Skelton, 4 runs

46.2
1

Baker to Barnes, 1 run

46.1
1

Baker to Skelton, 1 run

45.6
1

Surenkumar to Skelton, 1 run

45.5
2

Surenkumar to Skelton, 2 runs

45.4
4

Surenkumar to Skelton, 4 runs

45.3
2

Surenkumar to Skelton, 2 runs

45.2
1

Surenkumar to Barnes, 1 run

45.1
1

Surenkumar to Skelton, 1 run

44.6
W

Baker to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)

44.5
.

Baker to Harris, 0 runs

44.4
.

Baker to Harris, 0 runs

44.3
1

Baker to Skelton, 1 run

44.2
.

Baker to Skelton, 0 runs

44.1
1

Baker to Harris, 1 run

43.6
1

Davis to Harris, 1 run

43.5
.

Davis to Harris, 0 runs

43.4
W

Davis to Anderson, appeal, wicket (caught - Anderson)

43.3
2

Davis to Anderson, 2 runs

43.2
.

Davis to Anderson, 0 runs

43.1
.

Davis to Anderson, 0 runs

42.6
4

Mary Taylor to Skelton, 4 runs

42.5
1

Mary Taylor to Anderson, 1 run

42.4
2

Mary Taylor to Anderson, 2 runs

42.3
4

Mary Taylor to Anderson, 4 runs

42.2
1

Mary Taylor to Skelton, 1 run

42.1
.

Mary Taylor to Skelton, 0 runs

41.6
1

Davis to Skelton, 1 run

41.5
2

Davis to Skelton, 2 runs

41.4
.

Davis to Skelton, 0 runs

41.3
2

Davis to Skelton, 2 runs

41.2
1

Davis to Anderson, 1 run

41.1
.

Davis to Anderson, 0 runs

40.6
1

Mary Taylor to Anderson, 1 run

40.5
W

Mary Taylor to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (caught - Griffiths)

40.4
.

Mary Taylor to Griffiths, 0 runs

40.3
1

Mary Taylor to Skelton, 1 run

40.2
.

Mary Taylor to Skelton, 0 runs

40.1
.

Mary Taylor to Skelton, 0 runs

39.6
.

Davis to Griffiths, appeal

39.5
4

Davis to Griffiths, 4 runs

39.4
.

Davis to Griffiths, 0 runs

39.3
1

Davis to Skelton, 1 run

39.2
.

Davis to Skelton, 0 runs

39.1
2

Davis to Skelton, 2 runs

38.6
4

Mary Taylor to Griffiths, 4 byes

38.5
1

Mary Taylor to Skelton, 1 run

38.4
1

Mary Taylor to Griffiths, 1 run

38.3
1

Mary Taylor to Skelton, 1 run

38.2
1

Mary Taylor to Griffiths, 1 run

38.1
.

Mary Taylor to Griffiths, 0 runs

37.6
2

Davis to Skelton, 2 runs

37.5
.

Davis to Skelton, 0 runs

37.4
.

Davis to Skelton, 0 runs

37.3
.

Davis to Skelton, 0 runs

37.2
1

Davis to Griffiths, 1 run

37.1
.

Davis to Griffiths, 0 runs

36.6
W

Stonehouse to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)

36.5
2

Stonehouse to Jones, 2 runs

36.4
6

Stonehouse to Jones, 6 runs

36.3
1

Stonehouse to Griffiths, 1 run

36.2
.

Stonehouse to Griffiths, 0 runs

36.1
.

Stonehouse to Griffiths, 0 runs

35.6
1

Davis to Griffiths, 1 run

35.5
1

Davis to Jones, 1 run

35.4
1

Davis to Griffiths, 1 run

35.3
1

Davis to Jones, 1 run

35.2
1

Davis to Griffiths, leg bye

35.1
1

Davis to Jones, 1 run

34.6
2

Stonehouse to Griffiths, 2 runs

34.5
4

Stonehouse to Griffiths, 4 runs

34.4
1

Stonehouse to Jones, 1 run

34.3
1

Stonehouse to Griffiths, 1 run

34.2
4

Stonehouse to Griffiths, 4 runs

34.1
1

Stonehouse to Jones, 1 run

33.6
1

Pavely to Jones, 1 run

33.5
.

Pavely to Jones, 0 runs

33.4
1

Pavely to Griffiths, 1 run

33.3
.

Pavely to Griffiths, 0 runs

33.2
.

Pavely to Griffiths, 0 runs

33.1
2

Pavely to Griffiths, 2 runs

32.6
.

Stonehouse to Jones, 0 runs

32.5
1

Stonehouse to Griffiths, 1 run

32.4
1

Stonehouse to Jones, 1 run

32.3
.

Stonehouse to Jones, 0 runs

32.2
1

Stonehouse to Griffiths, 1 run

32.1
.

Stonehouse to Griffiths, 0 runs

31.6
1

Pavely to Griffiths, 1 run

31.5
W

Pavely to Hazell, wicket (lbw - Hazell)

31.4
2

Pavely to Hazell, 2 runs

31.3
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

31.2
2

Pavely to Hazell, 2 runs

31.1
1

Pavely to Jones, 1 run

30.6
1

Baker to Jones, 1 run

30.5
.

Baker to Jones, appeal

30.4
1

Baker to Hazell, 1 run

30.3
4

Baker to Hazell, 4 runs

30.3
1

Baker to Hazell, wide

30.2
4

Baker to Hazell, 4 runs

30.1
2

Baker to Hazell, 2 runs

29.6
.

Pavely to Jones, 0 runs

29.5
1

Pavely to Hazell, 1 run

29.4
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

29.3
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

29.2
1

Pavely to Jones, 1 run

29.1
1

Pavely to Hazell, 1 run

28.6
1lb

Baker to Hazell, leg bye, appeal

28.5
.

Baker to Hazell, 0 runs

28.4
1

Baker to Jones, 1 run

28.3
1

Baker to Hazell, 1 run

28.2
1

Baker to Jones, 1 run

28.1
4

Baker to Jones, 4 runs

27.6
1

Pavely to Jones, 1 run

27.3
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

27.2
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

27.1
1

Pavely to Holland, 1 run

26.6
.

Baker to Hazell, 0 runs

26.5
.

Baker to Hazell, 0 runs

26.4
1

Baker to Holland, 1 run

26.3
.

Baker to Holland, 0 runs

26.2
1

Baker to Hazell, 1 run

26.1
1

Baker to Holland, 1 run

25.6
4

Surenkumar to Hazell, 4 runs

25.5
.

Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs

25.4
1

Surenkumar to Holland, 1 run

25.3
1

Surenkumar to Hazell, 1 run

25.2
1

Surenkumar to Holland, 1 run

25.1
4

Surenkumar to Holland, 4 runs

24.6
.

Baker to Hazell, 0 runs

24.5
.

Baker to Hazell, 0 runs

24.4
1

Baker to Holland, 1 run

24.3
1

Baker to Hazell, 1 run

24.2
.

Baker to Hazell, 0 runs

24.1
.

Baker to Hazell, 0 runs

23.6
.

Surenkumar to Holland, 0 runs

23.5
.

Surenkumar to Holland, 0 runs

23.4
4

Surenkumar to Holland, 4 runs

23.3
4

Surenkumar to Holland, 4 runs

23.2
1

Surenkumar to Hazell, 1 run

23.1
1

Surenkumar to Holland, 1 run

22.6
1

Baker to Holland, 1 run

22.5
.

Baker to Holland, 0 runs

22.4
1

Baker to Hazell, 1 run

22.3
1

Baker to Holland, 1 run

22.2
2

Baker to Holland, 2 runs

22.1
.

Baker to Holland, 0 runs

21.6
.

Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs

21.5
.

Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs

21.4
.

Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs

21.3
.

Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs

21.2
.

Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs

21.1
.

Surenkumar to Hazell, 0 runs

20.6
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

20.5
1

Pavely to Hazell, 1 run

20.4
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

20.3
3

Pavely to Holland, 3 runs

20.2
4

Pavely to Holland, 4 runs

20.1
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

19.6
.

Davis to Hazell, 0 runs

19.5
4

Davis to Hazell, 4 runs

19.4
1

Davis to Holland, 1 run

19.3
4

Davis to Holland, 4 runs

19.2
1

Davis to Hazell, 1 run

19.1
.

Davis to Hazell, 0 runs

18.6
2

Pavely to Holland, 2 runs

18.5
1

Pavely to Hazell, 1 run

18.4
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

18.3
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

18.2
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

18.1
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

17.6
.

Davis to Holland, 0 runs

17.5
1

Davis to Hazell, 1 run

17.4
.

Davis to Hazell, 0 runs

17.3
4

Davis to Hazell, 4 runs

17.2
.

Davis to Hazell, 0 runs

16.4
1

Pavely to Holland, 1 run

16.4
1

Pavely to Holland, wide

16.3
1

Pavely to Hazell, 1 run

16.2
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

16.1
.

Pavely to Hazell, 0 runs

15.6
.

Davis to Holland, 0 runs

15.5
.

Davis to Holland, 0 runs

15.4
.

Davis to Holland, 0 runs

15.3
4

Davis to Holland, 4 runs

15.2
1

Davis to Hazell, 1 run

15.1
1

Davis to Holland, 1 run

14.6
1

Pavely to Holland, 1 run

14.5
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

14.4
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

14.3
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

14.2
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

14.1
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

13.6
1

Davis to Holland, 1 run

13.5
1

Davis to Hazell, 1 run

13.4
1

Davis to Holland, 1 run

13.3
.

Davis to Holland, 0 runs

13.2
4

Davis to Holland, 4 runs

13.1
1

Davis to Hazell, 1 run

12.6
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

12.5
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

12.4
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

12.3
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

12.2
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

12.1
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

11.6
.

Davis to Hazell, 0 runs

11.5
.

Davis to Hazell, 0 runs

11.4
W

Davis to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (stumped - Learoyd)

11.3
1

Davis to Holland, 1 run

11.2
.

Davis to Holland, 0 runs

11.1
.

Davis to Holland, 0 runs

10.6
.

Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.5
.

Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.4
1

Pavely to Holland, 1 run

10.4
1

Pavely to Holland, wide

10.4
1

Pavely to Holland, wide

10.4
2

Pavely to Learoyd, 2 wides

10.4
3

Pavely to Learoyd, 3 wides

10.3
.

Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.2
.

Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.1
.

Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs

9.6
4

Stonehouse to Holland, 4 runs

9.6
nb

Stonehouse to Holland, no ball + 4 runs

9.5
.

Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs

9.4
.

Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs

9.3
.

Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs

9.2
1

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run

9.2
1

Stonehouse to Learoyd, wide

9.1
4

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 4 runs

8.6
1

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

8.5
.

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.5
1

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, wide

8.4
.

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.3
1

Mary Taylor to Holland, 1 run

8.3
1

Mary Taylor to Holland, wide

8.2
.

Mary Taylor to Holland, 0 runs

8.2
1

Mary Taylor to Holland, wide

8.1
1

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

7.6
.

Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs

7.5
.

Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs

7.4
.

Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs

7.3
1

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run

7.2
4

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 4 runs

7.1
.

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.6
.

Mary Taylor to Holland, 0 runs

6.5
4

Mary Taylor to Holland, 4 runs

6.4
.

Mary Taylor to Holland, 0 runs

6.3
W

Mary Taylor to Odgers, appeal, wicket (bowled - Odgers)

6.2
.

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs

6.1
4

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 4 runs

5.6
.

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.5
4

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 4 runs

5.4
.

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.3
1

Stonehouse to Odgers, 1 run

5.2
.

Stonehouse to Odgers, 0 runs

5.1
.

Stonehouse to Odgers, 0 runs

4.6
1

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 1 run

4.5
1

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

4.5
1

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, wide

4.4
.

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.3
.

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.2
1

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 1 run

4.1
4

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 4 runs

3.6
.

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.5
.

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.4
2

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 2 runs

3.3
2

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 2 runs

3.2
.

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.1
W

Stonehouse to Davis, appeal, wicket (caught - Davis)

2.6
2

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 2 runs

2.5
4

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 4 runs

2.4
.

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs

2.3
.

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs

2.2
.

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs

2.1
.

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs

2.1
1

Mary Taylor to Odgers, wide

1.6
.

Stonehouse to Davis, 0 runs

1.5
.

Stonehouse to Davis, 0 runs

1.4
.

Stonehouse to Davis, 0 runs

1.3
2

Stonehouse to Davis, 2 runs

1.2
4

Stonehouse to Davis, 4 runs

1.1
.

Stonehouse to Davis, 0 runs

0.6
1

Mary Taylor to Davis, 1 run

0.5
.

Mary Taylor to Davis, 0 runs

0.4
1

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 1 run

0.3
1

Mary Taylor to Davis, 1 run

0.2
1

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 1 run

0.1
.

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs

49.5
W

Barnes to Davis, appeal, wicket (stumped - Davis)

49.4
3

Barnes to Stonehouse, 3 runs

49.3
1

Barnes to Davis, 1 run

49.2
1

Barnes to Stonehouse, 1 run

49.1
4

Barnes to Stonehouse, 4 runs

48.6
1

Holland to Stonehouse, 1 run

48.5
4

Holland to Stonehouse, 4 runs

48.4
4

Holland to Stonehouse, 4 runs

48.3
.

Holland to Stonehouse, 0 runs

48.2
4

Holland to Stonehouse, 4 runs

48.1
1

Holland to Davis, 1 run

47.6
1

Barnes to Davis, 1 run

47.6
1

Barnes to Davis, wide

47.5
1

Barnes to Stonehouse, 1 run

47.4
1

Barnes to Davis, 1 run

47.3
.

Barnes to Davis, 0 runs

47.2
W

Barnes to Baker, appeal, wicket (stumped - Baker)

47.1
1

Barnes to Stonehouse, 1 run

46.6
W

Skelton to Pavely, appeal, wicket (stumped - Pavely)

46.5
6

Skelton to Pavely, 6 runs

46.4
1

Skelton to Stonehouse, 1 run

46.3
1

Skelton to Pavely, 1 run

46.2
2

Skelton to Pavely, 2 runs

46.1
.

Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs

45.6
1

Griffiths to Pavely, 1 run

45.5
4

Griffiths to Pavely, 4 runs

45.4
2

Griffiths to Pavely, 2 runs

45.3
6

Griffiths to Pavely, 6 runs

45.2
1

Griffiths to Stonehouse, 1 run

45.1
6

Griffiths to Stonehouse, 6 runs

44.6
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

44.5
1

Holland to Stonehouse, 1 run

44.4
.

Holland to Stonehouse, 0 runs

44.4
1

Holland to Stonehouse, wide

44.3
1

Holland to Pavely, 1 run

44.2
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

44.1
4

Holland to Pavely, 4 runs

43.6
1

Skelton to Pavely, 1 run

43.5
.

Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs

43.4
1

Skelton to Stonehouse, 1 run

43.3
1

Skelton to Pavely, 1 run

43.2
1

Skelton to Stonehouse, 1 run

43.1
.

Skelton to Stonehouse, 0 runs

42.6
1

Holland to Stonehouse, 1 run

42.5
.

Holland to Stonehouse, 0 runs

42.4
1

Holland to Pavely, 1 run

42.3
1

Holland to Stonehouse, 1 run

42.2
1

Holland to Pavely, 1 run

42.1
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

41.6
1

Skelton to Pavely, 1 run

41.5
.

Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs

41.4
.

Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs

41.3
.

Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs

41.2
.

Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs

41.1
1

Skelton to Stonehouse, 1 run

40.6
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

40.5
4

Holland to Pavely, 4 runs

40.4
1

Holland to Stonehouse, 1 run

40.3
1

Holland to Pavely, 1 run

40.2
2

Holland to Pavely, 2 runs

40.1
4

Holland to Pavely, 4 runs

39.6
1

Griffiths to Pavely, 1 run

39.5
1

Griffiths to Stonehouse, 1 run

39.4
2

Griffiths to Stonehouse, 2 runs

39.3
2

Griffiths to Stonehouse, 2 runs

39.2
1

Griffiths to Pavely, 1 run

39.1
1

Griffiths to Stonehouse, 1 run

38.6
4

Barnes to Pavely, 4 runs

38.5
.

Barnes to Pavely, 0 runs

38.5
1

Barnes to Pavely, wide

38.4
4

Barnes to Pavely, 4 runs

38.3
1

Barnes to Stonehouse, 1 run

38.2
4

Barnes to Stonehouse, 4 runs

38.1
4

Barnes to Stonehouse, 4 runs

37.6
1

Griffiths to Stonehouse, 1 run

37.5
.

Griffiths to Stonehouse, 0 runs

37.4
.

Griffiths to Stonehouse, 0 runs

37.3
1

Griffiths to Pavely, leg bye

37.2
.

Griffiths to Pavely, 0 runs

37.1
2

Griffiths to Pavely, 2 runs

36.6
4

Barnes to Stonehouse, 4 runs

36.5
.

Barnes to Stonehouse, 0 runs

36.4
W

Barnes to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mary Taylor)

36.4
1

Barnes to Mary Taylor, wide

36.3
1

Barnes to Pavely, 1 run

36.2
1

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run

36.1
3

Barnes to Pavely, 3 runs

35.6
.

Anderson to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

35.5
4

Anderson to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

35.4
.

Anderson to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

35.3
1

Anderson to Pavely, 1 run

35.2
4

Anderson to Pavely, 4 runs

35.1
.

Anderson to Pavely, 0 runs

34.6
1

Barnes to Pavely, 1 run

34.5
1

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run

34.4
.

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

34.3
.

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

34.3
1

Barnes to Mary Taylor, wide

34.2
.

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

34.1
.

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

33.6
1

Anderson to Mary Taylor, 1 run

33.6
1

Anderson to Mary Taylor, wide

33.5
.

Anderson to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

33.4
.

Anderson to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

33.3
4

Anderson to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

33.2
4

Anderson to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

33.1
1

Anderson to Pavely, 1 run

32.6
.

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

32.5
1

Barnes to Pavely, 1 run

32.4
.

Barnes to Pavely, 0 runs

32.3
1

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run

32.2
.

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

32.1
.

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

31.6
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

31.5
1

Holland to Mary Taylor, leg bye

31.4
.

Holland to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

31.3
1

Holland to Pavely, leg bye

31.2
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

31.1
1

Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run

30.6
2

Harris to Pavely, 2 runs

30.5
1

Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run

30.4
1

Harris to Pavely, 1 run

30.3
2

Harris to Pavely, 2 runs

30.2
1

Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run

30.1
.

Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

29.6
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

29.5
1

Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run

29.4
.

Holland to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

29.3
1

Holland to Pavely, 1 run

29.2
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

29.1
4

Holland to Pavely, 4 runs

28.6
1

Harris to Pavely, 1 run

28.5
1

Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run

28.4
4

Harris to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

28.3
.

Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

28.2
.

Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

28.1
.

Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

27.6
1

Holland to Pavely, 1 run

27.5
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

27.4
4

Holland to Pavely, 4 runs

27.3
W

Holland to Pavely, appeal, wicket (run out - Wraith)

27.2
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

27.1
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

26.6
1

Harris to Pavely, 1 run

26.5
1

Harris to Wraith, 1 run

26.4
1

Harris to Pavely, 1 run

26.3
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

26.2
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

26.1
1

Harris to Wraith, 1 run

25.6
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

25.5
4

Holland to Pavely, 4 runs

25.4
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

25.3
4

Holland to Pavely, 4 runs

25.2
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

25.1
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

24.6
.

Harris to Wraith, 0 runs

24.5
1

Harris to Pavely, 1 run

24.4
1

Harris to Wraith, 1 run

24.3
4

Harris to Wraith, 4 runs

24.2
.

Harris to Wraith, 0 runs

24.1
1

Harris to Pavely, 1 run

23.6
.

Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs

23.5
2

Skelton to Wraith, 2 runs

23.4
4

Skelton to Wraith, 4 runs

23.3
.

Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs

23.2
.

Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs

23.2
5

Skelton to Wraith, 5 wides

23.1
1

Skelton to Pavely, 1 run

22.6
1

Harris to Pavely, 1 run

22.5
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

22.4
1

Harris to Wraith, 1 run

22.3
.

Harris to Wraith, 0 runs

22.2
1

Harris to Pavely, 1 run

22.1
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

21.6
.

Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs

21.5
4

Skelton to Wraith, 4 runs

21.4
.

Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs

21.3
1

Skelton to Pavely, 1 run

21.2
4

Skelton to Pavely, 4 runs

21.1
.

Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs

20.6
.

Harris to Wraith, 0 runs

20.5
.

Harris to Wraith, 0 runs

20.4
.

Harris to Wraith, 0 runs

20.3
.

Harris to Wraith, 0 runs

20.2
.

Harris to Wraith, appeal

20.1
1

Harris to Pavely, 1 run

19.6
.

Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs

19.5
.

Skelton to Wraith, 0 runs

19.4
W

Skelton to Brewer, appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)

19.3
1

Skelton to Pavely, 1 run

19.2
.

Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs

19.1
1

Skelton to Brewer, 1 run

18.6
4

Harris to Pavely, 4 runs

18.5
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

18.4
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

18.3
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

18.2
4

Harris to Pavely, 4 runs

18.1
1lb

Harris to Brewer, leg bye, appeal

17.6
1

Skelton to Brewer, 1 run

17.5
.

Skelton to Brewer, 0 runs

17.4
3

Skelton to Pavely, 3 runs

17.3
.

Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs

17.2
4

Skelton to Pavely, 4 runs

17.1
.

Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs

16.6
.

Harris to Brewer, 0 runs

16.5
4

Harris to Brewer, 4 runs

16.4
.

Harris to Brewer, 0 runs

16.3
1

Harris to Pavely, 1 run

16.2
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

16.1
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

15.6
.

Griffiths to Brewer, 0 runs

15.5
.

Griffiths to Brewer, 0 runs

15.5
2

Griffiths to Pavely, 2 wides

15.4
4

Griffiths to Pavely, 4 runs

15.3
4

Griffiths to Pavely, 4 runs

15.2
1

Griffiths to Brewer, 1 run

15.1
1

Griffiths to Pavely, 1 run

14.6
.

Harris to Brewer, 0 runs

14.5
.

Harris to Brewer, 0 runs

14.4
.

Harris to Brewer, 0 runs

14.3
1

Harris to Pavely, 1 run

14.2
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

14.1
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

13.6
W

Griffiths to Perrin, appeal, wicket (caught - Perrin)

13.5
1

Griffiths to Pavely, 1 run

13.4
.

Griffiths to Pavely, 0 runs

13.3
W

Griffiths to George, appeal, wicket (caught - George)

13.2
.

Griffiths to George, 0 runs

13.1
.

Griffiths to George, 0 runs

12.6
4

Harris to Perrin, 4 runs

12.5
4

Harris to Perrin, 4 runs

12.4
.

Harris to Perrin, 0 runs

12.3
.

Harris to Perrin, 0 runs

12.2
2

Harris to Perrin, 2 runs

12.1
.

Harris to Perrin, 0 runs

11.6
.

Griffiths to George, 0 runs

11.5
1

Griffiths to Perrin, 1 run

11.4
.

Griffiths to Perrin, 0 runs

11.3
1

Griffiths to George, 1 run

11.2
.

Griffiths to George, 0 runs

11.1
.

Griffiths to George, 0 runs

10.6
.

Skelton to Perrin, 0 runs

10.5
.

Skelton to Perrin, 0 runs

10.4
.

Skelton to Perrin, 0 runs

10.3
4

Skelton to Perrin, 4 runs

10.2
.

Skelton to Perrin, 0 runs

10.1
1

Skelton to George, 1 run

9.6
.

Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs

9.5
.

Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs

9.4
.

Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs

9.3
.

Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs

9.2
4

Anderson to Perrin, 4 runs

9.1
.

Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs

8.6
.

Skelton to George, 0 runs

8.5
W

Skelton to Austin, wicket (lbw - Austin)

8.4
4

Skelton to Austin, 4 runs

8.3
.

Skelton to Austin, 0 runs

8.2
4

Skelton to Austin, 4 runs

8.1
.

Skelton to Austin, 0 runs

7.6
.

Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs

7.5
4

Anderson to Perrin, 4 leg byes

7.4
.

Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs

7.3
1

Anderson to Austin, 1 run

7.2
.

Anderson to Austin, 0 runs

7.1
1

Anderson to Perrin, 1 run

6.6
.

Skelton to Austin, 0 runs

6.5
.

Skelton to Austin, 0 runs

6.4
W

Skelton to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)

6.3
.

Skelton to Surenkumar, 0 runs

6.2
1

Skelton to Perrin, 1 run

6.1
4

Skelton to Perrin, 4 runs

5.6
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

5.5
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

5.4
1

Anderson to Perrin, 1 run

5.3
4

Anderson to Perrin, 4 runs

5.2
1

Anderson to Surenkumar, 1 run

5.1
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.6
1

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 1 run

4.5
.

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.4
2

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 2 runs

4.3
.

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.3
1

Griffiths to Surenkumar, wide

4.2
1

Griffiths to Perrin, leg bye

4.1
.

Griffiths to Perrin, 0 runs

3.6
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.5
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.4
1

Anderson to Perrin, 1 run

3.3
3

Anderson to Surenkumar, 3 runs

3.2
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.1
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.6
4

Griffiths to Perrin, 4 runs

2.6
1

Griffiths to Perrin, wide

2.5
4

Griffiths to Perrin, 4 runs

2.4
.

Griffiths to Perrin, 0 runs

2.3
.

Griffiths to Perrin, 0 runs

2.2
.

Griffiths to Perrin, 0 runs

2.1
1

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 1 run

1.6
.

Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs

1.5
1

Anderson to Surenkumar, 1 run

1.4
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.4
1

Anderson to Surenkumar, wide

1.3
.

Anderson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.2
1

Anderson to Perrin, 0 runs

1.1
1

Anderson to Surenkumar, leg bye

0.6
4

Griffiths to Perrin, 4 runs

0.5
1

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 1 run

0.4
.

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.3
.

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.2
.

Griffiths to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.1
1

Griffiths to Perrin, 1 run