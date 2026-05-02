Squads Warwickshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

336

SOM
SOM

302

Playing

WAR
WAR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Perrin Davina

all rounder

Austin Meg

batsman

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Davis Ruby

batsman

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Harris Lola

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Bench

WAR
WAR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler

Vukusic Erin

no information yet