Squads Warwickshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Holland Niamh
bowler
Austin Meg
batsman
Learoyd Anika
batsman
George Katie
bowler
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Davis Georgia
bowler
Davis Ruby
batsman
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Harris Lola
no information yet
Baker Hannah
bowler
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Arlott Emily
bowler
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Knight Heather
batsman
Wong Issy
bowler
Vukusic Erin
no information yet