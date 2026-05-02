Results Score Warwickshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Holland Niamhbowler
|65
|66
|10
|0
|98.48
|Skelton Chloebowler
|51
|42
|6
|0
|121.43
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Davis Georgiabowler
|10
|0
|54
|2
|5.4
|0
|0
|Pavely Charisall rounder
|10
|1
|40
|2
|4
|8
|0
Latest Highlights
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49.4
W
Stonehouse to Skelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Skelton)
49.3
.
Stonehouse to Skelton, 0 runs
49.2
4
Stonehouse to Skelton, 4 runs