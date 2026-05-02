Results Score Warwickshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

336

SOM
SOM

302

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Holland Niamhbowler656610098.48
Skelton Chloebowler514260121.43
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Davis Georgiabowler1005425.400
Pavely Charisall rounder101402480

Latest Highlights

49.4
W

Stonehouse to Skelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Skelton)

49.3
.

Stonehouse to Skelton, 0 runs

49.2
4

Stonehouse to Skelton, 4 runs

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