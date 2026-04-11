Highlights Warwickshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.04.2026
Capsey to Baker, 4 runs
Capsey to Davis, 1 run
Capsey to Baker, 1 run
Capsey to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Mary Taylor)
Capsey to Davis, 1 run
Capsey to Davis, 2 runs
Davidson-Richards to Davis, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Davis, 4 runs
Davidson-Richards to Davis, 6 runs
Davidson-Richards to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Davis, 1 run
Gregory to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Gregory to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Gregory to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Gregory to Davis, 1 run
Gregory to Davis, 0 runs
Gregory to Davis, 2 runs
Brown to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Brown to Davis, 1 run
Brown to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Brown to Davis, 1 run
Brown to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Brown to Davis, 1 run
Gregory to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Gregory to Davis, 1 run
Gregory to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Gregory to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Gregory to Davis, 1 run
Gregory to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Brown to Wong, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wong)
Brown to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Brown to Wong, 1 run
Brown to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Brown to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Brown to Wong, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Davidson-Richards to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, appeal, wicket (caught - Arlott)
Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 6 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 2 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 6 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, wide
Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Wong, wide
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 4 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 4 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 0 runs
Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs
Capsey to Arlott, 4 runs
Capsey to Arlott, 6 runs
Capsey to Arlott, 6 runs
Capsey to Wong, 1 run
Capsey to Wong, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, wide
Gregory to Wong, 1 run
Gregory to Arlott, 1 run
Gregory to Arlott, 4 runs
Gregory to Wong, 1 run
Gregory to Wong, 4 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 2 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 6 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wong, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Wong, 1 run
Gregory to Arlott, 1 run
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Brown to Wong, 0 runs
Brown to Wong, 2 runs
Brown to Arlott, 1 run
Brown to Arlott, 6 runs
Brown to Arlott, 4 runs
Brown to Arlott, 0 runs
Capsey to Wong, 0 runs
Capsey to Wong, 0 runs
Capsey to Wong, 4 runs
Capsey to Arlott, 1 run
Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs
Capsey to Wong, 1 run
Brown to Arlott, 0 runs
Brown to Arlott, 6 runs
Brown to Wong, 1 run
Brown to Arlott, 1 run
Brown to Wong, 1 run
Brown to Wong, 0 runs
Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs
Capsey to Wong, 1 run
Capsey to Arlott, 1 run
Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs
Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs
Brown to Wong, 0 runs
Brown to Wong, 0 runs
Brown to Wong, 0 runs
Brown to Wong, 0 runs
Brown to Wong, 0 runs
Brown to Wraith, appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)
Capsey to Wraith, 1 run
Capsey to Wraith, 2 runs
Capsey to Arlott, 1 run
Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs
Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs
Capsey to Arlott, 4 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 4 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 4 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 4 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 6 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 1 run
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 4 runs
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 4 runs
Gregory to Wraith, 1 run
Gregory to Wraith, 0 runs
Gregory to Wraith, 3 wides
Gregory to Arlott, 1 run
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Wraith, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 2 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 1 run
Gregory to Arlott, 1 run
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Wraith, 1 run
Gregory to Wraith, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 1 run
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs
Gregory to Wraith, appeal, wicket (run out - Surenkumar)
Gregory to Surenkumar, 1 run
Gregory to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gregory to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Brewer, appeal, wicket (bowled - Brewer)
Corteen-Coleman to Brewer, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Brewer, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Brewer, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Pavely, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pavely)
Corteen-Coleman to Pavely, 0 runs
Capsey to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Capsey to Surenkumar, wide
Capsey to Pavely, 1 run
Capsey to Pavely, 0 runs
Capsey to Surenkumar, 1 run
Capsey to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Pavely, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Pavely, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to George, wicket (lbw - George)
Corteen-Coleman to George, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to George, 2 runs
Corteen-Coleman to George, 4 runs
Corteen-Coleman to George, wide
Capsey to George, 1 run
Capsey to Surenkumar, 1 run
Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Capsey to George, 1 run
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Monaghan to Surenkumar, wide
Monaghan to George, no ball + 1 run
Monaghan to George, 0 runs
Monaghan to George, 0 runs
Monaghan to George, 4 runs
Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Capsey to George, 1 run
Capsey to Surenkumar, 1 run
Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Capsey to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Capsey to George, 1 run
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Monaghan to Surenkumar, no ball + 2 runs
Monaghan to George, 1 run
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 1 run
Monaghan to George, 1 run
Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Capsey to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Capsey to George, 1 run
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Monaghan to George, 1 run
Monaghan to George, 0 runs
Monaghan to George, 0 runs
Monaghan to George, wide
Monaghan to George, 6 runs
Monaghan to George, 0 runs
Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Brown to George, 1 run
Brown to George, 0 runs
Brown to George, 0 runs
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Brown to George, 4 runs
Brown to George, 0 runs
Brown to George, 4 runs
Brown to George, 0 runs
Brown to George, 4 runs
Brown to George, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to George, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to George, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to George, 2 runs
Corteen-Coleman to George, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to George, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to George, 0 runs
Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Brown to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (run out - Perrin)
Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Brown to Perrin, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Brown to Perrin, 0 runs
Brown to Surenkumar, 1 run
Brown to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Brown to Perrin, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Brown to Perrin, 4 runs
Brown to Surenkumar, 1 run
Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Brown to Perrin, 1 run
Brown to Perrin, 0 runs
Brown to Perrin, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Perrin, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Perrin, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Perrin, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Perrin, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Brown, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Brown, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Brown, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Brown, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Corteen-Coleman, 1 run
Surenkumar to Corteen-Coleman, wide
Surenkumar to Gregory, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gregory)
Wong to Gregory, 1 run
Wong to Gregory, wide
Wong to Brown, 1 run
Wong to Brown, 0 runs
Wong to Brown, 4 runs
Wong to Brown, 4 runs
Wong to Brown, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Spence, appeal, wicket (caught - Spence)
Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Spence, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs
Wong to Brown, 0 runs
Wong to Monaghan, wicket (lbw - Monaghan)
Wong to Spence, 1 run
Wong to Spence, wide
Wong to Spence, no ball + 6 runs
Wong to Monaghan, leg bye
Wong to Monaghan, 0 runs
Wong to Monaghan, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Spence, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Monaghan, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Monaghan, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Monaghan, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Monaghan, 6 runs
Mary Taylor to Monaghan, 0 runs
Arlott to Spence, 4 runs
Arlott to Spence, 4 runs
Arlott to Spence, 0 runs
Arlott to Monaghan, 1 run
Arlott to Monaghan, 0 runs
Arlott to Monaghan, no ball
Arlott to Monaghan, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Spence, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Spence, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Monaghan, leg bye
Surenkumar to Spence, 1 run
Surenkumar to Monaghan, 1 run
Surenkumar to Monaghan, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Spence, no ball + 1 run
Arlott to Monaghan, 6 runs
Arlott to Monaghan, 2 runs
Arlott to Monaghan, 0 runs
Arlott to Spence, 1 run
Arlott to Spence, 0 runs
Arlott to Monaghan, 1 run
Surenkumar to Monaghan, 1 run
Surenkumar to Monaghan, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, appeal, wicket (caught - Wyatt-Hodge)
Surenkumar to Spence, 1 run
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Surenkumar to Spence, 1 run
Surenkumar to Spence, wide
Mary Taylor to Spence, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Spence, 1 run
Surenkumar to Spence, 1 run
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Surenkumar to Spence, 1 run
Surenkumar to Spence, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Spence, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Spence, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Spence, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Spence, 1 run
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs
Davis to Spence, 1 run
Davis to Spence, 0 runs
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 2 runs
Davis to Spence, 1 run
Baker to Spence, 1 run
Baker to Spence, 4 runs
Baker to Spence, 0 runs
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Baker to Spence, 1 run
Baker to Spence, 6 runs
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Davis to Spence, 1 run
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Davis to Spence, 1 run
Davis to Spence, 0 runs
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs
Baker to Spence, 1 run
Baker to Spence, 0 runs
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Pavely to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Pavely to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs
Pavely to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Pavely to Spence, 0 runs
Pavely to Spence, 2 runs
Pavely to Spence, 0 runs
Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, wide
Wong to Spence, 1 run
Wong to Davidson-Richards, appeal, wicket (caught - Davidson-Richards)
Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Pavely to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Pavely to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Pavely to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Pavely to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Pavely to Davidson-Richards, no ball
Pavely to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Pavely to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Wong to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs
Davis to Davidson-Richards, no ball + 1 run
Davis to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs
Davis to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Davis to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Davis to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Davis to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Davis to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Davis to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Davis to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Davis to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Davis to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Davis to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, wide
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 2 runs
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Baker to Chathli, appeal, wicket (caught - Chathli)
Baker to Chathli, 0 runs
Baker to Chathli, wide
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Brewer to Chathli, 0 runs
Brewer to Chathli, 0 runs
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Brewer to Chathli, 1 run
Brewer to Chathli, 0 runs
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Baker to Chathli, 1 run
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Brewer to Chathli, 0 runs
Brewer to Chathli, 0 runs
Brewer to Chathli, 0 runs
Brewer to Chathli, wide
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, wide
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, wide
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Brewer to Davidson-Richards, wide
Brewer to Chathli, 1 run
Arlott to Chathli, 0 runs
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Arlott to Chathli, 1 run
Arlott to Chathli, no ball
Arlott to Chathli, 0 runs
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Chathli, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Chathli, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Capsey, appeal, wicket (caught - Capsey)
Mary Taylor to Capsey, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Capsey, 1 run
Arlott to Capsey, 1 run
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Capsey, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Capsey, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Capsey, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Capsey, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Capsey, 0 runs
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Capsey, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Capsey, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Arlott to Dunkley, appeal, wicket (caught - Dunkley)
Arlott to Dunkley, 4 runs
Arlott to Capsey, 1 run
Arlott to Capsey, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Dunkley, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Capsey, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Scholfield, wicket (bowled - Scholfield)
Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 0 runs
Wong to Dunkley, 0 runs
Wong to Scholfield, 1 run
Wong to Scholfield, 4 runs
Wong to Scholfield, 0 runs
Wong to Scholfield, wide
Wong to Scholfield, 0 runs
Wong to Scholfield, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Dunkley, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Dunkley, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Dunkley, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Spence, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Spence, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs
Wong to Scholfield, 0 runs
Wong to Scholfield, 4 runs
Wong to Spence, 1 run
Wong to Spence, 4 runs
Wong to Spence, 0 runs
Wong to Spence, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Spence, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Spence, 1 run
Wong to Scholfield, 0 runs
Wong to Scholfield, 4 runs
Wong to Scholfield, 0 runs
Wong to Spence, 1 run
Wong to Spence, 0 runs
Wong to Spence, 0 runs