Highlights Warwickshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.04.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

337

SUR
SUR

389

49.6
4

Capsey to Baker, 4 runs

49.5
1

Capsey to Davis, 1 run

49.4
1

Capsey to Baker, 1 run

49.3
W

Capsey to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Mary Taylor)

49.2
1

Capsey to Davis, 1 run

49.1
2

Capsey to Davis, 2 runs

48.6
1

Davidson-Richards to Davis, 1 run

48.5
4

Davidson-Richards to Davis, 4 runs

48.4
6

Davidson-Richards to Davis, 6 runs

48.3
1

Davidson-Richards to Mary Taylor, 1 run

48.2
.

Davidson-Richards to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

48.1
1

Davidson-Richards to Davis, 1 run

47.6
4

Gregory to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

47.5
4

Gregory to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

47.4
.

Gregory to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

47.3
1

Gregory to Davis, 1 run

47.2
.

Gregory to Davis, 0 runs

47.1
2

Gregory to Davis, 2 runs

46.6
4

Brown to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

46.5
1

Brown to Davis, 1 run

46.4
1

Brown to Mary Taylor, 1 run

46.3
1

Brown to Davis, 1 run

46.2
1

Brown to Mary Taylor, 1 run

46.1
1

Brown to Davis, 1 run

45.6
.

Gregory to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

45.5
1

Gregory to Davis, 1 run

45.4
1

Gregory to Mary Taylor, 1 run

45.3
4

Gregory to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

45.2
1

Gregory to Davis, 1 run

45.1
1

Gregory to Mary Taylor, 1 run

44.6
W

Brown to Wong, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wong)

44.5
1

Brown to Mary Taylor, 1 run

44.4
1

Brown to Wong, 1 run

44.3
1

Brown to Mary Taylor, 1 run

44.2
.

Brown to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

44.1
1

Brown to Wong, 1 run

43.6
4

Davidson-Richards to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

43.5
.

Davidson-Richards to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

43.4
1

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 1 run

43.3
1

Davidson-Richards to Mary Taylor, 1 run

43.2
2

Davidson-Richards to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

43.1
W

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, appeal, wicket (caught - Arlott)

42.6
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 0 runs

42.5
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 0 runs

42.4
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 0 runs

42.3
1

Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 1 run

42.2
6

Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 6 runs

42.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 0 runs

41.6
.

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 0 runs

41.5
1

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 1 run

41.4
1

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 1 run

41.3
1

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 1 run

41.2
1

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 1 run

41.1
2

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 2 runs

40.6
6

Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 6 runs

40.6
1

Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, wide

40.5
1

Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 1 run

40.4
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 0 runs

40.3
1

Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 1 run

40.2
1

Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 1 run

40.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wong, 0 runs

39.6
.

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs

39.5
1

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 1 run

39.5
1

Davidson-Richards to Wong, wide

39.4
.

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 0 runs

39.3
4

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 4 runs

39.2
4

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 4 runs

39.1
.

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 0 runs

38.6
.

Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs

38.5
4

Capsey to Arlott, 4 runs

38.4
6

Capsey to Arlott, 6 runs

38.3
6

Capsey to Arlott, 6 runs

38.2
1

Capsey to Wong, 1 run

38.1
.

Capsey to Wong, 0 runs

37.6
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

37.6
1

Gregory to Arlott, wide

37.5
1

Gregory to Wong, 1 run

37.4
1

Gregory to Arlott, 1 run

37.3
4

Gregory to Arlott, 4 runs

37.2
1

Gregory to Wong, 1 run

37.1
4

Gregory to Wong, 4 runs

36.6
1

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 1 run

36.5
.

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 0 runs

36.4
.

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 0 runs

36.3
2

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 2 runs

36.2
6

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 6 runs

36.1
.

Davidson-Richards to Wong, 0 runs

35.6
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

35.5
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

35.4
1

Gregory to Wong, 1 run

35.3
1

Gregory to Arlott, 1 run

35.2
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

35.1
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

34.6
.

Brown to Wong, 0 runs

34.5
2

Brown to Wong, 2 runs

34.4
1

Brown to Arlott, 1 run

34.3
6

Brown to Arlott, 6 runs

34.2
4

Brown to Arlott, 4 runs

34.1
.

Brown to Arlott, 0 runs

33.6
.

Capsey to Wong, 0 runs

33.5
.

Capsey to Wong, 0 runs

33.4
4

Capsey to Wong, 4 runs

33.3
1

Capsey to Arlott, 1 run

33.2
.

Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs

33.1
1

Capsey to Wong, 1 run

32.6
.

Brown to Arlott, 0 runs

32.5
6

Brown to Arlott, 6 runs

32.4
1

Brown to Wong, 1 run

32.3
1

Brown to Arlott, 1 run

32.2
1

Brown to Wong, 1 run

32.1
.

Brown to Wong, 0 runs

31.6
.

Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs

31.5
1

Capsey to Wong, 1 run

31.4
1

Capsey to Arlott, 1 run

31.3
.

Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs

31.2
.

Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs

30.6
.

Brown to Wong, 0 runs

30.5
.

Brown to Wong, 0 runs

30.4
.

Brown to Wong, 0 runs

30.3
.

Brown to Wong, 0 runs

30.2
.

Brown to Wong, 0 runs

30.1
W

Brown to Wraith, appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)

29.6
1

Capsey to Wraith, 1 run

29.5
2

Capsey to Wraith, 2 runs

29.4
1

Capsey to Arlott, 1 run

29.3
.

Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs

29.2
.

Capsey to Arlott, 0 runs

29.1
4

Capsey to Arlott, 4 runs

28.6
.

Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 0 runs

28.5
1

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 1 run

28.4
.

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs

28.3
.

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs

28.2
1

Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 1 run

28.1
4

Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 4 runs

27.6
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

27.5
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

27.4
4

Gregory to Arlott, 4 runs

27.3
4

Gregory to Arlott, 4 runs

27.2
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

27.1
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

26.6
.

Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 0 runs

26.5
1

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs

26.4
.

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs

26.3
.

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs

26.2
.

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 0 runs

26.1
6

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 6 runs

25.6
1

Gregory to Arlott, 1 run

25.5
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

25.4
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

25.3
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

25.2
4

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

25.1
.

Gregory to Arlott, 4 runs

24.6
1

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 1 run

24.5
1

Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 1 run

24.4
.

Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 0 runs

24.3
1

Davidson-Richards to Arlott, 1 run

24.2
1

Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 1 run

24.1
4

Davidson-Richards to Wraith, 4 runs

23.6
1

Gregory to Wraith, 1 run

23.5
.

Gregory to Wraith, 0 runs

23.5
3

Gregory to Wraith, 3 wides

23.4
1

Gregory to Arlott, 1 run

23.3
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

23.2
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

23.1
1

Gregory to Wraith, 1 run

22.6
.

Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 0 runs

22.5
1

Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 1 run

22.4
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 0 runs

22.3
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 0 runs

22.2
2

Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 2 runs

22.1
1

Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 1 run

21.6
1

Gregory to Arlott, 1 run

21.5
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

21.4
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

21.3
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

21.2
1

Gregory to Wraith, 1 run

21.1
.

Gregory to Wraith, 0 runs

20.6
1

Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 1 run

20.5
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 0 runs

20.4
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 0 runs

20.3
1

Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 1 run

20.2
.

Corteen-Coleman to Arlott, 0 runs

20.1
1

Corteen-Coleman to Wraith, 1 run

19.6
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

19.5
.

Gregory to Arlott, 0 runs

19.4
W

Gregory to Wraith, appeal, wicket (run out - Surenkumar)

19.3
1

Gregory to Surenkumar, 1 run

19.2
.

Gregory to Surenkumar, 0 runs

19.1
4

Gregory to Surenkumar, 4 runs

18.6
W

Corteen-Coleman to Brewer, appeal, wicket (bowled - Brewer)

18.5
.

Corteen-Coleman to Brewer, 0 runs

18.4
.

Corteen-Coleman to Brewer, 0 runs

18.3
.

Corteen-Coleman to Brewer, 0 runs

18.2
W

Corteen-Coleman to Pavely, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pavely)

18.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to Pavely, 0 runs

17.6
4

Capsey to Surenkumar, 4 runs

17.5
.

Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs

17.5
1

Capsey to Surenkumar, wide

17.4
1

Capsey to Pavely, 1 run

17.3
.

Capsey to Pavely, 0 runs

17.2
1

Capsey to Surenkumar, 1 run

17.1
2

Capsey to Surenkumar, 2 runs

16.6
.

Corteen-Coleman to Pavely, 0 runs

16.5
.

Corteen-Coleman to Pavely, 0 runs

16.4
W

Corteen-Coleman to George, wicket (lbw - George)

16.3
.

Corteen-Coleman to George, 0 runs

16.2
2

Corteen-Coleman to George, 2 runs

16.1
4

Corteen-Coleman to George, 4 runs

16.1
1

Corteen-Coleman to George, wide

15.6
1

Capsey to George, 1 run

15.5
1

Capsey to Surenkumar, 1 run

15.4
.

Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs

15.3
.

Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs

15.2
.

Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs

15.1
1

Capsey to George, 1 run

14.6
4

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 4 runs

14.5
.

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs

14.4
.

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs

14.4
1

Monaghan to Surenkumar, wide

14.4
nb

Monaghan to George, no ball + 1 run

14.3
.

Monaghan to George, 0 runs

14.2
.

Monaghan to George, 0 runs

14.1
4

Monaghan to George, 4 runs

13.6
.

Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs

13.5
1

Capsey to George, 1 run

13.4
1

Capsey to Surenkumar, 1 run

13.3
.

Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs

13.2
4

Capsey to Surenkumar, 4 runs

13.1
1

Capsey to George, 1 run

12.6
4

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 4 runs

12.5
.

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs

12.4
.

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs

12.4
nb

Monaghan to Surenkumar, no ball + 2 runs

12.3
1

Monaghan to George, 1 run

12.2
1

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 1 run

12.1
1

Monaghan to George, 1 run

11.6
.

Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.5
.

Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.4
.

Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.3
4

Capsey to Surenkumar, 4 runs

11.2
.

Capsey to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.1
1

Capsey to George, 1 run

10.6
4

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 4 runs

10.5
1

Monaghan to George, 1 run

10.4
.

Monaghan to George, 0 runs

10.3
.

Monaghan to George, 0 runs

10.3
1

Monaghan to George, wide

10.2
6

Monaghan to George, 6 runs

10.1
.

Monaghan to George, 0 runs

9.6
.

Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.5
.

Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.4
.

Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.3
1

Brown to George, 1 run

9.2
.

Brown to George, 0 runs

9.1
.

Brown to George, 0 runs

8.6
.

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.5
4

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 4 runs

8.4
4

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 4 runs

8.3
.

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.2
.

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.1
.

Monaghan to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.6
4

Brown to George, 4 runs

7.5
.

Brown to George, 0 runs

7.4
4

Brown to George, 4 runs

7.3
.

Brown to George, 0 runs

7.2
4

Brown to George, 4 runs

7.1
.

Brown to George, 0 runs

6.6
1

Corteen-Coleman to George, 1 run

6.5
.

Corteen-Coleman to George, 0 runs

6.4
2

Corteen-Coleman to George, 2 runs

6.3
.

Corteen-Coleman to George, 0 runs

6.2
.

Corteen-Coleman to George, 0 runs

6.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to George, 0 runs

5.6
.

Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs

5.5
.

Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs

5.4
W

Brown to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (run out - Perrin)

5.3
.

Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs

5.2
.

Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs

5.1
1

Brown to Perrin, 0 runs

4.6
.

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.5
.

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.4
.

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.3
.

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.2
.

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.6
.

Brown to Perrin, 0 runs

3.5
1

Brown to Surenkumar, 1 run

3.4
4

Brown to Surenkumar, 4 runs

3.1
1

Brown to Perrin, 1 run

2.6
4

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 4 runs

2.5
.

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.4
.

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.3
.

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.2
.

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.6
4

Brown to Perrin, 4 runs

1.5
1

Brown to Surenkumar, 1 run

1.4
.

Brown to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.3
1

Brown to Perrin, 1 run

1.2
.

Brown to Perrin, 0 runs

1.1
.

Brown to Perrin, 0 runs

0.6
4

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 4 runs

0.5
.

Corteen-Coleman to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.4
1

Corteen-Coleman to Perrin, 1 run

0.3
.

Corteen-Coleman to Perrin, 0 runs

0.2
.

Corteen-Coleman to Perrin, 0 runs

0.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to Perrin, 0 runs

49.6
2

Surenkumar to Brown, 2 runs

49.5
2

Surenkumar to Brown, 2 runs

49.4
.

Surenkumar to Brown, 0 runs

49.3
2

Surenkumar to Brown, 2 runs

49.2
1

Surenkumar to Corteen-Coleman, 1 run

49.2
1

Surenkumar to Corteen-Coleman, wide

49.1
W

Surenkumar to Gregory, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gregory)

48.6
1

Wong to Gregory, 1 run

48.6
1

Wong to Gregory, wide

48.5
1

Wong to Brown, 1 run

48.4
.

Wong to Brown, 0 runs

48.3
4

Wong to Brown, 4 runs

48.2
4

Wong to Brown, 4 runs

48.1
4

Wong to Brown, 4 runs

47.6
W

Mary Taylor to Spence, appeal, wicket (caught - Spence)

47.5
4

Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs

47.4
4

Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs

47.3
.

Mary Taylor to Spence, 0 runs

47.2
4

Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs

47.1
4

Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs

46.6
.

Wong to Brown, 0 runs

46.5
W

Wong to Monaghan, wicket (lbw - Monaghan)

46.4
1

Wong to Spence, 1 run

46.4
1

Wong to Spence, wide

46.4
nb

Wong to Spence, no ball + 6 runs

46.3
1

Wong to Monaghan, leg bye

46.2
.

Wong to Monaghan, 0 runs

46.1
.

Wong to Monaghan, 0 runs

45.6
.

Mary Taylor to Spence, 0 runs

45.5
1

Mary Taylor to Monaghan, 1 run

45.4
2

Mary Taylor to Monaghan, 2 runs

45.3
.

Mary Taylor to Monaghan, 0 runs

45.2
6

Mary Taylor to Monaghan, 6 runs

45.1
.

Mary Taylor to Monaghan, 0 runs

44.6
4

Arlott to Spence, 4 runs

44.5
4

Arlott to Spence, 4 runs

44.4
.

Arlott to Spence, 0 runs

44.3
1

Arlott to Monaghan, 1 run

44.2
.

Arlott to Monaghan, 0 runs

44.2
1

Arlott to Monaghan, no ball

44.1
.

Arlott to Monaghan, 0 runs

43.6
.

Surenkumar to Spence, 0 runs

43.5
4

Surenkumar to Spence, 4 runs

43.4
1

Surenkumar to Monaghan, leg bye

43.3
1

Surenkumar to Spence, 1 run

43.2
1

Surenkumar to Monaghan, 1 run

43.1
2

Surenkumar to Monaghan, 2 runs

43.1
nb

Surenkumar to Spence, no ball + 1 run

42.6
6

Arlott to Monaghan, 6 runs

42.5
2

Arlott to Monaghan, 2 runs

42.4
.

Arlott to Monaghan, 0 runs

42.3
1

Arlott to Spence, 1 run

42.2
.

Arlott to Spence, 0 runs

42.1
1

Arlott to Monaghan, 1 run

41.6
1

Surenkumar to Monaghan, 1 run

41.5
.

Surenkumar to Monaghan, 0 runs

41.4
W

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, appeal, wicket (caught - Wyatt-Hodge)

41.3
1

Surenkumar to Spence, 1 run

41.2
1

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

41.1
1

Surenkumar to Spence, 1 run

41.1
1

Surenkumar to Spence, wide

40.6
1

Mary Taylor to Spence, 1 run

40.5
4

Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs

40.4
4

Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs

40.3
1

Mary Taylor to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

40.2
.

Mary Taylor to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

40.1
1

Mary Taylor to Spence, 1 run

39.6
1

Surenkumar to Spence, 1 run

39.5
1

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

39.4
1

Surenkumar to Spence, 1 run

39.3
.

Surenkumar to Spence, 0 runs

39.2
4

Surenkumar to Spence, 4 runs

39.1
1

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

38.6
1

Mary Taylor to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

38.5
1

Mary Taylor to Spence, 1 run

38.4
.

Mary Taylor to Spence, 0 runs

38.3
1

Mary Taylor to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

38.2
4

Mary Taylor to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

38.1
1

Mary Taylor to Spence, 1 run

37.6
6

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs

37.5
1

Davis to Spence, 1 run

37.4
.

Davis to Spence, 0 runs

37.3
1

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

37.2
2

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 2 runs

37.1
1

Davis to Spence, 1 run

36.6
1

Baker to Spence, 1 run

36.5
4

Baker to Spence, 4 runs

36.4
.

Baker to Spence, 0 runs

36.3
1

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

36.2
1

Baker to Spence, 1 run

36.1
6

Baker to Spence, 6 runs

35.6
4

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

35.5
1

Davis to Spence, 1 run

35.4
1

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

35.3
.

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

35.2
1

Davis to Spence, 1 run

35.1
.

Davis to Spence, 0 runs

34.6
6

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs

34.5
1

Baker to Spence, 1 run

34.4
.

Baker to Spence, 0 runs

34.3
1

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

34.2
4

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

34.1
.

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

33.6
1

Pavely to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

33.5
6

Pavely to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs

33.4
.

Pavely to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

33.3
1

Pavely to Spence, 0 runs

33.2
2

Pavely to Spence, 2 runs

33.1
.

Pavely to Spence, 0 runs

32.6
.

Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

32.5
.

Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

32.5
1

Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, wide

32.4
1

Wong to Spence, 1 run

32.3
W

Wong to Davidson-Richards, appeal, wicket (caught - Davidson-Richards)

32.2
1

Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

32.1
.

Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

31.6
1

Pavely to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

31.5
1

Pavely to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

31.4
1

Pavely to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

31.3
1

Pavely to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

31.3
1

Pavely to Davidson-Richards, no ball

31.2
1

Pavely to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

31.1
1

Pavely to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

30.6
4

Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

30.5
.

Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

30.4
.

Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

30.3
4

Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

30.2
4

Wong to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

30.1
1

Wong to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

29.6
.

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

29.5
.

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

29.4
6

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs

29.4
nb

Davis to Davidson-Richards, no ball + 1 run

29.3
2

Davis to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs

29.2
2

Davis to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

29.1
1

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

28.6
4

Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

28.5
1

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

28.4
6

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs

28.3
.

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

28.2
.

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

28.1
1

Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

27.6
.

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

27.5
1

Davis to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

27.4
1

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

27.3
4

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

27.2
1

Davis to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

27.1
1

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

26.6
1

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

26.5
1

Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

26.4
4

Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

26.3
1

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

26.2
.

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

26.1
.

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

25.6
.

Davis to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

25.5
.

Davis to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

25.4
1

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

25.3
6

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs

25.2
.

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

25.1
1

Davis to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

24.6
1

Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

24.5
1

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

24.4
.

Surenkumar to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

24.3
1

Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

24.2
.

Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

24.1
.

Surenkumar to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

23.6
1

Davis to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

23.5
.

Davis to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

23.4
.

Davis to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

23.3
1

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

23.2
4

Davis to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

23.1
1

Davis to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

22.6
6

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs

22.5
1

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

22.4
1

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

22.3
.

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

22.2
.

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

22.1
.

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

21.6
1

Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

21.5
.

Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

21.5
1

Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, wide

21.4
1

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

21.3
1

Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

21.2
.

Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

21.1
2

Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 2 runs

20.6
.

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

20.5
1

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

20.4
1

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

20.3
.

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

20.2
1

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

20.1
.

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

19.6
.

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

19.5
.

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

19.4
.

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

19.3
.

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

19.2
1

Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

19.1
1

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

18.6
4

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

18.5
.

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

18.4
6

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs

18.3
4

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

18.2
1

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

18.1
.

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

17.6
.

Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

17.5
.

Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

17.4
1

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

17.3
.

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

17.2
1

Brewer to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

17.1
1

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

16.6
1

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

16.5
1

Baker to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

16.4
W

Baker to Chathli, appeal, wicket (caught - Chathli)

16.3
.

Baker to Chathli, 0 runs

16.3
1

Baker to Chathli, wide

16.2
1

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

16.1
.

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

15.6
.

Brewer to Chathli, 0 runs

15.5
.

Brewer to Chathli, 0 runs

15.4
1

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

15.3
1

Brewer to Chathli, 1 run

15.2
.

Brewer to Chathli, 0 runs

15.1
1

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

14.6
1

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

14.5
.

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

14.4
4

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

14.3
1

Baker to Chathli, 1 run

14.2
1

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

14.1
.

Baker to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

13.6
.

Brewer to Chathli, 0 runs

13.5
.

Brewer to Chathli, 0 runs

13.4
.

Brewer to Chathli, 0 runs

13.4
1

Brewer to Chathli, wide

13.3
1

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

13.3
1

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, wide

13.3
1

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, wide

13.2
.

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

13.2
1

Brewer to Davidson-Richards, wide

13.1
1

Brewer to Chathli, 1 run

12.6
1

Arlott to Chathli, 0 runs

12.5
1

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

12.4
.

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

12.3
1

Arlott to Chathli, 1 run

12.3
1

Arlott to Chathli, no ball

12.2
.

Arlott to Chathli, 0 runs

12.1
1

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

11.6
.

Mary Taylor to Chathli, 0 runs

11.5
.

Mary Taylor to Chathli, 0 runs

11.4
W

Mary Taylor to Capsey, appeal, wicket (caught - Capsey)

11.3
4

Mary Taylor to Capsey, 4 runs

11.2
1

Mary Taylor to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

11.1
1

Mary Taylor to Capsey, 1 run

10.6
1

Arlott to Capsey, 1 run

10.5
1

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

10.4
.

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

10.3
.

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

10.2
.

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

10.1
.

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

9.6
.

Mary Taylor to Capsey, 0 runs

9.5
1

Mary Taylor to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

9.4
1

Mary Taylor to Capsey, 1 run

9.3
.

Mary Taylor to Capsey, 0 runs

9.2
.

Mary Taylor to Capsey, 0 runs

9.1
.

Mary Taylor to Capsey, 0 runs

8.6
4

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

8.5
.

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

8.4
.

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

8.3
2

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs

8.2
.

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

8.1
.

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

7.6
.

Mary Taylor to Capsey, 0 runs

7.5
.

Mary Taylor to Capsey, 0 runs

7.4
1

Mary Taylor to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

7.3
.

Mary Taylor to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

7.2
.

Mary Taylor to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

7.1
.

Mary Taylor to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

6.6
1

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

6.5
.

Arlott to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

6.4
W

Arlott to Dunkley, appeal, wicket (caught - Dunkley)

6.3
4

Arlott to Dunkley, 4 runs

6.2
1

Arlott to Capsey, 1 run

6.1
.

Arlott to Capsey, 0 runs

5.6
4

Mary Taylor to Dunkley, 4 runs

5.5
1

Mary Taylor to Capsey, 1 run

5.4
W

Mary Taylor to Scholfield, wicket (bowled - Scholfield)

5.3
.

Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 0 runs

5.2
.

Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 0 runs

5.1
.

Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 0 runs

4.6
.

Wong to Dunkley, 0 runs

4.5
1

Wong to Scholfield, 1 run

4.4
4

Wong to Scholfield, 4 runs

4.3
.

Wong to Scholfield, 0 runs

4.3
1

Wong to Scholfield, wide

4.2
.

Wong to Scholfield, 0 runs

4.1
4

Wong to Scholfield, 0 runs

3.6
.

Mary Taylor to Dunkley, 0 runs

3.5
4

Mary Taylor to Dunkley, 4 runs

3.4
4

Mary Taylor to Dunkley, 4 runs

3.4
1

Mary Taylor to Spence, 0 runs

3.3
1

Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 1 run

3.2
3

Mary Taylor to Spence, 2 runs

3.1
4

Mary Taylor to Spence, 4 runs

2.6
.

Wong to Scholfield, 0 runs

2.5
4

Wong to Scholfield, 4 runs

2.4
1

Wong to Spence, 1 run

2.3
4

Wong to Spence, 4 runs

2.2
.

Wong to Spence, 0 runs

2.1
.

Wong to Spence, 0 runs

1.6
.

Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 0 runs

1.5
.

Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 0 runs

1.4
1

Mary Taylor to Spence, 1 run

1.3
1

Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 1 run

1.2
.

Mary Taylor to Scholfield, 0 runs

1.1
1

Mary Taylor to Spence, 1 run

0.6
.

Wong to Scholfield, 0 runs

0.5
4

Wong to Scholfield, 4 runs

0.4
.

Wong to Scholfield, 0 runs

0.3
1

Wong to Spence, 1 run

0.2
.

Wong to Spence, 0 runs

0.1
.

Wong to Spence, 0 runs