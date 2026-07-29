Highlights Durham vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup 29.07.2026
Rhodes to Nicholls, 1 run
Minto to Nicholls, 1 run
Minto to Hurle, 1 run
Minto to Hurle, 0 runs
Minto to Hurle, 4 runs
Minto to Smale, appeal, wicket (caught - Smale)
Minto to Nicholls, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 6 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 6 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 1 run
Rhodes to Smale, 1 run
Rhodes to Nicholls, 1 run
Rhodes to Nicholls, 2 runs
Rhodes to Nicholls, 0 runs
Rhodes to Nicholls, 0 runs
Rhodes to Nicholls, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 0 runs
Rhodes to Smale, 1 run
Rhodes to Smale, 0 runs
Rhodes to Smale, 4 runs
Rhodes to Smale, 0 runs
Rhodes to Smale, 0 runs
Rhodes to Nicholls, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 4 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 2 wides
Stokes to Smale, leg bye
Stokes to Smale, 4 runs
Stokes to Smale, 0 runs
Stokes to Smale, 0 runs
Stokes to Smale, wide
Stokes to Smale, wide
Stokes to Nicholls, 1 run
Stokes to Nicholls, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 0 runs
Stokes to Smale, 0 runs
Stokes to Nicholls, 1 run
Stokes to Nicholls, 4 runs
Stokes to Nicholls, 0 runs
Stokes to Nicholls, 0 runs
Stokes to Smale, 1 run
Ackermann to Nicholls, 0 runs
Ackermann to Smale, 1 run
Ackermann to Smale, 0 runs
Ackermann to Smale, 0 runs
Ackermann to Smale, 0 runs
Ackermann to Nicholls, 1 run
Rhodes to Byrom, appeal, wicket (caught - Byrom)
Rhodes to Nicholls, 1 run
Rhodes to Byrom, 1 run
Rhodes to Nicholls, 1 run
Rhodes to Byrom, 1 run
Rhodes to Byrom, 0 runs
Ackermann to Nicholls, 0 runs
Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run
Ackermann to Nicholls, 1 run
Ackermann to Nicholls, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, appeal, wicket (caught - Zain-ul-Hassan)
Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run
Rhodes to Byrom, 1 run
Rhodes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Rhodes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Rhodes to Byrom, 1 run
Rhodes to Byrom, 0 runs
Rhodes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run
Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs
Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 4 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 4 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 6 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 4 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run
Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs
Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 6 runs
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Aldridge to Byrom, 1 run
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 6 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, appeal
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Aldridge to Byrom, 1 run
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Aldridge to Byrom, 1 run
Aldridge to Byrom, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run
Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs
Stokes to Byrom, 1 run
Stokes to Byrom, 4 runs
Stokes to Byrom, 4 runs
Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Stokes to Byrom, 1 run
Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs
Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 4 runs
Stokes to Byrom, 1 run
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Aldridge to Byrom, 1 run
Aldridge to Byrom, 0 runs
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 4 runs
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs
Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs
Stokes to Byrom, appeal
Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs
Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Stokes to Byrom, 1 run
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 6 runs
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, wide
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, wide
Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs
Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs
Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs
Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Olivier to Byrom, 4 runs
Olivier to Byrom, 4 runs
Olivier to Byrom, 0 runs
Olivier to Byrom, 0 runs
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Olivier to Byrom, 1 run
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 4 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 4 runs
Minto to Byrom, 1 run
Minto to Byrom, 0 runs
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Olivier to Byrom, 1 run
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Byrom, 1 run
Minto to Byrom, 0 runs
Minto to Byrom, 0 runs
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 4 runs
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, wide
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Olivier to Byrom, 1 run
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Olivier to Byrom, 0 runs
Olivier to Byrom, 0 runs
Olivier to Byrom, 0 runs
Olivier to Byrom, 0 runs
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, leg bye
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Byrom, 4 runs
Minto to Byrom, 4 runs
Minto to Byrom, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Olivier to Byrom, 1 run
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs
Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 2 runs