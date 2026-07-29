Highlights Durham vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup 29.07.2026

Live
List a

Riverside Ground

DUR
DUR
GLA
GLA

(39 ov.) 210/3

39.1
1

Rhodes to Nicholls, 1 run

38.6
1

Minto to Nicholls, 1 run

38.5
1

Minto to Hurle, 1 run

38.4
.

Minto to Hurle, 0 runs

38.3
4

Minto to Hurle, 4 runs

38.2
W

Minto to Smale, appeal, wicket (caught - Smale)

38.1
1

Minto to Nicholls, 1 run

37.6
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 1 run

37.5
6

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 6 runs

37.4
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 0 runs

37.3
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 0 runs

37.2
6

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 6 runs

37.1
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 1 run

36.6
1

Rhodes to Smale, 1 run

36.5
1

Rhodes to Nicholls, 1 run

36.4
2

Rhodes to Nicholls, 2 runs

36.3
.

Rhodes to Nicholls, 0 runs

36.2
.

Rhodes to Nicholls, 0 runs

36.1
.

Rhodes to Nicholls, 0 runs

35.6
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 1 run

35.5
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 1 run

35.4
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 1 run

35.3
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 0 runs

35.2
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 1 run

35.1
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 0 runs

34.6
1

Rhodes to Smale, 1 run

34.5
.

Rhodes to Smale, 0 runs

34.4
4

Rhodes to Smale, 4 runs

34.3
.

Rhodes to Smale, 0 runs

34.2
.

Rhodes to Smale, 0 runs

34.1
1

Rhodes to Nicholls, 1 run

33.6
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 0 runs

33.5
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 0 runs

33.4
4

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 4 runs

33.3
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 0 runs

33.2
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 1 run

33.1
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 0 runs

33.1
2

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 2 wides

32.6
1

Stokes to Smale, leg bye

32.5
4

Stokes to Smale, 4 runs

32.4
.

Stokes to Smale, 0 runs

32.3
.

Stokes to Smale, 0 runs

32.3
1

Stokes to Smale, wide

32.3
1

Stokes to Smale, wide

32.2
1

Stokes to Nicholls, 1 run

32.1
.

Stokes to Nicholls, 0 runs

31.6
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 1 run

31.5
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 1 run

31.4
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 0 runs

31.3
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Smale, 0 runs

31.2
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 1 run

31.1
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Nicholls, 0 runs

30.6
.

Stokes to Smale, 0 runs

30.5
1

Stokes to Nicholls, 1 run

30.4
4

Stokes to Nicholls, 4 runs

30.3
.

Stokes to Nicholls, 0 runs

30.2
.

Stokes to Nicholls, 0 runs

30.1
1

Stokes to Smale, 1 run

29.6
.

Ackermann to Nicholls, 0 runs

29.5
1

Ackermann to Smale, 1 run

29.4
.

Ackermann to Smale, 0 runs

29.3
.

Ackermann to Smale, 0 runs

29.2
.

Ackermann to Smale, 0 runs

29.1
1

Ackermann to Nicholls, 1 run

28.6
W

Rhodes to Byrom, appeal, wicket (caught - Byrom)

28.5
1

Rhodes to Nicholls, 1 run

28.4
1

Rhodes to Byrom, 1 run

28.3
1

Rhodes to Nicholls, 1 run

28.2
1

Rhodes to Byrom, 1 run

28.1
.

Rhodes to Byrom, 0 runs

27.6
.

Ackermann to Nicholls, 0 runs

27.5
1

Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run

27.4
1

Ackermann to Nicholls, 1 run

27.3
.

Ackermann to Nicholls, 0 runs

27.2
W

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, appeal, wicket (caught - Zain-ul-Hassan)

27.1
1

Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run

26.6
1

Rhodes to Byrom, 1 run

26.5
1

Rhodes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

26.4
.

Rhodes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

26.3
1

Rhodes to Byrom, 1 run

26.2
.

Rhodes to Byrom, 0 runs

26.1
1

Rhodes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

25.6
1

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

25.5
1

Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run

25.4
.

Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs

25.3
.

Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs

25.2
1

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

25.1
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

24.6
4

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 4 runs

24.5
4

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 4 runs

24.4
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 0 runs

24.3
6

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 6 runs

24.2
4

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 4 runs

24.1
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 0 runs

23.6
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

23.5
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

23.4
1

Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run

23.3
.

Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs

23.2
.

Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs

23.1
1

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

22.6
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 0 runs

22.5
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

22.4
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 1 run

22.3
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Byrom, 0 runs

22.2
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

22.1
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

21.6
.

Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs

21.5
1

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

21.4
1

Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run

21.3
1

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

21.2
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

21.1
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

20.6
1

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

20.5
6

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 6 runs

20.4
.

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

20.3
1

Aldridge to Byrom, 1 run

20.2
1

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

20.1
.

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

19.6
.

Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs

19.5
1

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

19.4
6

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 6 runs

19.3
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, appeal

19.2
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

19.1
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

18.6
1

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

18.5
.

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

18.4
1

Aldridge to Byrom, 1 run

18.3
1

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

18.2
1

Aldridge to Byrom, 1 run

18.1
.

Aldridge to Byrom, 0 runs

17.6
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

17.5
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

17.4
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

17.3
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

17.2
1

Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run

17.1
.

Ackermann to Byrom, 0 runs

16.6
1

Stokes to Byrom, 1 run

16.5
4

Stokes to Byrom, 4 runs

16.4
4

Stokes to Byrom, 4 runs

16.3
1

Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

16.2
.

Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

16.1
.

Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

15.6
1

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

15.5
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

15.4
1

Ackermann to Byrom, 1 run

15.3
1

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

15.2
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

15.1
.

Ackermann to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

14.6
1

Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

14.5
1

Stokes to Byrom, 1 run

14.4
.

Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs

14.3
1

Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

14.2
4

Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 4 runs

14.1
1

Stokes to Byrom, 1 run

13.6
.

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

13.5
1

Aldridge to Byrom, 1 run

13.4
.

Aldridge to Byrom, 0 runs

13.3
1

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

13.2
4

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 4 runs

13.1
.

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

12.6
.

Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs

12.5
.

Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs

12.4
.

Stokes to Byrom, appeal

12.3
.

Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs

12.2
1

Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

12.1
1

Stokes to Byrom, 1 run

11.6
6

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 6 runs

11.5
.

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

11.4
.

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

11.4
1

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, wide

11.3
.

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

11.2
.

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

11.2
1

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, wide

11.1
.

Aldridge to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

10.6
.

Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs

10.5
.

Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs

10.4
.

Stokes to Byrom, 0 runs

10.3
1

Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

10.2
.

Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

10.1
.

Stokes to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

9.6
4

Olivier to Byrom, 4 runs

9.5
4

Olivier to Byrom, 4 runs

9.4
.

Olivier to Byrom, 0 runs

9.3
.

Olivier to Byrom, 0 runs

9.2
1

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

9.1
1

Olivier to Byrom, 1 run

8.6
4

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 4 runs

8.5
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

8.4
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

8.3
4

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 4 runs

8.2
1

Minto to Byrom, 1 run

8.1
.

Minto to Byrom, 0 runs

7.6
.

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

7.5
1

Olivier to Byrom, 1 run

7.4
.

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

7.1
.

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

6.6
.

0 runs

6.5
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

6.4
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

6.3
1

Minto to Byrom, 1 run

6.2
.

Minto to Byrom, 0 runs

6.1
.

Minto to Byrom, 0 runs

5.6
.

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

5.5
.

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

5.4
4

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 4 runs

5.3
.

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

5.3
1

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, wide

5.2
.

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

5.1
1

Olivier to Byrom, 1 run

4.6
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

4.5
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

4.4
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

4.3
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

4.2
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

4.1
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

3.6
.

Olivier to Byrom, 0 runs

3.5
.

Olivier to Byrom, 0 runs

3.4
.

Olivier to Byrom, 0 runs

3.3
.

Olivier to Byrom, 0 runs

3.2
1

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, leg bye

3.1
.

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

2.6
4

Minto to Byrom, 4 runs

2.5
4

Minto to Byrom, 4 runs

2.4
.

Minto to Byrom, 0 runs

2.3
1

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

2.2
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

2.1
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

1.6
1

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 1 run

1.5
.

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

1.4
.

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

1.3
.

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

1.2
.

Olivier to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

1.1
1

Olivier to Byrom, 1 run

0.6
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

0.5
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

0.4
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

0.3
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

0.2
.

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 0 runs

0.1
2

Minto to Zain-ul-Hassan, 2 runs