Highlights Durham vs Sussex List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026

Live
List a

Riverside Ground

DUR
DUR

352

SUS
SUS

(17 ov.) 117/1

17.3
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Price, 1 run

17.2
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Tear, 1 run

17.1
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Tear, 0 runs

16.6
1

Rhodes to Tear, 1 run

16.5
.

Rhodes to Tear, 0 runs

16.4
1

Rhodes to Price, 1 run

16.3
.

Rhodes to Price, 0 runs

16.2
.

Rhodes to Price, 0 runs

16.1
W

Rhodes to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

15.6
2

Aldridge to Tear, 2 runs

15.5
2

Aldridge to Tear, 2 runs

15.4
4

Aldridge to Tear, 4 runs

15.3
.

Aldridge to Tear, appeal, review

15.2
2

Aldridge to Tear, 2 runs

15.1
.

Aldridge to Tear, 0 runs

14.6
4

Rhodes to Thomas, 4 runs

14.5
1

Rhodes to Tear, 1 run

14.4
1

Rhodes to Thomas, 1 run

14.3
2

Rhodes to Thomas, 2 runs

14.2
1

Rhodes to Tear, 1 run

14.1
.

Rhodes to Tear, 0 runs

13.6
.

Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs

13.5
.

Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs

13.4
.

Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs

13.3
4

Aldridge to Thomas, 4 runs

13.2
4

Aldridge to Thomas, 4 runs

13.1
.

Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs

12.6
.

Rhodes to Tear, 0 runs

12.5
1

Rhodes to Thomas, 1 run

12.4
4

Rhodes to Thomas, 4 runs

12.3
.

Rhodes to Thomas, 0 runs

12.2
1

Rhodes to Tear, 1 run

12.1
1

Rhodes to Thomas, 1 run

11.6
.

Aldridge to Tear, 0 runs

11.5
.

Aldridge to Tear, 0 runs

11.4
1

Aldridge to Thomas, 1 run

11.3
.

Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs

11.2
.

Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs

11.1
.

Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs

10.6
1

Stokes to Thomas, 1 run

10.5
1

Stokes to Tear, 1 run

10.4
.

Stokes to Tear, 0 runs

10.4
1

Stokes to Tear, wide

10.3
1

Stokes to Thomas, 1 run

10.2
1

Stokes to Tear, 1 run

10.1
2

Stokes to Tear, 2 runs

9.6
.

Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs

9.5
.

Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs

9.4
.

Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs

9.3
4

Aldridge to Thomas, 4 runs

9.2
1

Aldridge to Tear, 1 run

9.1
2

Aldridge to Tear, 2 runs

9.1
1

Aldridge to Tear, wide

8.6
.

Stokes to Thomas, 0 runs

8.5
6

Stokes to Thomas, 6 runs

8.4
.

Stokes to Thomas, 0 runs

8.3
.

Stokes to Thomas, 0 runs

8.2
.

Stokes to Thomas, 0 runs

8.1
.

Stokes to Thomas, 0 runs

7.6
.

Robinson to Tear, 0 runs

7.5
2

Robinson to Tear, 2 runs

7.4
.

Robinson to Tear, 0 runs

7.3
.

Robinson to Tear, 0 runs

7.2
4

Robinson to Tear, 4 runs

7.2
1

Robinson to Tear, wide

7.1
.

Robinson to Tear, 0 runs

6.6
.

Stokes to Thomas, 0 runs

6.5
1

Stokes to Tear, leg bye

6.4
4

Stokes to Tear, 4 runs

6.3
.

Stokes to Tear, 0 runs

6.3
1

Stokes to Tear, wide

6.2
.

Stokes to Tear, 0 runs

6.1
.

Stokes to Tear, 0 runs

5.6
.

Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs

5.5
.

Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs

5.4
.

Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs

5.3
.

Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs

5.2
.

Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs

5.1
4

Robinson to Thomas, 4 runs

4.6
.

Minto to Tear, 0 runs

4.6
1

Minto to Tear, wide

4.5
4

Minto to Tear, 4 runs

4.4
.

Minto to Tear, 0 runs

4.3
4

Minto to Tear, 4 runs

4.2
1

Minto to Thomas, 1 run

4.1
2

Minto to Thomas, 2 runs

3.6
.

Robinson to Tear, 0 runs

3.5
.

Robinson to Tear, 0 runs

3.4
.

Robinson to Tear, 0 runs

3.3
1

Robinson to Thomas, 1 run

3.2
.

Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs

3.1
.

Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs

2.6
.

Minto to Tear, 0 runs

2.6
1

Minto to Tear, wide

2.5
2

Minto to Tear, 2 runs

2.4
4

And again! Tear plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

2.3
.

Minto to Tear, 0 runs

2.2
.

Minto to Tear, 0 runs

2.1
.

Minto to Tear, 0 runs

2.1
1

Minto to Tear, wide

1.6
.

Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs

1.5
2

Robinson to Thomas, 2 runs

1.4
.

Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs

1.3
4

Robinson to Thomas, 4 runs

1.2
.

Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs

1.1
.

Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs

0.6
4

Minto to Tear, 4 runs

0.5
.

Minto to Tear, 0 runs

0.4
.

Minto to Tear, 0 runs

0.3
4

Minto to Tear, 4 runs

0.2
.

Minto to Tear, 0 runs

0.2
1

Minto to Tear, wide

0.1
4

Minto to Tear, 4 runs

49.6
2

Hudson-Prentice to Rhodes, 2 runs

49.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run

49.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Rhodes, 1 run

49.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run

49.2
.

0 runs

49.1
6

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 6 runs

48.6
2

Price to Rhodes, 2 runs

48.5
1

Price to Stokes, 1 run

48.4
1

Price to Rhodes, 1 run

48.3
2

Price to Rhodes, 2 runs

48.2
W

Price to OG Robinson, appeal, wicket (caught - OG Robinson)

48.1
.

Price to OG Robinson, 0 runs

47.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to OG Robinson, 1 run

47.5
2

Hudson-Prentice to OG Robinson, 2 runs

47.4
W

Hudson-Prentice to Ackermann, appeal, wicket (caught - Ackermann)

47.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run

47.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 0 runs

47.1
6

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 6 runs

46.6
1

Price to Stokes, 1 run

46.5
4

Price to Stokes, 4 runs

46.4
.

Price to Stokes, 0 runs

46.3
2

Price to Stokes, 2 runs

46.2
6

Price to Stokes, 6 runs

46.1
1

Price to Ackermann, 1 run

45.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Ackermann, 1 run

45.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run

45.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Ackermann, 1 run

45.3
4

Hudson-Prentice to Ackermann, 4 runs

45.2
1

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run

45.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Ackermann, 1 run

44.6
2

Price to Stokes, 2 runs

44.5
1

Price to Ackermann, 1 run

44.4
1

Price to Stokes, 1 run

44.3
1

Price to Ackermann, 1 run

44.2
1

Price to Stokes, 1 run

44.1
6

Price to Stokes, 6 runs

43.6
2

Oosthuizen to Ackermann, 2 runs

43.5
1

Oosthuizen to Stokes, 1 run

43.4
1

Oosthuizen to Ackermann, 1 run

43.3
1

Oosthuizen to Stokes, 1 run

43.2
2

Oosthuizen to Stokes, 2 runs

43.1
.

Oosthuizen to Stokes, 0 runs

42.6
1

Price to Stokes, 1 run

42.5
2

Price to Stokes, 2 runs

42.4
1

Price to Ackermann, 1 run

42.3
.

Price to Ackermann, 0 runs

42.2
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Ackermann defends for four runs.

42.1
.

Price to Ackermann, 0 runs

41.6
1

Oosthuizen to Ackermann, 1 run

41.5
4

Oosthuizen to Ackermann, 4 runs

41.4
.

Oosthuizen to Ackermann, 0 runs

41.3
W

Oosthuizen to Lees, appeal, wicket (caught - Lees)

41.2
4

Oosthuizen to Lees, 4 runs

41.1
6

Oosthuizen to Lees, 6 runs

40.6
.

Carson to Stokes, 0 runs

40.5
1

Carson to Lees, 1 run

40.4
4

Carson to Lees, 4 runs

40.3
4

Carson to Lees, 4 runs

40.2
6

Carson to Lees, 6 runs

40.1
1

Carson to Stokes, 1 run

39.6
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

39.5
6

Price to Lees, 6 runs

39.4
1

Price to Stokes, 1 run

39.3
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

39.2
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

39.1
1

Price to Stokes, 1 run

38.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run

38.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 1 run

38.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run

38.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 1 run

38.2
1

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run

38.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 0 runs

37.6
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

37.5
1

Price to Stokes, 1 run

37.4
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

37.3
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

37.2
1

Price to Stokes, 1 run

37.1
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

36.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 1 run

36.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run

36.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 0 runs

36.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 0 runs

36.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 0 runs

36.1
6

Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 6 runs

35.6
4

Leaning to Lees, 4 runs

35.5
1

Leaning to Stokes, 1 run

35.4
2

Leaning to Stokes, 2 runs

35.3
.

Leaning to Stokes, 0 runs

35.2
1

Leaning to Lees, 1 run

35.1
1

Leaning to Stokes, 1 run

34.6
2

Carson to Lees, 2 runs

34.5
.

Carson to Lees, 0 runs

34.4
4

Carson to Lees, 4 runs

34.3
1

Carson to Stokes, 1 run

34.2
.

Carson to Stokes, 0 runs

34.1
1

Carson to Lees, 1 run

33.6
4

Leaning to Stokes, 4 runs

33.5
.

Leaning to Stokes, 0 runs

33.4
.

Leaning to Stokes, 0 runs

33.3
1

Leaning to Lees, 1 run

33.2
1

Leaning to Stokes, 1 run

33.1
1

Leaning to Lees, 1 run

32.6
.

Carson to Stokes, 0 runs

32.5
W

Carson to Gay, appeal, wicket (caught - Gay)

32.4
2

Carson to Gay, 2 runs

32.3
2

Carson to Gay, 2 runs

32.2
1

Carson to Lees, 1 run

32.1
1

Carson to Gay, 1 run

31.6
1

Leaning to Gay, 1 run

31.5
1

Leaning to Lees, 1 run

31.4
.

Leaning to Lees, 0 runs

31.3
.

Leaning to Lees, 0 runs

31.2
1

Leaning to Gay, 1 run

31.1
4

Leaning to Gay, 4 runs

30.6
1

Carson to Gay, 1 run

30.5
1

Carson to Lees, 1 run

30.4
1

Carson to Gay, 1 run

30.3
1

Carson to Lees, 1 run

30.2
.

Carson to Lees, 0 runs

30.1
1

Carson to Gay, 1 run

29.6
1

Leaning to Gay, 1 run

29.5
1

Leaning to Lees, 1 run

29.4
1

Leaning to Gay, 1 run

29.3
2

Leaning to Gay, 2 runs

29.2
4

Leaning to Gay, 4 runs

29.1
1

Leaning to Lees, 1 run

28.6
4

Price to Gay, 4 runs

28.5
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

28.4
4

Price to Lees, 4 runs

28.3
4

Price to Lees, 4 runs

28.2
1

Price to Gay, 1 run

28.1
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

27.6
1

Leaning to Lees, 1 run

27.5
1

Leaning to Gay, 1 run

27.4
.

Leaning to Gay, 0 runs

27.3
1

Leaning to Lees, 1 run

27.2
2

Leaning to Lees, 2 runs

27.1
1

Leaning to Gay, 1 run

26.6
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

26.5
4

Price to Lees, 4 runs

26.4
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

26.3
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

26.2
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

26.1
1

Price to Gay, 1 run

25.6
.

Carson to Lees, 0 runs

25.5
4

Carson to Lees, 4 runs

25.4
.

Carson to Lees, 0 runs

25.3
1

Carson to Gay, 1 run

25.2
4

Carson to Gay, 4 runs

25.1
1

Carson to Lees, 1 run

24.6
.

Price to Gay, 0 runs

24.5
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

24.4
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

24.3
1

Price to Gay, 1 run

24.2
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

24.1
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

23.6
1

Carson to Lees, 1 run

23.5
4

Carson to Lees, 4 runs

23.4
1

Carson to Gay, 1 run

23.3
1

Carson to Lees, 1 run

23.2
1

Carson to Gay, 1 run

23.1
.

Carson to Gay, 0 runs

22.6
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

22.5
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

22.4
1

Price to Gay, 1 run

22.3
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

22.3
1

Price to Lees, wide

22.2
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

22.1
1

Price to Gay, 1 run

21.6
1

Carson to Gay, 1 run

21.5
1

Carson to Lees, 1 run

21.4
.

Carson to Lees, 0 runs

21.3
1

Carson to Gay, 1 run

21.2
2

Carson to Gay, 2 runs

21.1
W

Carson to G Clark, appeal, wicket (caught - G Clark)

20.6
1

Price to G Clark, 1 run

20.5
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

20.4
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

20.3
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

20.2
1

Price to G Clark, 1 run

20.1
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

19.6
4

Carson to Lees, 4 runs

19.5
.

Carson to Lees, 0 runs

19.4
1

Carson to G Clark, 1 run

19.3
1

Carson to Lees, 1 run

19.2
6

Carson to Lees, 6 runs

19.1
4

Carson to Lees, 4 runs

18.6
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

18.5
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

18.4
1

Price to G Clark, 1 run

18.3
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

18.2
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

18.1
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

17.6
.

Oosthuizen to G Clark, 0 runs

17.5
6

Oosthuizen to G Clark, 6 runs

17.4
1

Oosthuizen to Lees, 1 run

17.3
.

Oosthuizen to Lees, 0 runs

17.2
1

Oosthuizen to G Clark, 1 run

17.1
2

G Clark plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

16.6
1

Price to G Clark, 1 run

16.5
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

16.4
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

16.3
1

Price to G Clark, 1 run

16.2
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

16.1
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

15.6
1

Oosthuizen to Lees, 1 run

15.5
.

Oosthuizen to Lees, 0 runs

15.4
1

Oosthuizen to G Clark, 1 run

15.3
1

Oosthuizen to Lees, 1 run

15.2
1

Oosthuizen to G Clark, 1 run

15.1
1

Oosthuizen to Lees, 1 run

14.6
2

Price to G Clark, 2 runs

14.5
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

14.4
4

Price to G Clark, 4 runs

14.3
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

14.2
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

14.1
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

13.6
1

Oosthuizen to G Clark, 1 run

13.5
1

Oosthuizen to Lees, 1 run

13.4
.

Oosthuizen to Lees, 0 runs

13.3
.

Oosthuizen to Lees, 0 runs

13.2
1

Oosthuizen to G Clark, 1 run

13.1
1

Oosthuizen to Lees, 1 run

12.6
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

12.5
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

12.4
4

Price to Lees, 4 runs

12.3
1

Price to G Clark, 1 run

12.2
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

12.1
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

11.6
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

11.5
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

11.4
4

Goodman to G Clark, 4 runs

11.3
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

11.2
1

Goodman to Lees, 1 run

11.1
1

Goodman to G Clark, 1 run

10.6
1

Price to G Clark, 1 run

10.5
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

10.4
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

10.3
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

10.2
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

10.1
.

Price to G Clark, 0 runs

9.6
1

Goodman to G Clark, 1 run

9.5
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

9.4
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

9.3
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

9.2
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

9.1
4

Goodman to G Clark, 4 runs

8.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 1 run

8.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 0 runs

8.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 0 runs

8.3
4

Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 4 runs

8.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 0 runs

8.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 0 runs

7.6
3

Goodman to G Clark, 3 runs

7.5
1

Goodman to Lees, 1 run

7.4
1

Goodman to G Clark, 1 run

7.3
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

7.2
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

7.1
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

6.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs

6.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs

6.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs

6.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs

6.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs

6.2
1

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, wide

6.1
4

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 4 leg byes

5.6
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

5.5
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

5.4
1

Goodman to Lees, 1 run

5.3
.

Goodman to Lees, 0 runs

5.2
.

Goodman to Lees, 0 runs

5.1
1

Goodman to G Clark, 1 run

4.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs

4.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 1 run

4.2
2

Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 2 runs

4.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 1 run

3.6
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

3.5
4

Goodman to G Clark, 4 runs

3.4
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

3.3
1

Goodman to Lees, 1 run

3.2
1

Goodman to G Clark, 1 run

3.1
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

2.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs

2.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs

2.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs

2.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs

2.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs

2.1
4

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 4 runs

1.6
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

1.5
4

Goodman to G Clark, 4 runs

1.4
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

1.3
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

1.2
.

Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs

1.1
2

Goodman to G Clark, 2 runs

0.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs

0.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 1 run

0.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 0 runs

0.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 1 run

0.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs

0.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 1 run