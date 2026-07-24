Highlights Durham vs Sussex List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Price, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Tear, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Tear, 0 runs
Rhodes to Tear, 1 run
Rhodes to Tear, 0 runs
Rhodes to Price, 1 run
Rhodes to Price, 0 runs
Rhodes to Price, 0 runs
Rhodes to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Aldridge to Tear, 2 runs
Aldridge to Tear, 2 runs
Aldridge to Tear, 4 runs
Aldridge to Tear, appeal, review
Aldridge to Tear, 2 runs
Aldridge to Tear, 0 runs
Rhodes to Thomas, 4 runs
Rhodes to Tear, 1 run
Rhodes to Thomas, 1 run
Rhodes to Thomas, 2 runs
Rhodes to Tear, 1 run
Rhodes to Tear, 0 runs
Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs
Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs
Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs
Aldridge to Thomas, 4 runs
Aldridge to Thomas, 4 runs
Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs
Rhodes to Tear, 0 runs
Rhodes to Thomas, 1 run
Rhodes to Thomas, 4 runs
Rhodes to Thomas, 0 runs
Rhodes to Tear, 1 run
Rhodes to Thomas, 1 run
Aldridge to Tear, 0 runs
Aldridge to Tear, 0 runs
Aldridge to Thomas, 1 run
Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs
Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs
Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs
Stokes to Thomas, 1 run
Stokes to Tear, 1 run
Stokes to Tear, 0 runs
Stokes to Tear, wide
Stokes to Thomas, 1 run
Stokes to Tear, 1 run
Stokes to Tear, 2 runs
Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs
Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs
Aldridge to Thomas, 0 runs
Aldridge to Thomas, 4 runs
Aldridge to Tear, 1 run
Aldridge to Tear, 2 runs
Aldridge to Tear, wide
Stokes to Thomas, 0 runs
Stokes to Thomas, 6 runs
Stokes to Thomas, 0 runs
Stokes to Thomas, 0 runs
Stokes to Thomas, 0 runs
Stokes to Thomas, 0 runs
Robinson to Tear, 0 runs
Robinson to Tear, 2 runs
Robinson to Tear, 0 runs
Robinson to Tear, 0 runs
Robinson to Tear, 4 runs
Robinson to Tear, wide
Robinson to Tear, 0 runs
Stokes to Thomas, 0 runs
Stokes to Tear, leg bye
Stokes to Tear, 4 runs
Stokes to Tear, 0 runs
Stokes to Tear, wide
Stokes to Tear, 0 runs
Stokes to Tear, 0 runs
Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Robinson to Thomas, 4 runs
Minto to Tear, 0 runs
Minto to Tear, wide
Minto to Tear, 4 runs
Minto to Tear, 0 runs
Minto to Tear, 4 runs
Minto to Thomas, 1 run
Minto to Thomas, 2 runs
Robinson to Tear, 0 runs
Robinson to Tear, 0 runs
Robinson to Tear, 0 runs
Robinson to Thomas, 1 run
Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Minto to Tear, 0 runs
Minto to Tear, wide
Minto to Tear, 2 runs
And again! Tear plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Minto to Tear, 0 runs
Minto to Tear, 0 runs
Minto to Tear, 0 runs
Minto to Tear, wide
Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Robinson to Thomas, 2 runs
Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Robinson to Thomas, 4 runs
Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Minto to Tear, 4 runs
Minto to Tear, 0 runs
Minto to Tear, 0 runs
Minto to Tear, 4 runs
Minto to Tear, 0 runs
Minto to Tear, wide
Minto to Tear, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rhodes, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Rhodes, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run
0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 6 runs
Price to Rhodes, 2 runs
Price to Stokes, 1 run
Price to Rhodes, 1 run
Price to Rhodes, 2 runs
Price to OG Robinson, appeal, wicket (caught - OG Robinson)
Price to OG Robinson, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to OG Robinson, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to OG Robinson, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Ackermann, appeal, wicket (caught - Ackermann)
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 6 runs
Price to Stokes, 1 run
Price to Stokes, 4 runs
Price to Stokes, 0 runs
Price to Stokes, 2 runs
Price to Stokes, 6 runs
Price to Ackermann, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Ackermann, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Ackermann, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Ackermann, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Ackermann, 1 run
Price to Stokes, 2 runs
Price to Ackermann, 1 run
Price to Stokes, 1 run
Price to Ackermann, 1 run
Price to Stokes, 1 run
Price to Stokes, 6 runs
Oosthuizen to Ackermann, 2 runs
Oosthuizen to Stokes, 1 run
Oosthuizen to Ackermann, 1 run
Oosthuizen to Stokes, 1 run
Oosthuizen to Stokes, 2 runs
Oosthuizen to Stokes, 0 runs
Price to Stokes, 1 run
Price to Stokes, 2 runs
Price to Ackermann, 1 run
Price to Ackermann, 0 runs
Back-to-back boundaries! Ackermann defends for four runs.
Price to Ackermann, 0 runs
Oosthuizen to Ackermann, 1 run
Oosthuizen to Ackermann, 4 runs
Oosthuizen to Ackermann, 0 runs
Oosthuizen to Lees, appeal, wicket (caught - Lees)
Oosthuizen to Lees, 4 runs
Oosthuizen to Lees, 6 runs
Carson to Stokes, 0 runs
Carson to Lees, 1 run
Carson to Lees, 4 runs
Carson to Lees, 4 runs
Carson to Lees, 6 runs
Carson to Stokes, 1 run
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 6 runs
Price to Stokes, 1 run
Price to Lees, 1 run
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Stokes, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Stokes, 1 run
Price to Lees, 1 run
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Stokes, 1 run
Price to Lees, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Stokes, 6 runs
Leaning to Lees, 4 runs
Leaning to Stokes, 1 run
Leaning to Stokes, 2 runs
Leaning to Stokes, 0 runs
Leaning to Lees, 1 run
Leaning to Stokes, 1 run
Carson to Lees, 2 runs
Carson to Lees, 0 runs
Carson to Lees, 4 runs
Carson to Stokes, 1 run
Carson to Stokes, 0 runs
Carson to Lees, 1 run
Leaning to Stokes, 4 runs
Leaning to Stokes, 0 runs
Leaning to Stokes, 0 runs
Leaning to Lees, 1 run
Leaning to Stokes, 1 run
Leaning to Lees, 1 run
Carson to Stokes, 0 runs
Carson to Gay, appeal, wicket (caught - Gay)
Carson to Gay, 2 runs
Carson to Gay, 2 runs
Carson to Lees, 1 run
Carson to Gay, 1 run
Leaning to Gay, 1 run
Leaning to Lees, 1 run
Leaning to Lees, 0 runs
Leaning to Lees, 0 runs
Leaning to Gay, 1 run
Leaning to Gay, 4 runs
Carson to Gay, 1 run
Carson to Lees, 1 run
Carson to Gay, 1 run
Carson to Lees, 1 run
Carson to Lees, 0 runs
Carson to Gay, 1 run
Leaning to Gay, 1 run
Leaning to Lees, 1 run
Leaning to Gay, 1 run
Leaning to Gay, 2 runs
Leaning to Gay, 4 runs
Leaning to Lees, 1 run
Price to Gay, 4 runs
Price to Lees, 1 run
Price to Lees, 4 runs
Price to Lees, 4 runs
Price to Gay, 1 run
Price to Lees, 1 run
Leaning to Lees, 1 run
Leaning to Gay, 1 run
Leaning to Gay, 0 runs
Leaning to Lees, 1 run
Leaning to Lees, 2 runs
Leaning to Gay, 1 run
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 4 runs
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Gay, 1 run
Carson to Lees, 0 runs
Carson to Lees, 4 runs
Carson to Lees, 0 runs
Carson to Gay, 1 run
Carson to Gay, 4 runs
Carson to Lees, 1 run
Price to Gay, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 1 run
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Gay, 1 run
Price to Lees, 1 run
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Carson to Lees, 1 run
Carson to Lees, 4 runs
Carson to Gay, 1 run
Carson to Lees, 1 run
Carson to Gay, 1 run
Carson to Gay, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Gay, 1 run
Price to Lees, 1 run
Price to Lees, wide
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Gay, 1 run
Carson to Gay, 1 run
Carson to Lees, 1 run
Carson to Lees, 0 runs
Carson to Gay, 1 run
Carson to Gay, 2 runs
Carson to G Clark, appeal, wicket (caught - G Clark)
Price to G Clark, 1 run
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 1 run
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to G Clark, 1 run
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Carson to Lees, 4 runs
Carson to Lees, 0 runs
Carson to G Clark, 1 run
Carson to Lees, 1 run
Carson to Lees, 6 runs
Carson to Lees, 4 runs
Price to Lees, 1 run
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to G Clark, 1 run
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 1 run
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Oosthuizen to G Clark, 0 runs
Oosthuizen to G Clark, 6 runs
Oosthuizen to Lees, 1 run
Oosthuizen to Lees, 0 runs
Oosthuizen to G Clark, 1 run
G Clark plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Price to G Clark, 1 run
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 1 run
Price to G Clark, 1 run
Price to Lees, 1 run
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Oosthuizen to Lees, 1 run
Oosthuizen to Lees, 0 runs
Oosthuizen to G Clark, 1 run
Oosthuizen to Lees, 1 run
Oosthuizen to G Clark, 1 run
Oosthuizen to Lees, 1 run
Price to G Clark, 2 runs
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Price to G Clark, 4 runs
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Oosthuizen to G Clark, 1 run
Oosthuizen to Lees, 1 run
Oosthuizen to Lees, 0 runs
Oosthuizen to Lees, 0 runs
Oosthuizen to G Clark, 1 run
Oosthuizen to Lees, 1 run
Price to Lees, 1 run
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 4 runs
Price to G Clark, 1 run
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 1 run
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 4 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to Lees, 1 run
Goodman to G Clark, 1 run
Price to G Clark, 1 run
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Price to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 1 run
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 3 runs
Goodman to Lees, 1 run
Goodman to G Clark, 1 run
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, wide
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 4 leg byes
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to Lees, 1 run
Goodman to Lees, 0 runs
Goodman to Lees, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 1 run
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 4 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to Lees, 1 run
Goodman to G Clark, 1 run
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 4 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 4 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 0 runs
Goodman to G Clark, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Lees, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to G Clark, 1 run