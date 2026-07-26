Highlights Essex vs Derbyshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

Live
List a

County Ground

ESS
ESS

257

DER
DER

(12 ov.) 80/0

10.6
.

Porter to Andersson, 1 run

10.5
.

Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs

10.4
4

Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs

10.3
.

Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs

10.2
4

Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs

10.1
.

Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs

9.6
4

Porter to Andersson, 4 runs

9.5
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

9.4
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

9.3
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

9.2
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

9.1
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

8.6
.

Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs

8.5
4

Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs

8.4
.

Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs

8.3
4

Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs

8.2
4

Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs

8.1
1

Z Akhter to Andersson, 1 run

7.6
4

Porter to Came, 4 runs

7.5
.

Porter to Came, 0 runs

7.4
.

Porter to Came, 0 runs

7.3
.

Porter to Came, 0 runs

7.2
.

Porter to Came, 0 runs

7.1
2

Porter to Came, 2 runs

6.6
.

Z Akhter to Andersson, 0 runs

6.5
1

Z Akhter to Came, 1 run

6.4
.

Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs

6.3
4

Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs

6.2
.

Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs

6.1
4

Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs

6.1
1

Z Akhter to Came, wide

5.6
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

5.5
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

5.4
1

Porter to Came, 1 run

5.3
.

Porter to Came, 0 runs

5.2
4

Porter to Came, 4 runs

5.1
1

Porter to Andersson, 1 run

4.6
.

Bennett to Came, 0 runs

4.5
.

Bennett to Came, 0 runs

4.4
1

Bennett to Andersson, 1 run

4.3
1

Bennett to Came, 1 run

4.2
4

Bennett to Came, 4 runs

4.1
.

Bennett to Came, 0 runs

3.6
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

3.5
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

3.4
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

3.3
2

Andersson defends for two runs.

3.2
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

3.1
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

2.6
4

Bennett to Came, 4 runs

2.5
.

Bennett to Came, 0 runs

2.4
.

Bennett to Came, 0 runs

2.3
.

Bennett to Came, 0 runs

2.2
.

Bennett to Came, 0 runs

2.1
4

Bennett to Came, 4 runs

1.6
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

1.5
4

Porter to Andersson, 4 runs

1.4
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

1.3
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

1.2
.

Porter to Andersson, 0 runs

1.1
4

Porter to Andersson, 4 runs

0.6
.

Porter to Came, 0 runs

0.5
4

Porter to Came, 4 runs

0.4
.

Porter to Came, 0 runs

0.3
.

Porter to Came, 0 runs

0.2
.

Porter to Came, 0 runs

0.1
4

Porter to Came, 4 runs

49.6
1

Aitchison to Killeen, 1 run

49.5
W

Aitchison to Jones, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Jones)

49.4
W

Aitchison to Westley, appeal, wicket (caught - Westley)

49.3
4

Aitchison to Westley, 4 runs

49.2
1

Aitchison to Z Akhter, 1 run

49.1
1

Aitchison to Westley, 1 run

48.6
2

Potts to Z Akhter, 2 runs

48.5
2

Potts to Z Akhter, 2 runs

48.4
1

Potts to Westley, 1 run

48.3
1

Potts to Z Akhter, 1 run

48.2
1

Potts to Westley, 1 run

48.1
1

Potts to Z Akhter, 1 run

47.6
4

Aitchison to Westley, 4 runs

47.5
2

Aitchison to Westley, 2 runs

47.4
1

Aitchison to Z Akhter, 1 run

47.3
.

Aitchison to Z Akhter, 0 runs

47.2
1

Aitchison to Westley, 1 run

47.1
.

Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs

47.1
1

Aitchison to Westley, wide

47.1
nb

No ball. Z Akhter defends for a run.

46.6
.

Haydon to Westley, 0 runs

46.5
1

Haydon to Z Akhter, 1 run

46.4
2

Haydon to Z Akhter, 2 runs

46.3
1

Haydon to Westley, 1 run

46.2
.

Haydon to Westley, 0 runs

46.1
1

Haydon to Z Akhter, 1 run

45.6
.

Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs

45.5
.

Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs

45.4
.

Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs

45.3
.

Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs

45.3
1

Aitchison to Westley, wide

45.2
1

Aitchison to Z Akhter, 1 run

45.1
.

Aitchison to Z Akhter, 0 runs

44.6
1

Haydon to Z Akhter, 1 run

44.5
1

Haydon to Westley, 1 run

44.4
.

Haydon to Westley, 0 runs

44.3
1

Haydon to Z Akhter, 1 run

44.2
.

Haydon to Z Akhter, 0 runs

44.1
1

Haydon to Westley, 1 run

43.6
W

Morley to Fernandes, appeal, wicket (caught - Fernandes)

43.5
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

43.4
4

Morley to Westley, 4 runs

43.3
.

Morley to Westley, 0 runs

43.2
1

Morley to Fernandes, 1 run

43.1
6

Morley to Fernandes, 6 runs

42.6
1

Haydon to Fernandes, 1 run

42.5
1

Haydon to Westley, 1 run

42.4
1

Haydon to Fernandes, 1 run

42.3
1

Haydon to Westley, 1 run

42.2
2

Haydon to Westley, 2 runs

42.1
1

Fernandes defends for one run.

41.6
1

Morley to Fernandes, 1 run

41.5
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

41.4
.

Morley to Westley, 0 runs

41.3
.

Morley to Westley, 0 runs

41.2
.

Morley to Westley, 0 runs

41.1
4

Morley to Westley, 4 runs

41.1
1

Morley to Westley, wide

40.6
1

Haydon to Westley, 1 run

40.5
.

Haydon to Westley, 0 runs

40.4
.

Haydon to Westley, 0 runs

40.3
4

Haydon to Westley, 4 runs

40.2
1

Haydon to Fernandes, 1 run

40.1
1

Haydon to Westley, 1 run

39.6
.

Morley to Fernandes, 0 runs

39.5
.

Morley to Fernandes, 0 runs

39.4
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

39.3
4

Morley to Westley, 4 runs

39.2
1

Morley to Fernandes, 1 run

39.1
1

Westley plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

38.6
.

Dal to Fernandes, 0 runs

38.5
W

Dal to Roelofsen, appeal, wicket (caught - Roelofsen)

38.4
.

Dal to Roelofsen, 0 runs

38.3
4

Dal to Roelofsen, 4 runs

38.2
2

Dal to Roelofsen, 2 runs

38.1
.

Dal to Roelofsen, 0 runs

37.6
4

Potts to Westley, 4 runs

37.5
1

Potts to Roelofsen, 1 run

37.5
1

Potts to Roelofsen, wide

37.4
.

Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs

37.3
4

Potts to Roelofsen, 4 runs

37.2
1

Potts to Westley, 1 run

37.1
.

Potts to Westley, 0 runs

36.6
.

Dal to Roelofsen, 0 runs

36.5
1

Dal to Westley, 1 run

36.4
1

Dal to Roelofsen, 1 run

36.3
1

Dal to Westley, 1 run

36.2
4

Dal to Westley, 4 runs

36.1
2

Dal to Westley, 2 runs

35.6
.

Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs

35.5
.

Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs

35.4
.

Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs

35.3
.

Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs

35.2
.

Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs

35.1
.

Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs

34.6
1

Dal to Roelofsen, 1 run

34.5
.

Dal to Roelofsen, 0 runs

34.4
W

Dal to Critchley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Critchley)

34.3
1

Dal to Westley, 1 run

34.2
2

Westley plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

34.1
.

Dal to Westley, 0 runs

33.6
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

33.5
1

Morley to Critchley, 1 run

33.4
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

33.3
1

Morley to Critchley, 1 run

33.2
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

33.1
.

Morley to Westley, 0 runs

32.6
4

Aitchison to Critchley, 4 runs

32.5
1

Aitchison to Westley, 1 run

32.4
.

Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs

32.3
.

Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs

32.2
1

Aitchison to Critchley, 1 run

32.1
4

Aitchison to Critchley, 4 runs

31.6
2

Westley defends for 2 runs.

31.5
1

Morley to Critchley, 1 run

31.4
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

31.3
1

Morley to Critchley, 1 run

31.2
.

Morley to Critchley, 0 runs

31.1
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

30.6
.

Aitchison to Critchley, appeal

30.5
4

Aitchison to Critchley, 4 runs

30.4
1

Aitchison to Westley, 1 run

30.3
4

Aitchison to Westley, 4 runs

30.2
4

Aitchison to Westley, 4 runs

30.1
1

Aitchison to Critchley, 1 run

29.6
.

Morley to Westley, 0 runs

29.5
1

Morley to Critchley, 1 run

29.4
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

29.3
1

Morley to Critchley, 1 run

29.2
.

Morley to Critchley, 0 runs

29.1
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

28.6
4

Andersson to Critchley, 4 runs

28.5
1

Andersson to Westley, 1 run

28.4
1

Andersson to Critchley, 1 run

28.3
.

Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs

28.2
4

Andersson to Critchley, 4 runs

28.1
1

Andersson to Westley, 1 run

27.6
.

Morley to Critchley, 0 runs

27.5
.

Morley to Critchley, 0 runs

27.4
.

Morley to Critchley, 0 runs

27.3
.

Morley to Critchley, 0 runs

27.2
.

Morley to Critchley, 0 runs

27.1
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

26.6
1

Andersson to Westley, 1 run

26.5
4

Andersson to Westley, 4 runs

26.4
1

Andersson to Critchley, 1 run

26.3
1

Andersson to Westley, 1 run

26.2
.

Andersson to Westley, 0 runs

26.1
.

Andersson to Westley, 0 runs

25.6
.

Morley to Critchley, 0 runs

25.5
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

25.4
.

Morley to Westley, 0 runs

25.3
.

Morley to Westley, appeal

25.2
1

Morley to Critchley, 1 run

25.1
.

Morley to Critchley, 0 runs

24.6
1

Andersson to Critchley, 1 run

24.5
.

Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs

24.4
.

Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs

24.3
.

Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs

24.2
.

Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs

24.1
4

Andersson to Critchley, 4 runs

23.6
.

Morley to Westley, 0 runs

23.5
1

Morley to Critchley, 1 run

23.4
.

Morley to Critchley, 0 runs

23.3
.

Morley to Critchley, 0 runs

23.2
2

Critchley plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

23.1
.

Morley to Critchley, 0 runs

22.6
.

Andersson to Westley, 0 runs

22.5
1

Andersson to Critchley, 1 run

22.4
.

Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs

22.3
.

Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs

22.2
.

Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs

22.1
W

Andersson to Thain, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thain)

21.6
1

Morley to Thain, 1 run

21.5
.

Morley to Thain, 0 runs

21.4
.

Morley to Thain, 0 runs

21.3
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

21.2
1

Morley to Thain, 1 run

21.1
1

Morley to Westley, 1 run

20.6
.

Andersson to Thain, 0 runs

20.5
1

Andersson to Westley, 1 run

20.4
1

Andersson to Thain, 1 run

20.3
.

Andersson to Thain, 0 runs

20.2
4

Andersson to Thain, 4 runs

20.1
.

Andersson to Thain, 0 runs

19.6
.

Potts to Westley, 0 runs

19.5
1

Potts to Thain, 1 run

19.4
1

Potts to Westley, 1 run

19.3
.

Potts to Westley, 0 runs

19.2
1

Potts to Thain, 1 run

19.1
1

Potts to Westley, 1 run

18.6
.

Dal to Thain, 0 runs

18.5
.

Dal to Thain, appeal

18.4
1

Dal to Westley, 1 run

18.3
.

Dal to Westley, 0 runs

18.2
.

Dal to Westley, 0 runs

18.1
.

Dal to Westley, 0 runs

17.6
.

Potts to Thain, 0 runs

17.5
.

Potts to Thain, 0 runs

17.4
1

Potts to Westley, 1 run

17.3
.

Potts to Westley, 0 runs

17.2
.

Potts to Westley, 0 runs

17.1
4

Potts to Westley, 4 runs

16.6
.

Dal to Thain, 0 runs

16.5
.

Dal to Thain, 0 runs

16.4
1

Dal to Westley, 1 run

16.3
1

Dal to Thain, 1 run

16.2
1

Dal to Westley, 1 run

16.1
.

Dal to Westley, 0 runs

15.6
4

Potts to Thain, 4 runs

15.5
2

Potts to Thain, 2 runs

15.4
2

Potts to Thain, 2 runs

15.4
1

Potts to Thain, wide

15.3
.

Potts to Thain, 0 runs

15.2
.

Potts to Thain, 0 runs

15.1
1

Potts to Westley, 1 run

14.6
.

Dal to Thain, 0 runs

14.5
.

Dal to Thain, 0 runs

14.4
.

Dal to Thain, 0 runs

14.3
.

Dal to Thain, 0 runs

14.2
2

Dal to Thain, 2 runs

14.1
.

Dal to Thain, appeal

13.6
.

Potts to Westley, 0 runs

13.5
1

Potts to Thain, 1 run

13.4
.

Potts to Thain, 0 runs

13.3
.

Potts to Thain, 0 runs

13.2
.

Potts to Thain, 0 runs

13.1
4

Potts to Thain, 4 runs

12.6
W

Dal to Benkenstein, appeal, wicket (caught - Benkenstein)

12.5
1

Dal to Thain, 1 run

12.4
.

Dal to Thain, 0 runs

12.3
1

Dal to Benkenstein, 1 run

12.2
.

Dal to Benkenstein, 0 runs

12.1
.

Dal to Benkenstein, 0 runs

11.6
.

Haydon to Thain, 0 runs

11.5
.

Haydon to Thain, 0 runs

11.4
.

Haydon to Thain, 0 runs

11.3
.

Haydon to Thain, 0 runs

11.2
1

Haydon to Benkenstein, 1 run

11.1
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

10.6
4

Dal to Thain, 4 runs

10.5
1

Dal to Benkenstein, 1 run

10.4
.

Dal to Benkenstein, 0 runs

10.3
.

Dal to Benkenstein, 0 runs

10.2
.

Dal to Benkenstein, 0 runs

10.1
1

Dal to Thain, 1 run

9.6
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

9.5
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

9.4
4

Haydon to Benkenstein, 4 runs

9.3
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

9.2
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

9.1
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

8.6
.

Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs

8.5
.

Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs

8.4
.

Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs

8.3
.

Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs

8.2
4

Aitchison to Thain, 4 runs

8.1
.

Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs

7.6
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

7.3
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

7.2
1

Haydon to Thain, 1 run

7.1
.

Haydon to Thain, 0 runs

6.6
.

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs

6.5
1

Aitchison to Thain, 1 run

6.4
.

Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs

6.3
.

Aitchison to Thain, appeal

6.2
.

Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs

6.1
.

Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs

5.6
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

5.5
2

Haydon to Benkenstein, 2 runs

5.4
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

5.3
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

5.2
1

Haydon to Thain, 1 run

5.1
.

Haydon to Thain, 0 runs

4.6
4

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 4 runs

4.5
.

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs

4.4
.

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs

4.3
.

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs

4.2
4

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 4 runs

4.1
.

0 runs

3.6
.

0 runs

3.5
.

Haydon to Thain, 0 runs

3.4
.

Haydon to Thain, 0 runs

3.3
.

Haydon to Thain, 0 runs

3.2
.

Haydon to Thain, 0 runs

3.1
.

Haydon to Thain, 0 runs

2.6
2

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 2 runs

2.5
.

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs

2.4
.

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs

2.3
.

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs

2.2
.

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs

2.1
1

Aitchison to Thain, 1 run

1.6
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

1.5
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

1.4
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

1.3
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

1.2
.

Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs

1.1
1

Haydon to Thain, leg bye

0.6
.

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs

0.5
4

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 4 runs

0.5
1

Aitchison to Benkenstein, wide

0.4
.

Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs

0.3
1

Aitchison to Thain, 1 run

0.2
.

Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs

0.1
.

Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs