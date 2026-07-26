Highlights Essex vs Derbyshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026
Porter to Andersson, 1 run
Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs
Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs
Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 4 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs
Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs
Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs
Z Akhter to Andersson, 1 run
Porter to Came, 4 runs
Porter to Came, 0 runs
Porter to Came, 0 runs
Porter to Came, 0 runs
Porter to Came, 0 runs
Porter to Came, 2 runs
Z Akhter to Andersson, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Came, 1 run
Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs
Z Akhter to Came, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Came, 4 runs
Z Akhter to Came, wide
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Porter to Came, 1 run
Porter to Came, 0 runs
Porter to Came, 4 runs
Porter to Andersson, 1 run
Bennett to Came, 0 runs
Bennett to Came, 0 runs
Bennett to Andersson, 1 run
Bennett to Came, 1 run
Bennett to Came, 4 runs
Bennett to Came, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Andersson defends for two runs.
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Bennett to Came, 4 runs
Bennett to Came, 0 runs
Bennett to Came, 0 runs
Bennett to Came, 0 runs
Bennett to Came, 0 runs
Bennett to Came, 4 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 4 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 0 runs
Porter to Andersson, 4 runs
Porter to Came, 0 runs
Porter to Came, 4 runs
Porter to Came, 0 runs
Porter to Came, 0 runs
Porter to Came, 0 runs
Porter to Came, 4 runs
Aitchison to Killeen, 1 run
Aitchison to Jones, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Jones)
Aitchison to Westley, appeal, wicket (caught - Westley)
Aitchison to Westley, 4 runs
Aitchison to Z Akhter, 1 run
Aitchison to Westley, 1 run
Potts to Z Akhter, 2 runs
Potts to Z Akhter, 2 runs
Potts to Westley, 1 run
Potts to Z Akhter, 1 run
Potts to Westley, 1 run
Potts to Z Akhter, 1 run
Aitchison to Westley, 4 runs
Aitchison to Westley, 2 runs
Aitchison to Z Akhter, 1 run
Aitchison to Z Akhter, 0 runs
Aitchison to Westley, 1 run
Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Westley, wide
No ball. Z Akhter defends for a run.
Haydon to Westley, 0 runs
Haydon to Z Akhter, 1 run
Haydon to Z Akhter, 2 runs
Haydon to Westley, 1 run
Haydon to Westley, 0 runs
Haydon to Z Akhter, 1 run
Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Westley, wide
Aitchison to Z Akhter, 1 run
Aitchison to Z Akhter, 0 runs
Haydon to Z Akhter, 1 run
Haydon to Westley, 1 run
Haydon to Westley, 0 runs
Haydon to Z Akhter, 1 run
Haydon to Z Akhter, 0 runs
Haydon to Westley, 1 run
Morley to Fernandes, appeal, wicket (caught - Fernandes)
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Morley to Westley, 4 runs
Morley to Westley, 0 runs
Morley to Fernandes, 1 run
Morley to Fernandes, 6 runs
Haydon to Fernandes, 1 run
Haydon to Westley, 1 run
Haydon to Fernandes, 1 run
Haydon to Westley, 1 run
Haydon to Westley, 2 runs
Fernandes defends for one run.
Morley to Fernandes, 1 run
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Morley to Westley, 0 runs
Morley to Westley, 0 runs
Morley to Westley, 0 runs
Morley to Westley, 4 runs
Morley to Westley, wide
Haydon to Westley, 1 run
Haydon to Westley, 0 runs
Haydon to Westley, 0 runs
Haydon to Westley, 4 runs
Haydon to Fernandes, 1 run
Haydon to Westley, 1 run
Morley to Fernandes, 0 runs
Morley to Fernandes, 0 runs
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Morley to Westley, 4 runs
Morley to Fernandes, 1 run
Westley plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Dal to Fernandes, 0 runs
Dal to Roelofsen, appeal, wicket (caught - Roelofsen)
Dal to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Dal to Roelofsen, 4 runs
Dal to Roelofsen, 2 runs
Dal to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Potts to Westley, 4 runs
Potts to Roelofsen, 1 run
Potts to Roelofsen, wide
Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Potts to Roelofsen, 4 runs
Potts to Westley, 1 run
Potts to Westley, 0 runs
Dal to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Dal to Westley, 1 run
Dal to Roelofsen, 1 run
Dal to Westley, 1 run
Dal to Westley, 4 runs
Dal to Westley, 2 runs
Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Potts to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Dal to Roelofsen, 1 run
Dal to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Dal to Critchley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Critchley)
Dal to Westley, 1 run
Westley plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Dal to Westley, 0 runs
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Morley to Critchley, 1 run
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Morley to Critchley, 1 run
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Morley to Westley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Critchley, 4 runs
Aitchison to Westley, 1 run
Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Westley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Critchley, 1 run
Aitchison to Critchley, 4 runs
Westley defends for 2 runs.
Morley to Critchley, 1 run
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Morley to Critchley, 1 run
Morley to Critchley, 0 runs
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Aitchison to Critchley, appeal
Aitchison to Critchley, 4 runs
Aitchison to Westley, 1 run
Aitchison to Westley, 4 runs
Aitchison to Westley, 4 runs
Aitchison to Critchley, 1 run
Morley to Westley, 0 runs
Morley to Critchley, 1 run
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Morley to Critchley, 1 run
Morley to Critchley, 0 runs
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Andersson to Critchley, 4 runs
Andersson to Westley, 1 run
Andersson to Critchley, 1 run
Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs
Andersson to Critchley, 4 runs
Andersson to Westley, 1 run
Morley to Critchley, 0 runs
Morley to Critchley, 0 runs
Morley to Critchley, 0 runs
Morley to Critchley, 0 runs
Morley to Critchley, 0 runs
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Andersson to Westley, 1 run
Andersson to Westley, 4 runs
Andersson to Critchley, 1 run
Andersson to Westley, 1 run
Andersson to Westley, 0 runs
Andersson to Westley, 0 runs
Morley to Critchley, 0 runs
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Morley to Westley, 0 runs
Morley to Westley, appeal
Morley to Critchley, 1 run
Morley to Critchley, 0 runs
Andersson to Critchley, 1 run
Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs
Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs
Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs
Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs
Andersson to Critchley, 4 runs
Morley to Westley, 0 runs
Morley to Critchley, 1 run
Morley to Critchley, 0 runs
Morley to Critchley, 0 runs
Critchley plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Morley to Critchley, 0 runs
Andersson to Westley, 0 runs
Andersson to Critchley, 1 run
Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs
Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs
Andersson to Critchley, 0 runs
Andersson to Thain, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thain)
Morley to Thain, 1 run
Morley to Thain, 0 runs
Morley to Thain, 0 runs
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Morley to Thain, 1 run
Morley to Westley, 1 run
Andersson to Thain, 0 runs
Andersson to Westley, 1 run
Andersson to Thain, 1 run
Andersson to Thain, 0 runs
Andersson to Thain, 4 runs
Andersson to Thain, 0 runs
Potts to Westley, 0 runs
Potts to Thain, 1 run
Potts to Westley, 1 run
Potts to Westley, 0 runs
Potts to Thain, 1 run
Potts to Westley, 1 run
Dal to Thain, 0 runs
Dal to Thain, appeal
Dal to Westley, 1 run
Dal to Westley, 0 runs
Dal to Westley, 0 runs
Dal to Westley, 0 runs
Potts to Thain, 0 runs
Potts to Thain, 0 runs
Potts to Westley, 1 run
Potts to Westley, 0 runs
Potts to Westley, 0 runs
Potts to Westley, 4 runs
Dal to Thain, 0 runs
Dal to Thain, 0 runs
Dal to Westley, 1 run
Dal to Thain, 1 run
Dal to Westley, 1 run
Dal to Westley, 0 runs
Potts to Thain, 4 runs
Potts to Thain, 2 runs
Potts to Thain, 2 runs
Potts to Thain, wide
Potts to Thain, 0 runs
Potts to Thain, 0 runs
Potts to Westley, 1 run
Dal to Thain, 0 runs
Dal to Thain, 0 runs
Dal to Thain, 0 runs
Dal to Thain, 0 runs
Dal to Thain, 2 runs
Dal to Thain, appeal
Potts to Westley, 0 runs
Potts to Thain, 1 run
Potts to Thain, 0 runs
Potts to Thain, 0 runs
Potts to Thain, 0 runs
Potts to Thain, 4 runs
Dal to Benkenstein, appeal, wicket (caught - Benkenstein)
Dal to Thain, 1 run
Dal to Thain, 0 runs
Dal to Benkenstein, 1 run
Dal to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Dal to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Thain, 0 runs
Haydon to Thain, 0 runs
Haydon to Thain, 0 runs
Haydon to Thain, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 1 run
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Dal to Thain, 4 runs
Dal to Benkenstein, 1 run
Dal to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Dal to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Dal to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Dal to Thain, 1 run
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs
Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs
Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs
Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs
Aitchison to Thain, 4 runs
Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Thain, 1 run
Haydon to Thain, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Aitchison to Thain, 1 run
Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs
Aitchison to Thain, appeal
Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs
Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 2 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Thain, 1 run
Haydon to Thain, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 4 runs
0 runs
0 runs
Haydon to Thain, 0 runs
Haydon to Thain, 0 runs
Haydon to Thain, 0 runs
Haydon to Thain, 0 runs
Haydon to Thain, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 2 runs
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Aitchison to Thain, 1 run
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Haydon to Thain, leg bye
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Aitchison to Benkenstein, wide
Aitchison to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Aitchison to Thain, 1 run
Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs
Aitchison to Thain, 0 runs