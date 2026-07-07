Match details Essex vs Derbyshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

List a

ESS
ESS
DER
DER

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersAdair Mark, Allison Charles, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Bosch Eathan, Bracewell Doug, Browne Nick, Cook Sam, Cox Jordan, Critchley Matt, Das Robin, Elgar Dean, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Foster Matthew, Gladwell Daniel John, Harmer Simon, Jones Mackenzie, McKenna Ronnie, Pepper Michael, Porter Jamie, Richards Jamal, Snater Shane, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Walter Paul Ian, Westley Tom, Yadav Umesh
Benchno information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAitchison Benjamin William, Ali Haider, Amir Mohammad, Andersson Martin, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Came Harry, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Dupavillon Daryn, Fletcher Cam, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Guest Brooke, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Zaman, Killoran Harry, Lamb Matthew, Ljubojevic Suzie, Lloyd David, Madsen Wayne, McKiernan MH, Montgomery Matthew, Moore Harry John, Morley Jack, Patel Samit, Potts Nicholas James, Reece Luis, Sidebottom Ryan, Singh Basra Amrit, Thomson Alex, Tickner Blair, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Match has not started yet