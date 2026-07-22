Highlights Glamorgan vs Sussex List a One-Day Cup 22.07.2026

Live
List a

The Gnoll

GLA
GLA

(48 ov.) 285/5

SUS
SUS
48.3
1

Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run

48.2
1

Price to Horton, 1 run

48.1
4

Price to Horton, 4 runs

47.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 1 run

47.5
2

Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 2 runs

47.4
6

Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 6 runs

47.3
4

Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 4 runs

47.2
1

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 1 run

47.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

46.6
1

Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run

46.5
1

Price to Horton, 1 run

46.5
1

Price to Horton, wide

46.4
.

Price to Horton, 0 runs

46.3
4

Price to Horton, 4 runs

46.2
4

Price to Horton, 4 runs

46.1
1

Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run

45.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

45.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 1 run

45.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 0 runs

45.1
6

Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 6 runs

44.6
4

Carson to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

44.5
1

Carson to Horton, 1 run

44.4
2

Carson to Horton, 2 runs

44.3
1

Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run

44.2
1

Carson to Horton, 1 run

44.1
.

Carson to Horton, appeal

43.6
1

Henry to Horton, 1 run

43.5
1

Henry to Hope-Bell, 1 run

43.4
1

Henry to Horton, 1 run

43.3
4

Henry to Horton, 4 runs

43.2
1

Henry to Hope-Bell, 1 run

43.1
4

Henry to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

42.6
1

Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run

42.5
.

Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

42.4
.

Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

42.3
1

Carson to Horton, 1 run

42.2
6

Carson to Horton, 6 runs

42.1
.

Carson to Horton, 0 runs

41.6
4

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

41.5
1

Goodman to Horton, 1 run

41.4
1

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 1 run

41.3
.

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

41.2
4

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

41.1
4

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

40.6
4

Carson to Horton, 4 runs

40.5
1

Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run

40.4
1

Carson to Horton, 1 run

40.3
.

Carson to Horton, 0 runs

40.2
.

Carson to Horton, appeal

40.1
1

Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run

39.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 1 run

39.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

39.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 1 run

39.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 0 runs

39.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Horton, wide

39.2
1

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 1 run

39.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 1 run

38.6
.

Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

38.5
.

Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

38.4
4

Carson to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

38.3
.

Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

38.2
1

Carson to Horton, 1 run

38.1
1

Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run

37.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 1 run

37.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

37.4
4

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

37.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 1 run

37.2
1

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 1 run

37.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

36.6
.

Carson to Horton, 0 runs

36.5
.

Carson to Horton, 0 runs

36.4
.

Carson to Horton, 0 runs

36.3
1

Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run

36.2
1

Carson to Horton, 1 run

36.1
.

Carson to Horton, 0 runs

35.6
4

Munt to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

35.5
1

Munt to Horton, 1 run

35.4
4

Munt to Horton, 4 runs

35.4
1

Munt to Horton, wide

35.3
4

Munt to Horton, 4 runs

35.2
.

Munt to Horton, 0 runs

35.1
1

Munt to Hope-Bell, 1 run

34.6
4

Carson to Horton, 4 runs

34.5
1

Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run

34.4
1

Carson to Horton, 1 run

34.3
.

Carson to Horton, 0 runs

34.2
.

Carson to Horton, 0 runs

34.1
.

Carson to Horton, 0 runs

33.6
1

Price to Horton, 1 run

33.5
.

Price to Horton, 0 runs

33.4
.

Price to Horton, 0 runs

33.3
1

Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run

33.2
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

33.1
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

32.6
1

Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run

32.5
2

Carson to Hope-Bell, 2 runs

32.4
.

Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

32.3
.

Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

32.2
1

Carson to Horton, 1 run

32.1
1

Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run

31.6
.

Price to Horton, 0 runs

31.5
.

Price to Horton, 0 runs

31.4
.

Price to Horton, 0 runs

31.3
.

Price to Horton, 0 runs

31.2
.

Price to Horton, 0 runs

31.1
1

Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run

30.6
.

Carson to Horton, 0 runs

30.5
1

Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run

30.4
.

Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

30.3
.

Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

30.2
.

Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

30.1
1

Carson to Horton, 1 run

29.6
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

29.5
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

29.4
1

Price to Horton, 1 run

29.3
1

Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run

29.2
1

Price to Horton, 1 run

29.1
.

Price to Horton, 0 runs

28.6
1

Goodman to Horton, 1 run

28.4
.

Goodman to Horton, 0 runs

28.4
1

Goodman to Horton, wide

28.3
.

Goodman to Horton, 0 runs

28.2
1

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 1 run

28.1
.

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

27.6
1

Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 1 run

27.5
2

Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 2 runs

27.4
.

Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

27.3
.

Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

27.2
1

Kirtley to Horton, 1 run

27.1
.

Kirtley to Horton, 0 runs

26.6
.

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

26.5
.

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

26.4
4

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

26.3
.

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

26.2
1

Goodman to Horton, 1 run

26.1
1

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 1 run

25.6
1

Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 1 run

25.5
1

Kirtley to Horton, 1 run

25.4
1

Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 1 run

25.3
1

Kirtley to Horton, 1 run

25.2
.

Kirtley to Horton, 0 runs

25.1
.

Kirtley to Horton, appeal

24.6
1

Goodman to Horton, 1 run

24.5
1

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 1 run

24.4
1

Goodman to Horton, 1 run

24.3
.

Goodman to Horton, 0 runs

24.2
.

Goodman to Horton, 0 runs

24.1
.

Goodman to Horton, 0 runs

23.6
.

Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

23.5
1

Kirtley to Horton, 1 run

23.4
.

Kirtley to Horton, 0 runs

23.3
.

Kirtley to Horton, 0 runs

23.2
1

Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 1 run

23.1
4

Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

22.6
.

Henry to Horton, 0 runs

22.5
1

Henry to Hope-Bell, 1 run

22.4
1

Henry to Horton, 1 run

22.3
1

Henry to Hope-Bell, 1 run

22.2
.

Henry to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

22.1
1

Henry to Horton, 1 run

21.6
4

Munt to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

21.5
1

Munt to Horton, 1 run

21.4
.

Munt to Horton, 0 runs

21.3
.

Munt to Horton, 0 runs

21.2
.

Munt to Horton, 0 runs

21.1
1

Munt to Hope-Bell, 1 run

20.6
1

Henry to Hope-Bell, 1 run

20.5
.

Henry to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

20.4
1

Henry to Horton, 1 run

20.3
.

Henry to Horton, 0 runs

20.2
1

Henry to Hope-Bell, 1 run

20.1
1

Henry to Horton, 1 run

19.6
1

Munt to Horton, 1 run

19.5
.

Munt to Horton, 0 runs

19.4
.

Munt to Horton, 0 runs

19.3
1

Munt to Hope-Bell, 1 run

19.2
1

Munt to Horton, leg bye

19.1
4

Munt to Horton, 4 runs

18.6
.

Henry to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

18.5
4

Henry to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

18.4
1

Henry to Horton, 1 run

18.3
4

Henry to Horton, 4 runs

18.2
.

Henry to Horton, 0 runs

18.1
.

Henry to Horton, 0 runs

17.6
1

Munt to Horton, 1 run

17.5
.

Munt to Horton, 0 runs

17.4
1

Munt to Hope-Bell, 1 run

17.2
.

Munt to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

17.1
.

Munt to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

16.6
3

Price to Hope-Bell, 3 runs

16.5
1

Price to Horton, 1 run

16.4
1

Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run

16.3
1

Price to Horton, 1 run

16.2
.

Price to Horton, 0 runs

16.1
4

Price to Horton, 4 runs

15.6
1

Munt to Horton, 1 run

15.5
.

Munt to Horton, 0 runs

15.4
.

Munt to Horton, 0 runs

15.3
.

Munt to Horton, 0 runs

15.2
.

Munt to Horton, 0 runs

15.1
.

Munt to Horton, 0 runs

14.6
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

14.5
4

Price to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

14.4
2

Price to Hope-Bell, 2 runs

14.3
1

Price to Horton, 1 run

14.2
.

Price to Horton, 0 runs

14.1
.

Price to Horton, 0 runs

13.6
1

Munt to Horton, 1 run

13.5
W

Munt to Douthwaite, wicket (caught - Douthwaite)

13.4
.

Munt to Douthwaite, 0 runs

13.3
.

Munt to Douthwaite, 0 runs

13.2
4

Munt to Douthwaite, 4 runs

13.1
.

Munt to Douthwaite, 0 runs

12.6
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

12.5
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

12.4
2

Price to Hope-Bell, 2 runs

12.3
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

12.2
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

12.1
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

11.6
.

Munt to Douthwaite, 0 runs

11.5
.

Munt to Douthwaite, 0 runs

11.4
.

Munt to Douthwaite, 0 runs

11.3
2

Munt to Douthwaite, 2 runs

11.2
W

Munt to Hurle, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hurle)

11.1
1

Munt to Hope-Bell, 1 run

10.5
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

10.4
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

10.3
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

10.2
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

10.1
.

Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

9.6
1

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 1 run

9.5
4

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

9.4
.

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

9.1
.

Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

8.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Hurle, 0 runs

8.5
4

Hudson-Prentice to Hurle, 4 runs

8.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Hurle, 0 runs

8.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Hurle, 0 runs

8.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Hurle, wide

8.2
4

Hudson-Prentice to Hurle, 4 runs

8.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 1 run

7.6
.

Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs

7.5
.

Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs

7.4
.

Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs

7.3
.

Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs

7.2
.

Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs

7.1
.

Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs

6.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

6.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

6.4
W

Hudson-Prentice to Smale, wicket (lbw - Smale)

6.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Smale, 0 runs

6.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Smale, 0 runs

6.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Smale, 0 runs

5.6
.

Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs

5.6
1

Goodman to Hurle, wide

5.5
.

Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs

5.4
.

Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs

5.3
.

Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs

5.2
.

Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs

5.1
.

Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs

4.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Smale, 0 runs

4.5
W

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, appeal, wicket (caught - Nicholls)

4.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs

4.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs

4.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs

4.1
4

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 4 runs

3.6
.

Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs

3.5
1

Goodman to Nicholls, 1 run

3.4
.

Goodman to Nicholls, 0 runs

3.3
.

Goodman to Nicholls, 0 runs

3.2
1

Goodman to Hurle, 1 run

3.1
W

Goodman to Byrom, appeal, wicket (caught - Byrom)

2.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs

2.5
4

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 4 runs

2.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs

2.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs

2.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs

2.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Byrom, 1 run

1.6
.

Goodman to Nicholls, 0 runs

1.5
3

Goodman to Byrom, 3 runs

1.4
.

Goodman to Byrom, 0 runs

1.3
.

Goodman to Byrom, 0 runs

1.2
4

Goodman to Byrom, 4 runs

1.1
4

Goodman to Byrom, 4 runs

0.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs

0.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs

0.4
4

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 4 runs

0.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs

0.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs

0.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 1 run

0.1
1

wide