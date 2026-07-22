Highlights Glamorgan vs Sussex List a One-Day Cup 22.07.2026
Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Price to Horton, 1 run
Price to Horton, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 6 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Price to Horton, 1 run
Price to Horton, wide
Price to Horton, 0 runs
Price to Horton, 4 runs
Price to Horton, 4 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 6 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Carson to Horton, 1 run
Carson to Horton, 2 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Carson to Horton, 1 run
Carson to Horton, appeal
Henry to Horton, 1 run
Henry to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Henry to Horton, 1 run
Henry to Horton, 4 runs
Henry to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Henry to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Carson to Horton, 1 run
Carson to Horton, 6 runs
Carson to Horton, 0 runs
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Goodman to Horton, 1 run
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Carson to Horton, 4 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Carson to Horton, 1 run
Carson to Horton, 0 runs
Carson to Horton, appeal
Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Horton, wide
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 1 run
Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Carson to Horton, 1 run
Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Horton, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Carson to Horton, 0 runs
Carson to Horton, 0 runs
Carson to Horton, 0 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Carson to Horton, 1 run
Carson to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Munt to Horton, 1 run
Munt to Horton, 4 runs
Munt to Horton, wide
Munt to Horton, 4 runs
Munt to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Carson to Horton, 4 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Carson to Horton, 1 run
Carson to Horton, 0 runs
Carson to Horton, 0 runs
Carson to Horton, 0 runs
Price to Horton, 1 run
Price to Horton, 0 runs
Price to Horton, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Carson to Hope-Bell, 2 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Carson to Horton, 1 run
Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Price to Horton, 0 runs
Price to Horton, 0 runs
Price to Horton, 0 runs
Price to Horton, 0 runs
Price to Horton, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Carson to Horton, 0 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Carson to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Carson to Horton, 1 run
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Horton, 1 run
Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Price to Horton, 1 run
Price to Horton, 0 runs
Goodman to Horton, 1 run
Goodman to Horton, 0 runs
Goodman to Horton, wide
Goodman to Horton, 0 runs
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 2 runs
Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Kirtley to Horton, 1 run
Kirtley to Horton, 0 runs
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Goodman to Horton, 1 run
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Kirtley to Horton, 1 run
Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Kirtley to Horton, 1 run
Kirtley to Horton, 0 runs
Kirtley to Horton, appeal
Goodman to Horton, 1 run
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Goodman to Horton, 1 run
Goodman to Horton, 0 runs
Goodman to Horton, 0 runs
Goodman to Horton, 0 runs
Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Kirtley to Horton, 1 run
Kirtley to Horton, 0 runs
Kirtley to Horton, 0 runs
Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Kirtley to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Henry to Horton, 0 runs
Henry to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Henry to Horton, 1 run
Henry to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Henry to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Henry to Horton, 1 run
Munt to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Munt to Horton, 1 run
Munt to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Henry to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Henry to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Henry to Horton, 1 run
Henry to Horton, 0 runs
Henry to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Henry to Horton, 1 run
Munt to Horton, 1 run
Munt to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Munt to Horton, leg bye
Munt to Horton, 4 runs
Henry to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Henry to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Henry to Horton, 1 run
Henry to Horton, 4 runs
Henry to Horton, 0 runs
Henry to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Horton, 1 run
Munt to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Munt to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Munt to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 3 runs
Price to Horton, 1 run
Price to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Price to Horton, 1 run
Price to Horton, 0 runs
Price to Horton, 4 runs
Munt to Horton, 1 run
Munt to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Horton, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 2 runs
Price to Horton, 1 run
Price to Horton, 0 runs
Price to Horton, 0 runs
Munt to Horton, 1 run
Munt to Douthwaite, wicket (caught - Douthwaite)
Munt to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Munt to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Munt to Douthwaite, 4 runs
Munt to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 2 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Munt to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Munt to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Munt to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Munt to Douthwaite, 2 runs
Munt to Hurle, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hurle)
Munt to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Price to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Goodman to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Hurle, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Hurle, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Hurle, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Hurle, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Hurle, wide
Hudson-Prentice to Hurle, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs
Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs
Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs
Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs
Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs
Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Smale, wicket (lbw - Smale)
Hudson-Prentice to Smale, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Smale, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Smale, 0 runs
Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs
Goodman to Hurle, wide
Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs
Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs
Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs
Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs
Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Smale, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, appeal, wicket (caught - Nicholls)
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 4 runs
Goodman to Hurle, 0 runs
Goodman to Nicholls, 1 run
Goodman to Nicholls, 0 runs
Goodman to Nicholls, 0 runs
Goodman to Hurle, 1 run
Goodman to Byrom, appeal, wicket (caught - Byrom)
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Byrom, 1 run
Goodman to Nicholls, 0 runs
Goodman to Byrom, 3 runs
Goodman to Byrom, 0 runs
Goodman to Byrom, 0 runs
Goodman to Byrom, 4 runs
Goodman to Byrom, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Nicholls, 1 run
wide