Highlights Glamorgan vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026
Cliff to van der Gugten, wicket (caught - van der Gugten)
0 runs
Cliff to Horton, 1 run
Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 1 run
Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 0 runs
Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Cliff to van der Gugten, 4 runs
Cliff to van der Gugten, 6 runs
Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 4 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 4 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 0 runs
Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Cliff to van der Gugten, 2 runs
Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Cliff to Horton, 1 run
Cliff to van der Gugten, 1 run
Bess to Horton, 4 runs
Bess to Horton, 0 runs
Bess to Horton, 0 runs
Bess to Horton, 0 runs
Bess to Horton, 0 runs
Bess to Horton, 4 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 1 run
Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 0 runs
Bess to van der Gugten, 4 runs
Bess to Horton, 1 run
Bess to van der Gugten, 1 run
Bess to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Bess to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Bess to Horton, 1 run
Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 1 run
Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 1 run
Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 1 run
White to van der Gugten, 4 runs
White to van der Gugten, 0 runs
White to Byrom, appeal, wicket (caught - Byrom)
White to Horton, 1 run
Horton decides to let it through to Bean without playing a shot, and the ball trickles away for a pair of byes.
White to Byrom, 1 run
Bess to Byrom, 1 run
Bess to Byrom, 0 runs
Bess to Horton, 1 run
Bess to Horton, 0 runs
Bess to Horton, 0 runs
Bess to Byrom, 1 run
White to Horton, 0 runs
White to Horton, 0 runs
White to Byrom, 1 run
White to Byrom, 0 runs
White to Byrom, 0 runs
White to Byrom, 0 runs
Lyth to Horton, 0 runs
Lyth to Byrom, 1 run
Lyth to Byrom, 0 runs
Lyth to Byrom, 0 runs
Lyth to Horton, 1 run
Lyth to Byrom, 1 run
Hill to Horton, 0 runs
Hill to Horton, 0 runs
Hill to Horton, 0 runs
Hill to Horton, appeal
Hill to Douthwaite, appeal, wicket (bowled - Douthwaite)
Hill to Byrom, 1 run
Lyth to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Lyth to Byrom, 1 run
Lyth to Douthwaite, 1 run
Lyth to Byrom, 1 run
Lyth to Byrom, appeal
Lyth to Byrom, 0 runs
Hill to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Hill to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Hill to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Hill to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Hill to Byrom, 1 run
Hill to Byrom, 0 runs
Lyth to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Lyth to Byrom, 1 run
Lyth to Byrom, 0 runs
Lyth to Douthwaite, 1 run
Lyth to Byrom, 1 run
Lyth to Byrom, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 4 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 4 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Bess to Byrom, 0 runs
Bess to Byrom, 0 runs
Bess to Douthwaite, 1 run
Bess to Byrom, 1 run
Bess to Byrom, 0 runs
Bess to Byrom, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 1 run
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 6 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 1 run
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 1 run
Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Bess to Douthwaite, 4 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 1 run
Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 1 run
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 1 run
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs
Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Bess to Douthwaite, 2 runs
Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Bess to Byrom, 1 run
Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, leg bye, appeal
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 4 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs
Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Bess to Byrom, 1 run
Bess to Byrom, 0 runs
Bess to Byrom, 2 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 1 run
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs
White to Douthwaite, 0 runs
White to Douthwaite, 0 runs
White to Douthwaite, 0 runs
White to Hope-Bell, wicket (lbw - Hope-Bell)
White to Byrom, 1 run
White to Byrom, 0 runs
Cliff to Byrom, 1 run
Cliff to Byrom, 0 runs
Cliff to Byrom, 2 runs
Cliff to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Cliff to Hope-Bell, 4 runs
Cliff to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
White to Byrom, 0 runs
White to Hope-Bell, 1 run
White to Hope-Bell, wide
White to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
White to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
White to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
White to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Cliff to Byrom, 0 runs
Cliff to Byrom, 0 runs
Cliff to Byrom, 0 runs
Cliff to Hope-Bell, 1 run
Cliff to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Cliff to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
White to Byrom, 2 runs
White to Hope-Bell, 1 run
White to Byrom, 1 run
White to Hope-Bell, 1 run
White to Byrom, 1 run
White to Byrom, 0 runs
Cliff to Smale, wicket (lbw - Smale)
Cliff to Smale, 0 runs
Cliff to Smale, 0 runs
Cliff to Smale, 0 runs
Cliff to Smale, 0 runs
Hill to Byrom, 0 runs
Hill to Byrom, 4 runs
Hill to Byrom, 0 runs
Hill to Byrom, 0 runs
Hill to Byrom, 0 runs
Hill to Byrom, 0 runs
Cliff to Smale, 0 runs
Cliff to Smale, 0 runs
Cliff to Smale, 0 runs
Cliff to Smale, 0 runs
Cliff to Smale, 0 runs
Cliff to Hurle, appeal, wicket (caught - Hurle)
Hill to Byrom, 0 runs
Hill to Byrom, 4 runs
Hill to Byrom, 0 runs
Hill to Hurle, 1 run
Hill to Hurle, 0 runs
Hill to Hurle, 0 runs
White to Byrom, 2 runs
White to Hurle, 1 run
White to Hurle, 0 runs
White to Hurle, 0 runs
White to Hurle, 0 runs
White to Hurle, 0 runs
Hill to Byrom, 4 runs
Hill to Byrom, 4 runs
Hill to Byrom, 0 runs
Hill to Byrom, wide
Hill to Byrom, 0 runs
Hill to Byrom, 0 runs
Hill to Hurle, 1 run
White to Byrom, 4 runs
Byrom plays a defensive stroke for 4 leg byes.
White to Byrom, 0 runs
White to Byrom, 4 runs
White to Byrom, 0 runs
White to Byrom, 0 runs
Hill to Hurle, 0 runs
Hill to Hurle, appeal
Hill to Nicholls, appeal, wicket (caught - Nicholls)
Hill to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hill to Nicholls, 0 runs
White to Byrom, 0 runs
White to Byrom, 0 runs
White to Byrom, 0 runs
White to Byrom, 0 runs
White to Byrom, 0 runs
Hill to Nicholls, 2 runs
Hill to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hill to Nicholls, 0 runs
Hill to Byrom, 1 run
Hill to Byrom, 0 runs
Hill to Byrom, 0 runs