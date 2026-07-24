Highlights Glamorgan vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026

Live
List a

The Gnoll

GLA
GLA

(40 ov.) 164/7

YOR
YOR
40.3
W

Cliff to van der Gugten, wicket (caught - van der Gugten)

40.2
.

0 runs

40.1
1

Cliff to Horton, 1 run

39.6
.

Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs

39.5
.

Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs

39.4
.

Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs

39.3
.

Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs

39.2
1

Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 1 run

39.1
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 0 runs

38.6
.

Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs

38.5
.

Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs

38.4
4

Cliff to van der Gugten, 4 runs

38.3
6

Cliff to van der Gugten, 6 runs

38.2
.

Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs

38.1
.

Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs

37.6
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 0 runs

37.5
4

Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 4 runs

37.4
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 0 runs

37.3
4

Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 4 runs

37.2
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 0 runs

37.1
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 0 runs

36.6
.

Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs

36.5
2

Cliff to van der Gugten, 2 runs

36.4
.

Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs

36.3
.

Cliff to van der Gugten, 0 runs

36.2
1

Cliff to Horton, 1 run

36.1
1

Cliff to van der Gugten, 1 run

35.6
4

Bess to Horton, 4 runs

35.5
.

Bess to Horton, 0 runs

35.4
.

Bess to Horton, 0 runs

35.3
.

Bess to Horton, 0 runs

35.2
.

Bess to Horton, 0 runs

35.1
4

Bess to Horton, 4 runs

34.6
.

Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs

34.5
.

Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs

34.4
.

Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs

34.3
.

Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs

34.2
1

Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 1 run

34.1
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 0 runs

33.6
4

Bess to van der Gugten, 4 runs

33.5
1

Bess to Horton, 1 run

33.4
1

Bess to van der Gugten, 1 run

33.3
.

Bess to van der Gugten, 0 runs

33.2
.

Bess to van der Gugten, 0 runs

33.1
1

Bess to Horton, 1 run

32.6
.

Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs

32.5
.

Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs

32.4
1

Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 1 run

32.3
1

Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 1 run

32.2
.

Kuldeep Yadav to van der Gugten, 0 runs

32.1
1

Kuldeep Yadav to Horton, 1 run

31.6
4

White to van der Gugten, 4 runs

31.5
.

White to van der Gugten, 0 runs

31.4
W

White to Byrom, appeal, wicket (caught - Byrom)

31.3
1

White to Horton, 1 run

31.2
2

Horton decides to let it through to Bean without playing a shot, and the ball trickles away for a pair of byes.

31.1
1

White to Byrom, 1 run

30.6
1

Bess to Byrom, 1 run

30.5
.

Bess to Byrom, 0 runs

30.4
1

Bess to Horton, 1 run

30.3
.

Bess to Horton, 0 runs

30.2
.

Bess to Horton, 0 runs

30.1
1

Bess to Byrom, 1 run

29.6
.

White to Horton, 0 runs

29.5
.

White to Horton, 0 runs

29.4
1

White to Byrom, 1 run

29.3
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

29.2
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

29.1
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

28.6
.

Lyth to Horton, 0 runs

28.5
1

Lyth to Byrom, 1 run

28.4
.

Lyth to Byrom, 0 runs

28.3
.

Lyth to Byrom, 0 runs

28.2
1

Lyth to Horton, 1 run

28.1
1

Lyth to Byrom, 1 run

27.6
.

Hill to Horton, 0 runs

27.5
.

Hill to Horton, 0 runs

27.4
.

Hill to Horton, 0 runs

27.3
.

Hill to Horton, appeal

27.2
W

Hill to Douthwaite, appeal, wicket (bowled - Douthwaite)

27.1
1

Hill to Byrom, 1 run

26.6
.

Lyth to Douthwaite, 0 runs

26.5
1

Lyth to Byrom, 1 run

26.4
1

Lyth to Douthwaite, 1 run

26.3
1

Lyth to Byrom, 1 run

26.2
.

Lyth to Byrom, appeal

26.1
.

Lyth to Byrom, 0 runs

25.6
.

Hill to Douthwaite, 0 runs

25.5
.

Hill to Douthwaite, 0 runs

25.4
.

Hill to Douthwaite, 0 runs

25.3
.

Hill to Douthwaite, 0 runs

25.2
1

Hill to Byrom, 1 run

25.1
.

Hill to Byrom, 0 runs

24.6
.

Lyth to Douthwaite, 0 runs

24.5
1

Lyth to Byrom, 1 run

24.4
.

Lyth to Byrom, 0 runs

24.3
1

Lyth to Douthwaite, 1 run

24.2
1

Lyth to Byrom, 1 run

24.1
.

Lyth to Byrom, 0 runs

23.6
4

Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 4 runs

23.5
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs

23.4
4

Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 4 runs

23.3
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs

23.2
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs

23.1
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs

22.6
.

Bess to Byrom, 0 runs

22.5
.

Bess to Byrom, 0 runs

22.4
1

Bess to Douthwaite, 1 run

22.3
1

Bess to Byrom, 1 run

22.2
.

Bess to Byrom, 0 runs

22.1
.

Bess to Byrom, 0 runs

21.6
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs

21.5
1

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 1 run

21.4
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs

21.3
6

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 6 runs

21.2
1

Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 1 run

21.1
1

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 1 run

20.6
.

Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs

20.5
.

Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs

20.4
.

Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs

20.3
4

Bess to Douthwaite, 4 runs

19.6
1

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 1 run

19.5
1

Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 1 run

19.4
1

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 1 run

19.3
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs

19.2
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs

19.1
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs

18.6
.

Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs

18.5
.

Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs

18.4
2

Bess to Douthwaite, 2 runs

18.3
.

Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs

18.2
.

Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs

18.1
1

Bess to Byrom, 1 run

17.6
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs

17.5
1lb

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, leg bye, appeal

17.4
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs

17.3
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs

17.2
4

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 4 runs

17.1
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs

16.6
.

Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs

16.5
.

Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs

16.4
.

Bess to Douthwaite, 0 runs

16.3
1

Bess to Byrom, 1 run

16.2
.

Bess to Byrom, 0 runs

16.1
2

Bess to Byrom, 2 runs

15.6
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs

15.5
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs

15.4
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Douthwaite, 0 runs

15.3
1

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 1 run

15.2
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs

15.1
.

Kuldeep Yadav to Byrom, 0 runs

14.6
.

White to Douthwaite, 0 runs

14.5
.

White to Douthwaite, 0 runs

14.4
.

White to Douthwaite, 0 runs

14.3
W

White to Hope-Bell, wicket (lbw - Hope-Bell)

14.2
1

White to Byrom, 1 run

14.1
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

13.6
1

Cliff to Byrom, 1 run

13.5
.

Cliff to Byrom, 0 runs

13.4
2

Cliff to Byrom, 2 runs

13.3
1

Cliff to Hope-Bell, 1 run

13.2
4

Cliff to Hope-Bell, 4 runs

13.1
.

Cliff to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

12.6
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

12.5
1

White to Hope-Bell, 1 run

12.5
1

White to Hope-Bell, wide

12.4
.

White to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

12.3
.

White to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

12.2
.

White to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

12.1
.

White to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

11.6
.

Cliff to Byrom, 0 runs

11.5
.

Cliff to Byrom, 0 runs

11.4
.

Cliff to Byrom, 0 runs

11.3
1

Cliff to Hope-Bell, 1 run

11.2
.

Cliff to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

11.1
.

Cliff to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

10.6
2

White to Byrom, 2 runs

10.5
1

White to Hope-Bell, 1 run

10.4
1

White to Byrom, 1 run

10.3
1

White to Hope-Bell, 1 run

10.2
1

White to Byrom, 1 run

10.1
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

9.6
W

Cliff to Smale, wicket (lbw - Smale)

9.5
.

Cliff to Smale, 0 runs

9.4
.

Cliff to Smale, 0 runs

9.2
.

Cliff to Smale, 0 runs

9.1
.

Cliff to Smale, 0 runs

8.6
.

Hill to Byrom, 0 runs

8.5
4

Hill to Byrom, 4 runs

8.4
.

Hill to Byrom, 0 runs

8.3
.

Hill to Byrom, 0 runs

8.2
.

Hill to Byrom, 0 runs

8.1
.

Hill to Byrom, 0 runs

7.6
.

Cliff to Smale, 0 runs

7.5
.

Cliff to Smale, 0 runs

7.4
.

Cliff to Smale, 0 runs

7.3
.

Cliff to Smale, 0 runs

7.2
.

Cliff to Smale, 0 runs

7.1
W

Cliff to Hurle, appeal, wicket (caught - Hurle)

6.6
.

Hill to Byrom, 0 runs

6.5
4

Hill to Byrom, 4 runs

6.4
.

Hill to Byrom, 0 runs

6.3
1

Hill to Hurle, 1 run

6.2
.

Hill to Hurle, 0 runs

6.1
.

Hill to Hurle, 0 runs

5.6
2

White to Byrom, 2 runs

5.5
1

White to Hurle, 1 run

5.4
.

White to Hurle, 0 runs

5.3
.

White to Hurle, 0 runs

5.2
.

White to Hurle, 0 runs

5.1
.

White to Hurle, 0 runs

4.6
4

Hill to Byrom, 4 runs

4.5
4

Hill to Byrom, 4 runs

4.4
.

Hill to Byrom, 0 runs

4.4
1

Hill to Byrom, wide

4.3
.

Hill to Byrom, 0 runs

4.2
.

Hill to Byrom, 0 runs

4.1
1

Hill to Hurle, 1 run

3.6
4

White to Byrom, 4 runs

3.5
4

Byrom plays a defensive stroke for 4 leg byes.

3.4
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

3.3
4

White to Byrom, 4 runs

3.2
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

3.1
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

2.6
.

Hill to Hurle, 0 runs

2.5
.

Hill to Hurle, appeal

2.4
W

Hill to Nicholls, appeal, wicket (caught - Nicholls)

2.3
.

Hill to Nicholls, 0 runs

2.2
.

Hill to Nicholls, 0 runs

1.5
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

1.4
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

1.3
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

1.2
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

1.1
.

White to Byrom, 0 runs

0.6
2

Hill to Nicholls, 2 runs

0.5
.

Hill to Nicholls, 0 runs

0.4
.

Hill to Nicholls, 0 runs

0.3
1

Hill to Byrom, 1 run

0.2
.

Hill to Byrom, 0 runs

0.1
.

Hill to Byrom, 0 runs