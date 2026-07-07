Match details Glamorgan vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026

List a

GLA
GLA
YOR
YOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 24, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersBevan Thomas, Bevan Tom, Byrom Eddie, Carlson Kiran, Cooke Chris, Crane Mason, Douthwaite Daniel, Franco Romano, Friend Harry Lucas Aubrey, Gorvin Andrew William, Hameed Azeem, Hamza Mir, Harris James, Horton Alex, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Kerr Hayden, Labuschagne Marnus, Leonard Ned, Lewis Rhodri J, McIlroy Jamie, Morgan Owen, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Northeast Sam, Norton Tom, Pearce Sam, Phillips Tegid Daniel, Podmore Harry, Rayner Ollie, Reingold Steven Jack, Root Billy, Sisodiya Prem, Smale William, Smith Ruaidhri, Sole Chris, Swepson Mitch, Tribe Asa Mark, van der Gugten Tim, Vermaak Tom, Wasim Imad, Weighell James, Wright Jude, Zain ul Hasan
Benchno information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBairstow Jonny, Bean Finlay, Bennison Will, Bess Dom, Brook Harry, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Coad Ben, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hill George, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Luxton William, Lyth Adam, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Revis Matthew L, Root Joe, Shafique Abdullah, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Thompson Jordan, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, Wharton James Henry, White Curtley-Jack, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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