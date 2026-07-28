Highlights Lancashire vs Kent List a One-Day Cup 28.07.2026

Live
List a

New Lancashire County Cricket Ground

LAN
LAN
KEN
KEN

(7 ov.) 21/2

7.4
.

Stanley to Finch, 0 runs

7.3
W

Stanley to Northeast, appeal, wicket (caught - Northeast)

7.2
.

Stanley to Northeast, 0 runs

7.1
.

Stanley to Northeast, 0 runs

6.6
1

Bailey to Northeast, 1 run

6.5
1

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

6.4
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

6.3
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

6.2
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

6.1
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

5.6
.

Stanley to Northeast, 0 runs

5.6
1

Stanley to Northeast, wide

5.5
1

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

5.4
.

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

5.3
.

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

5.2
.

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

5.1
.

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

4.6
W

Bailey to Dawkins, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dawkins)

4.5
1

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

4.4
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

4.3
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

4.2
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

4.1
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

3.6
.

Stanley to Dawkins, 0 runs

3.6
1

Stanley to Dawkins, wide

3.5
4

Stanley to Dawkins, 4 runs

3.4
1

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

3.3
.

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

3.2
.

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

3.2
1

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, wide

3.1
.

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

2.6
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

2.5
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

2.4
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

2.4
1

Bailey to Dawkins, wide

2.3
1

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

2.2
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

2.1
1

Bailey to Dawkins, leg bye

1.6
4

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

1.6
1

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, wide

1.5
.

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

1.4
.

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

1.3
.

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

1.2
.

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

1.1
.

Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

0.6
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.5
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.4
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.3
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.2
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.1
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.1
1

Bailey to Dawkins, wide