Highlights Lancashire vs Kent List a One-Day Cup 28.07.2026
Stanley to Finch, 0 runs
Stanley to Northeast, appeal, wicket (caught - Northeast)
Stanley to Northeast, 0 runs
Stanley to Northeast, 0 runs
Bailey to Northeast, 1 run
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Stanley to Northeast, 0 runs
Stanley to Northeast, wide
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dawkins)
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Stanley to Dawkins, 0 runs
Stanley to Dawkins, wide
Stanley to Dawkins, 4 runs
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, wide
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, wide
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, leg bye
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, wide
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Stanley to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, wide